YWCA set to honor outstanding women from Westmoreland County

By:

Sunday, April 17, 2022 | 4:23 PM

Chaz Palla | Tribune-Review Derry’s Tiana Moracco goes through drills during practice on Monday, Nov. 22, 2021 at Derry Area High School. Christopher Horner | Tribune-Review Greensburg Central Catholic’s Corinn Brewer eyes the finish line during the Class A girls race at the WPIAL cross country championships on Thursday, Oct. 28, 2021, at Cal (Pa.). Kristina Serafini | Tribune-Review Greensburg Salem’s Abigail Mankins motions to teammates during a game against Kiski Area on Saturday, Jan. 23, 2021, at Greensburg Salem. Chaz Palla | Tribune-Review Greensburg Central Catholic seniors hold the runner up trophy after the WPIAL A Volleyball Championship on Saturday, Nov. 6, 2021 at Robert Morris UPMC Center. Pitt-Greensburg athletics Pitt-Greensburg’s Emily Ruhlman competes during the 2021 season. Seton Hill athletics Seton Hill’s Jenna Osikowicz competes during a 2022 game. Seton Hill athletics Members of the Seton Hill lacrosse team gather during a match in 2021. Courtesy of Joe Skura Chelsea Brant is the Ligonier Valley swimming coach. Previous Next

The YWCA of Westmoreland County will honor some of the top females from the county at 6 p.m. Wednesday at Ferrante’s Lakeview in Hempfield.

The honorees include individuals, teams and a coach at the annual banquet.

The committee selected the winners after receiving nominations from the schools and individuals.

The Mistress of Ceremonies will be Latrobe and Penn State graduate Hannah Mears, who currently works for the Penguins, Steelers and KDKA Sports.

The guest speaker is WPXI sports reporter Jenna Harner.

The 2022 YWCA Sportswomen of the Year winners are:

• Derry senior Tiana Moracco, the Committee Choice Award: Moracco broke two basketball school records by scoring 39 points in a game and totaling 1,047 points in her career.

• Greensburg Central Catholic senior Corinn Brewer, Sports Teen of the Year Individual Excellence: Brewer holds numerous cross country and track records at GCC.

• Greensburg Salem senior Abigail Mankins, Sports Teen of the Year Excellence in a Team Sport: Mankins thrived in basketball and volleyball. She scored more than 1,000 points in her career.

• Greensburg Central Catholic girls volleyball team, Teen Sports Team of the Year: The Centurions reached the WPIAL Class A finals for the 10th consecutive season.

• Pitt-Greensburg’s Emily Ruhlman, Sportswoman of the Year Individual Excellence: Ruhlman won Allegheny Mountain Collegiate Conference tennis player of the year.

• Seton Hill graduate Jenna Osikowicz, Sportswomen of the Year Excellence in a Team Sport: Osikowicz has been playing softball at Seton Hill for five years. She helped the Griffins to the school’s first Pennsylvania State Athletic Conference West title in 2021.

• Seton Hill women’s lacrosse team, Women’s Sports Team of the Year: The Griffins were the PSAC West Division champions and reached the PSAC quarterfinals. They are coached by Courtney Grove.

• Ligonier Valley swimming coach Chelsea Brant, Women’s Coach of the Year: The Ligonier Valley graduate was also an outstanding swimmer and volleyball player in high school. She went on to Seton Hill to play volleyball. She is the Ligonier Valley YMCA swim and aquatics director and coach of the high school swimming team.

• Tracy Kondisko, Zumba instructor, Women’s Health and Fitness Awardee: Kondisko instructs at the White Eagle Society in Latrobe. She teaches Zumba to all ages.

Paul Schofield is a Tribune-Review Staff Writer. You can contact Paul by email at pschofield@triblive.com or via Twitter .

Tags: Derry Area, Greensburg C.C., Greensburg Salem, Hempfield, Ligonier Valley