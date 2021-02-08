High school scores, summaries and schedule for Feb. 8, 2021

Monday, February 8, 2021

High schools

Basketball

Boys

Monday’s results

WPIAL

Class 5A

Section 1

Ringgold 82, Laurel Highlands 39

Class 4A

Section 1

Deer Lakes 70, Knoch 39

Section 2

Quaker Valley 84, Hopewell 48

Lincoln Park 73, Beaver 34

Class 3A

Section 2

Avonworth at Freedom, ppd.

Class 2A

Section 3

Clairton at Greensburg Central Catholic, ppd.

Class A

Section 1

Western Beaver 62, Cornell 28

Nonsection

Greensburg Central Catholic 75, Yough 58

Bethel Park 65, Washington 54

Frazier 63, Geibel 35

North Star 56, Ligonier Valley 50

Cornell at Mohawk, ppd.

Waynesburg Central at Yough, ppd.

Tuesday’s schedule

WPIAL

Class 6A

Section 1

Butler at North Allegheny, 7:30 p.m.

North Hills at Pine-Richland, 7:30 p.m.

Section 2

Peters Township at Baldwin, 7:30 p.m.

Upper St. Clair at Canon-McMillan, 7:30 p.m.

Bethel Park at Mt. Lebanon, ppd.

Section 3

Greensburg Salem at Central Catholic, 7:30 p.m.

Norwin at Fox Chapel, 7:30 p.m.

Penn-Trafford at Hempfield, 7:30 p.m.

Class 5A

Section 1

Connellsville at Albert Gallatin, 7:30 p.m.

Ringgold at Thomas Jefferson, 7:30 p.m.

West Mifflin at Laurel Highlands, 7:30 p.m.

Section 2

Moon at Chartiers Valley, 7:30 p.m.

New Castle at South Fayette, 7:30 p.m.

Trinity at West Allegheny, 7:30 p.m.

Section 3

Gateway at Latrobe, 7:30 p.m.

Kiski Area at Penn Hills, 8 p.m.

McKeesport at Franklin Regional, 7:30 p.m.

Section 4

Indiana at Hampton, 7:30 p.m.

Mars at Highlands, 7:30 p.m.

Shaler at Armstrong, 7:30 p.m.

Class 4A

Section 1

Derry at Burrell, 7:30 p.m.

Keystone Oaks at Deer Lakes, 7:30 p.m.

North Catholic at Freeport, 7:30 p.m.

Section 2

Blackhawk at Ambridge, 7:30 p.m.

Central Valley at Hopewell, 7:30 p.m.

Montour at Lincoln Park, 7:30 p.m.

Quaker Valley at Beaver, 7:30 p.m.

Section 3

Elizabeth Forward at Uniontown, 7:30 p.m.

Mt. Pleasant at Southmoreland, 7:30 p.m.

South Park at Belle Vernon, 7:30 p.m.

Class 3A

Section 1

Ellwood City at Beaver Falls, 7:30 p.m.

Neshannock at Laurel, 7:30 p.m.

Riverside at Mohawk, 7:30 p.m.

Section 2

Aliquippa at Seton LaSalle, 7:30 p.m.

Section 3

Apollo-Ridge at East Allegheny, 7:30 p.m.

Shady Side Academy at Ligonier Valley, 7:15 p.m.

Steel Valley at Valley, 7:30 p.m.

Section 4

Brentwood at Beth-Center, 7:30 p.m.

Charleroi at Brownsville, 7:30 p.m.

Waynesburg at McGuffey, 7:30 p.m.

Class 2A

Section 1

Riverview at Our Lady of the Sacred Heart, 7:30 p.m.

Sewickley Academy at Shenango, 7:30 p.m.

South Side at Springdale, 7:30 p.m.

Section 2

Carlynton at Burgettstown, 6 p.m.

Northgate at Fort Cherry, 7:30 p.m.

Sto-Rox at Chartiers-Houston, 7:30 p.m.

Section 3

Winchester Thurston at Jeannette, 7:30 p.m.

Serra Catholic at Propel Braddock Hills, ppd.

Section 4

California at Jefferson-Morgan, 7:30 p.m.

Frazier at Bentworth, 7:30 p.m.

Carmichaels at Monessen, ppd.

Class A

Section 1

Nazareth Prep at Western Beaver, 7:30 p.m.

Union at Rochester, 7:30 p.m.

Section 2

Bishop Canevin at Avella, 7:30 p.m.

