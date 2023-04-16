A-K Valley athletes of the week: Freeport’s Sydney Selker, Kiski Area’s Dom DiNinno

Saturday, April 15, 2023 | 8:49 PM

Freeport's Sydney Selker is a member of the 2023 softball team. Kiski Area's Dom Dininno is a member of the baseball team.

Sydney Selker

Class: Junior

School: Freeport

Sport: Softball

Report card: Selker played a key role in two victories this week. She hit a walk-off RBI double in the seventh inning to lead Freeport to a 3-2 victory over Burrell in Section 1-3A softball Wednesday and also held the Bucs to two unearned runs on two hits with 12 strikeouts in the pitching circle. The St. Francis (Pa.) commit then tossed a five-inning no-hitter with 13 strikeouts in a 14-0 win over Shady Side Academy on Friday. She also was 3 for 3 with a triple and RBI for the Yellowjackets (4-4, 2-2).

How did the team play this week against Burrell and Shady Side Academy?

We knew that Burrell was a huge section game so we had to bring our “A” game. That was a huge game for us to win since last year we lost 1-0 both times. Working as a team, playing strong defense, a couple of the freshmen got big hits to score runs. It was really important for us to get that win.

How did it feel to get the walk-off double Wednesday?

It was kind of nerve racking. (There were) two outs, bottom of the seventh, runner on first; it was like ‘OK, this is it.’ It kind of just happened. She threw me a pitch I liked, and I just put it over the third baseman’s head.

What was better, throwing a no-hitter or hitting a walk-off?

That’s a really hard question. Hitting a walk-off is truly special. But throwing a no-hitter because that’s when you know your defense was strong, you threw well and kept hitters off-balance. I would say a no-hitter because it’s kind of rare.

How many no-hitters have you thrown?

I have no idea. I threw a couple last year and maybe my freshman year. This was my first this year. I threw a couple in travel ball too.

What are the team’s goals for the rest of the season?

I think our team’s goal is to get better each day. We’re in a really hard section, and we know that the little things in practice and in games will make us improve each and every day.

What will it take to win in the playoffs?

For the rest of the season, we need to stay strong. Making the playoffs is really important for us. (We have) that mentality that if you give it all you have, good things will happen, win or lose.

How did you get started in softball?

My dad played baseball, and my mom played softball. When I was 4 years old, I got into T-ball. I started playing travel when I was 8. I always played a couple years up. I played on Venom for four years, and that opened me up to a lot of big organizations. I ended up joining the Outlaws last year. That was one of the best decisions I ever made.

Why did you decide to commit to St. Francis?

I had offers from a couple other places. When I went to St. Francis, it felt like home. Freeport is a small town. It felt right being at a small campus. It’s close where my family can come watch games. I also love the coaches. I truly love the pitching coach. Her and I built a connection at the camp. She’s the one who recruited me. I love he environment and the energy that St. Francis softball brings.

Are you involved in any other activities at Freeport?

I’m on the volleyball team.

What’s your favorite home-cooked meal?

Anything pasta. I’m part Italian so anything pasta I love. My mom makes really good shrimp Alfredo, and my grandma makes really good spaghetti.

What’s your favorite local restaurant?

(Falsetti’s) Villa. Once again Italian, their portions are huge. I can’t eat it all at once. It’s so good.

What’s your favorite show to stream?

I really like the “Vampire Diaries” on Netflix. I don’t really want TV a lot. I’ll watch “Greys Anatomy” with my mom.

Who would play you in a movie?

Someone in, like, a sports movie.

Who is your favorite professional athlete?

I really like Jennie Finch and Leah (O’Brien) Amico. I met both of them, actually. Leah is very inspiring, she never wants you to quit and to reach your goals. Her and I stay in touch to this day.

Do you have a favorite team to follow?

I really like watching Oklahoma softball.

What is something people might not know about you?

I love animals. I see an animal, and I fall in love with it. I don’t like to kill bugs or anything ’cause then I feel bad. I love nature, and I love animals.

Dom DiNinno

Class: Senior

School: Kiski Area

Sport: Baseball

Report card: Infielder DiNinno went 4 for 4 with a double and RBI in helping Kiski Area earn a 12-6 victory over Hampton in a key Section 4-4A victory Wednesday. The Cavaliers (5-5) also beat Freeport, 8-3, in a nonsection game Friday. A Grove City football recruit, the first-team Greater Allegheny Conference selection at wideout had 601 receiving yards and 11 total touchdowns last fall. He collected 1,305 all-purpose yards (rushing, receiving, returns). He also was selected among the top senior basketball players in Western Pa. and will play in the annual Roundball Classic next month at Geneva.

How did the team play in the win against Hampton?

We started off really strong. We had nine runs in the first inning. That was the most energy we had in a game. We just carried that the whole game.

What were you doing well at the plate?

The first strike I saw I tried to swing at and made good contact every time. I had three singles and one double.

What’s the key to being a good hitter?

Sometimes, you have be patient, but other times you have to jump on it depending on the pitcher. You always have to be locked in on the pitch. You can’t take a pitch off.

What are the team’s goals this season?

We definitely want to win some playoff games. We haven’t been to the playoffs in a while so that would be pretty nice.

What will it take to advance in the playoffs?

We all have to stay focused the whole game. And make sure we are going 100% and have energy the whole game.

How did you get started in baseball?

I’ve been playing baseball since I was about 5 years old. I’ve been doing it my whole life and never stopped.

Why did you decide on playing wide receiver at Grove City?

Everyone there is so supportive. It just seemed like the best environment for me.

What are you planning to study?

Computer science.

How did it feel to be selected for the Roundball Classic?

It felt amazing. Basketball is probably my third sport so it’s pretty cool to be selected to something like that.

Are you involved in any other activities at Kiski Area?

I do Key Club and National Honors Society.

What’s your favorite home-cooked meal?

Probably spaghetti.

What’s your favorite local restaurant?

G&G (Restaurant) in Vandergrift.

What’s your favorite show to stream?

“Impractical Jokers” is pretty funny.

Who is your favorite professional athlete?

Jayson Tatum (from the Boston Celtics). I actually started liking him in his rookie year when they made it to the Eastern Conference finals. It was cool to see how he held his own against LeBron (James).

Do you have a favorite team to follow?

Probably the Pirates.

How many wins will they have this year?

Probably 50 or 60 even though they are off to a pretty good start.

What is something people might not know about you?

Most people think I’m pretty quiet, but when I’m around my family and friends I’m pretty loud.

