2021 HSSN football position-by-position breakdown: Scouting the running backs

Wednesday, August 18, 2021 | 11:17 AM

Christopher Horner | Tribune-Review Central Valley running back Landon Alexander works out during practice on Aug. 9, 2021, in Center. Christopher Horner | Tribune-Review Mt. Lebanon’s Alex Tecza works out during practice on Aug. 11, 2021, in Mt Lebanon. Chaz Palla | Tribune-Review Penn Trafford’s Cade Yacamelli goes through drills during workouts Thursday, Aug. 13, 2020 at Warrior Stadium. Chaz Palla | Tribune-Review Plum’s Eryck Moore during practice Wednesday, Aug. 11, 2021 at Riverside Park. Mike Darnay | Mon Valley Independent Belle Vernon’s Devin Whitlock works out Aug. 11, 2021, at James Weir Stadium. Previous Next

The top four rushers in the WPIAL a year ago all have graduated, leaving the race for the 2021 rushing title wide open.

With last season’s schedule shortened by the pandemic, the WPIAL saw only 11 players reach 1,000 rushing yards and the City League had none. Among those 11 players, Central Valley’s Landon Alexander, Belle Vernon’s Devin Whitlock and Laurel’s Luke McCoy are the only ones back this fall.

Starting this week, TribLive HSSN will break down the top players at one position per day until Week Zero. Here’s a look at the top running backs for the 2021 season.

1. Landon Alexander

Central Valley

Senior, 6-0, 180

A former youth football star on the TV show “Friday Night Tykes,” Alexander reintroduced himself to Western Pennsylvania last season by rushing for 1,445 yards and 17 touchdowns on 132 carries. He averaged 120 yards per game as the Warriors won WPIAL and PIAA Class 3A titles. He had 21 carries for 221 yards in the WPIAL finals, and 22 carries for 122 yards in the state championship. Combined, he scored five TDs in the two finals. He has a college offer from UMass with hopes that a strong senior year may bring more.

Watch Landon Alexander highlights

2. Cade Yacamelli

Penn-Trafford

Senior, 6-0, 200

Yacamelli might be the best running back in the WPIAL but his job description has involved more than carrying the football. Committed to Wisconsin for defense, Penn-Trafford has used him in a variety of ways on offense as both a rusher and receiver. He had 78 carries last season for 680 yards (8.7 ypc), stat totals likely to increase greatly this fall with him handling lead-back duties. He also starts at strong safety and returns kicks and punts.

Watch Cade Yacamelli highlights

3. Devin Whitlock

Belle Vernon

Senior, 5-8, 165

Devin Whitlock earned all-conference honors at quarterback last season and should again see extended time behind center, but his role may become multi-faceted this fall. Belle Vernon coaches have tried some younger players at QB with the idea of freeing Whitlock for snaps at slot receiver and running back. Regardless of his position, Whitlock’s speed makes him dangerous. He rushed for 1,082 yards on 101 carries (10.7 ypc) and scored 21 touchdowns a season ago. Youngstown State extended him his first D1 offer this summer.

Watch Devin Whitlock highlights

4. Alex Tecza

Mt. Lebanon

Senior, 6-1, 190

His coach, Bob Palko, traditionally spreads carries around to multiple backs but don’t be surprised if Tecza’s workload increases this fall. The big-play threat scored 10 times last season with six TDs covering 45 yards or more. He scored on a 75-yard run and a 51-yard catch in the same game. He finished his junior season with 465 rushing yards on 60 carries and added nine catches for 165 yards. Also an all-conference safety, Tecza holds offers from Army, Navy and a number of FCS schools.

Watch Alex Tecza highlights

5. Eryck Moore

Plum

Junior, 6-0, 190

Eryck Moore has played a key role in Plum’s recent resurgence. The all-conference back carried the ball 108 times for 862 yards last season and scored 13 times. The Mustangs went 8-1 and won the Greater Allegheny title after finishing 3-7 a year earlier. Among his sophomore highlights, Moore scored on runs of 63 and 71 yards in a game against Armstrong, and had the winning touchdown in a three-point victory over McKeesport. He averaged 8 yards per carry.

Watch Eryck Moore highlights

ONE TO WATCH

Colin Brady

West Greene

Sophomore, 6-2, 185

Two years after Ben Jackson battered his way through the Tri-County South, West Greene has another big running back. Brady rushed for 823 yards and 11 touchdowns last season on 88 carries, reviving memories of Jackson, who’s now a linebacker for Army. But Brady has some work ahead of him to catch Jackson. As a senior in 2019, Jackson rushed for a WPIAL-record 3,076 yards and scored 50 TDs.

Watch Colin Brady highlights

POSITION BREAKDOWNS

Chris Harlan is a Tribune-Review Staff Writer. You can contact Chris by email at charlan@triblive.com or via Twitter .

