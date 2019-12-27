Class A all-state football: West Greene’s Ben Jackson named Pa. Player of the Year

By:

Friday, December 27, 2019 | 12:00 PM

Ben Bamford | Mon Valley Independent West Greene’s Ben Jackson (34) stiff arms California’s Colton Lusk (20) on Oct. 4, 2019, at West Greene.

West Greene’s Ben Jackson became the first player in WPIAL history to rush for 3,000 yards in a single season, an achievement that earned him accolades this fall.

On Friday, Jackson added another when he was named as the state’s Class A player of the year in a vote of Pennsylvania football writers. The Army football commit set a single-season record with 3,076 yards on 203 carries and scored 50 touchdowns.

In all, 11 WPIAL athletes earned all-state honors, including Clairton teammates Brendan Parsons and Kenlein Ogletree, who led the Bears to the WPIAL title this season.

Also honored were Sto-Rox’s Eric Wilson and Amahd Pack, Jeannette’s Zach Crutchman, Justin Cramer and Jackson Pruitt, Union’s Aaron Gunn, Laurel’s Mitch Miles and Cornell’s Zaire Harrison.

The Class 5A, 3A and A teams were scheduled for release Friday. Class 6A, 4A and 2A will be announced Saturday.

2019 Pa. Football Writers Class A All-State Team

Player of the Year: Ben Jackson, West Greene

Coach of the Year: Anthony Pegues, Farrell

OFFENSE

Quarterback

Eric Wilson, Sto-Rox, 6-3, 190, sr.

Brendan Parsons, Clairton, 6-2, 170, sr.

Bryce Herb, Williams Valley, 5-10, 149, jr.

Uriah Bailie, Canton, 6-1, 175, sr.

Raymond Raver, Farrell, 5-10, 175, sr.

Running back

Ben Jackson, West Greene, 6-1, 220, sr.

Anthony Stallworth, Farrell, 5-11, 185, so.

Ray Melnikoff, Lackawanna Trail, 5-11, 215, jr.

Luke Winner, South Williamsport, 6-1, 215, sr.

Ethan Gush, Muncy, 5-11, 175, jr.

Wide receiver

Kenlein Ogletree, Clairton, 6-1, 165, sr.

Amahd Pack, Sto-Rox, 5-5, 150, sr.

Vince Fyock, Shade, 6-0, 160, jr.

Bo Raho, Williams Valley, 5-7, 129, sr.

Tight end

Ben Knapp, Canton, 6-5, 245, jr.

Offensive line

Gary Satterwhite III, Farrell, 6-3, 290, jr.

Aaron Gunn, Union, 6-3, 295, jr.

Zach Crutchman, Jeannette, 6-2, 240, sr.

Brady Bithell, Bishop Guilfoyle, 6-5, 305, sr.

R.J. Schirg, Lackawanna Trail, 6-1, 245, so.

Mitch Miles, Laurel, 6-4, 300, jr.

Athlete

Tyler Rhodes, Tussey Mountain, 5-9, 165, sr.

Zaier Harrison, Cornell, 5-11, 180, sr.

DEFENSE

Defensive line

Brian Hilton, Farrell, 6-2, 175, sr.

Andrew Yanoshak, Bishop Guilfoyle, 6-2, 221, jr.

Mark Dunckle, Lackawanna Trail, 5-10, 230, sr.

Chad Morningstar, Tussey Mountain, 6-0, 215, jr.

Melvin Hobson, Farrell, 6-4, 305, sr.

Linebacker

Taidon Strickland, Farrell, 5-10, 195, so.

Justin Cramer, Jeannette, 6-0, 190, sr.

Zach McCloskey, Bishop Guilfoyle, 5-9, 195, jr.

Sayvion Thomas, Farrell, 5-11, 175, sr.

Cole Toy, Reynolds, 6-1, 190, jr.

Seth Musselman, Claysburg-Kimmel, 6-0, 202, sr.

Defensive back

Brice Butler, Farrell, 5-9, 170, jr.

Keegan Myrick, Bishop Guilfoyle, 6-0, 167, jr.

Jackson Pruitt, Jeannette, 6-2, 190, sr.

Jacob Hensor, Juniata Valley, 6-0, 150, sr.

Specialist

Nick May, Canton, 6-1, 175, sr.

Athlete

Jesse McFadden, Maplewood, 5-10, 185, so.

Grant Musser, Juniata Valley, 6-1, 190, sr.

•••

2019 Pa. All-State Football Teams

Class 6A (Dec. 28)

Class 5A

Class 4A (Dec. 28)

Class 3A

Class 2A (Dec. 28)

Class A

Chris Harlan is a Tribune-Review Staff Writer. You can contact Chris by email at [email protected] or via Twitter .

Tags: Clairton, Cornell, Jeannette, Laurel, Sto-Rox, Union, West Greene