Mapletown at Propel Montour, 6:30 p.m.

West Greene at Geibel, 7 p.m.

Section 3

Eden Christian at Imani Christian, 7:30 p.m.

Leechburg at Neighborhood Academy, 7:30 p.m.

Propel Andrew Street at Aquinas Academy, 5:30 p.m.

Nonsection

Cheswick Christian Academy at Portersville Christian, 7 p.m.

Knoch at Seneca Valley, 7:30 p.m.

South Allegheny at Clairton, ppd.

Girls

Monday’s results

WPIAL

Class 6A

Section 1

Norwin 54, Butler 29

Pine-Richland 59, North Hills 16

Penn-Trafford 55, Shaler 49

Section 2

Bethel Park 63, Canon-McMillan 39

Hempfield at Baldwin, ppd.

Peters Township at Mt. Lebanon, ppd.

Class 5A

Section 1

Oakland Catholic 58, West Allegheny 20

South Fayette 66, Lincoln Park 36

Chartiers Valley 77, Moon 61

Section 2

Hampton 63, Indiana 44

Mars at Kiski Area, ppd.

Section 3

Laurel Highlands 43, Ringgold 36

Connellsville 69, Uniontown 37

Trinity 62, Albert Gallatin 28

Section 4

Latrobe 56, Gateway 51

McKeesport 62, Franklin Regional 38

Greensburg Salem 39, Penn Hills 36

Class 4A

Section 1

Freeport 46, Highlands 37

Burrell 55, Derry 37

Valley at Deer Lakes, ppd.

Section 2

Blackhawk 74, Ambridge 23

Central Valley 55, Hopewell 29

New Castle 63, Montour 55

Beaver 48, Quaker Valley 42

Section 3

Elizabeth Forward 58, Ligonier Valley 24

Southmoreland 59, Mt. Pleasant 37

West Mifflin at Belle Vernon, ppd.

Class 3A

Section 1

North Catholic 55, Beaver Falls 29

Freedom at Ellwood City, ppd.

Riverside at Laurel, ppd.

Section 2

Waynesburg Central 46, McGuffey 43

South Park 67, Bentworth 9

Charleroi at Brownsville, ppd.

Section 3

Brentwood 44, Shady Side Academy 17

Keystone Oaks 55, East Allegheny 44

Steel Valley at Avonworth, ppd.

Class 2A

Section 1

Neshannock 76, Aliquippa 26

Shenango 52, New Brighton 37

Our Lady of the Sacred Heart 56, South Side 26

Section 2

Seton LaSalle 66, Beth-Center 21

Serra Catholic at California, ppd.

Section 3

Fort Cherry 48, Northgate 12

Burgettstown 30, Carlynton 25

Sto-Rox 40, Chartiers-Houston 29

Section 4

Apollo-Ridge 46, Greensburg Central Catholic 42

Winchester Thurston at Jeannette, ppd.

Class A

Section 1

Eden Christian 46, Bishop Canevin 35

Union 64, Cornell 17

Section 2

Monessen 44, Mapletown 19

Avella 50, Geibel 14

Section 3

Riverview 31, Leechburg 20

St. Joseph 43, Propel Andrew Street 15

Aquinas Academy 38, Clairton, 27

Nonsection

West Greene 62, Frazier 34

Upper St. Clair 43, Thomas Jefferson 25

Hempfield 37, Yough 29

Carrick at Springdale, ppd.

Mohawk at Knoch, ppd.

Tuesday’s schedule

WPIAL

Class 6A

Section 1

Seneca Valley at North Allegheny, 5 p.m.

Section 2

Peters Township at Mt. Lebanon, 6:30 p.m.

Class 5A

Section 2

Armstrong at Fox Chapel, 6 p.m.

Section 3

Uniontown at Ringgold, 7:30 p.m.

Section 4

Woodland Hills at Greensburg Salem, 7:30 p.m.

Class 2A

Section 1

Shenango at Sewickley Academy, 6 p.m.

Section 2

Beth-Center at Frazier, 6 p.m.

Class A

Section 2

West Greene at Jefferson-Morgan, 5:30 p.m.

Avella at Mapletown, 6:30 p.m.

Nonconference

Propel Braddock Hills at Nazareth Prep, 5 p.m.

Carmichaels at Monessen, 5:30 p.m.

Cheswick Christian Academy at Portersville Christian, 5:30 p.m.

