Class A all-state football: West Greene’s Ben Jackson named Pa. Player of the Year

By:
Friday, December 27, 2019 | 12:00 PM

West Greene’s Ben Jackson became the first player in WPIAL history to rush for 3,000 yards in a single season, an achievement that earned him accolades this fall.

On Friday, Jackson added another when he was named as the state’s Class A player of the year in a vote of Pennsylvania football writers. The Army football commit set a single-season record with 3,076 yards on 203 carries and scored 50 touchdowns.

In all, 11 WPIAL athletes earned all-state honors, including Clairton teammates Brendan Parsons and Kenlein Ogletree, who led the Bears to the WPIAL title this season.

Also honored were Sto-Rox’s Eric Wilson and Amahd Pack, Jeannette’s Zach Crutchman, Justin Cramer and Jackson Pruitt, Union’s Aaron Gunn, Laurel’s Mitch Miles and Cornell’s Zaire Harrison.

The Class 5A, 3A and A teams were scheduled for release Friday. Class 6A, 4A and 2A will be announced Saturday.

2019 Pa. Football Writers Class A All-State Team

Player of the Year: Ben Jackson, West Greene

Coach of the Year: Anthony Pegues, Farrell

OFFENSE

Quarterback

Eric Wilson, Sto-Rox, 6-3, 190, sr.

Brendan Parsons, Clairton, 6-2, 170, sr.

Bryce Herb, Williams Valley, 5-10, 149, jr.

Uriah Bailie, Canton, 6-1, 175, sr.

Raymond Raver, Farrell, 5-10, 175, sr.

Running back

Ben Jackson, West Greene, 6-1, 220, sr.

Anthony Stallworth, Farrell, 5-11, 185, so.

Ray Melnikoff, Lackawanna Trail, 5-11, 215, jr.

Luke Winner, South Williamsport, 6-1, 215, sr.

Ethan Gush, Muncy, 5-11, 175, jr.

Wide receiver

Kenlein Ogletree, Clairton, 6-1, 165, sr.

Amahd Pack, Sto-Rox, 5-5, 150, sr.

Vince Fyock, Shade, 6-0, 160, jr.

Bo Raho, Williams Valley, 5-7, 129, sr.

Tight end

Ben Knapp, Canton, 6-5, 245, jr.

Offensive line

Gary Satterwhite III, Farrell, 6-3, 290, jr.

Aaron Gunn, Union, 6-3, 295, jr.

Zach Crutchman, Jeannette, 6-2, 240, sr.

Brady Bithell, Bishop Guilfoyle, 6-5, 305, sr.

R.J. Schirg, Lackawanna Trail, 6-1, 245, so.

Mitch Miles, Laurel, 6-4, 300, jr.

Athlete

Tyler Rhodes, Tussey Mountain, 5-9, 165, sr.

Zaier Harrison, Cornell, 5-11, 180, sr.

DEFENSE

Defensive line

Brian Hilton, Farrell, 6-2, 175, sr.

Andrew Yanoshak, Bishop Guilfoyle, 6-2, 221, jr.

Mark Dunckle, Lackawanna Trail, 5-10, 230, sr.

Chad Morningstar, Tussey Mountain, 6-0, 215, jr.

Melvin Hobson, Farrell, 6-4, 305, sr.

Linebacker

Taidon Strickland, Farrell, 5-10, 195, so.

Justin Cramer, Jeannette, 6-0, 190, sr.

Zach McCloskey, Bishop Guilfoyle, 5-9, 195, jr.

Sayvion Thomas, Farrell, 5-11, 175, sr.

Cole Toy, Reynolds, 6-1, 190, jr.

Seth Musselman, Claysburg-Kimmel, 6-0, 202, sr.

Defensive back

Brice Butler, Farrell, 5-9, 170, jr.

Keegan Myrick, Bishop Guilfoyle, 6-0, 167, jr.

Jackson Pruitt, Jeannette, 6-2, 190, sr.

Jacob Hensor, Juniata Valley, 6-0, 150, sr.

Specialist

Nick May, Canton, 6-1, 175, sr.

Athlete

Jesse McFadden, Maplewood, 5-10, 185, so.

Grant Musser, Juniata Valley, 6-1, 190, sr.

•••

2019 Pa. All-State Football Teams

Class 6A (Dec. 28)

Class 5A

Class 4A (Dec. 28)

Class 3A

Class 2A (Dec. 28)

Class A

Chris Harlan is a Tribune-Review Staff Writer. You can contact Chris by email at [email protected] or via Twitter .

Tags: , , , , , ,

  • Loading...

Recent Videos

Facebook

HSSN

Twitter

click me