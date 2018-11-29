WPIAL soccer players named to All-America, All-Region teams

By: Bill Beckner Jr.

Thursday, November 29, 2018 | 5:18 PM

Christopher Horner | Tribune-Review, West Allegheny’s Nate Dragisich celebrates his first goal against Ambridge Thursday, Sept. 20, 2018, in North Fayette.

The WPIAL received substantial recognition from the United Soccer Coaches — the former National Soccer Coaches Association of America — on Thursday.

Four players from the district were lauded as All-Americans, and five more were named to All-Region II East teams.

West Allegheny senior midfielder Nathan Dragisich and Butler senior forward Tate Mohney were the All-America picks for the boys. Dragisich, a Duquesne recruit, led West Allegheny to the PIAA Class AAA championship as he scored 44 goals and rang up 20 assists. He was the WPIAL Class AAA Player of the Year.

Mohney had 21 goals for Butler and was the WPIAL’s leading vote-getter for all-state honors. He was the WPIAL’s Class AAAA co-player of the year with Norwin senior Carter Breen.

Mohney is undecided on a college.

Pine-Richland’s Megan Donnelly, a forward who is drawing Division I interest as a sophomore, and senior midfielder Landy Mertz of Upper St. Clair, garnered All-America notice on the girls side.

Donnelly had 31 goals and eight assists this season. Mertz is a Dayton recruit.

Boys All-Region selections from the WPIAL were Dragisich, Mohney, Connellsville junior midfielder Luke Peperak and Belle Vernon senior forward Markello Apodiakos.

Apodiakos, a Duquesne commit, had 27 goals and 12 assists. Peperak was the Falcons’ top scorer for the second consecutive season.

Girls all-region picks included Donnelly and Mertz as well as Peters Township senior forward Regan LaVigna, Pine-Richland senior forward Alaina Kalin and senior forward Krystyna Rytel of Shady Side Academy.

LaVigna, a Youngstown State recruit, was slowed in the playoffs by an injury. Kalin, an Indiana commit, had 22 goals and 19 assists, and Rytel scored 29 times and finished with 130 goals. She is headed to Pitt.

