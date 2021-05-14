High school scores, summaries and schedule for May 14, 2021

By: HSSN Staff
Friday, May 14, 2021 | 11:29 PM

High schools

Baseball

Friday’s results

Nonsection

Beaver 7, Keystone Oaks 2

Canon-McMillan 5, South Park 4

Connellsville 5, Derry 4

Freedom 12, Carlynton 8

Freeport 11, Valley 2

Greensburg Central Catholic 11, Apollo-Ridge 7

Indiana 18, Ligonier Valley 6

Knoch 5, Shady Side Academy 1

Laurel Highlands 8, California 1

Mt. Lebanon 6, Bethel Park 4

New Brighton 3, Riverside 2

Quaker Valley 10, Baldwin 3

City League

Obama Academy 4, Brashear 1

Saturday’s schedule

Nonsection

Quaker Valley at Avonworth, noon

WPIAL playoffs

Class 6A

First round

May 21 schedule

Upper St. Clair (8-9) vs. Canon-McMillan (7-10) at West Mifflin, 4 p.m.

Quarterfinals

May 22 schedule

North Allegheny (17-3) vs. Upper St. Clair/Canon-McMillan winner at Shaler, 2:30 p.m.; Mt. Lebanon (10-7) vs. Butler (12-5) at Shaler, noon; Norwin (13-3) vs. Seneca Valley (11-8) at West Mifflin, noon; Hempfield (13-7) vs. Central Catholic (10-8) at West Mifflin, 2:30 p.m.

Class 5A

First round

Wednesday’s schedule

Franklin Regional (15-1) vs. Thomas Jefferson (5-9) at Hempfield, 2 p.m.; Mars (12-6) vs. Gateway (7-6) at North Allegheny, 4 p.m.; South Fayette (15-3) vs. Peters Township (8-10) at Washington & Jefferson, 4:30 p.m.; Plum (11-6) vs. Latrobe (11-8) at Norwin, 4:30 p.m.; Bethel Park (15-2) vs. Chartiers Valley (6-14) at Washington & Jefferson, 7 p.m.; Shaler (12-5) vs. Fox Chapel (11-7) at North Allegheny, 7 p.m.; West Allegheny (15-3) vs. Hampton (7-11) at Burkett Park, 6:30 p.m.; Penn-Trafford (12-6) vs. Connellsville (9-7) at Norwin, 2 p.m.

Class 4A

First round

Wednesday’s schedule

Knoch (10-9) vs. Quaker Valley (7-10) at Fox Chapel, 4:30 p.m.; North Catholic (13-7) vs. Elizabeth Forward (7-8) at Fox Chapel, 2 p.m.; Laurel Highlands (12-4) vs. Beaver (6-10) at Washington & Jefferson, 2 p.m.; New Castle (10-9) vs. Indiana (10-6) at Pullman Park, 3:30 p.m.; Highlands (12-8) vs. Belle Vernon (6-8) at Plum, 4:30 p.m.

Byes: Montour (13-5), West Mifflin (12-4), Blackhawk (14-4)

Class 3A

First round

Thursday’s schedule

Hopewell (13-5) vs. Waynesburg (5-8) at Washington & Jefferson, 6:30 p.m. ; Deer Lakes (9-6) vs. Yough (7-7) at Highlands, noon; McGuffey (12-4) vs. South Allegheny (8-10) at Washington & Jefferson, 4 p.m. ; Derry (11-3) vs. New Brighton (7-10) at Latrobe, 6:30 p.m. ; Avonworth (12-7) vs. Ligonier Valley (7-10) at West Mifflin, 4:30 p.m. ; Valley (12-6) vs. Mohawk (11-7) at Highlands, 6:30 p.m. ; South Park (12-3) vs. Brownsville (6-9) at West Mifflin, 2:30 p.m. ; Ellwood City (9-11) vs. Keystone Oaks (7-6) at Highlands, 4 p.m.

