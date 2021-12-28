PIAA champion Central Valley places 7 players on Class 3A all-state team, plus coach of the year
Tuesday, December 28, 2021 | 2:00 PM
Central Valley’s 27th straight victory was a 7-0 win over Wyomissing in the PIAA Class 3A football championship game earlier this month. The Warriors’ run of success was certainly recognized by a group of Pennsylvania sportswriters.
On Monday, seven Central Valley players were named to the Class 3A all-state football team. In addition, CV coach Mark Lyons was named the Class 3A Coach of the Year.
The group was headlined by senior defensive lineman Sean FitzSimmons, a Pitt recruit, as well as senior running Landon Alexander, an Albany commit who ran for 231 yards and a score in the state championship game and finished his career with 4,160 rushing yards.
Central Valley seniors Jack Bible (linebacker) and Matt Merritt (linebacker) and juniors Jackson Tonya (defensive line), Jayvin Thompson (defensive back) and Serafino DeSantis (specialist) also were recognized after leading the Warriors to a second straight state title.
Lyons is 127-29 in 12 seasons at Central Valley, guiding the Warriors to the state finals four times, including the past three years. Their last loss was in the 2019 PIAA final against Wyoming Area.
Elizabeth Forward senior defensive back DaVontay Brownfield also was selected.
Offense
Quarterback
Jeff Hoenstine, Central Martinsburg, 5-9, 179, jr.
Jake Hall, North Schuylkill, 6-0, 215, sr.
Tyler Gee, Loyalsock, 5-10, 180, so.
Dominico Spataro, Lakeland, 5-9, 155, jr.
Marqui Adams, Neumann-Goretti, 5-11, 175, sr.
Running back
Landon Alexander, Central Valley, 6-1, 190, sr.
London Montgomery, Scranton Prep, 5-11, 190, jr.
Rocco Pulizzi, Montoursville, 6-0, 180, sr.
Parker Gregg, Central Martinsburg, 6-0, 185, sr.
Tommy Grabowski, Wyomissing, 6-0, 200, sr.
Wide receiver
Carson Persing, Danville, 5-9, 170, jr.
Rian Glunk, Loyalsock, 6-1, 175, jr.
Ramarion Whitehead, Hickory, 6-1, 165, sr.
Joey Flail, North Schuylkill, 6-0, 180, so.
Ja’On Phillips, Sharon, 5-9, 170, sr.
Tight end
Aiden Mack, Wyomissing, 6-4, 220, sr.
Offensive line
Jven Williams, Wyomissing, 6-4, 310, jr.
Hunter Hanna, Montoursville, 6-0, 235, sr.
Josh Waite, Central Martinsburg, 6-3, 275, sr.
Nick Elko, Wyoming Area, 6-3, 300, sr.
Gage Dlugonski, Grove City, 6-2, 265, sr.
Athlete
Joey Menke, Boiling Springs, 5-10, 170, sr.
Davion Hill, Loyalsock, 6-1, 175, jr.
Diohnny Ruiz, Hamburg, 5-11, 185, sr.
Defense
Defensive line
Sean FitzSimmons, Central Valley, 6-3, 280, sr.
Oliver Billotte, Clearfield, 6-5, 255, sr.
Joey Fazzone, Hickory, 6-2, 240, sr.
Jackson Tonya, Central Valley, 6-2, 225, jr.
Lacota Dippre, Lakeland, 6-3, 230, jr.
Tajae Broadie, Middletown, 6-4, 240, sr.
Linebacker
Michael Golay, Scranton Prep, 6-2, 240, sr.
Jack Bible, Central Valley, 6-1, 205, sr.
Jackson Pryts, Hickory, 6-4, 205, sr.
Matt Merritt, Central Valley, 6-3, 215, sr.
Jack Miller, Wyomissing, 5-11, 200, sr.
Mason Raup, Danville, 6-0, 195, jr.
Defensive back
Jayvin Thompson, Central Valley, 6-2, 190, jr.
Carson Garvey, Boiling Springs, 6-2, 190, sr.
Nevin Carter, Wyomissing, 6-5, 190, sr.
DaVontay Brownfield, Elizabeth Forward, 5-11, 178, sr.
Specialist
Serafino DeSantis, Central Valley, 5-11, 180, jr.
Daniel Mueller, Lancaster Catholic, 5-10, 180, sr.
Athlete
Amory Thompson, Wyomissing, 6-1, 185, sr.
Raleigh Collins, Neumann-Goretti, 6-2, 190, sr.
Robert Rossi, Scranton Prep, 6-4, 195, sr.
Player of the Year: Jeff Hoenstine, Central Martinsburg
Coach of the Year: Mark Lyons, Central Valley
