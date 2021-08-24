2021 HSSN football position-by-position breakdown: Scouting the cornerbacks
Tuesday, August 24, 2021 | 7:28 PM
TribLive HSSN will break down the top players at one position per day until Week Zero. Here’s a look at the top cornerbacks for the 2021 season.
1. Rodney Gallagher
Laurel Highlands
Junior, 6-0, 170
Football or basketball? The two-sport athlete will have to make that decision sometime in the future, but for now he’s a high school star in both. On the turf, Gallagher is a big-play offensive threat at quarterback and as a part-time wide receiver, but that overshadows the two-way starter’s strong work at cornerback. He had 34 tackles, two interceptions and one fumble recovery last fall. He holds Division I offers in both football and basketball. Pitt, Penn State and West Virginia have offered him a scholarship in each. Among his other options are Notre Dame, Michigan and Ole Miss football and Florida basketball. He’s a Rivals four-start recruit.
Watch Rodney Gallagher highlights
2. Lamont Payne
Chartiers Valley
Junior, 6-1, 175
As a sophomore starter with excellent coverage skills, Payne played a role in Chartiers Valley’s resurgence last fall, as the Colts improve from 2-8 in 2019 to 6-2 in 2020. He was rewarded with a string of Division I offers including Pitt, Penn State, West Virginia, Kent State, Rutgers, Syracuse and Virginia Tech. Rivals ranks him as a three-star recruit.
3. Pharoh Fisher
Serra Catholic
Senior, 6-2, 200
The Navy commit is a physical defender on the perimeter and a four-year starter at wide receiver. He committed to the Midshipmen over offers from Army, Air Force, Bowling Green and Columbia. He earned all-conference honors at defensive back.
Watch Pharoh Fisher highlights
4. Rashan Murray
University Prep
Senior, 6-1, 180
Murray earned all-City League honors at wide receiver last season but his college future will be on defense. The Rivals two-star recruit committed to Akron when he received his first Division I offer this summer.
Watch Rashan Murray highlights
5. Jaden Dugger
Penn Hills
Senior, 6-4, 200
Dugger’s size and speed combination makes him a rarity at cornerback. He’s also seems poised for a breakout year at wide receiver, where he’ll be catching passes from his brother, sophomore QB Julian Dugger.
ONE TO WATCH
Brandon Banks
Aliquippa
Sophomore, 5-11, 160
When it comes to WPIAL cornerbacks, no school compares to Aliquippa. Darrelle Revis and Ty Law top a list of star defensive backs who’ve worn the red and black. Banks, who became a starter as a freshman, could become another standout cornerback for the Quips.
Watch Brandon Banks highlights
Chris Harlan is a Tribune-Review Staff Writer. You can contact Chris by email at charlan@triblive.com or via Twitter .
Tags: Aliquippa, Chartiers Valley, Laurel Highlands, Penn Hills, Serra Catholic, University Prep
