Westmoreland Athletes of the Week: Penn-Trafford’s Zach Rocco, Norwin’s Danielle Rosso

Tuesday, December 24, 2019 | 4:35 PM

Zach Rocco

School: Penn-Trafford

Sport: Basketball

Class: Senior

Claim to fame: Rocco scored 28 points to lead Penn-Trafford (6-1, 1-0) to a 66-41 win over David Douglas (Ore.) on Dec. 19 in the KSA Events Classic in Orlando, Fla. Rocco scored 21 points in a 70-66 win over Uniontown in the KSA tournament Dec. 21.

What are your college plans for next year?

My plans are still up in the air, but I’m leaning towards going to Army West Point to play basketball and continue my education. It’s a place for me where the coaching staff is unbelievable. They have a dribble-drive offense that fits me.

What does it mean to you to have an opportunity to move onto West Point?

It means a lot. I can make an impact on the world and change how things will be done. The Army will have employment, and I don’t have to really worry about finding a job.

What did the team learn from the loss to Central Virginia during the KSA Classic Tournament?

We missed 15 free throws. If we made those, we would’ve won. They moved the ball well and set a bunch of screens. It was great to get back right at it the next day when we beat Uniontown. We learned from that and got better from it.

How has your game grown through the years?

I’ve added a mid-range game to go with a 3-pointer and the ability to get to the rim. I have more options with my offensive game, and it gives me more opportunity to drive and second shots. Also, the strength conditioning has helped us with our drives, especially with our body control.

What is your favorite holiday and why?

I like Christmas. We all get together to relax in the middle of basketball season. I can go see my sister play and go see other games. It’s nice to have everyone over.

Danielle Rosso

School: Norwin

Sport: Basketball

Class: Junior

Claim to fame: Rosso, who averages 16.4 points, scored 20 to lead Norwin (4-2, 3-0) to a 65-59 win over Seneca Valley in Section 1-6A action on Dec. 19. Rosso scored 17 points in a 60-23 win over North Hills in section play Dec. 17.

“Team-wise, we have been bonding together and playing for each other, so I think that will lead to further success,” Rosso said.

What is it like to play alongside someone like Olivia Gribble and Jayla Wehner?

It’s nice to know you have someone when you pass them the ball they are capable of knocking down the shot. Jayla knows how to create for us, too. There are a lot of people on the team that are very capable of helping us out.

What did the team learn with the close loss to North Allegheny in the WPIAL Class 6A semifinals last year?

That was a huge disappointment for us, and it has pushed us this season. We don’t want to be in that position again, so we’re really working hard this year.

What has been the key to your success this season?

The amount of the work I’ve been putting in on my own. We’re all practicing, so I like to do stuff on my own that would help me and my team out.

How would you describe your style of play?

I would say aggressive. Defensively, I like to stay upbeat and push myself. Positive anytime a negative thing comes up. I like to think of the next play and not worry about the bad play before that.

What’s your favorite holiday song and why?

A song in Church called When Hope Came Down. I really like it. It’s not really a traditional Christmas song.

