Westmoreland high school athletes of the week: Norwin’s Jacob Tarosky and Yough’s McKenzie Pritts

Tuesday, October 15, 2019 | 5:22 PM

Jacob Tarosky

School: Norwin

Sport: Cross Country

Year: Senior

Claim to fame: Tarosky won the Westmoreland County Coaches Association cross country championship with a time of 16 minutes, 18.5 seconds Oct. 9 on the Westmoreland County Community College course.

“It felt good to get the first place for the team. We were down Alex Jubert, so everybody had to step it up. I was happy to help the team out,” Tarosky said.

What are your college plans for next year?

I haven’t committed anywhere yet. I’m looking at couple schools. I want to continue cross country and track and field in college.

What does it mean to run a personal record and capture the WCCA title during your senior year?

It’s always a good to PR. My previous PR was 16:51 at Red, White & Blue. I surprised myself with that time. It was a good day with weather, and it was a nice course. Everything just came together. I think I can get faster. I medaled my sophomore and junior years at the WCCA, and it has been always been in my mind to win.

What are your goals for the remainder of the year?

We have the WPIAL championship at Cal U on Oct. 24. We think we have a chance to qualify for states. I want to place well enough to qualify as an individual.

How did it feel to finish the race with teammates close behind?

It’s always great to work with my teammates. It was nice to see everyone was happy with their personal performances.

What normally goes through your mind during a race?

Usually I just stay focused on the part of the course I’m on. I don’t think about much. I just try to get in a rhythm.

McKenzie Pritts

School: Yough

Sport: Soccer

Year: Freshman

Claim to fame: Pritts scored eight goals for Yough (13-1-1, 9-1-1) last week. Pritts scored five goals in a 6-1 win over Brownsville in a Section 3-AA match Oct. 7. She added a hat trick in a 9-0 win over Serra Catholic in a nonsection match Oct. 9.

“It was a pretty good week for myself. It comes from the players I play with. They expect a lot from me,” Pritts said.

What does it mean to have an impact during your freshman year?

I’m happy for myself, but it’s good for the team. I didn’t think I would get this far, but I’m proud of myself. Coach has pushed me to where I am. The players are talented and expect a lot.

What is it like to play alongside Justine Appolonia?

She’s very talented and hard-working. She tries to include everyone else with her work. She’s very encouraging to someone like me. I’ve always looked up to her since I was a little kid.

What did the team learn from the early season loss to the South Park?

We needed to take it in and forget about it. We needed to work harder for our future games.

What is the message to the team as you head into the WPIAL playoffs?

We need to continue to work hard and keep our mind straight. We can’t let anything overcome us.

What’s your first memory of playing soccer?

Looking up to my brother and seeing him playing soccer and knowing I wanted to be like him.

