Serra Catholic’s Jose Regus honored as Class 2A Coach of the Year in all-state football voting
Tuesday, December 28, 2021 | 12:00 PM
A rare neurological disorder confined Serra Catholic coach Jose Regus to a wheelchair at times this season, yet Regus remained on the sideline and led the Eagles to a WPIAL football title and a state runner-up finish.
His determination was recognized Tuesday when Regus was named the state’s Coach of the Year in Class 2A. Three of his Serra Catholic players joined him on the all-state team, which was chosen by a statewide vote of sportswriters.
Serra Catholic finished 15-2 with one win by forfeit.
In all, eight WPIAL Class 2A players earned all-state honors, including Serra teammates Ryan Brooks, Pharoh Fisher and Terrell Booth. Joining them were Beaver Falls’ Jaren Brickner and Mehki Clark, Laurel’s Luke McCoy, Steel Valley’s Nijhay Burt and Sto-Rox’s Jaymar Pearson.
Burt (2,041 yards), McCoy (1,805) and Pearson (1,192) all finished among the WPIAL rushing leaders. Brickner ranked second among all WPIAL passers with 2,615 yards.
The Class A, 2A and 3A teams were released Tuesday followed by 4A, 5A and 6A on Wednesday.
Offense
Quarterback
Jaren Brickner, Beaver Falls, 6-0, 170, jr.
Kellan Stahl, Richland, 5-11, 190, sr.
Robert Footman, Columbia, 6-0, 185, sr.
Dylan Smoyer, Northern Lehigh, 6-0, 180, sr.
Running back
Gavin Garcia, Southern Columbia, 5-9, 190, sr.
Anthony Stallworth, Farrell, 6-0, 190, sr.
Damon Crawley, Forest Hills, 5-10, 192, sr.
Nijhay Burt, Steel Valley, 6-0, 175, sr.
Luke McCoy, Laurel, 5-9, 180, sr.
Jaymar Pearson, Sto-Rox, 5-11, 190, sr.
Wide receiver
Trevor Amorim, Northern Lehigh, 6-0, 175, sr.
Jackson Byer, Conemaugh Township, 5-11, 190, sr.
Kylon Wilson, Farrell, 5-10, 165, jr.
Matt Whysong, Chestnut Ridge, 6-0, 171, sr.
Offensive line
Preston Williams, Farrell, 6-2, 380, sr.
Carson Savitski, Southern Columbia, 6-2, 250, sr.
RJ Schirg, Lackawanna Trail, 6-2, 285, sr.
Matt Kelley, Mount Carmel, 6-4, 319, jr.
Gabe Leffler, Southern Columbia, 6-0, 195, sr.
Athlete
Levan McFadden, York Catholic, 6-0, 175, jr.
Matt Machalik, Palmerton, 6-0, 195, so.
Julien Stellar, Mount Carmel, 5-9, 185, sr.
Defense
Defensive line
Ryan Brooks, Serra Catholic, 6-2, 215, sr.
Derek Berlitz, Southern Columbia, 6-2, 245, sr.
AJ Jimenez, Northern Lehigh, 6-0, 185, jr.
Mason Imbt, Troy, 6-3, 300, sr.
Linebacker
Taidon Strickland, Farrell, 5-11, 205, sr.
Garrett Garcia, Southern Columbia, 6-0, 185, so.
Hunter Wall, Ridgway, 5-10, 192, sr.
Anthony Jackson, Farrell, 5-10, 210, sr.
Dominic Fetterolf, Southern Columbia, 6-0, 190, fr.
Omar Stewart, jr., Farrell, 6-2, 195, sr.
Defensive back
Mehki Clark, Beaver Falls, 5-11, 160, sr.
Pharoh Fisher, Serra Catholic, 6-2, 180, sr.
Griffin LaRue, Richland, 6-3, 192, sr.
Brett Misera, Northern Lehigh, 6-1, 180, sr.
Specialist
Isaac Carter, Southern Columbia, 5-11, 190, so.
Athlete
Terrell Booth, Serra Catholic, 6-0, 170, sr.
Joey Vevasis, Shenandoah Valley, 5-8, 150, sr.
Dominic Allegretto, Ridgway, 5-10, 174, sr.
Player of the Year: Gavin Garcia, Southern Columbia
Coach of the Year: Jose Regus, Serra Catholic
