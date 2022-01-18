High school scores, summaries and schedule for Jan. 17, 2022
By:
Monday, January 17, 2022 | 11:42 PM
High School
Basketball
Boys
Monday’s results
Class 4A
Section 2
Hopewell at Lincoln Park, ppd.
Class 4A
Section 3
South Park at Southmoreland, ppd.
Nonsection
Keystone Oaks 64, Brentwood 63
Apollo-Ridge at Derry, ppd.
Brashear at Shaler, ppd.
Yough at Greensburg Central Catholic, ppd.
Tuesday’s schedule
Class 6A
Section 1
Pine-Richland at Butler, 7:30 p.m.
Seneca Valley at North Hills, 7:30 p.m.
Section 2
Baldwin at Bethel Park, 7:30 p.m.
Canon-McMillan at Peters Township, 7:30 p.m.
Mt. Lebanon at Upper St. Clair, 7:30 p.m.
Section 3
Central Catholic at Fox Chapel, 7 p.m.
Hempfield at Greensburg Salem, 7:30 p.m.
Norwin at Penn-Trafford, 7:30 p.m.
Class 5A
Section 1
Albert Gallatin at Ringgold, 7:30 p.m.
Laurel Highlands at Connellsville, 7:30 p.m.
Thomas Jefferson at West Mifflin, 7:30 p.m.
Section 2
Chartiers Valley at New Castle, 7:30 p.m.
Trinity at South Fayette, 7:30 p.m.
West Allegheny at Moon, 7:30 p.m.
Section 3
Franklin Regional at Gateway, 7:30 p.m.
Latrobe at Kiski Area, 7 p.m.
Penn Hills at Woodland Hills, 7:30 p.m.
Section 4
Armstrong at Indiana, 7:30 p.m.
Hampton at Mars, 7:30 p.m.
Highlands at Plum, 7:30 p.m.
Class 4A
Section 1
Burrell at Keystone Oaks, 7:30 p.m.
Deer Lakes at North Catholic, 7:30 p.m.
Freeport at Knoch, 7:30 p.m.
Section 2
Ambridge at Quaker Valley, 7:30 p.m.
Beaver at Central Valley, 7:30 p.m.
Hopewell at Montour, 7:30 p.m.
Lincoln Park at Blackhawk, 7:30 p.m.
Section 3
Belle Vernon at Elizabeth Forward, 7:30 p.m.
Southmoreland at Yough, 7:30 p.m.
Uniontown at Mt. Pleasant, 7:30 p.m.
Class 3A
Section 1
Beaver Falls at Riverside, 7:30 p.m.
Laurel at Ellwood City, 7:30 p.m.
Mohawk at Neshannock, 7:30 p.m.
Section 2
Freedom at New Brighton, 7:30 p.m.
Seton LaSalle at Avonworth, 7:30 p.m.
Summit Academy at Aliquippa, 7:30 p.m.
Section 3
East Allegheny at South Allegheny, 7 p.m.
Ligonier Valley at Apollo-Ridge, 7:30 p.m.
Valley at Shady Side Academy, 8 p.m.
Section 4
Beth-Center at Charleroi, 7:30 p.m.
Brownsville at Waynesburg, 7:30 p.m.
McGuffey at Washington, 7:30 p.m.
Class 2A
Section 1
Our Lady of the Sacred Heart at Sewickley Academy, 7 p.m.
Shenango at South Side, 7:30 p.m.
Springdale at Riverview, 7:30 p.m.
Section 2
Burgettstown at Northgate, 7:30 p.m.
Chartiers-Houston at Carlynton, 8 p.m.
Fort Cherry at Sto-Rox, 7:30 p.m.
Section 3
Greensburg Central Catholic at Serra Catholic, 7:30 p.m.
Jeannette at Clairton, 7:30 p.m.
Propel Braddock Hills at Winchester Thurston, 7 p.m.
Section 4
Bentworth at California, 7:30 p.m.
Jefferson-Morgan at Carmichaels, 7:30 p.m.
Monessen at Frazier, 7:30 p.m.
Class A
Section 1
Cornell at Nazareth Prep, 7:30 p.m.
Rochester at Eden Christian, 7:30 p.m.
Western Beaver at Union, 7:30 p.m.
Section 2
Avella at West Greene, 7 p.m.
Bishop Canevin at Propel Montour, 6:30 p.m.
Geibel at Mapletown, 7 p.m.
Section 3
Imani Christian at Aquinas Academy, 7:30 p.m.
Leechburg at Neighborhood Academy, 4:30 p.m.
Propel Andrew Street at St. Joseph, 7:30 p.m.
Nonsection
North Allegheny at Erie McDowell, 6:30 p.m.
Girls
Monday’s results
Class 6A
Section 1
Butler at Seneca Valley, ppd.
North Allegheny at North Hills, ppd.
Penn-Trafford at Norwin, ppd.
Pine-Richland at Shaler, ppd.
Section 2
Bethel Park 51, Baldwin 42
Mt. Lebanon 44, Upper St. Clair 37
Class 5A
Section 1
Chartiers Valley 55, South Fayette 51
Moon 46, West Allegheny 15
Lincoln Park at Oakland Catholic, ppd.
Section 2
Armstrong at Indiana, ppd.
Hampton at Mars, ppd.
Section 3
Connellsville at Laurel Highlands, ppd.
Ringgold at Thomas Jefferson, ppd.
Section 4
Latrobe at Greensburg Salem, ppd.
