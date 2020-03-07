Westmoreland high school notebook: Derry’s Bushey to golf at Cal (Pa.)

Saturday, March 7, 2020

Christopher Horner | Tribune-Review Derry’s Aiden Bushey chips onto the green on the 17th during the PIAA West Region golf championship Tuesday, Oct. 15, 2019, at Tom’s Run Golf Course.

Derry senior Aidan Bushey did not start playing competitive golf until high school, so in the beginning of his budding career he had no idea the sport would be so beneficial to his future.

He looks back fondly on the first time he put a tee in the ground and ripped a drive down the fairway. It led him to college.

A two-sport standout who helped the golf and basketball teams make history during his time, announced he will play Division II golf at Cal (Pa.).

“I just kept grinding every day for four years, and it got me here,” Bushey said. “My first love is basketball, but golf was a better opportunity for me.”

Bushey said he had a fondness for Cal from the beginning of the recruiting process.

He had a big senior season on the links for the Trojans, who won back-to-back section titles after not hanging a section banner for 43 years. Bushey finished second in the section individually, tied for 32nd at the WPIAL Class AA finals and emerged from a playoff to qualify for the PIAA Western Regional.

In basketball, he led the Trojans in scoring with a 16-point average and helped the team make back-to-back WPIAL playoff appearances for the first time in 61 years. He was one of the top scoring guards in Westmoreland County this season.

Narrowing three sports to two paid off for Bushey. He traded in his baseball glove and bat for irons and a stand bag, but he is glad he made that decision, as hard as it was to make.

“After my sophomore year I decided to pursue golf in college,” Bushey said. “I really started hitting it hard in the summer and winters. My mom and grandfather wanted me to play golf when I was really young … I gave it a shot and fell in love immediately. There isn’t a day that goes by in the summer when I am not golfing.”

…

Krevokuch draws invite

Norwinv football player Tanner Krevokuch is expected to see a rise in recruiting interest heading into his senior season. It appears the tight end and middle linebacker is on the path to a Division I college.

Krevokuch (6-foot-4, 205 pounds) was invited to the ESPN 300 Elite Underclassmen Campon April 18 in New Jersey.

He has an FBS offer, from Central Michigan, but more could follow.

With 64 tackles, he led the Knights defense last season. He also had 22 receptions for 204 yards and a touchdown.

…

Gera honored

Hempfield junior Isabella Gera was a honorable mention selection for the Pennsylvania Track and Field Coaches Association All-State teams. Gera was selected in the shot put, an event in which she finished fourth during the state indoor season.

…

Spring is here

WPIAL teams in baseball, softball, track & field, boys tennis, boys volleyball and lacrosse opened practice last Monday.

Tennis season opens Monday.

Baseball and softball teams could begin scrimmaging Saturday, with opening day in both sports set for March 20. The same first play date is set for track, boys volleyball and lacrosse.

…

Recruiting

Penn-Trafford football player Sam Fanelli will play at Washington & Jefferson. Fanelli, who was sidelined for much of last season with a knee injury, rushed for 221 yards and two touchdowns on 33 carries and had 23 tackles on defense.

• Sam Felder, a junior at Greensburg Central Catholic, announced she has committed to play soccer at IUP. Felder was one of several talented players who led GCC to a runner-up finish last season in WPIAL Class A, along with an appearance in the PIAA semifinals.

• Yough baseball pitcher Nate Wilkins will play at Westminster.

• Mario Battaglia, a senior golfer at Latrobe, committed to Pitt-Johnstown.

• Norwin senior Nate Petrarco will play lacrosse at La Roche.

• Another senior from Norwin, Katie Plassio, will run track and cross country at Slippery Rock.

• Yough’s Taylor Etza will run track and cross country at Carlow.

Bill Beckner Jr. is a Tribune-Review Staff Writer. You can contact Bill by email at bbeckner@tribweb.com or via Twitter .

Tags: Derry Area, Greensburg C.C., Latrobe, Norwin, Penn-Trafford