Class 2A

First round

Wednesday’s schedule

Seton LaSalle (18-1) vs. Bentworth (7-11) at Bethel Park, 4:30 p.m.; Shady Side Academy (10-4) vs. California (12-3) at Hempfield, 4:30 p.m.; Serra Catholic (16-3) vs. Fort Cherry (9-7) at Peterswood Park, 7 p.m.; Laurel (11-7) vs. Beth-Center (6-11) at Burkett Park, 2 p.m.; Shenango (16-2) vs. Northgate (5-9) at Pullman Park, 1 p.m.; Neshannock (12-8) vs. Burgettstown (11-5) at Hampton, 4 p.m.; Carmichaels (15-1) vs. Apollo-Ridge (7-5) at Mt. Pleasant, 4:30 p.m.; Chartiers-Houston (13-3) vs. Riverside (9-8) at Peterswood Park, 4:30 p.m.

Class A

First round

Wednesday’s schedule

West Greene (8-5) vs. Sewickley Academy (7-5) at Peterswood Park, 2 p.m.; OLSH (12-5) vs. Bishop Canevin (4-10) at Burkett Park, 4:30 p.m.; Riverview (8-6) vs. Avella (2-11) at Plum, 2 p.m.; Jefferson-Morgan (11-5) vs. Leechburg (7-8) at Mt. Pleasant, 2 p.m.

Byes: Eden Christian (15-4), Union (8-5), Greensburg Central Catholic (12-4), Rochester (10-4)

Basketball

Roundball Classic

Thursday’s games

Boys

Class 4A 80, Class A 79

MVPs: Devon Hemmer, Rochester; Charlie Higgs, Beaver Area

Class 2A 112, Class 3A 98

MVPs: Michael Conley, Beaver Falls; Dante Spadafora, OLSH

Lacrosse

Friday’s results

Girls

Nonsection

Moon 15, Seton LaSalle 8

WPIAL playoffs

Boys

Class 3A

First round

Tuesday’s schedule

Canon-McMillan (8-6) at Seneca Valley (6-6), 6 p.m.; Penn-Trafford (4-8) at Pine-Richland (7-7), 6 p.m.; Norwin (6-5) at Peters Township (11-6), 6 p.m.; Fox Chapel (7-7) at Bethel Park (9-5), 6 p.m.

Bye: Shady Side Academy (12-3), Mt. Lebanon (10-2), North Allegheny (9-4), Upper St. Clair (10-3)

Class 2A

First round

Monday’s schedule

Shaler (6-8) at Franklin Regional (8-7), 6 p.m.; Trinity (3-9) at Hampton (10-4), 6 p.m.; Quaker Valley (8-5) at Indiana (11-4), 6 p.m.; Moon (5-9) at Sewickley Academy (8-4), 6 p.m.

Bye: Mars (16-0), Chartiers Valley (13-4), North Catholic (10-2), South Fayette (13-3)

Girls

WPIAL playoffs

Class 3A

First round

Monday’s schedule

Peters Township (10-6) vs. Fox Chapel (7-6) at Bethel Park, 6 p.m.; Moon (5-7) at Bethel Park (12-2), 7:45 p.m.; Pine-Richland (10-4) vs. Canon-McMillan (5-4) at North Allegheny, 6 p.m.; Latrobe (4-7) at North Allegheny (14-3), 7:45 p.m.

Bye: Mt. Lebanon (14-1), Upper St. Clair (9-2), Shady Side Academy (12-1), Sewickley Academy (9-1)

Class 2A

First round

Tuesday’s schedule

Oakland Catholic (7-6) at Chartiers Valley (11-4), 7:45 p.m.; Seton LaSalle (9-4) vs. Franklin Regional (3-9) at Chartiers Valley, 6 p.m.; Quaker Valley (8-6) at Plum (12-6), 7:45 p.m.; Aquinas Academy (8-3) vs. South Fayette (7-6) at Plum, 6 p.m.

