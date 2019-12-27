Class A all-state football: West Greene’s Ben Jackson named Pa. Player of the Year
Friday, December 27, 2019 | 12:00 PM
West Greene’s Ben Jackson became the first player in WPIAL history to rush for 3,000 yards in a single season, an achievement that earned him accolades this fall.
On Friday, Jackson added another when he was named as the state’s Class A player of the year in a vote of Pennsylvania football writers. The Army football commit set a single-season record with 3,076 yards on 203 carries and scored 50 touchdowns.
In all, 11 WPIAL athletes earned all-state honors, including Clairton teammates Brendan Parsons and Kenlein Ogletree, who led the Bears to the WPIAL title this season.
Also honored were Sto-Rox’s Eric Wilson and Amahd Pack, Jeannette’s Zach Crutchman, Justin Cramer and Jackson Pruitt, Union’s Aaron Gunn, Laurel’s Mitch Miles and Cornell’s Zaire Harrison.
The Class 5A, 3A and A teams were scheduled for release Friday. Class 6A, 4A and 2A will be announced Saturday.
2019 Pa. Football Writers Class A All-State Team
Player of the Year: Ben Jackson, West Greene
Coach of the Year: Anthony Pegues, Farrell
OFFENSE
Quarterback
Eric Wilson, Sto-Rox, 6-3, 190, sr.
Brendan Parsons, Clairton, 6-2, 170, sr.
Bryce Herb, Williams Valley, 5-10, 149, jr.
Uriah Bailie, Canton, 6-1, 175, sr.
Raymond Raver, Farrell, 5-10, 175, sr.
Running back
Ben Jackson, West Greene, 6-1, 220, sr.
Anthony Stallworth, Farrell, 5-11, 185, so.
Ray Melnikoff, Lackawanna Trail, 5-11, 215, jr.
Luke Winner, South Williamsport, 6-1, 215, sr.
Ethan Gush, Muncy, 5-11, 175, jr.
Wide receiver
Kenlein Ogletree, Clairton, 6-1, 165, sr.
Amahd Pack, Sto-Rox, 5-5, 150, sr.
Vince Fyock, Shade, 6-0, 160, jr.
Bo Raho, Williams Valley, 5-7, 129, sr.
Tight end
Ben Knapp, Canton, 6-5, 245, jr.
Offensive line
Gary Satterwhite III, Farrell, 6-3, 290, jr.
Aaron Gunn, Union, 6-3, 295, jr.
Zach Crutchman, Jeannette, 6-2, 240, sr.
Brady Bithell, Bishop Guilfoyle, 6-5, 305, sr.
R.J. Schirg, Lackawanna Trail, 6-1, 245, so.
Mitch Miles, Laurel, 6-4, 300, jr.
Athlete
Tyler Rhodes, Tussey Mountain, 5-9, 165, sr.
Zaier Harrison, Cornell, 5-11, 180, sr.
DEFENSE
Defensive line
Brian Hilton, Farrell, 6-2, 175, sr.
Andrew Yanoshak, Bishop Guilfoyle, 6-2, 221, jr.
Mark Dunckle, Lackawanna Trail, 5-10, 230, sr.
Chad Morningstar, Tussey Mountain, 6-0, 215, jr.
Melvin Hobson, Farrell, 6-4, 305, sr.
Linebacker
Taidon Strickland, Farrell, 5-10, 195, so.
Justin Cramer, Jeannette, 6-0, 190, sr.
Zach McCloskey, Bishop Guilfoyle, 5-9, 195, jr.
Sayvion Thomas, Farrell, 5-11, 175, sr.
Cole Toy, Reynolds, 6-1, 190, jr.
Seth Musselman, Claysburg-Kimmel, 6-0, 202, sr.
Defensive back
Brice Butler, Farrell, 5-9, 170, jr.
Keegan Myrick, Bishop Guilfoyle, 6-0, 167, jr.
Jackson Pruitt, Jeannette, 6-2, 190, sr.
Jacob Hensor, Juniata Valley, 6-0, 150, sr.
Specialist
Nick May, Canton, 6-1, 175, sr.
Athlete
Jesse McFadden, Maplewood, 5-10, 185, so.
Grant Musser, Juniata Valley, 6-1, 190, sr.
