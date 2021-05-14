High school scores, summaries and schedule for May 14, 2021

Friday, May 14, 2021 | 11:29 PM

High schools

Baseball

Friday’s results

Nonsection

Beaver 7, Keystone Oaks 2

Canon-McMillan 5, South Park 4

Connellsville 5, Derry 4

Freedom 12, Carlynton 8

Freeport 11, Valley 2

Greensburg Central Catholic 11, Apollo-Ridge 7

Indiana 18, Ligonier Valley 6

Knoch 5, Shady Side Academy 1

Laurel Highlands 8, California 1

Mt. Lebanon 6, Bethel Park 4

New Brighton 3, Riverside 2

Quaker Valley 10, Baldwin 3

City League

Obama Academy 4, Brashear 1

Saturday’s schedule

Nonsection

Quaker Valley at Avonworth, noon

WPIAL playoffs

Class 6A

First round

May 21 schedule

Upper St. Clair (8-9) vs. Canon-McMillan (7-10) at West Mifflin, 4 p.m.

Quarterfinals

May 22 schedule

North Allegheny (17-3) vs. Upper St. Clair/Canon-McMillan winner at Shaler, 2:30 p.m.; Mt. Lebanon (10-7) vs. Butler (12-5) at Shaler, noon; Norwin (13-3) vs. Seneca Valley (11-8) at West Mifflin, noon; Hempfield (13-7) vs. Central Catholic (10-8) at West Mifflin, 2:30 p.m.

Class 5A

First round

Wednesday’s schedule

Franklin Regional (15-1) vs. Thomas Jefferson (5-9) at Hempfield, 2 p.m.; Mars (12-6) vs. Gateway (7-6) at North Allegheny, 4 p.m.; South Fayette (15-3) vs. Peters Township (8-10) at Washington & Jefferson, 4:30 p.m.; Plum (11-6) vs. Latrobe (11-8) at Norwin, 4:30 p.m.; Bethel Park (15-2) vs. Chartiers Valley (6-14) at Washington & Jefferson, 7 p.m.; Shaler (12-5) vs. Fox Chapel (11-7) at North Allegheny, 7 p.m.; West Allegheny (15-3) vs. Hampton (7-11) at Burkett Park, 6:30 p.m.; Penn-Trafford (12-6) vs. Connellsville (9-7) at Norwin, 2 p.m.

Class 4A

First round

Wednesday’s schedule

Knoch (10-9) vs. Quaker Valley (7-10) at Fox Chapel, 4:30 p.m.; North Catholic (13-7) vs. Elizabeth Forward (7-8) at Fox Chapel, 2 p.m.; Laurel Highlands (12-4) vs. Beaver (6-10) at Washington & Jefferson, 2 p.m.; New Castle (10-9) vs. Indiana (10-6) at Pullman Park, 3:30 p.m.; Highlands (12-8) vs. Belle Vernon (6-8) at Plum, 4:30 p.m.

Byes: Montour (13-5), West Mifflin (12-4), Blackhawk (14-4)

Class 3A

First round

Thursday’s schedule

Hopewell (13-5) vs. Waynesburg (5-8) at Washington & Jefferson, 6:30 p.m. ; Deer Lakes (9-6) vs. Yough (7-7) at Highlands, noon; McGuffey (12-4) vs. South Allegheny (8-10) at Washington & Jefferson, 4 p.m. ; Derry (11-3) vs. New Brighton (7-10) at Latrobe, 6:30 p.m. ; Avonworth (12-7) vs. Ligonier Valley (7-10) at West Mifflin, 4:30 p.m. ; Valley (12-6) vs. Mohawk (11-7) at Highlands, 6:30 p.m. ; South Park (12-3) vs. Brownsville (6-9) at West Mifflin, 2:30 p.m. ; Ellwood City (9-11) vs. Keystone Oaks (7-6) at Highlands, 4 p.m.

