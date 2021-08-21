2021 HSSN football position-by-position breakdown: Scouting the offensive line

Saturday, August 21, 2021 | 5:11 PM

TribLive HSSN will break down the top players at one position per day until Week Zero. Here’s a look at the top offensive linemen for the 2021 season.

1. Nick Bryan

Thomas Jefferson

Senior, 6-3, 255

The Kent State recruit was a two-way starter when the Jaguars won WPIAL and PIAA Class 4A titles last season. He earned first-team all-conference honors at tackle in the Big Eight. He chose Kent State over offers from Duquesne, Army, Ball State, UMass, Marshall, Old Dominion, Austin Peay, Holy Cross, The Citadel, Fordham and Lehigh.

2. Brandon Lawhorn Moore

Kiski Area

Senior, 6-5, 300

Affectionately nicknamed “Beef,” Lawhorn Moore is a bulldozer on the Cavaliers offensive line. His college plans are undecided but he holds Division I offers from Bowling Green, Bucknell, Buffalo, Fordham, Kent State, Maine, Miami (Ohio), New Hampshire, Old Dominion and Toledo. He earned first-team all-conference honors at tackle in the Class 5A Northeast.

3. Liam Halligan

Seton LaSalle

Senior, 6-5, 295

Halligan’s combination of strength and academics will have him playing college football in the Ivy League next year. The tackle committed to Brown earlier this month. He also listed an offer from Marshall. Coaches voted him first-team all-conference in the Class 2A Three Rivers.

4. Trent Fraley

Moon

Senior, 6-2, 280

Fraley, who has committed to Marshall, is the son of former NFL lineman Hank Fraley. He chose the Herd over offers from St. Francis and Robert Morris, his father alma mater. Trent Fraley earned first-team all-conference honors in the Class 5A Allegheny Six.

5. Neco Eberhardt

Aliquippa

Junior, 6-2, 285

Eberhardt is a physical two-way lineman on Aliquippa’s talented — and big — offensive line. He and senior tackle Tyrese Jones (6-8, 350) form a brutal tandem on one side of the Quips’ offensive line. Eberhardt and Jones earned first-team all-conference honors in the Class 4A Parkway last year when the Quips were WPIAL runners-up. Eberhardt could be limited early as he returns from a knee injury.

ONE TO WATCH

Jalen Klemm

Pine-Richland

Senior, 6-6, 255

Klemm, who’s the son of Steelers line coach Adrian Klemm, likely will prove himself as one of the WPIAL’s best linemen this season. He already has more than a dozen Division I offers despite being a first-year starter this fall. His list includes Akron, Arizona, Arizona State, Colorado, Columbia, Florida Atlantic, Harvard, Kansas State, Liberty, N.C. State, Nebraska, Tulane, Vanderbilt and Washington State. He saw limited snaps at defensive end last season and should contribute both ways this year.

POSITION BREAKDOWNS

