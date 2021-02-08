High school scores, summaries and schedule for Feb. 8, 2021
By:
Monday, February 8, 2021 | 11:16 PM
High schools
Basketball
Boys
Monday’s results
WPIAL
Class 5A
Section 1
Ringgold 82, Laurel Highlands 39
Class 4A
Section 1
Deer Lakes 70, Knoch 39
Section 2
Quaker Valley 84, Hopewell 48
Lincoln Park 73, Beaver 34
Class 3A
Section 2
Avonworth at Freedom, ppd.
Class 2A
Section 3
Clairton at Greensburg Central Catholic, ppd.
Class A
Section 1
Western Beaver 62, Cornell 28
Nonsection
Greensburg Central Catholic 75, Yough 58
Bethel Park 65, Washington 54
Frazier 63, Geibel 35
North Star 56, Ligonier Valley 50
Cornell at Mohawk, ppd.
Waynesburg Central at Yough, ppd.
Tuesday’s schedule
WPIAL
Class 6A
Section 1
Butler at North Allegheny, 7:30 p.m.
North Hills at Pine-Richland, 7:30 p.m.
Section 2
Peters Township at Baldwin, 7:30 p.m.
Upper St. Clair at Canon-McMillan, 7:30 p.m.
Bethel Park at Mt. Lebanon, ppd.
Section 3
Greensburg Salem at Central Catholic, 7:30 p.m.
Norwin at Fox Chapel, 7:30 p.m.
Penn-Trafford at Hempfield, 7:30 p.m.
Class 5A
Section 1
Connellsville at Albert Gallatin, 7:30 p.m.
Ringgold at Thomas Jefferson, 7:30 p.m.
West Mifflin at Laurel Highlands, 7:30 p.m.
Section 2
Moon at Chartiers Valley, 7:30 p.m.
New Castle at South Fayette, 7:30 p.m.
Trinity at West Allegheny, 7:30 p.m.
Section 3
Gateway at Latrobe, 7:30 p.m.
Kiski Area at Penn Hills, 8 p.m.
McKeesport at Franklin Regional, 7:30 p.m.
Section 4
Indiana at Hampton, 7:30 p.m.
Mars at Highlands, 7:30 p.m.
Shaler at Armstrong, 7:30 p.m.
Class 4A
Section 1
Derry at Burrell, 7:30 p.m.
Keystone Oaks at Deer Lakes, 7:30 p.m.
North Catholic at Freeport, 7:30 p.m.
Section 2
Blackhawk at Ambridge, 7:30 p.m.
Central Valley at Hopewell, 7:30 p.m.
Montour at Lincoln Park, 7:30 p.m.
Quaker Valley at Beaver, 7:30 p.m.
Section 3
Elizabeth Forward at Uniontown, 7:30 p.m.
Mt. Pleasant at Southmoreland, 7:30 p.m.
South Park at Belle Vernon, 7:30 p.m.
Class 3A
Section 1
Ellwood City at Beaver Falls, 7:30 p.m.
Neshannock at Laurel, 7:30 p.m.
Riverside at Mohawk, 7:30 p.m.
Section 2
Aliquippa at Seton LaSalle, 7:30 p.m.
Section 3
Apollo-Ridge at East Allegheny, 7:30 p.m.
Shady Side Academy at Ligonier Valley, 7:15 p.m.
Steel Valley at Valley, 7:30 p.m.
Section 4
Brentwood at Beth-Center, 7:30 p.m.
Charleroi at Brownsville, 7:30 p.m.
Waynesburg at McGuffey, 7:30 p.m.
Class 2A
Section 1
Riverview at Our Lady of the Sacred Heart, 7:30 p.m.
Sewickley Academy at Shenango, 7:30 p.m.
South Side at Springdale, 7:30 p.m.
Section 2
Carlynton at Burgettstown, 6 p.m.
Northgate at Fort Cherry, 7:30 p.m.
Sto-Rox at Chartiers-Houston, 7:30 p.m.
Section 3
Winchester Thurston at Jeannette, 7:30 p.m.
Serra Catholic at Propel Braddock Hills, ppd.
Section 4
California at Jefferson-Morgan, 7:30 p.m.
Frazier at Bentworth, 7:30 p.m.
Carmichaels at Monessen, ppd.
Class A
Section 1
Nazareth Prep at Western Beaver, 7:30 p.m.
Union at Rochester, 7:30 p.m.
Section 2
Bishop Canevin at Avella, 7:30 p.m.
