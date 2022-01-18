High school scores, summaries and schedule for Jan. 17, 2022

By:

Monday, January 17, 2022 | 11:42 PM

High School

Basketball

Boys

Monday’s results

Class 4A

Section 2

Hopewell at Lincoln Park, ppd.

Class 4A

Section 3

South Park at Southmoreland, ppd.

Nonsection

Keystone Oaks 64, Brentwood 63

Apollo-Ridge at Derry, ppd.

Brashear at Shaler, ppd.

Yough at Greensburg Central Catholic, ppd.

Tuesday’s schedule

Class 6A

Section 1

Pine-Richland at Butler, 7:30 p.m.

Seneca Valley at North Hills, 7:30 p.m.

Section 2

Baldwin at Bethel Park, 7:30 p.m.

Canon-McMillan at Peters Township, 7:30 p.m.

Mt. Lebanon at Upper St. Clair, 7:30 p.m.

Section 3

Central Catholic at Fox Chapel, 7 p.m.

Hempfield at Greensburg Salem, 7:30 p.m.

Norwin at Penn-Trafford, 7:30 p.m.

Class 5A

Section 1

Albert Gallatin at Ringgold, 7:30 p.m.

Laurel Highlands at Connellsville, 7:30 p.m.

Thomas Jefferson at West Mifflin, 7:30 p.m.

Section 2

Chartiers Valley at New Castle, 7:30 p.m.

Trinity at South Fayette, 7:30 p.m.

West Allegheny at Moon, 7:30 p.m.

Section 3

Franklin Regional at Gateway, 7:30 p.m.

Latrobe at Kiski Area, 7 p.m.

Penn Hills at Woodland Hills, 7:30 p.m.

Section 4

Armstrong at Indiana, 7:30 p.m.

Hampton at Mars, 7:30 p.m.

Highlands at Plum, 7:30 p.m.

Class 4A

Section 1

Burrell at Keystone Oaks, 7:30 p.m.

Deer Lakes at North Catholic, 7:30 p.m.

Freeport at Knoch, 7:30 p.m.

Section 2

Ambridge at Quaker Valley, 7:30 p.m.

Beaver at Central Valley, 7:30 p.m.

Hopewell at Montour, 7:30 p.m.

Lincoln Park at Blackhawk, 7:30 p.m.

Section 3

Belle Vernon at Elizabeth Forward, 7:30 p.m.

Southmoreland at Yough, 7:30 p.m.

Uniontown at Mt. Pleasant, 7:30 p.m.

Class 3A

Section 1

Beaver Falls at Riverside, 7:30 p.m.

Laurel at Ellwood City, 7:30 p.m.

Mohawk at Neshannock, 7:30 p.m.

Section 2

Freedom at New Brighton, 7:30 p.m.

Seton LaSalle at Avonworth, 7:30 p.m.

Summit Academy at Aliquippa, 7:30 p.m.

Section 3

East Allegheny at South Allegheny, 7 p.m.

Ligonier Valley at Apollo-Ridge, 7:30 p.m.

Valley at Shady Side Academy, 8 p.m.

Section 4

Beth-Center at Charleroi, 7:30 p.m.

Brownsville at Waynesburg, 7:30 p.m.

McGuffey at Washington, 7:30 p.m.

Class 2A

Section 1

Our Lady of the Sacred Heart at Sewickley Academy, 7 p.m.

Shenango at South Side, 7:30 p.m.

Springdale at Riverview, 7:30 p.m.

Section 2

Burgettstown at Northgate, 7:30 p.m.

Chartiers-Houston at Carlynton, 8 p.m.

Fort Cherry at Sto-Rox, 7:30 p.m.

Section 3

Greensburg Central Catholic at Serra Catholic, 7:30 p.m.

Jeannette at Clairton, 7:30 p.m.

Propel Braddock Hills at Winchester Thurston, 7 p.m.

Section 4

Bentworth at California, 7:30 p.m.

Jefferson-Morgan at Carmichaels, 7:30 p.m.

Monessen at Frazier, 7:30 p.m.

Class A

Section 1

Cornell at Nazareth Prep, 7:30 p.m.

Rochester at Eden Christian, 7:30 p.m.

Western Beaver at Union, 7:30 p.m.

Section 2

Avella at West Greene, 7 p.m.

Bishop Canevin at Propel Montour, 6:30 p.m.

Geibel at Mapletown, 7 p.m.

Section 3

Imani Christian at Aquinas Academy, 7:30 p.m.

Leechburg at Neighborhood Academy, 4:30 p.m.

Propel Andrew Street at St. Joseph, 7:30 p.m.

Nonsection

North Allegheny at Erie McDowell, 6:30 p.m.

Girls

Monday’s results

Class 6A

Section 1

Butler at Seneca Valley, ppd.

North Allegheny at North Hills, ppd.

Penn-Trafford at Norwin, ppd.

Pine-Richland at Shaler, ppd.

Section 2

Bethel Park 51, Baldwin 42

Mt. Lebanon 44, Upper St. Clair 37

Class 5A

Section 1

Chartiers Valley 55, South Fayette 51

Moon 46, West Allegheny 15

Lincoln Park at Oakland Catholic, ppd.

Section 2

Armstrong at Indiana, ppd.

