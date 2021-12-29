10 WPIAL players earn all-state in 5A, Penn-Trafford’s John Ruane named top coach
Wednesday, December 29, 2021 | 12:00 PM
After winning its first WPIAL and PIAA football titles, Penn-Trafford has more reason to celebrate.
Warriors coach John Ruane was named the PIAA Class 5A coach of the year on Wednesday, and three Penn-Trafford players earned all-state honors. Quarterback Carter Green, running back Cade Yacamelli and offensive lineman Declan Ochendowski were among 10 WPIAL players named all-state in 5A.
Penn-Trafford (13-2) finished its season with a 17-14 overtime win against Imhotep Charter in Hershey. Yacamelli, a Wisconsin recruit, rushed for 1,866 yards and scored 29 touchdowns this season. Green passed for 1,264 yards, rushed for 1,155 and contributed to 26 touchdowns.
Joining them on the all-state team were Gateway’s Brad Birch and Patrick Body, Moon’s Ben Bladel and Trent Fraley, Kiski Area’s Brandon Lawhorn Moore, Pine-Richland’s Jeremiah Hasley and North Hills’ Robert Dickerson.
Birch was the WPIAL’s leading passer this season with 2,615 yards.
The team is selected by a statewide vote of sportswriters.
Governor Mifflin running back Nick Singleton, a Penn State recruit, earned player of the year honors. He rushed for 2,049 yards and 41 touchdowns for the PIAA District 3 runner-up.
Offense
Quarterback
Bobby McClosky, East Stroudsburg South, 6-2, 180, sr.
Brad Birch, Gateway, 6-0, 190, so.
Colin O’Sullivan, Upper Dublin, 6-0, 185, jr.
Carter Green, Penn-Trafford, 5-10, 170, sr.
Running back
Eric Nangle, Exeter Township, 5-10, 175, sr.
Dayshawn Jacobs, West Chester Rustin, 5-9, 175, sr.
Nick Singleton, Governor Mifflin, 6-0, 218, sr.
Cade Yacamelli, Penn-Trafford, 6-0, 205, sr.
Jontae Morris, Cedar Cliff, 5-10, 160, sr.
Zyree Brooks, Spring Grove, 5-8, 170, sr.
Wide receiver
Patrick Body, Gateway, 6-2, 175, sr.
Cooper Eckert, Warwick, 5-9, 170, sr.
Jeff Nyamekye, Red Lion, 6-0, 170, sr.
Tight end
Joey Schlaffer, Exeter Township, 6-6, 210, jr.
Offensive line
Trent Fraley, Moon Area, 6-3, 290, sr.
Declan Ochendowski, Penn-Trafford, 6-3, 240, sr.
Jonah Naugle, Governor Mifflin, 6-2, 300, sr.
Caden Pustelak, Cathedral Prep, 6-4, 305, sr.
Kyle Helm, Exeter Township, 6-2, 315, sr.
Brandon Lawhorn Moore, Kiski Area, 6-6, 295, sr.
Athlete
Michael Parks, Cathedral Prep, 5-8, 164, sr.
Brett Gerlach, Central Mountain, 6-0, 180, sr.
Defense
Defensive line
Anthony Smith, Shippensburg, 6-7, 275, sr.
Enai White, Imhotep Charter, 6-5, 235, sr.
Ben Bladel, Moon Area, 6-0, 235, sr.
Keon Wylie, Imhotep Charter, 6-3, 220, sr.
Linebacker
Jeremiah Hasley, Pine-Richland, 6-3, 225, sr.
Ty Yocum, Exeter Township, 6-0, 220, sr.
Trey Rock, Governor Mifflin, 6-1, 215, sr.
Maurice Beverly, Imhotep Charter, 6-0, 215, sr.
Micah Walizer, Central Mountain, 5-11, 225, sr.
J.R. Strauss, Exeter Township, 6-3, 210, sr.
Defensive back
Tanner Maddocks, Fleetwood, 6-1, 172, sr.
Jamir Reyes, Imhotep Charter, 6-0, 185, sr.
Eden Johnson, Governor Mifflin, 5-11, 185, sr.
Robert Dickerson, North Hills, 6-0, 190, sr.
Specialist
Nate Millard, Daniel Boone, 5-10, 150, sr.
Athlete
Parker Lawlor, Red Land, 6-0, 175, jr.
DaMario Crawford, Cathedral Prep, 5-10, 158, jr.
Player of the Year
Nick Singleton, Governor Mifflin
Coach of the Year
John Ruane, Penn-Trafford
2021 Pa. Football Writers All-State Team
Chris Harlan is a Tribune-Review Staff Writer. You can contact Chris by email at charlan@triblive.com or via Twitter .
