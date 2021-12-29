10 WPIAL players earn all-state in 5A, Penn-Trafford’s John Ruane named top coach

By:

Wednesday, December 29, 2021 | 12:00 PM

Christopher Horner | Tribune-Review Penn-Trafford’s Cade Yacamelli hugs head coach John Ruane after the Warriors defeated Imhotep Charter, 17-14 in overtime, in the PIAA Class 5A state championship game on Friday, Dec. 10, 2021, at Hersheypark Stadium.

After winning its first WPIAL and PIAA football titles, Penn-Trafford has more reason to celebrate.

Warriors coach John Ruane was named the PIAA Class 5A coach of the year on Wednesday, and three Penn-Trafford players earned all-state honors. Quarterback Carter Green, running back Cade Yacamelli and offensive lineman Declan Ochendowski were among 10 WPIAL players named all-state in 5A.

Penn-Trafford (13-2) finished its season with a 17-14 overtime win against Imhotep Charter in Hershey. Yacamelli, a Wisconsin recruit, rushed for 1,866 yards and scored 29 touchdowns this season. Green passed for 1,264 yards, rushed for 1,155 and contributed to 26 touchdowns.

Joining them on the all-state team were Gateway’s Brad Birch and Patrick Body, Moon’s Ben Bladel and Trent Fraley, Kiski Area’s Brandon Lawhorn Moore, Pine-Richland’s Jeremiah Hasley and North Hills’ Robert Dickerson.

Birch was the WPIAL’s leading passer this season with 2,615 yards.

The team is selected by a statewide vote of sportswriters.

Governor Mifflin running back Nick Singleton, a Penn State recruit, earned player of the year honors. He rushed for 2,049 yards and 41 touchdowns for the PIAA District 3 runner-up.

Offense

Quarterback

Bobby McClosky, East Stroudsburg South, 6-2, 180, sr.

Brad Birch, Gateway, 6-0, 190, so.

Colin O’Sullivan, Upper Dublin, 6-0, 185, jr.

Carter Green, Penn-Trafford, 5-10, 170, sr.

Running back

Eric Nangle, Exeter Township, 5-10, 175, sr.

Dayshawn Jacobs, West Chester Rustin, 5-9, 175, sr.

Nick Singleton, Governor Mifflin, 6-0, 218, sr.

Cade Yacamelli, Penn-Trafford, 6-0, 205, sr.

Jontae Morris, Cedar Cliff, 5-10, 160, sr.

Zyree Brooks, Spring Grove, 5-8, 170, sr.

Wide receiver

Patrick Body, Gateway, 6-2, 175, sr.

Cooper Eckert, Warwick, 5-9, 170, sr.

Jeff Nyamekye, Red Lion, 6-0, 170, sr.

Tight end

Joey Schlaffer, Exeter Township, 6-6, 210, jr.

Offensive line

Trent Fraley, Moon Area, 6-3, 290, sr.

Declan Ochendowski, Penn-Trafford, 6-3, 240, sr.

Jonah Naugle, Governor Mifflin, 6-2, 300, sr.

Caden Pustelak, Cathedral Prep, 6-4, 305, sr.

Kyle Helm, Exeter Township, 6-2, 315, sr.

Brandon Lawhorn Moore, Kiski Area, 6-6, 295, sr.

Athlete

Michael Parks, Cathedral Prep, 5-8, 164, sr.

Brett Gerlach, Central Mountain, 6-0, 180, sr.

Defense

Defensive line

Anthony Smith, Shippensburg, 6-7, 275, sr.

Enai White, Imhotep Charter, 6-5, 235, sr.

Ben Bladel, Moon Area, 6-0, 235, sr.

Keon Wylie, Imhotep Charter, 6-3, 220, sr.

Linebacker

Jeremiah Hasley, Pine-Richland, 6-3, 225, sr.

Ty Yocum, Exeter Township, 6-0, 220, sr.

Trey Rock, Governor Mifflin, 6-1, 215, sr.

Maurice Beverly, Imhotep Charter, 6-0, 215, sr.

Micah Walizer, Central Mountain, 5-11, 225, sr.

J.R. Strauss, Exeter Township, 6-3, 210, sr.

Defensive back

Tanner Maddocks, Fleetwood, 6-1, 172, sr.

Jamir Reyes, Imhotep Charter, 6-0, 185, sr.

Eden Johnson, Governor Mifflin, 5-11, 185, sr.

Robert Dickerson, North Hills, 6-0, 190, sr.

Specialist

Nate Millard, Daniel Boone, 5-10, 150, sr.

Athlete

Parker Lawlor, Red Land, 6-0, 175, jr.

DaMario Crawford, Cathedral Prep, 5-10, 158, jr.

Player of the Year

Nick Singleton, Governor Mifflin

Coach of the Year

John Ruane, Penn-Trafford

• • •

2021 Pa. Football Writers All-State Team

Class 6A

Class 5A

Class 4A

Class 3A

Class 2A

Class A

Chris Harlan is a Tribune-Review Staff Writer. You can contact Chris by email at charlan@triblive.com or via Twitter .

Tags: Gateway, Kiski Area, Moon, North Hills, Penn-Trafford, Pine-Richland