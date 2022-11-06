A-K Valley athletes of the week: Deer Lakes’ Jacob Orseno, Freeport’s Cassidy Dell

Saturday, November 5, 2022 | 6:27 PM

Submitted by Jacob Orseno Deer Lakes’ Jacob Orseno is a member of the 2022 boys soccer team. Chaz Palla | Tribune-Review Freeport’s Cassidy Dell sets for Josie Russo against Shenango during the WPIAL Class 2A volleyball championship Saturday at UPMC Events Center. Previous Next

Jacob Orseno

Class: Freshman

School: Deer Lakes

Sport: Soccer

Report card: Jacob Orseno was swarmed by teammates at the corner of the Highmark Stadium turf after he scored the winning goal in overtime Thursday to beat No. 6 Beaver, 1-0, in the WPIAL Class 2A soccer championship game. Just his third goal of the season, the freshman striker helped the Lancers (20-2) win their second title in the past three years. Deer Lakes now turns its attention to the PIAA tournament, starting Tuesday.

How did it feel to win the WPIAL title Thursday?

Pretty nice. It was kind of a shocking goal. I don’t score very much, so scoring in the WPIAL finals was shocking to say the least.

How did the goal happen in overtime?

One of our captains, Ryan Hanes, sent in a through ball to me, the defender did a slide, I got it back and I passed to Peyton (Kushon). He did a through ball to me (into the box), I did a foot on foot with the defender and it had a lot of curve on it and it went in.

What was the celebration like after the game and on the bus?

Very ecstatic, lot of smiles, some happy tears, cheering and partying. There were fire trucks and some police cars on the way home.

How have the seniors and upperclassmen helped you adjust to varsity this season?

Some of the captains like Ryan Hanes kind of took the team on his back. He was probably the main captain of the team. He helped direct some of the practices.

What will it take to continue winning in the state tournament?

I think we have a good chance of making a state run. We have to keep playing with confidence, grit, passion, energy.

Are you involved in any other activities at Deer Lakes?

I plan on doing track in the spring. I’ll do running events.

How did you get started in soccer?

I started when I was 3 or 4 with Happy Feet, then went to U6, U8 and now I’m high school.

Who is your favorite soccer player?

I’m not a really big watcher of soccer, but one of my idols was Messi. I’m not the tallest kid around and him being a really good striker and not being the tallest was pretty cool to watch.

Do you have any superstitions?

Not really. I just kind of go on the field and play.

What’s your favorite Halloween candy?

Sour patch kids.

Cassidy Dell

Class: Senior

School: Freeport

Sport: Volleyball

Report card: Cassidy Dell helped spearhead a comeback in the fourth set Saturday as Freeport won the WPIAL Class 2A title at Robert Morris University’s UPMC Center. Dell had 16 kills and 32 assists in the 3-1 victory over Shenango.

How did it feel to hoist the WPIAL trophy?

It is the best feeling in the world. It is amazing knowing that the hard work we put in all season just paid off.

Can you compare this title to the other two during your time at Freeport?

The WPIAL title is something Freeport volleyball takes very seriously. This title is even better knowing that it came back-to-back with last year.

What was the reception like when you got back into town Saturday?

On the way home, there is always a parade through town, and we are escorted by fire trucks and police officers. It feels great to share the win with our town and everybody who supports us.

What’s the secret to Freeport’s dynasty?

I really don’t think there is a secret. We have amazing team chemistry and a great coach who pushes us every day in practice. We just work so hard.

How many years have you played volleyball?

I started playing volleyball in seventh grade, so this is my sixth year.

What got you interested in the sport as a child?

Growing up, I was a very sporty kid. I played soccer, basketball, softball and ran track. But when I started playing volleyball, I just fell in love with it.

What do you like most about volleyball?

I love that it’s a very mental game. Not only is it physical and competitive, it’s also very strategic, which is different than a lot of other sports.

Any plans for college?

I plan to attend an undecided four-year university majoring in occupational therapy and playing volleyball.

Favorite food on game day?

A grilled chicken salad with some french fries.

Any superstitions before matches?

I always wear the same spandex, and my hair always gets braided by one of my teammates. Our whole team also has a routine of singing before every game.

