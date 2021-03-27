Alle-Kiski Valley Sports Hall of Fame banquet canceled again

By:

Saturday, March 27, 2021 | 10:32 PM

Nate Smallwood | Tribune-Review Fox Chapel’s David Manelis is an Alle-Kiski Valley Sports Hall of Fame student honoree.

For the second consecutive year, the Alle-Kiski Valley Sports Hall of Fame banquet was canceled because of the pandemic.

Hall of fame chairman Larry Lutz said all eight inductees have been contacted and will be coming to the next induction banquet May 21, 2022.

The students honorees, however, from the past two years will be recognized at a luncheon May 8 at New Kensington’s Quality Inn.

The student honorees include:

• Alex Arledge, Burrell, 2019 Valley News Dispatch offensive football player of the year

• Logan Harmon, Apollo-Ridge, 2019 VND defensive POY and 2020 offensive POY

• Michael Sullivan, Deer Lakes 2019 and 2020 male soccer POY

• Allie Vescio, Burrell, 2019 VND female soccer POY

• Johhny Crise, Highlands 2019-20 VND male basketball POY

• Kennedie Montue, Plum, 2019-20 VND female basketball POY

• Logan Dexter, Springdale, 2020 VND defensive football POY

• Gina Proviano, Plum 2020 VND female soccer POY

• David Manelis, Fox Chapel, 2021 PIAA diving champion

• AJ Corrado, Burrell, 2021 PIAA wrestling champion 160 pounds

• Sophie Shao, Fox Chapel, 2021 PIAA champion 100-yard butterfly

The luncheon will be closed to the public because of pandemic concerns, but players’ parents, coaches and athletic directors will be on hand.

The 51st induction class, cancelled the past two years, will be:

• Chris Como, Burrell and Pitt-Johnstown wrestling

• Jeff Cortileso, Leechburg and West Virginia football

• Rich Kriston (posthumous), Fox Chapel and Penn State football

• Bobby Mills, Highlands and Maryland-Baltimore County basketball

• Glenn Mills, sports entrepreneur and builder

• Terry Preece, Oakmont football and track

• Lizzie Suwala, Ford City basketball, all-time A-K Valley leading girls scorer

• Bobby White, Freeport and Penn State football

The hall of fame committee looked at an August banquet date, but not all inductees were available.