South Allegheny at Clairton, 6 p.m.

Deer Lakes at North Hills, 7:30 p.m.

Valley at Apollo-Ridge, 7:30 p.m.

Bowling

WPIBL

Monday’s results

Boys

Blackhawk 7, Ambridge 0

Girls

Blackhawk 7, Ambridge 0

Hockey

Monday’s results

Class AAA

Pine-Richland 5, Mt. Lebanon 3

Class AA

Baldwin 3, Montour 0

Mars at Plum, (n)

Class A

Norwin 6, North Hills 4

Westmont Hilltop 8, Sewickley Academy 5

Class B

Avonworth 5, Burrell 4

Central Valley 4, Trinity 3

Carrick 5, Connellsville 1

Elizabeth Forward 8, Wilmington 6

Tuesday’s schedule

Class AAA

Mt. Lebanon at Pine-Richland at Baierl Ice Complex, 7 p.m.

Class AA

Mars at Plum at Pittsburgh Ice Arena, 8 p.m.; Baldwin at Montour at RMU, 9:15 p.m.

Class A

North Hills at Norwin at Center Ice Arena, 6 p.m.; Westmont Hilltop at Sewickley Academy at RMU, 7;15 p.m.

Class B

Connellsville at Carrick at Ice Castle Arena, 7 p.m.; Central Valley at Trinity at Rostraver Ice Garden, 9:15 p.m.; Burrell at Avonworth at Bairel Ice Complex, 8:30 p.m.; Wilmington at Elizabeth Forward at Rostraver Ice Garden, 7:15 p.m.

Rifle

WPIAL

Monday’s results

Penn-Trafford 797-50x, Woodland Hills 795-48x

Wrestling

Monday’s results

WPIAL sectionals

Class AAA

Section 1

At Kiski Area

Kiski Area 42, Plum 26

Penn-Trafford 32, Armstrong 30

Championship

Kiski Area 39, Penn-Trafford 36

Section 2

At Thomas Jefferson

Connellsville 40, Norwin 25

Thomas Jefferson bye

Championship

Connellsville 43, Thomas Jefferson 27

Section 3

At Seneca Valley

Seneca Valley 78, Mars 0

North Allegheny 64, West Allegheny 0

Championship

Seneca Valley 36, North Allegheny 27

Section 4

At Waynesburg

Waynesburg 72, Mt. Lebanon 6

Peters Township bye

Championship

Waynesburg 66, Peters Township 6

Class AA

Section 1

At Burgettstown

Burgettstown 65, McGuffey 9

Beth-Center 52, Fort Cherry 24

Championship

Burgettstown 46, Beth-Center 18

Section 2

At Laurel

Montour 45, Laurel 27

Quaker Valley 54, Freedom 12

Championship

Quaker Valley 45, Montour 21

Section 3

At Valley

Burrell 51, Derry 12

Mt. Pleasant 73, Valley 0

Championship

Burrell 49, Mt. Pleasant 18

Nonsection

Moon 37, North Hills 36

Central Catholic at Penn Hills, (n)

Central Valley at Avonworth, (n)

South Side at Bentworth, (n)

