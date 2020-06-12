Which WPIAL power was named the best place for high school sports in Pennsylvania?

Friday, June 12, 2020 | 4:37 PM

Tribune-Review file North Allegheny, Central Catholic, Shady Side Academy and Seton LaSalle are among the top high schools for sports in Pennsylvania, according to a Niche.com study. North Allegheny celebrates after beating Bethel Park in the WPIAL Class 6A championship game at Petersen Events Center on Feb. 29, 2020. Previous Next

North Allegheny is the best place for high school sports in Pennsylvania.

That is according to Niche.com, a Pittsburgh-based site that gathered analytic information and personal reviews from people in school districts, and weighed things such as number of sports and championships won to hatch a list of the top 50 schools for athletes in the state.

PennLive.com brought the breakdown to light with a story about Niche.com’s findings.

Eight schools from the WPIAL made the list, including North Allegheny (1), with its 37 sports, while Central Catholic cracked the top five with the No. 4 spot.

Others from District 7 recognized include Shady Side Academy (14), Seton La Salle (15), Oakland Catholic (19), Pine-Richland (25), South Fayette (37), and Latrobe (43).

Following is a breakdown of the top 50 with some figures and grades. In most cases, enrollment numbers are for grades 9-12 but some list K-12.

50. Southern Columbia

49. Mount St. Joseph Academy

48. Scranton Prep

47. Danville Area

46. Susquehannock

45. McDowell

44. Bethlehem Catholic

43. Latrobe

No. of sports: 15

Students: 1,303

Reviews: 154

Sports grade: A

Overall grade: A-

42. State College Area

41. Cedar Cliff

40. St. Hubert Catholic

39. Roman Catholic

38. Neshaminy

37. South Fayette

No. of sports: 19

Students: 895

Reviews: 188

Sports grade: A+

Overall grade: A

36. Coatesville Area

35. Central Bucks East

34. Cardinal O’Hara

33. Dallas Senior

32. Villa Joseph Marie

31. Lower Dauphin

30. Bishop McDevitt

29. Strath Haven

28. Central Bucks South

27. Central Bucks West

26. Easton Area

25. Pine-Richland

No. of sports: 25

Students: 1,545

Reviews: 284

Sports grade: A+

Overall grade: A

24. Parkland

23. Cumberland Valley

22. Spring-Ford

21. Hickory

20. Father Judge

19. Oakland Catholic

No. of sports: 14

Students: 558

Reviews: 405

Sports grade: A+

Overall grade: A

18. Lancaster Catholic

17. Neumann-Goretti

16. West Chester Henderson

15. Seton LaSalle

No. of sports: 21

Students: 410

Reviews: 86

Sports grade: A+

Overall grade: A-

14. Shady Side Academy

No. of sports: 29

Students: 1,028

Reviews: 105

Sports grade: A+

Overall grade: A+

13. Wyomissing

12. Lower Merion

11. Holy Ghost Prep

10. Milton Hershey

9. Radnor Senior

8. Archbishop Wood

7. North Penn

6. Cathedral Prep

5. Villa Maria Academy

4. Central Catholic (Pittsburgh)

No. of sports: 19

Students: 825

Reviews: 142

Sports grade: A+

Overall grade: A

3. La Salle College

2. St. Joseph’s Prep

1. North Allegheny

No. of sports: 37

Students: 2,650

Reviews: 712

Sports grade: A+

Overall grade: A+

