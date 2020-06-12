Which WPIAL power was named the best place for high school sports in Pennsylvania?
By:
Friday, June 12, 2020 | 4:37 PM
North Allegheny is the best place for high school sports in Pennsylvania.
That is according to Niche.com, a Pittsburgh-based site that gathered analytic information and personal reviews from people in school districts, and weighed things such as number of sports and championships won to hatch a list of the top 50 schools for athletes in the state.
PennLive.com brought the breakdown to light with a story about Niche.com’s findings.
Eight schools from the WPIAL made the list, including North Allegheny (1), with its 37 sports, while Central Catholic cracked the top five with the No. 4 spot.
Others from District 7 recognized include Shady Side Academy (14), Seton La Salle (15), Oakland Catholic (19), Pine-Richland (25), South Fayette (37), and Latrobe (43).
Following is a breakdown of the top 50 with some figures and grades. In most cases, enrollment numbers are for grades 9-12 but some list K-12.
50. Southern Columbia
49. Mount St. Joseph Academy
48. Scranton Prep
47. Danville Area
46. Susquehannock
45. McDowell
44. Bethlehem Catholic
43. Latrobe
No. of sports: 15
Students: 1,303
Reviews: 154
Sports grade: A
Overall grade: A-
42. State College Area
41. Cedar Cliff
40. St. Hubert Catholic
39. Roman Catholic
38. Neshaminy
37. South Fayette
No. of sports: 19
Students: 895
Reviews: 188
Sports grade: A+
Overall grade: A
36. Coatesville Area
35. Central Bucks East
34. Cardinal O’Hara
33. Dallas Senior
32. Villa Joseph Marie
31. Lower Dauphin
30. Bishop McDevitt
29. Strath Haven
28. Central Bucks South
27. Central Bucks West
26. Easton Area
25. Pine-Richland
No. of sports: 25
Students: 1,545
Reviews: 284
Sports grade: A+
Overall grade: A
24. Parkland
23. Cumberland Valley
22. Spring-Ford
21. Hickory
20. Father Judge
19. Oakland Catholic
No. of sports: 14
Students: 558
Reviews: 405
Sports grade: A+
Overall grade: A
18. Lancaster Catholic
17. Neumann-Goretti
16. West Chester Henderson
15. Seton LaSalle
No. of sports: 21
Students: 410
Reviews: 86
Sports grade: A+
Overall grade: A-
14. Shady Side Academy
No. of sports: 29
Students: 1,028
Reviews: 105
Sports grade: A+
Overall grade: A+
13. Wyomissing
12. Lower Merion
11. Holy Ghost Prep
10. Milton Hershey
9. Radnor Senior
8. Archbishop Wood
7. North Penn
6. Cathedral Prep
5. Villa Maria Academy
4. Central Catholic (Pittsburgh)
No. of sports: 19
Students: 825
Reviews: 142
Sports grade: A+
Overall grade: A
3. La Salle College
2. St. Joseph’s Prep
1. North Allegheny
No. of sports: 37
Students: 2,650
Reviews: 712
Sports grade: A+
Overall grade: A+
Bill Beckner Jr. is a Tribune-Review Staff Writer. You can contact Bill by email at bbeckner@tribweb.com or via Twitter .
Tags: North Allegheny
More High School Other• Trib HSSN June Madness quarterfinal results for Thursday, June 11
• Trib HSSN June Madness quarterfinals: Neil Walker, Pine-Richland vs. Luke Hagy, Mt. Lebanon
• Trib HSSN June Madness quarterfinals results for Wednesday, June 10
• Trib HSSN June Madness quarterfinals: Jess Strom, Steel Valley vs. Maura Huwalt, South Park
• Trib HSSN June Madness quarterfinal results for Tuesday, June 9