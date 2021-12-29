Mt. Lebanon tops Class 6A all-state football team as Bob Palko, Alex Tecza win individual awards
Wednesday, December 29, 2021 | 2:00 PM
Mt. Lebanon won its first state title behind a veteran coach, a dynamic offensive trio and toughness at the line of scrimmage.
Those elements all were recognized Wednesday when the Class 6A all-state football team was announced. Blue Devils coach Bob Palko was named the state’s 6A coach of the year, running back Alex Tecza shared player of the year honors and four teammates also earned all-state status.
Tecza rushed for 2,085 yards and scored 29 touchdowns. He scored three times in Mt. Lebanon’s 35-17 victory over St. Joseph’s Prep for the PIAA championship.
The all-state list included Blue Devils quarterback Joey Daniels, wide receiver Eli Heidenreich, offensive lineman Kade Capristo and defensive lineman William Harvey. Daniels passed for 2,128 yards and 31 touchdowns. His favorite target, Heidenreich, had 54 catches for 1,325 yards and scored 28 times.
Central Catholic defensive lineman Donovan Hinish, a Notre Dame recruit, also earned all-state honors.
The team was chosen by a statewide vote of sportswriters.
Offense
Quarterback
Beau Pribula, Central York, 6-2, 210, sr.
Ethan Kohler, Perkiomen Valley, 6-2, 215, sr.
Joey Daniels, Mt. Lebanon, 6-1, 185, sr.
Ryan Zeltt, North Penn, 6-4, 190, jr.
Running back
Tahir Mills, Ridley, 6-1, 210, sr.
Alex Tecza, Mt. Lebanon, 6-0, 200, sr.
Jaheim White, York High, 5-9, 195, sr.
Khalani Eaton, North Penn, 5-10, 210, sr.
Sam Brown, La Salle College HS, 6-0, 195, sr.
Wide receiver
Eli Heidenreich, Mt. Lebanon, 6-0, 180, sr.
Anthony Ivey, Manheim Township, 6-1, 180, sr.
Kenny Johnson, Dallastown, 6-2, 190, jr.
Levi Carroll, North Penn, 6-4, 185, sr.
Tight end
Aiden Black, Delaware Valley, 6-4, 225, so.
Offensive line
Joden Nelson, York High, 6-4, 280, sr.
Michael Dincher, State College, 6-3, 295, jr.
Brad Harris, St. Joseph’s Prep, 6-4, 280, sr.
Kade Capristo, Mt. Lebanon, 6-2, 270, jr.
Jon Ramsey, Wilson-West Lawn, 6-2, 220, sr.
Cooper Cousins, McDowell, 6-6, 275, so.
Athlete
Samaj Jones, St. Joseph’s Prep, 6-1, 210, so.
Defense
Defensive line
Braelin Moore, Bethlehem Freedom, 6-3, 295, sr.
Eric Gardner, Archbishop Wood, 6-2, 225, jr.
Donovan Hinish, Central Catholic, 6-2, 275, sr.
Terrell Reynolds, Harrisburg, 6-2, 245, jr.
James Heard, St. Joseph’s Prep, 6-3, 225, sr.
William Harvey, Mt. Lebanon, 6-3, 280, sr.
Linebacker
Phil Picciotti, Pennridge, 6-3, 225, jr.
Abdul Carter, La Salle College HS, 6-4, 235, sr.
Carter Glassmyer, Central York, 6-1, 215, sr.
Kenneth Talley, Northeast, 6-3, 240, sr.
Josiah Trotter, St. Joseph’s Prep, 6-1, 230, jr.
Bryce Wood, McDowell, 6-3, 215, sr.
Defensive back
Keenan Nelson, St. Joseph’s Prep, 6-1, 195, sr.
Justin Cook, Harrisburg, 5-10, 165, sr.
Anthony Sacca, St. Joseph’s Prep, 6-4, 190, fr.
Mehki Flowers, Central Dauphin East, 6-1, 185, sr.
Specialist
Antonio Chadha, St. Joseph’s Prep, 5-9, 195, sr.
Athlete
Lebron Bessick, Coatesville, 6-0, 175, sr.
Cameron Jones, Wilson-West Lawn, 5-11, 180, jr.
Co-Players of the Year
Alex Tecza, Mt. Lebanon/Beau Pribula, Central York
Coach of the Year
Bob Palko, Mt. Lebanon
2021 Pa. Football Writers All-State Team