Mapletown at Propel Montour, 6:30 p.m.
West Greene at Geibel, 7 p.m.
Section 3
Eden Christian at Imani Christian, 7:30 p.m.
Leechburg at Neighborhood Academy, 7:30 p.m.
Propel Andrew Street at Aquinas Academy, 5:30 p.m.
Nonsection
Cheswick Christian Academy at Portersville Christian, 7 p.m.
Knoch at Seneca Valley, 7:30 p.m.
South Allegheny at Clairton, ppd.
Girls
Monday’s results
WPIAL
Class 6A
Section 1
Norwin 54, Butler 29
Pine-Richland 59, North Hills 16
Penn-Trafford 55, Shaler 49
Section 2
Bethel Park 63, Canon-McMillan 39
Hempfield at Baldwin, ppd.
Peters Township at Mt. Lebanon, ppd.
Class 5A
Section 1
Oakland Catholic 58, West Allegheny 20
South Fayette 66, Lincoln Park 36
Chartiers Valley 77, Moon 61
Section 2
Hampton 63, Indiana 44
Mars at Kiski Area, ppd.
Section 3
Laurel Highlands 43, Ringgold 36
Connellsville 69, Uniontown 37
Trinity 62, Albert Gallatin 28
Section 4
Latrobe 56, Gateway 51
McKeesport 62, Franklin Regional 38
Greensburg Salem 39, Penn Hills 36
Class 4A
Section 1
Freeport 46, Highlands 37
Burrell 55, Derry 37
Valley at Deer Lakes, ppd.
Section 2
Blackhawk 74, Ambridge 23
Central Valley 55, Hopewell 29
New Castle 63, Montour 55
Beaver 48, Quaker Valley 42
Section 3
Elizabeth Forward 58, Ligonier Valley 24
Southmoreland 59, Mt. Pleasant 37
West Mifflin at Belle Vernon, ppd.
Class 3A
Section 1
North Catholic 55, Beaver Falls 29
Freedom at Ellwood City, ppd.
Riverside at Laurel, ppd.
Section 2
Waynesburg Central 46, McGuffey 43
South Park 67, Bentworth 9
Charleroi at Brownsville, ppd.
Section 3
Brentwood 44, Shady Side Academy 17
Keystone Oaks 55, East Allegheny 44
Steel Valley at Avonworth, ppd.
Class 2A
Section 1
Neshannock 76, Aliquippa 26
Shenango 52, New Brighton 37
Our Lady of the Sacred Heart 56, South Side 26
Section 2
Seton LaSalle 66, Beth-Center 21
Serra Catholic at California, ppd.
Section 3
Fort Cherry 48, Northgate 12
Burgettstown 30, Carlynton 25
Sto-Rox 40, Chartiers-Houston 29
Section 4
Apollo-Ridge 46, Greensburg Central Catholic 42
Winchester Thurston at Jeannette, ppd.
Class A
Section 1
Eden Christian 46, Bishop Canevin 35
Union 64, Cornell 17
Section 2
Monessen 44, Mapletown 19
Avella 50, Geibel 14
Section 3
Riverview 31, Leechburg 20
St. Joseph 43, Propel Andrew Street 15
Aquinas Academy 38, Clairton, 27
Nonsection
West Greene 62, Frazier 34
Upper St. Clair 43, Thomas Jefferson 25
Hempfield 37, Yough 29
Carrick at Springdale, ppd.
Mohawk at Knoch, ppd.
Tuesday’s schedule
WPIAL
Class 6A
Section 1
Seneca Valley at North Allegheny, 5 p.m.
Section 2
Peters Township at Mt. Lebanon, 6:30 p.m.
Class 5A
Section 2
Armstrong at Fox Chapel, 6 p.m.
Section 3
Uniontown at Ringgold, 7:30 p.m.
Section 4
Woodland Hills at Greensburg Salem, 7:30 p.m.
Class 2A
Section 1
Shenango at Sewickley Academy, 6 p.m.
Section 2
Beth-Center at Frazier, 6 p.m.
Class A
Section 2
West Greene at Jefferson-Morgan, 5:30 p.m.
Avella at Mapletown, 6:30 p.m.
Nonconference
Propel Braddock Hills at Nazareth Prep, 5 p.m.
Carmichaels at Monessen, 5:30 p.m.
Cheswick Christian Academy at Portersville Christian, 5:30 p.m.
South Allegheny at Clairton, 6 p.m.
