Class 5A all-state football: Peters Township, Gateway, Moon claim multiple spots

Friday, December 27, 2019 | 10:00 AM

Chaz Palla | Tribune-Review Gateway running back Derrick Davis avoids Mt. Lebanon’s Sam Rolfsen on the way to a first-quarter touchdown Friday, Aug. 23, 2019 at Antimarino Stadium at Gateway High School.

WPIAL finalists Gateway and Peters Township combined Friday to fill five spots on the Class 5A all-state team led by Gators junior Derrick Davis, who was picked for the second consecutive year.

Peters Township had three players earn all-state honors in a vote of Pennsylvania football writers: senior Josh Casilli and juniors Corban Hondru and Donovan McMillon. Gateway senior Tui Brown joined Davis.

Moon also had two players selected: Brenden Luffey and Ben Bladel

Also named all-state in Class 5A were Latrobe’s Tucker Knupp, Mars’ Michael Carmody, Upper St. Clair’s David Pantelis and Baldwin’s Dorien Ford.

The Class 5A, 3A and A teams were scheduled for release Friday. Class 6A, 4A and 2A will be announced Saturday.

Davis had more than 2,000 yards from scrimmage and 28 touchdowns for the Gators, who won the WPIAL Class 5A title for the second time in three years.

2019 Pa. Football Writers Class 5A All-State Team

Player of the Year: Noah Palm, Cocalico

Coach of the Year: Ryan Nase, Cheltenham

OFFENSE

Quarterback

Evan Simon, Manheim Central, 6-3, 205, sr.

Ian Haynes, Franklin, 6-3, 200, sr.

Brayden Long, New Oxford, 6-3, 200, sr.

Joey McCracken, Warwick, 6-2, 185, jr.

Running back

Jaheim Morris, Cedar Cliff, 5-10, 190, sr.

Asher Smith, Southern Lehigh, 6-0, 190, sr.

Derrick Davis, Gateway, 6-1, 190, jr.

Nick Singleton, Governor Mifflin, 6-0, 200, so.

Kyle Swartz, Northern York, 6-1, 210, sr.

Kyle Cichanowsky, West Chester East, 5-10, 180, sr.

Wide receiver

Colby Wagner, Manheim Central, 5-11, 175, sr.

David Pantelis, Upper St. Clair, 6-0, 182, jr.

Conor Adams, Warwick, 5-11, 170, sr.

Alex Javier, Exeter, 6-2, 175, sr.

Offensive line

Nolan Rucci, Warwick, 6-8, 270, jr.

Michael Carmody, Mars, 6-6, 295, sr.

Brock Gingrich, Cocalico, 6-3, 285, sr.

Jordan Fernandez, East Stroudsburg South, 6-3, 300, sr.

Trey Bernstein, York High, 6-2, 260, sr.

Athlete

Cardel Pigford, Archbishop Wood, 5-9, 165, jr.

Nate Edwards, Cheltenham, 5-9, 185, sr.

Josh Casilli, Peters Township, 6-1, 185, sr.

DEFENSE

Defensive line

Dorien Ford, Baldwin, 6-4, 287, jr.

Brenden Luffey, Moon, 6-2, 295, sr.

Dom D’Alessio, Archbishop Wood, 6-2, 210, sr.

Ben Bladel, Moon, 5-10, 215, so.

Isaiah Rogers, Academy Park, 6-4, 270, jr.

Linebacker

Shane Collier, Archbishop Wood, 6-0, 205, jr.

Corban Hondru, Peters Township, 6-1, 225, jr.

Tim Clifford, West Chester East, 5-10, 175, sr.

Tui Brown, Gateway, 6-3, 210, sr.

Henzloy McFarlane, Martin Luther King, 6-0, 230, sr.

Tucker Knupp, Latrobe, 6-0, 205, jr.

Defensive back

Lateef Harris, Cheltenham, 5-10, 180, sr.

Tyrell Mims, Martin Luther King, 5-10, 170, sr.

Donovan McMillon, Peters Township, 6-2, 185, jr.

Caleb Schmitz, Warwick, 6-3, 180, jr.

Specialist

Sean Henry, Exeter, 6-1, 200, sr.

Athlete

Noah Palm, Cocalico, 6-0, 200, sr.

Charlie Box, Marple Newtown, 5-9, 170, so.