Class 2A

First round

Wednesday’s schedule

Seton LaSalle (18-1) vs. Bentworth (7-11) at Bethel Park, 4:30 p.m.; Shady Side Academy (10-4) vs. California (12-3) at Hempfield, 4:30 p.m.; Serra Catholic (16-3) vs. Fort Cherry (9-7) at Peterswood Park, 7 p.m.; Laurel (11-7) vs. Beth-Center (6-11) at Burkett Park, 2 p.m.; Shenango (16-2) vs. Northgate (5-9) at Pullman Park, 1 p.m.; Neshannock (12-8) vs. Burgettstown (11-5) at Hampton, 4 p.m.; Carmichaels (15-1) vs. Apollo-Ridge (7-5) at Mt. Pleasant, 4:30 p.m.; Chartiers-Houston (13-3) vs. Riverside (9-8) at Peterswood Park, 4:30 p.m.

Class A

First round

Wednesday’s schedule

West Greene (8-5) vs. Sewickley Academy (7-5) at Peterswood Park, 2 p.m.; OLSH (12-5) vs. Bishop Canevin (4-10) at Burkett Park, 4:30 p.m.; Riverview (8-6) vs. Avella (2-11) at Plum, 2 p.m.; Jefferson-Morgan (11-5) vs. Leechburg (7-8) at Mt. Pleasant, 2 p.m.

Byes: Eden Christian (15-4), Union (8-5), Greensburg Central Catholic (12-4), Rochester (10-4)

Basketball

Roundball Classic

Thursday’s games

Boys

Class 4A 80, Class A 79

MVPs: Devon Hemmer, Rochester; Charlie Higgs, Beaver Area

Class 2A 112, Class 3A 98

MVPs: Michael Conley, Beaver Falls; Dante Spadafora, OLSH

Lacrosse

Friday’s results

Girls

Nonsection

Moon 15, Seton LaSalle 8

WPIAL playoffs

Boys

Class 3A

First round

Tuesday’s schedule

Canon-McMillan (8-6) at Seneca Valley (6-6), 6 p.m.; Penn-Trafford (4-8) at Pine-Richland (7-7), 6 p.m.; Norwin (6-5) at Peters Township (11-6), 6 p.m.; Fox Chapel (7-7) at Bethel Park (9-5), 6 p.m.

Bye: Shady Side Academy (12-3), Mt. Lebanon (10-2), North Allegheny (9-4), Upper St. Clair (10-3)

Class 2A

First round

Monday’s schedule

Shaler (6-8) at Franklin Regional (8-7), 6 p.m.; Trinity (3-9) at Hampton (10-4), 6 p.m.; Quaker Valley (8-5) at Indiana (11-4), 6 p.m.; Moon (5-9) at Sewickley Academy (8-4), 6 p.m.

Bye: Mars (16-0), Chartiers Valley (13-4), North Catholic (10-2), South Fayette (13-3)

Girls

WPIAL playoffs

Class 3A

First round

Monday’s schedule

Peters Township (10-6) vs. Fox Chapel (7-6) at Bethel Park, 6 p.m.; Moon (5-7) at Bethel Park (12-2), 7:45 p.m.; Pine-Richland (10-4) vs. Canon-McMillan (5-4) at North Allegheny, 6 p.m.; Latrobe (4-7) at North Allegheny (14-3), 7:45 p.m.

Bye: Mt. Lebanon (14-1), Upper St. Clair (9-2), Shady Side Academy (12-1), Sewickley Academy (9-1)

Class 2A

First round

Tuesday’s schedule

Oakland Catholic (7-6) at Chartiers Valley (11-4), 7:45 p.m.; Seton LaSalle (9-4) vs. Franklin Regional (3-9) at Chartiers Valley, 6 p.m.; Quaker Valley (8-6) at Plum (12-6), 7:45 p.m.; Aquinas Academy (8-3) vs. South Fayette (7-6) at Plum, 6 p.m.