Deer Lakes at North Hills, 7:30 p.m.
Valley at Apollo-Ridge, 7:30 p.m.
Bowling
WPIBL
Monday’s results
Boys
Blackhawk 7, Ambridge 0
Girls
Blackhawk 7, Ambridge 0
Hockey
Monday’s results
Class AAA
Pine-Richland 5, Mt. Lebanon 3
Class AA
Baldwin 3, Montour 0
Mars at Plum, (n)
Class A
Norwin 6, North Hills 4
Westmont Hilltop 8, Sewickley Academy 5
Class B
Avonworth 5, Burrell 4
Central Valley 4, Trinity 3
Carrick 5, Connellsville 1
Elizabeth Forward 8, Wilmington 6
Tuesday’s schedule
Class AAA
Mt. Lebanon at Pine-Richland at Baierl Ice Complex, 7 p.m.
Class AA
Mars at Plum at Pittsburgh Ice Arena, 8 p.m.; Baldwin at Montour at RMU, 9:15 p.m.
Class A
North Hills at Norwin at Center Ice Arena, 6 p.m.; Westmont Hilltop at Sewickley Academy at RMU, 7;15 p.m.
Class B
Connellsville at Carrick at Ice Castle Arena, 7 p.m.; Central Valley at Trinity at Rostraver Ice Garden, 9:15 p.m.; Burrell at Avonworth at Bairel Ice Complex, 8:30 p.m.; Wilmington at Elizabeth Forward at Rostraver Ice Garden, 7:15 p.m.
Rifle
WPIAL
Monday’s results
Penn-Trafford 797-50x, Woodland Hills 795-48x
Wrestling
Monday’s results
WPIAL sectionals
Class AAA
Section 1
At Kiski Area
Kiski Area 42, Plum 26
Penn-Trafford 32, Armstrong 30
Championship
Kiski Area 39, Penn-Trafford 36
Section 2
At Thomas Jefferson
Connellsville 40, Norwin 25
Thomas Jefferson bye
Championship
Connellsville 43, Thomas Jefferson 27
Section 3
At Seneca Valley
Seneca Valley 78, Mars 0
North Allegheny 64, West Allegheny 0
Championship
Seneca Valley 36, North Allegheny 27
Section 4
At Waynesburg
Waynesburg 72, Mt. Lebanon 6
Peters Township bye
Championship
Waynesburg 66, Peters Township 6
Class AA
Section 1
At Burgettstown
Burgettstown 65, McGuffey 9
Beth-Center 52, Fort Cherry 24
Championship
Burgettstown 46, Beth-Center 18
Section 2
At Laurel
Montour 45, Laurel 27
Quaker Valley 54, Freedom 12
Championship
Quaker Valley 45, Montour 21
Section 3
At Valley
Burrell 51, Derry 12
Mt. Pleasant 73, Valley 0
Championship
Burrell 49, Mt. Pleasant 18
Nonsection
Moon 37, North Hills 36
Central Catholic at Penn Hills, (n)
Central Valley at Avonworth, (n)
South Side at Bentworth, (n)
Monday’s summaries
Kiski Area 42, Plum 26
106:Sam Snyder (P) p. Jackson Sandor, 1:53
113: Antonino Walker (P) p. Antonio Girodano, 5:20
120: Dom Sheffo (P) m.d. Bella Devito, 8-0
126: Ryan Klingensmith (KA) p. Grant Durst, 0:28
132: Paul McClintock (P) m.d. Riley Shearer, 10-1
138: Ethan Connor (KA) d. Vince Citrano, 6-1
145: Brayden Miller (KA) p. Carl Raitano, 1:51
*152: Evan Artman (KA) d. Jack Tongel, 7-4
160: Andrew Claasen (P) wbf
172: Sammy Starr (KA) p. Jay Thornton, 0:55
189: Brayden Roscosky (KA) wbf
215: Cater Dilts (KA) p. Kade Thomas, 2:55
285: Stone Joseph (KA) p. Ian Lamia, 0:16
Penn Trafford 32, Armstrong 30
106: Draven Hanford (PT) wbf
113: Isaiah Thompson (A) p. Gavin Ellwood, 2:48
120: Hayden Coy (PT) t.f. Braeden Trumbull, 19-2 5:13
126: Ryan Auel (PT) p. Ethan Totin, 5:55
132: Aaron Robb (A) wbf
