Westmoreland County athletes of the week: Greensburg Central Catholic’s Mya Morgan and Franklin Regional’s Juliano Marion

By:

Saturday, January 14, 2023 | 11:01 AM

Bill Beckner Jr. | Tribune-Review Greensburg Central Catholic junior Mya Morgan Submitted Franklin Regional junior Juliano Marion

Mya Morgan

School: Greensburg Central Catholic

Class: Junior

Sport: Basketball

Claim to fame: Morgan has helped lead GCC (12-2, 4-0) to the No. 2 ranking in WPIAL Class 2A. She had 14 points and 14 rebounds, and made all 14 of her free throws, in a 57-48 victory over No. 4 Clairton. In the previous game, she had 13 points in a 59-37 win over Berlin Brothersvalley.

How big was the Clairton win?

We were a little off our game, but it was a nice win. We could have done better.

You have become a leader on a young team. Do you embrace that role?

I feel like I can be a role model to our younger girls.

What makes GCC a dangerous team?’

We have shooters, but we also have girls who can get to the rim. Our defensive pressure is solid, too.

What have you seen so far from Erica Gribble’s game?

She has a lot to offer, both offensively and defensively. She is not a selfish player. She is always looking to pass.

Your team only has 11 players. Has that been a challenge or a blessing?

A little of both. Sometimes it’s tough do do things at practice.

Who is the best player you have played against?

Nadia Moore (of Winchester Thurston) and Mairan Haggerty (of Neshannock).

What do you like most about GCC?

I like that it is small and teachers can have more one-on-one time with students.

What are some of your hobbies?

I like to go shopping. I like online and (going out) about the same.

Who is the team bookworm, prankster and “mom”?

Abby Dlugos (mom), me or Cadie (Peters) (prankster), Kaylin (Reusser) (bookworm).

What is your favorite streaming show?

“Wednesday.”

Do you have any good luck charms?

I always wear the same spandex. I always play great in them.

Who wins in a 3-point contest on your team?

It would be between me, Erica (Gribble) and Avery (Davis). I’d have to say Erica.

Do you think a shot clock would work in the WPIAL?

It would speed up the game. There would be good and bad to it.

Juliano Marion

School: Franklin Regional

Class: Junior

Sport: Wrestling

Claim to fame: Franklin Regional junior Juliano Marion has the tools to become a PIAA champion in March. He displayed that at the 70th annual Westmoreland County Coaches’ Association wresting tournament Jan. 7 at Greensburg Salem by winning his second consecutive title. He looks to become a three-time champion in a year, but his goal now is winning his first PIAA title. Marion finished sixth at 189 pounds in 2022.His record is 18-3 and he is ranked No. 1 by TribHSSNLive.com in Class 3A.

What does it mean to win the county title for the second time?

It was amazing. It’s not something everyone can achieve. Now I want to make it three next year.

What is different about you this year?

I’m training more and I’ve gone through a mental change. I’m wrestling and training with a different mindset. I’m training harder to become a better wrestler.

Who got you into wrestling?

My dad (Jesse) encouraged me to wrestle. I started when I was 4 or 5, and it was my dad that pushed me. He didn’t wrestle, but he’s made me what I am today.

Do you follow professional wrestling or mixed martial arts? Who do you follow?

I follow college wrestling. My favorite wrestler is, of course, Spencer Lee (Iowa wrestler and Franklin Regional graduate). It’s tough to duplicate his style, but I like how aggressive he wrestles and scores points. He’s so dominating.

Did you or do you play other sports?

I just wrestle. I used to play basketball and football, I ran track and played Dek hockey.

What are your future plans?

I’d like to wrestle in college. I’m starting to get looks from college programs. The recruiting process will probably start ramping up this summer.

What your goals for this season?

I hate to be like everyone else, but I want to win a state title. I finished sixth last year, and I know what it takes to be a champion. I’m right there were everyone else, I just have to have a good weekend.

Who is the toughest wrestler you’ve faced?

Mac Stout of Mt. Lebanon. He’s so sound.

What is the last movie you’ve watched?

I just finished watching three John Wick films. I like those movies the best, and I can watch them over and over.

If you could have lunch or dinner with anyone, dead or alive, who would it be?

It probably would be the late former president George Washington. I would love to hear him tell stories about everything that has gone on in his life. I’m sure he had a lot of cool stories.

What is your favorite meal that your mom makes?

I love her Chicken Lo-Mein. It’s so good.

Where is your go-to spot for a snack or meal after practice or a match?

It has to be Moe’s Southwest Grill. I get a chicken stack with queso.

Where is your favorite vacation spot?

I like lakes. I enjoy going to Deep Creek Lake in Maryland the most. Wrestling also has taken me to Ocean City, Md., Virginia Beach and Myrtle Beach.

Where would your dream vacation spot be?

Some popular lake like Lake Norman in North Carolina and the Lake of the Ozarks in Missouri.

Tags: Franklin Regional, Greensburg C.C.