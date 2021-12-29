Mt. Lebanon tops Class 6A all-state football team as Bob Palko, Alex Tecza win individual awards

By:

Wednesday, December 29, 2021 | 2:00 PM

Christopher Horner | Tribune-Review Mt. Lebanon head coach Bob Palko celebrates with Alex Tecza after defeating St. Joseph’s Prep, 35-17, in the PIAA Class 6A state championship game on Saturday, Dec. 11, 2021, at Hersheypark Stadium. Christopher Horner | Tribune-Review Mt. Lebanon’s Alex Tecza scores against St. Joseph’s Prep during the fourth quarter of the PIAA Class 6A state championship game on Saturday, Dec. 11, 2021, at Hersheypark Stadium. Christopher Horner | Tribune-Review Mt. Lebanon’s Eli Heidenreich celebrates a State College turnover during a PIAA Class 6A state semifinal on Saturday, Dec. 4, 2021, at Mansion Park in Altoona. Christopher Horner | Tribune-Review Mt. Lebanon nose tackle William Harvey plays against Central Catholic on Oct. 8, 2021, at Mt. Lebanon High School. Christopher Horner | Tribune-Review Mt. Lebanon head coach Bob Palko talks with Central Catholic’s Donovan Hinish before their game on Friday, Oct. 8, 2021, at Mt. Lebanon High School. Previous Next

Mt. Lebanon won its first state title behind a veteran coach, a dynamic offensive trio and toughness at the line of scrimmage.

Those elements all were recognized Wednesday when the Class 6A all-state football team was announced. Blue Devils coach Bob Palko was named the state’s 6A coach of the year, running back Alex Tecza shared player of the year honors and four teammates also earned all-state status.

Tecza rushed for 2,085 yards and scored 29 touchdowns. He scored three times in Mt. Lebanon’s 35-17 victory over St. Joseph’s Prep for the PIAA championship.

The all-state list included Blue Devils quarterback Joey Daniels, wide receiver Eli Heidenreich, offensive lineman Kade Capristo and defensive lineman William Harvey. Daniels passed for 2,128 yards and 31 touchdowns. His favorite target, Heidenreich, had 54 catches for 1,325 yards and scored 28 times.

Central Catholic defensive lineman Donovan Hinish, a Notre Dame recruit, also earned all-state honors.

The team was chosen by a statewide vote of sportswriters.

Offense

Quarterback

Beau Pribula, Central York, 6-2, 210, sr.

Ethan Kohler, Perkiomen Valley, 6-2, 215, sr.

Joey Daniels, Mt. Lebanon, 6-1, 185, sr.

Ryan Zeltt, North Penn, 6-4, 190, jr.

Running back

Tahir Mills, Ridley, 6-1, 210, sr.

Alex Tecza, Mt. Lebanon, 6-0, 200, sr.

Jaheim White, York High, 5-9, 195, sr.

Khalani Eaton, North Penn, 5-10, 210, sr.

Sam Brown, La Salle College HS, 6-0, 195, sr.

Wide receiver

Eli Heidenreich, Mt. Lebanon, 6-0, 180, sr.

Anthony Ivey, Manheim Township, 6-1, 180, sr.

Kenny Johnson, Dallastown, 6-2, 190, jr.

Levi Carroll, North Penn, 6-4, 185, sr.

Tight end

Aiden Black, Delaware Valley, 6-4, 225, so.

Offensive line

Joden Nelson, York High, 6-4, 280, sr.

Michael Dincher, State College, 6-3, 295, jr.

Brad Harris, St. Joseph’s Prep, 6-4, 280, sr.

Kade Capristo, Mt. Lebanon, 6-2, 270, jr.

Jon Ramsey, Wilson-West Lawn, 6-2, 220, sr.

Cooper Cousins, McDowell, 6-6, 275, so.

Athlete

Samaj Jones, St. Joseph’s Prep, 6-1, 210, so.

Defense

Defensive line

Braelin Moore, Bethlehem Freedom, 6-3, 295, sr.

Eric Gardner, Archbishop Wood, 6-2, 225, jr.

Donovan Hinish, Central Catholic, 6-2, 275, sr.

Terrell Reynolds, Harrisburg, 6-2, 245, jr.

James Heard, St. Joseph’s Prep, 6-3, 225, sr.

William Harvey, Mt. Lebanon, 6-3, 280, sr.

Linebacker

Phil Picciotti, Pennridge, 6-3, 225, jr.

Abdul Carter, La Salle College HS, 6-4, 235, sr.

Carter Glassmyer, Central York, 6-1, 215, sr.

Kenneth Talley, Northeast, 6-3, 240, sr.

Josiah Trotter, St. Joseph’s Prep, 6-1, 230, jr.

Bryce Wood, McDowell, 6-3, 215, sr.

Defensive back

Keenan Nelson, St. Joseph’s Prep, 6-1, 195, sr.

Justin Cook, Harrisburg, 5-10, 165, sr.

Anthony Sacca, St. Joseph’s Prep, 6-4, 190, fr.

Mehki Flowers, Central Dauphin East, 6-1, 185, sr.

Specialist

Antonio Chadha, St. Joseph’s Prep, 5-9, 195, sr.

Athlete

Lebron Bessick, Coatesville, 6-0, 175, sr.

Cameron Jones, Wilson-West Lawn, 5-11, 180, jr.

Co-Players of the Year

Alex Tecza, Mt. Lebanon/Beau Pribula, Central York

Coach of the Year

Bob Palko, Mt. Lebanon

• • •

2021 Pa. Football Writers All-State Team

Class 6A

Class 5A

Class 4A

Class 3A

Class 2A

Class A

Chris Harlan is a Tribune-Review Staff Writer. You can contact Chris by email at charlan@triblive.com or via Twitter .

Tags: Central Catholic, Mt. lebanon