Bye: Blackhawk (13-0), Hampton (11-6), Mars (13-2), Indiana (11-3)

Softball

Friday’s results

Class 5A

Section 4

West Allegheny 11, South Fayette 1

Nonsection

North Allegheny 15, North Hills 9

Saturday’s schedule

Nonsection

Latrobe at North Allegheny, noon

WPIAL playoffs

Class 6A

Quarterfinals

Wednesday’s schedule

Bethel Park (15-0) vs. Baldwin (4-9) at West Mifflin, 2 p.m.; Mt. Lebanon (10-7) vs. Pine-Richland (8-8) at Plum, 4 p.m.; Norwin (13-2) vs. North Allegheny (9-9) at Gateway, 4 p.m.; Hempfield (12-5) vs. Canon-McMillan (7-9) at West Mifflin, 4 p.m.

Class 5A

First round

Tuesday’s schedule

Penn-Trafford (14-4) vs. Hampton (7-9) at Gateway, 4 p.m.; North Hills (12-4) vs. Trinity (8-4) at Montour, 5 p.m.; Shaler (11-4) vs. Connellsville (9-8) at Norwin, 4 p.m.; Chartiers Valley (11-7) vs. Thomas Jefferson (8-5) at North Allegheny, 6 p.m.; Latrobe (9-4) vs. Indiana (10-7) at Valley, 4 p.m.; Armstrong (12-4) vs. South Fayette (12-6) at Valley, 2 p.m.; Plum (13-3) vs. Fox Chapel (11-6) at Gateway, 2 p.m.; West Allegheny (12-3) vs. Franklin Regional (9-6) at North Allegheny, 2 p.m.

Class 4A

First round

Wednesday’s schedule

Knoch (9-7) vs. Central Valley (9-8) at Mars, 4 p.m.; Highlands (13-4) vs. Blackhawk (8-6) at Montour, 3 p.m.; Yough (10-5) vs. Freeport (10-6) at Norwin, 3 p.m.; Burrell (7-6) vs. Belle Vernon (10-9) at Plum, 2 p.m.

Byes: Elizabeth Forward (15-2), Montour (12-5), Beaver (14-0), West Mifflin (15-4)

Class 3A

First round

Tuesday’s schedule

South Park (8-6) vs. Derry (6-6) at Norwin, 2 p.m.; South Allegheny (11-5) vs. Valley (5-8) at Fox Chapel, 4 p.m.; Southmoreland (9-4) vs. Keystone Oaks (10-5) at West Mifflin, 4 p.m.; Deer Lakes (11-3) vs. Ellwood City (11-4) at Montour, 3 p.m.

Byes: Mt. Pleasant (14-3), Avonworth (11-5), North Catholic (11-4), Waynesburg (12-4)

Class 2A

Preliminary round

Monday’s schedule

Bentworth (5-11) vs. California (5-13) at Waynesburg University, 4 p.m.

First round

Wednesday’s schedule

Ligonier Valley (16-1) vs. Bentworth/California winner at Gateway, 2 p.m.; Charleroi (11-7) vs. Neshannock (9-5) at Sewickley Academy, 2 p.m.; OLSH (13-2) vs. Serra Catholic (9-4) at North Allegheny, 2 p.m.; Shenango (13-4) vs. Fort Cherry (10-7) at Sewickley Academy, 4 p.m.; Laurel (13-1) vs. Steel Valley (7-8) at North Allegheny, 4 p.m.; Burgettstown (10-7) vs. Carmichaels (11-7) at Montour, 5 p.m.; Frazier (14-3) vs. Riverside (8-5) at North Allegheny, 6 p.m.; Chartiers-Houston (12-5) vs. Apollo-Ridge (7-4) at Mars, 2 p.m.

Class A

First round

Tuesday’s schedule

Jefferson-Morgan (5-8) vs. Bishop Canevin (6-6) at Waynesburg University, 4 p.m.; Springdale (10-3) vs. Rochester (4-7) at North Allegheny, 4 p.m.; Mapletown (8-6) vs. St. Joseph (6-9) at West Mifflin, 2 p.m.; Greensburg Central Catholic (10-4) vs. Ellis School (4-5) at Fox Chapel, 2 p.m.

Byes: West Greene (15-2), South Side (11-3), Leechburg (11-4), Union (10-7)

Volleyball

Friday’s results

Class AAA

Section 3

Hempfield at Norwin, (n)

Nonsection

Bethel Park at Fox Chapel, (n)

West Shamokin at Derry, (n)

