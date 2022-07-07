Behind 3 WPIAL champions, North Catholic lifts 3rd straight Trib Cup in Class 3A

By:

Thursday, July 7, 2022 | 1:49 PM

Christopher Horner | Tribune-Review North Catholic’s Alayna Rocco celebrates with Dacia Lewandowski after defeating Freedom in the WPIAL Class 3A championship game on Thursday, March. 3, 2022, at Petersen Events Center. Chaz Palla | Tribune-Review North Catholic celebrates beating Avonworth in the WPIAL Class 2A volleyball championship Saturday, Nov. 6, 2021, at Robert Morris’ UPMC Events Center. Courtesy of Amy Drevna North Catholic girls basketball players pose with the school’s victory bell after winning the WPIAL Class 3A title for the fifth time in six seasons. Previous Next

The North Catholic victory tradition continued to ring loud and clear this past school year.

Steady contributions across all three seasons, along with a couple of championship runs, helped the Trojans win a third straight Trib HSSN Cup for Class 3A in 2021-22.

“North Catholic has a long standing tradition of our seniors ringing a victory bell after winning a WPIAL or PIAA championship,” North Catholic President Joe Wilson said. “It was great to hear the bell ring so many times last year. Winning the three titles in golf, girls volleyball and girls basketball is a tribute to the hard work of our dedicated students and, in particular, our fantastic coaches.”

North Catholic came out flying in the fall season, scoring points in eight of the 10 sports in the competition.

The highlight was the Trojans’ girls volleyball team, which won both a WPIAL and PIAA championship.

The North Catholic boys golf team celebrated its first WPIAL title while four other fall sports teams — football, boys and girls soccer and boys cross country — all were district runners-up.

The Trojans’ girls basketball team captured a fifth WPIAL crown in the last six years and added to their district record with a 21st championship in the winter.

The spring teams at North Catholic earned points in six of eight sports, led by a WPIAL runner-up finish for the boys tennis team.

“North Catholic strives to produce authentic student-athletes,” Wilson said. “Part of our mission is to graduate well-rounded students of integrity. It is a great honor to win the 2021-2022 HSSN Trib Cup for 3A and see our students excel.”

North Catholic won the championship by 215 points, beating out Shady Side Academy. The Bulldogs hoisted WPIAL gold in four sports this past school year.

Avonworth enjoyed a strong athletic season as well, winning a WPIAL title in girls soccer, WPIAL and PIAA gold in softball and finishing as district runner-up in girls volleyball and boys basketball.

Rounding out the Top 5 in Class 3A was South Park in fourth place while Mt. Pleasant and Waynesburg Central tied for fifth.

Through July, the Rebel Yell podcast will be dedicated to saluting the six cup champions.

Class 3A final standings

1. North Catholic – 695

2. Shady Side Academy – 480

3. Avonworth – 415

4. South Park – 250

5t. Mt. Pleasant – 220

5t. Waynesburg Central – 220

7. Riverside – 190

8. Southmoreland – 175

9. Mohawk – 145

10. Freeport – 140

11. Freedom – 130

12. Steel Valley – 115

13. Keystone Oaks – 110

14. South Allegheny -100

15. Derry – 90

16. Ellwood City – 80

17. Valley – 60

18. Beaver Falls – 55

19. McGuffey – 50

20. Charleroi – 45

21t. Brownsville – 40

21t. East Allegheny – 40

23t. Beth-Center – 30

23t. New Brighton – 30

Tags: Avonworth, Beaver Falls, Charleroi, Derry Area, Ellwood City, Freedom, Freeport, Keystone Oaks, McGuffey, Mohawk, Mt. Pleasant, North Catholic, Riverside, Shady Side Academy, South Allegheny, South Park, Southmoreland, Steel Valley, Valley, Waynesburg