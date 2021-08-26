2021 HSSN football position-by-position breakdown: Scouting the safeties

Wednesday, August 25, 2021 | 10:32 PM

TribLive HSSN will break down the top players at one position per day until Week Zero. Here’s a look at the top safeties for the 2021 season.

1. Ta’Mere Robinson

Brashear

Junior, 6-3, 220

Robinson may project as an edge rusher in college, but his athleticism makes him a difference-maker in Brashear’s secondary right now. He’s also playing quarterback this fall, meaning City League opponents will see a lot of him. The four-star Rivals recruit already has offers from Pitt, Penn State, West Virginia, Arkansas, Kentucky, Maryland, Michigan, N.C. State, Notre Dame, Ohio State, Rutgers, Syracuse, Tennessee and Toledo.

Watch Ta’Mere Robinson highlights

2. Patrick Body

Gateway

Senior, 6-2, 180

The Gators graduated a Division I safety after last season (LSU freshman Derrick Davis) but Body will step into that defensive play-maker role this fall. Body committed to Cincinnati from a list of offers that included Pitt, Cincinnati, Illinois, Rutgers and West Virginia. A two-way starter, Body has played receiver since his sophomore year and caught 42 passes for 731 yards and eight touchdowns over the past two seasons.

Watch Patrick Body highlights

3. Deontae Williams

Woodland Hills

Senior, 5-11, 190

Williams earned recognition last fall as an all-conference quarterback who threw for 14 touchdowns and rushed for five more, but his talents on defense can’t be overlooked. His junior film online starts with him making an aggressive tackle for a loss. He holds Division I offers from Akron, Army, Buffalo, Fordham, Kent State, Navy, Toledo and Western Michigan.

Watch Deontae Williams highlights

4. Devin Barren

Central Catholic

Senior, 6-0, 180

As a solid run stopper, you can find Barren around the line of scrimmage often. But he also has a knack for finding the end zone. He returned an interception for a touchdown and took a blocked punt back for a score last fall. He lists Division I offers from Navy and Youngstown State along with Slippery Rock, Walsh and Fairmont State.

Watch Devin Barren highlights

5. Dre Miller-Ross

Sto-Rox

Junior, 6-0, 170

Miller-Ross made 64 tackles last season and five interceptions, one that he returned for a touchdown. He was a defensive stopper for the Vikings, who reached the WPIAL Class 2A finals. He also caught five touchdowns passes including a 74-yarder. He lists offers from Bluefield State, Fairmont State, Wheeling and West Liberty.

Watch Dre Miller-Ross highlights

ONE TO WATCH

Kolin Dinkins

North Allegheny

Senior, 6-1, 170

Dinkins, whose father Darnell played at Pitt and later in the NFL, will start at safety for NA this fall. He lists a college offer from Robert Morris. His brother, Khalil, was a standout for the Tigers last fall who’s now a freshman at Penn State. He should see time in the backfield at running back as well.

Watch Kolin Dinkins highlights

POSITION BREAKDOWNS

QB | RB | WR | TE | OL | DL | LB | CB | S | K

Chris Harlan is a Tribune-Review Staff Writer. You can contact Chris by email at charlan@triblive.com or via Twitter .

