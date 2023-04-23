A-K Valley athletes of the week: Freeport’s Michael Hanz, Burrell’s Kadi Bauer

Saturday, April 22, 2023 | 5:02 PM

Kadi Bauer

Class: Senior

School: Burrell

Sport: Track and field

Report card: Distance running Bauer set a school record in the 1,600-meter run (5 minutes, 20.34 seconds) as the Bucs locked up second place with a 6-1 record in Section 4-2A and a spot in the WPIAL team playoffs. They beat Springdale, 127-7, but lost to Knoch, 97-53. An Edinboro recruit, she also took 17th in the 1,600 at the Butler Invitational on Friday (5:25.59). Bauer also is a cross country standout who finished 36th at the WPIAL meet last fall.

How did it feel to break the school record in the 1,600?

It felt really good because I’ve been trying to work for it ever since track season started. I had three records I was trying to get. This was going to be the first one. It felt amazing. I’m trying to get the two-mile record and the 800. I’m like 20 seconds from the two-mile and like 10 seconds (from the 800). When I broke the school record, my teammates, who are my best friends, were there when I crossed the line, as well as my assistant coach, Faith Remich, and they celebrated with me. They are a really big reason for all I have accomplished this season.

How did you run at the Butler Invitational on Friday?

It went good. I had three runs. I think I did well in all of them. I PR’d in the 800. The mile was really fast. It was really cool to watch some of the girls run.

How has the team performed so far this season?

I think we’ve done really well. I feel like our team is very small, but we are strong even through we’re a tiny team. I feel like we are performing a lot better than last year.

Do you have a goal time for this season in the 1,600?

My goal now is just to get just sub-5:20. One of my biggest goals is to get 5:10.

What are your personal goals for the postseason meets?

I really want to qualify for states. That’s been one of my goals since cross country season. I tried to qualify for states and didn’t make it. Definitely to get the mental part of any race and get a lot faster in the second, third and fourth laps. That’s where I usually start to fall off.

Why did you decide on Edinboro?

I looked at four other schools, and I loved all of them. I just felt like I was at home when I went to Edinboro for the first time to visit. My mom went there so she was excited that I picked there. I’m going to study exercise science.

What made you get into distance running?

My coach (Chris Legters), actually. He’s been after me since middle school. I tried it in eighth grade. I just never stopped. I loved it and continued to do it. I never thought I would like running.

What do you do during down time at invitationals?

We kind of just sat under our tent in the shade ’cause it was so hot and talked.

Do you listen to any music before races?

It depends. For some races, I like to listen to music. For some, I just let it go. I listen to it a lot before section meets. For invites, I just enjoy being there and not stress out too much.

What’s your favorite home-cooked meal?

I really like meatballs that my mom makes. They’re really good. That’s my favorite meal since I was a little kid.

If you could have dinner with any three celebrities, who would it be?

The guy that plays the Flash (Grant Gustin) because I’m obsessed with that TV show right now. Probably any main characters form a “Star Wars” show like “The Mandalorian.” I really like Baby Yoda. The other celebrity would be Taylor Swift.

What was the last movie you saw in a theater?

In February, me and my boyfriend went to see the new “Ant-Man” movie.

What is something people might not know about you?

One of the main things is that I have a dairy allergy. When I tell people that they are amazed at all the things I can’t eat.

Michael Hanz

Class: Sophomore

School: Freeport

Sport: Baseball

Report card: Hanz helped the Yellowjackets to a pair of key Section 3-3A wins this week. He smacked a three-run homer to provide the winning runs in a 4-2 victory over Valley on Tuesday. On Wednesday, the 6-foot-2 righty allowed two hits and struck out 12 batters in a 2-0 shutout over the Vikings. Hanz has been part of a stellar pitching staff this season that has helped Freeport to a 10-3 overall record and 7-1 mark in section play. He combined on a no-hitter against Apollo-Ridge and threw a one-hitter against Deer Lakes.

How did the team play against Valley this week?

I think it was a total team effort to win. Both games were pitcher’s duels. Our pitchers really shut them down. Zach Clark went almost a complete game, held them to no runs. It was a whole team effort in those two wins.

What felt better, hitting a three-run homer or striking out 12 batters the next day?

I got to say the three-run home run. I think it was just because it was in a big spot, it was a 1-0 game. I felt like that hit broke the doors open for the game and gave us a whole bunch of momentum to carry throughout the game to win.

What are your strengths on the mound?

My strengths are just being able to get ahead in the count against batters. Get up 0-1, 0-2 against batters. From that point, I feel like I have total control for the at-bat.

What has been the key to the strong start to the season?

All of the hard work and the practices during the winter and all throughout the season. Coach Carr has the best practice I’ve ever been a part of. It’s all business. He prepares us very well for the games we play.

What are the goals for the rest of the season?

Goals are to be the WPIAL champions and take home the section championship and then hopefully go deep in the state playoffs.

How did you get started in baseball?

My dad grew up playing baseball. I picked up a bat when I was 3 or 4. Ever since then it was hard to put one down. I just fell in love with the game.

Have you looked into playing at the college level?

Yes. I’ve been invited to a couple good showcases, including West Virginia. I’ve been going there 2-3 years now. That’s my dream school to play at.

What’s your favorite home-cooked meal?

Chicken Alfredo.

If you could have dinner with any three celebrities, dead or alive, who would it be?

Mike Trout, Nolan Ryan and then probably David Bednar.

What is your favorite show to stream?

I like to watch “Family Guy.”

Do you have any music you listen to get hyped for games?

(I like) ’80s or ’90s rock, Alice in Chains, Metallica.

What is something people might not know about you?

Outside of baseball, I enjoy being outdoors. I like going fishing and deer hunting. I got a buck (8 points) and two doe (this year). I just go over in Sarver where my grandparents have some property.

