2021 HSSN football position-by-position breakdown: Scouting the kickers

Friday, August 27, 2021 | 3:15 AM

Submitted | Matthew Shuck South Fayette’s Justin Caputo is one of the WPIAL’s top kickers. Peters Twp.’s Andrew Massucci celebrates his goal during the first half of the WPIAL Class 4A championship game against Seneca Valley on Saturday, Nov. 7, 2020, at North Allegheny. Previous Next

TribLive HSSN will break down the top players at one position per day until Week Zero. Here’s a look at the top kickers and punters for the 2021 season.

1. Andrew Massucci

Peters Township

Senior, 5-9, 160

Massucci is one of the WPIAL’s top soccer players but also doubles as a field goal kicker. He made eight field goals last season and coverted 17 of 22 extra points to earn all-conference honors in Class 5A. One of his extra points was a game-winner against Gateway in the WPIAL semifinals. His field goals covered 23, 24, 25, 28, 34, 35, 35 and 44 yards. On the soccer field, Massucci scored 19 goals for the WPIAL Class 4A runner-up.

2. Matt Schearer

Central Catholic

Senior, 5-10, 150

Schearer was perfect on extra points last season making 35 of 35 and earning all-conference honors in Class 6A. He also made five field goals including a pair from 37 yards for the WPIAL champions.

3. Justin Caputo

South Fayette

Senior, 5-11, 185

Caputo went 81 for 84 on extra points over the past two seasons combined including a perfect 23 for 23 last fall. He made nine of 13 field goal attempts in that span and four of five last year.

4. Gavin Cole

Apollo-Ridge

Senior, 5-7, 140

An all-section soccer player, Cole went 36 for 42 on extra points last season and added three field goals. He converted attempts from 35, 34 and 31 yards to earn all-conference honors in Class 2A.

5. Milton Campos

McKeesport

Junior, 5-6, 140

Campos, who also plays soccer, made four field goals in his first season as a place kicker. He made kicks from 20, 22, 31 and 32 yards and converted 17 of 22 extra points. His 20-yarder was a game-winner against Trinity, and he made two FGs in a 12-7 win over West Mifflin.

ONE TO WATCH

Noah Bhuta

Mt. Lebanon

Senior, 5-9, 170

A strong punter, Kohl’s Kicking Camps ranked Bhuta 51st nationally among senior punters who took part in the organization’s events. He kicked a 37-yard field goal last season as the team’s backup kicker but will be the team’s primary kicker this fall.

POSITION BREAKDOWNS

Chris Harlan is a Tribune-Review Staff Writer. You can contact Chris by email at charlan@triblive.com or via Twitter .