Hampton at Mars, ppd.

Section 3

Connellsville at Laurel Highlands, ppd.

Ringgold at Thomas Jefferson, ppd.

Section 4

Latrobe at Greensburg Salem, ppd.

Class 4A

Section 1

Burrell at Valley, ppd.

Deer Lakes at Highlands, ppd.

Freeport at Knoch, ppd.

Section 2

Ambridge at Quaker Valley, ppd.

Beaver at Central Valley, ppd.

Hopewell at Montour, ppd.

New Castle at Blackhawk, ppd.

Section 3

Belle Vernon at Elizabeth Forward, ppd.

Ligonier Valley at Mt. Pleasant, ppd.

Southmoreland at Yough, ppd.

Class 3A

Section 1

Beaver Falls at Freedom, ppd.

Ellwood City at Riverside, ppd.

Laurel at Mohawk, ppd.

Section 2

Bentworth at Charleroi, ppd.

Brownsville at Waynesburg, ppd.

McGuffey at Washington, ppd.

Section 3

Keystone Oaks 38, Brentwood 35

East Allegheny at South Allegheny, ppd.

Class 2A

Section 1

Neshannock 52, Shenango 32

Our Lady of the Sacred Heart at Sewickley Academy, ppd.

Section 2

California at Frazier, ppd.

Carmichaels at Beth-Center, ppd.

Seton LaSalle at Serra Catholic, ppd.

Section 3

Burgettstown at Northgate, ppd.

Fort Cherry at Sto-Rox, ppd.

Section 4

Ellis School at Winchester Thurston, ppd.

Jeannette at Greensburg Central Catholic, ppd.

Class A

Section 1

Cornell at Bishop Canevin, ppd.

Section 2

Jefferson-Morgan at Mapletown, ppd.

Monessen at Geibel, ppd.

Section 3

Aquinas Academy at Riverview, ppd.

Leechburg at St. Joseph, ppd.

Nonsection

Hempfield at Allderdice, ppd.

Tuesday’s schedule

Class 6A

Section 1

Butler at Seneca Valley, 7:30 p.m.

Penn-Trafford at Norwin, 7:30 p.m.

Section 2

Canon-McMillan at Peters Township, 4:30 p.m.

Class 5A

Section 2

Armstrong at Indiana, 7:30 p.m.

Hampton at Mars, 6 p.m.

Kiski Area at Plum, 6 p.m.

Section 3

Albert Gallatin at Uniontown, 7:30 p.m.

Connellsville at Laurel Highlands, 6:30 p.m.

Section 4

Franklin Regional at Gateway, 6 p.m.

Penn Hills at Woodland Hills, 6 p.m.

Class 4A

Section 1

Deer Lakes at Highlands, 7:30 p.m.

Freeport at Knoch, 6 p.m.

Section 2

Ambridge at Quaker Valley, 4:30 p.m.

Class 3A

Section 1

Beaver Falls at Freedom, 7:30 p.m.

Section 2

Brownsville at Waynesburg Central, 6 p.m.

Charleroi at South Park, 7:30 p.m.

McGuffey at Washington, 6 p.m.

Section 3

Avonworth at Shady Side Academy, 7:30 p.m.

East Allegheny at South Allegheny, 5:30 p.m.

Class 2A

Section 1

New Brighton at South Side, 6 p.m.

Section 3

Chartiers-Houston at Carlynton, 5 p.m.

Section 4

Apollo-Ridge at Springdale, 7 p.m.

Class A

Section 1

Rochester at Union, 6 p.m.

Section 2

Avella at West Greene, 5:30 p.m.

Nonsection

McKeesport at Trinity, 7:30 p.m.

Monessen at Frazier, 5:30 p.m.

Mt. Pleasant at Derry, 7:30 p.m.

North Hills at Fox Chapel, 5:30 p.m.

Thomas Jefferson at West Mifflin, 6 p.m.

Valley at Ligonier Valley, 7:15 p.m.

Hockey

PIHL

Monday’s schedule

Class 3A

Mt Lebanon 4, Upper Saint Clair 2

Class 2A

Shaler 4, Mars 3

Thomas Jefferson 4, Penn-Trafford 2

Latrobe 5, Butler 1

Class A

North Hills 4, Quaker Valley 3

Fox Chapel 4, Greensburg Salem 0

Moon 9, Norwin 5

Westmont Hilltop at Chartiers Valley, ppd.

Blackhawk at Wheeling Catholic, ppd.

McDowell at Plum, ppd.

Class B

Neshannock 3, Carrick 2

Tuesday’s schedule

Class 3A

Cathedral Prep at Canon McMillan, Printscape Arena, 7 p.m.

Class 2A

Montour at Meadville, Meadville Area Recreation Center, 7:45 p.m.

Class A

Hampton at North Catholic, UPMC Lemieux Sports Complex, 9:10 p.m.

Class B

Burrell at Wilmington, Hess Ice Rink, 7:30 p.m.

Ringgold at Trinity, Printscape Arena, 9 p.m.

Wrestling

Monday’s result

Class 2A

Section 3A

South Allegheny at Burrell, ppd.

All schedules are subject to change. To report scores or schedule changes, email ptrsports@triblive.com.