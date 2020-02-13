Decade’s best WPIAL finals: Boys basketball No. 8
Wednesday, February 12, 2020 | 9:43 PM
There were a lot of changes to the WPIAL basketball championships over the last 10 years.
They expanded from two days to three days and from eight boys and girls finals to a dozen championship games. The district also switched venues, moving from the Palumbo Center at Duquesne to the Petersen Events Center on the Pitt campus.
Bigger and better has led to some fantastic championship moments over the course of the just completed decade. So as we prepare for the first finals of the 20s, here is a look back with a countdown of the top 10 WPIAL boys and girls basketball championship games from the last 10 years.
Boys No. 8 – Panthers survive
Defending champion Sewickley Academy jumped out to a big lead and looked like a sure bet to cruise to a second straight WPIAL boys basketball Class AA title in 2018.
However, Our Lady of the Sacred Heart scored 15 straight points in a second-quarter run that cut big into a 21-point Panthers lead.
The dogfight was on, and despite tying the game in the fourth quarter, OLSH was never able to take the lead as Sewickley Academy held on for a second straight title win over the rival Chargers.
Click below for HSSN’s Chris Harlan’s recap with photos.
Sewickley Academy 63, Our Lady of the Sacred Heart 59
Tags: Our Lady of the Sacred Heart, Sewickley Academy