138: Dylan Wolfe (A) d. Brett Hampton, 6-2
145: Owen Ott (PT) d. Michael Kinzey, SV-1 9-4
*152: Connor Jacobs (A) d. Lucas Paszek, 2-1
160: Wesley Stull (PT) d. Paydon Tyrrell, 8-3
172: Landon Harmon (A) p. Ryan Bachar, 2:54
189: Logan Harmon (A) p. Scott Coy, 0:58
215: Chris Hartman (PT) d. Trent Visnesky, Dec 8-4
285: Joe Enick (PT) p. Zak Dillingham, 1:53
Kiski Area 39, Penn Trafford 36
106: Jackson Sandor (KA) d. Draven Hanford, 6-2
113: Antonio Giordano (KA) p. Gavin Ellwood, 0:45
120: Hayden Coy (PT) p. Bella Devito, 3:43
126: Ryan Klingensmith (KA) wbf
132: Ryan Auel (PT) p. Riley Shearer, 3:01
138: Ethan Connor (KA) p. Brett Hampton, 3:17
145: Owen Ott (PT) p. Logan Reynolds, 4:56
152: Lucas Paszek (PT) p. Brayden Miller, 2:33
*160: Wesley Stull (PT) p. Evan Artman, 1:25
172: Sammy Starr (KA) p. Ryan Bachar, 0:20
189: Brayden Roscosky (KA) p. Adam Hall, 2:37
215: Carter Dilts (KA) p. Chris Hartman, 0:33
285: Joe Enick (PT) p. Stone Joseph, 3:48
Mt. Pleasant 73, Valley 0
106: Joseph Longhi, Mt. Pleasant wbf
113: Sean Cain, Mt. Pleasant wbf
120: Greg Shaulis, Mt. Pleasant wbf
126: Brady Poole, Mt. Pleasant d. Ryan Long, Valley 9-0
132: Jamison Poklembo, Mt. Pleasant d. Dion Lyons, Valley 3-2
138: Lucas Shaulis, Mt. Pleasant wbf
145: Conor Johnson, Mt. Pleasant wbf
152: Lucas Eicher, Mt. Pleasant wbf
160: Jackson Hutter, Mt. Pleasant wbf
172: Noah Gnibus, Mt. Pleasant, wbf
189: Aaron Stasko, Mt. Pleasant wbf
215: Dayton Pitzer, Mt. Pleasant wbf
285: Ian Fasano, Mt. pleasant wbf
Burrell 51, Derry Area 12
106: Cooper Hornack, Burrell p. Dylan Klim 0:45
113: No match
120: Nico Ferra, Burrell wbf
126: Shawn Szymanski, Burrell p. Xavier Merlin 1:49
132: Nick Salerno tech fall over Charles Banks 2:43
138: Aaron Edwards,Burrel p. Elysiah Lopez 39.2
145: Nick Reeping, Derry Area d. Dalton Corwin 9-5
152: Tyler Cymmerman, Derry Area d. Damien Barr, 7-4
160: Adam Gimbel, Burrell wbf
172: Colby Christie, Burrell d Eric Catone 9-1.
189: A.J. Corrado, Burrell p . Nathan Barkley 1:05
215: Philip Walsh, Burrell wbf
*285: Noah Cymmerman, Derry Area wbf
Burrell 49, Mt. Pleasant 18
106: Cooper Hornack, Burrell p. Joseph Longhi 0:38 .
113: Sean Cain, Mt. Pleasant won by forfeit
120: Niko Ferra, Burrell def. Craig Shaulis 7-0
126: Shawn Szymanski, Burrell injury default over Brady Poole
132: Nick Salerno, Burrell d. Jamison Poklembo 5-1
138: Aaron Edwards, Burrell p. Lucas Shaulis 3:41
145: Ian Oswalt, Burrell maj. dec. Conor Johnson 9-0
152: Simon Slahtovsky, Burrell p Lucas Eicher 0:21
160: Damien Barr, Burrell p. Jackson Hutter 3:55
172: A.J. Corrado, Burrell d. Noah Gnibus, 6-1
189: Colby Christie, Burrell p. Aaron Stasko 1:05
215: Dayton Pitzer, Mt. Pleasant p. Dylan Slahtovsky 0:36
285: Ian Fasano won by forfeit
Records: B: 10-1; MP: 10-6
*-Match started
Tuesday’s schedule
Nonconference
Shaler at Gateway, 7 p.m.
All schedules are subject to change. To report scores or schedule changes, email ptrsports@triblive.com.