Class 4A
Section 1
Burrell at Valley, ppd.
Deer Lakes at Highlands, ppd.
Freeport at Knoch, ppd.
Section 2
Ambridge at Quaker Valley, ppd.
Beaver at Central Valley, ppd.
Hopewell at Montour, ppd.
New Castle at Blackhawk, ppd.
Section 3
Belle Vernon at Elizabeth Forward, ppd.
Ligonier Valley at Mt. Pleasant, ppd.
Southmoreland at Yough, ppd.
Class 3A
Section 1
Beaver Falls at Freedom, ppd.
Ellwood City at Riverside, ppd.
Laurel at Mohawk, ppd.
Section 2
Bentworth at Charleroi, ppd.
Brownsville at Waynesburg, ppd.
McGuffey at Washington, ppd.
Section 3
Keystone Oaks 38, Brentwood 35
East Allegheny at South Allegheny, ppd.
Class 2A
Section 1
Neshannock 52, Shenango 32
Our Lady of the Sacred Heart at Sewickley Academy, ppd.
Section 2
California at Frazier, ppd.
Carmichaels at Beth-Center, ppd.
Seton LaSalle at Serra Catholic, ppd.
Section 3
Burgettstown at Northgate, ppd.
Fort Cherry at Sto-Rox, ppd.
Section 4
Ellis School at Winchester Thurston, ppd.
Jeannette at Greensburg Central Catholic, ppd.
Class A
Section 1
Cornell at Bishop Canevin, ppd.
Section 2
Jefferson-Morgan at Mapletown, ppd.
Monessen at Geibel, ppd.
Section 3
Aquinas Academy at Riverview, ppd.
Leechburg at St. Joseph, ppd.
Nonsection
Hempfield at Allderdice, ppd.
Tuesday’s schedule
Class 6A
Section 1
Butler at Seneca Valley, 7:30 p.m.
Penn-Trafford at Norwin, 7:30 p.m.
Section 2
Canon-McMillan at Peters Township, 4:30 p.m.
Class 5A
Section 2
Armstrong at Indiana, 7:30 p.m.
Hampton at Mars, 6 p.m.
Kiski Area at Plum, 6 p.m.
Section 3
Albert Gallatin at Uniontown, 7:30 p.m.
Connellsville at Laurel Highlands, 6:30 p.m.
Section 4
Franklin Regional at Gateway, 6 p.m.
Penn Hills at Woodland Hills, 6 p.m.
Class 4A
Section 1
Deer Lakes at Highlands, 7:30 p.m.
Freeport at Knoch, 6 p.m.
Section 2
Ambridge at Quaker Valley, 4:30 p.m.
Class 3A
Section 1
Beaver Falls at Freedom, 7:30 p.m.
Section 2
Brownsville at Waynesburg Central, 6 p.m.
Charleroi at South Park, 7:30 p.m.
McGuffey at Washington, 6 p.m.
Section 3
Avonworth at Shady Side Academy, 7:30 p.m.
East Allegheny at South Allegheny, 5:30 p.m.
Class 2A
Section 1
New Brighton at South Side, 6 p.m.
Section 3
Chartiers-Houston at Carlynton, 5 p.m.
Section 4
Apollo-Ridge at Springdale, 7 p.m.
Class A
Section 1
Rochester at Union, 6 p.m.
Section 2
Avella at West Greene, 5:30 p.m.
Nonsection
McKeesport at Trinity, 7:30 p.m.
Monessen at Frazier, 5:30 p.m.
Mt. Pleasant at Derry, 7:30 p.m.
North Hills at Fox Chapel, 5:30 p.m.
Thomas Jefferson at West Mifflin, 6 p.m.
Valley at Ligonier Valley, 7:15 p.m.
Hockey
PIHL
Monday’s schedule
Class 3A
Mt Lebanon 4, Upper Saint Clair 2
Class 2A
Shaler 4, Mars 3
Thomas Jefferson 4, Penn-Trafford 2
Latrobe 5, Butler 1
Class A
North Hills 4, Quaker Valley 3
Fox Chapel 4, Greensburg Salem 0
Moon 9, Norwin 5
Westmont Hilltop at Chartiers Valley, ppd.
Blackhawk at Wheeling Catholic, ppd.
McDowell at Plum, ppd.
Class B
Neshannock 3, Carrick 2
Tuesday’s schedule
Class 3A
Cathedral Prep at Canon McMillan, Printscape Arena, 7 p.m.
Class 2A
Montour at Meadville, Meadville Area Recreation Center, 7:45 p.m.
Class A
Hampton at North Catholic, UPMC Lemieux Sports Complex, 9:10 p.m.
Class B
Burrell at Wilmington, Hess Ice Rink, 7:30 p.m.
Ringgold at Trinity, Printscape Arena, 9 p.m.
Wrestling
Monday’s result
Class 2A
Section 3A
South Allegheny at Burrell, ppd.
All schedules are subject to change. To report scores or schedule changes, email ptrsports@triblive.com.
More High School Other• Westmoreland high school notebook: Brunson done as Mt. Pleasant AD
• Pine-Richland spirit team wins WPIAL small squad division, makes return to state competition
• High school scores, summaries and schedules for Jan. 15, 2022
• Westmoreland High School Athletes of the Week: Hempfield Briar Priest, Derry’s Tiana Moracco
• Norwin notebook: Kranitz’s runner-up finish helps Knights finish 7th at WCCA tournament