6 WPIAL players recognized on Class A all-state football team
Tuesday, December 28, 2021 | 10:00 AM
Six WPIAL Class A football players earned all-state honors Tuesday, including Bishop Canevin wide receiver Lesae Lacks, whose team-high 50 catches helped the Crusaders win the district title.
Lacks finished his junior year with 930 receiving yards and 14 touchdowns for Canevin, which won its first WPIAL title since 1990.
The all-state team was chosen by a statewide vote of sportswriters. The Class A, 2A and 3A teams were released Tuesday. Class 4A, 5A and 6A will be revealed Wednesday.
Joining Lacks on the Class A list was Our Lady of the Sacred Heart’s Dion McIntosh, Cornell’s Tim Henderson and E.J. Dawson, Clairton’s Kanye Hawkins and Rochester’s Sal Laure.
Offense
Quarterback
Logan Almeida, Montgomery, 5-9, 155, sr.
Karson Kiesewetter, Bishop Guilfoyle, 6-1, 192, jr.
Alex Erby, Steelton-Highspire, 6-4, 210, so.
Bryson Bain, Redbank Valley, 6-4, 215, sr.
Dan McGarry, Curwensville, 5-11, 180, jr.
Running back
Jalen Wagner, Reynolds, 6-0, 175, jr.
Riley Parker, Canton, 6-0, 190, jr.
Logan Kent, Conemaugh Valley, 5-9, 170, sr.
Cooper Rother, Bishop Guilfoyle, 5-10, 169, jr.
Alex Achenbach, Williams Valley, 5-10, 160, so.
Daivin Pryor, Steelton-Highspire, 5-9, 160, sr.
Wide receiver
Coltin Hans, Montgomery, 6-0, 150, sr.
Tyrone Moore, Steelton-Highspire, 6-1, 185, sr.
Ty Terry, Curwensville, 6-4, 165, sr.
Lesae Lacks, Bishop Canevin, 5-8, 140, jr.
Offensive line
Isaac Harris, Muncy, 6-4, 235, sr.
Caiden Williams, Canton, 6-1, 190, sr.
Mitchell Mason, Reynolds, 6-2, 220, sr.
Dion McIntosh, OLSH, 6-4, 290, sr.
Kainen Brown, Northern Bedford, 5-10, 210, sr.
Cyllel Rose, Old Forge, 5-11, 225, jr.
Athlete
Jake Johnson, Juniata Valley, 6-1, 175, sr.
Tim Henderson, Cornell, 5-9, 165, sr.
Defense
Defensive line
Joe Mansfield, Redbank Valley, 6-2, 192, sr.
Anthony Cioffari, Bishop Guilfoyle, 6-3, 206, jr.
Dominic Yanoshak, Bishop Guilfoyle, 5-9, 150, jr.
Sante Bambocci, Bishop Guilfoyle, 5-11, 205, jr.
E.J. Dawson, Cornell, 6-0, 200, jr.
Kanye Hawkins, Clairton, 6-4, 255, sr.
Linebacker
Hayden Ward, Canton, 5-10, 165, jr.
Weston Pick, Montgomery, 6-1, 210, jr.
Nathan Schilling, Blacklick Valley, 5-11, 195, sr.
Bailey Hadzinikolov, Muncy, 6-0, 205, sr.
Sal Laure, Rochester, 5-9, 190, sr.
Defensive back
Ross Eyer, Muncy, 6-1, 180, jr.
Haydin McLaughlin, Reynolds, 6-0, 180, jr.
Chris Marshall, Redbank Valley, 6-4, 190, sr.
Specialist
Jake Mullins, Curwensville, 5-10, 150, sr.
Athlete
Weston Bellows, Canton, 5-10, 190, jr.
Suds Dubler, Glendale, 5-11, 170, sr.
Player of the Year: Karson Kiesewetter, Bishop Guilfoyle
Co-Coaches of the Year: Justin Wheeler, Bishop Guilfoyle/Blane Gold, Redbank Valley
2021 Pa. Football Writers All-State Teams
Chris Harlan is a Tribune-Review Staff Writer. You can contact Chris by email at charlan@triblive.com or via Twitter .