Monday’s summaries

Kiski Area 42, Plum 26

106:Sam Snyder (P) p. Jackson Sandor, 1:53

113: Antonino Walker (P) p. Antonio Girodano, 5:20

120: Dom Sheffo (P) m.d. Bella Devito, 8-0

126: Ryan Klingensmith (KA) p. Grant Durst, 0:28

132: Paul McClintock (P) m.d. Riley Shearer, 10-1

138: Ethan Connor (KA) d. Vince Citrano, 6-1

145: Brayden Miller (KA) p. Carl Raitano, 1:51

*152: Evan Artman (KA) d. Jack Tongel, 7-4

160: Andrew Claasen (P) wbf

172: Sammy Starr (KA) p. Jay Thornton, 0:55

189: Brayden Roscosky (KA) wbf

215: Cater Dilts (KA) p. Kade Thomas, 2:55

285: Stone Joseph (KA) p. Ian Lamia, 0:16

Penn Trafford 32, Armstrong 30

106: Draven Hanford (PT) wbf

113: Isaiah Thompson (A) p. Gavin Ellwood, 2:48

120: Hayden Coy (PT) t.f. Braeden Trumbull, 19-2 5:13

126: Ryan Auel (PT) p. Ethan Totin, 5:55

132: Aaron Robb (A) wbf

138: Dylan Wolfe (A) d. Brett Hampton, 6-2

145: Owen Ott (PT) d. Michael Kinzey, SV-1 9-4

*152: Connor Jacobs (A) d. Lucas Paszek, 2-1

160: Wesley Stull (PT) d. Paydon Tyrrell, 8-3

172: Landon Harmon (A) p. Ryan Bachar, 2:54

189: Logan Harmon (A) p. Scott Coy, 0:58

215: Chris Hartman (PT) d. Trent Visnesky, Dec 8-4

285: Joe Enick (PT) p. Zak Dillingham, 1:53

Kiski Area 39, Penn Trafford 36

106: Jackson Sandor (KA) d. Draven Hanford, 6-2

113: Antonio Giordano (KA) p. Gavin Ellwood, 0:45

120: Hayden Coy (PT) p. Bella Devito, 3:43

126: Ryan Klingensmith (KA) wbf

132: Ryan Auel (PT) p. Riley Shearer, 3:01

138: Ethan Connor (KA) p. Brett Hampton, 3:17

145: Owen Ott (PT) p. Logan Reynolds, 4:56

152: Lucas Paszek (PT) p. Brayden Miller, 2:33

*160: Wesley Stull (PT) p. Evan Artman, 1:25

172: Sammy Starr (KA) p. Ryan Bachar, 0:20

189: Brayden Roscosky (KA) p. Adam Hall, 2:37

215: Carter Dilts (KA) p. Chris Hartman, 0:33

285: Joe Enick (PT) p. Stone Joseph, 3:48

Mt. Pleasant 73, Valley 0

106: Joseph Longhi, Mt. Pleasant wbf

113: Sean Cain, Mt. Pleasant wbf

120: Greg Shaulis, Mt. Pleasant wbf

126: Brady Poole, Mt. Pleasant d. Ryan Long, Valley 9-0

132: Jamison Poklembo, Mt. Pleasant d. Dion Lyons, Valley 3-2

138: Lucas Shaulis, Mt. Pleasant wbf

145: Conor Johnson, Mt. Pleasant wbf

152: Lucas Eicher, Mt. Pleasant wbf

160: Jackson Hutter, Mt. Pleasant wbf

172: Noah Gnibus, Mt. Pleasant, wbf

189: Aaron Stasko, Mt. Pleasant wbf

215: Dayton Pitzer, Mt. Pleasant wbf

285: Ian Fasano, Mt. pleasant wbf

Burrell 51, Derry Area 12

106: Cooper Hornack, Burrell p. Dylan Klim 0:45

113: No match

120: Nico Ferra, Burrell wbf

126: Shawn Szymanski, Burrell p. Xavier Merlin 1:49

132: Nick Salerno tech fall over Charles Banks 2:43

138: Aaron Edwards,Burrel p. Elysiah Lopez 39.2

145: Nick Reeping, Derry Area d. Dalton Corwin 9-5

152: Tyler Cymmerman, Derry Area d. Damien Barr, 7-4

160: Adam Gimbel, Burrell wbf

172: Colby Christie, Burrell d Eric Catone 9-1.

189: A.J. Corrado, Burrell p . Nathan Barkley 1:05

215: Philip Walsh, Burrell wbf

*285: Noah Cymmerman, Derry Area wbf

Burrell 49, Mt. Pleasant 18

106: Cooper Hornack, Burrell p. Joseph Longhi 0:38 .

113: Sean Cain, Mt. Pleasant won by forfeit

120: Niko Ferra, Burrell def. Craig Shaulis 7-0

126: Shawn Szymanski, Burrell injury default over Brady Poole

132: Nick Salerno, Burrell d. Jamison Poklembo 5-1

138: Aaron Edwards, Burrell p. Lucas Shaulis 3:41

145: Ian Oswalt, Burrell maj. dec. Conor Johnson 9-0

152: Simon Slahtovsky, Burrell p Lucas Eicher 0:21

160: Damien Barr, Burrell p. Jackson Hutter 3:55

172: A.J. Corrado, Burrell d. Noah Gnibus, 6-1

189: Colby Christie, Burrell p. Aaron Stasko 1:05

215: Dayton Pitzer, Mt. Pleasant p. Dylan Slahtovsky 0:36

285: Ian Fasano won by forfeit

Records: B: 10-1; MP: 10-6

*-Match started

Tuesday’s schedule

Nonconference

Shaler at Gateway, 7 p.m.