Bye: Blackhawk (13-0), Hampton (11-6), Mars (13-2), Indiana (11-3)

Softball

Friday’s results

Class 5A

Section 4

West Allegheny 11, South Fayette 1

Nonsection

North Allegheny 15, North Hills 9

Saturday’s schedule

Nonsection

Latrobe at North Allegheny, noon

WPIAL playoffs

Class 6A

Quarterfinals

Wednesday’s schedule

Bethel Park (15-0) vs. Baldwin (4-9) at West Mifflin, 2 p.m.; Mt. Lebanon (10-7) vs. Pine-Richland (8-8) at Plum, 4 p.m.; Norwin (13-2) vs. North Allegheny (9-9) at Gateway, 4 p.m.; Hempfield (12-5) vs. Canon-McMillan (7-9) at West Mifflin, 4 p.m.

Class 5A

First round

Tuesday’s schedule

Penn-Trafford (14-4) vs. Hampton (7-9) at Gateway, 4 p.m.; North Hills (12-4) vs. Trinity (8-4) at Montour, 5 p.m.; Shaler (11-4) vs. Connellsville (9-8) at Norwin, 4 p.m.; Chartiers Valley (11-7) vs. Thomas Jefferson (8-5) at North Allegheny, 6 p.m.; Latrobe (9-4) vs. Indiana (10-7) at Valley, 4 p.m.; Armstrong (12-4) vs. South Fayette (12-6) at Valley, 2 p.m.; Plum (13-3) vs. Fox Chapel (11-6) at Gateway, 2 p.m.; West Allegheny (12-3) vs. Franklin Regional (9-6) at North Allegheny, 2 p.m.

Class 4A

First round

Wednesday’s schedule

Knoch (9-7) vs. Central Valley (9-8) at Mars, 4 p.m.; Highlands (13-4) vs. Blackhawk (8-6) at Montour, 3 p.m.; Yough (10-5) vs. Freeport (10-6) at Norwin, 3 p.m.; Burrell (7-6) vs. Belle Vernon (10-9) at Plum, 2 p.m.

Byes: Elizabeth Forward (15-2), Montour (12-5), Beaver (14-0), West Mifflin (15-4)

Class 3A

First round

Tuesday’s schedule

South Park (8-6) vs. Derry (6-6) at Norwin, 2 p.m.; South Allegheny (11-5) vs. Valley (5-8) at Fox Chapel, 4 p.m.; Southmoreland (9-4) vs. Keystone Oaks (10-5) at West Mifflin, 4 p.m.; Deer Lakes (11-3) vs. Ellwood City (11-4) at Montour, 3 p.m.

Byes: Mt. Pleasant (14-3), Avonworth (11-5), North Catholic (11-4), Waynesburg (12-4)

Class 2A

Preliminary round

Monday’s schedule

Bentworth (5-11) vs. California (5-13) at Waynesburg University, 4 p.m.

First round

Wednesday’s schedule

Ligonier Valley (16-1) vs. Bentworth/California winner at Gateway, 2 p.m.; Charleroi (11-7) vs. Neshannock (9-5) at Sewickley Academy, 2 p.m.; OLSH (13-2) vs. Serra Catholic (9-4) at North Allegheny, 2 p.m.; Shenango (13-4) vs. Fort Cherry (10-7) at Sewickley Academy, 4 p.m.; Laurel (13-1) vs. Steel Valley (7-8) at North Allegheny, 4 p.m.; Burgettstown (10-7) vs. Carmichaels (11-7) at Montour, 5 p.m.; Frazier (14-3) vs. Riverside (8-5) at North Allegheny, 6 p.m.; Chartiers-Houston (12-5) vs. Apollo-Ridge (7-4) at Mars, 2 p.m.

Class A

First round

Tuesday’s schedule

Jefferson-Morgan (5-8) vs. Bishop Canevin (6-6) at Waynesburg University, 4 p.m.; Springdale (10-3) vs. Rochester (4-7) at North Allegheny, 4 p.m.; Mapletown (8-6) vs. St. Joseph (6-9) at West Mifflin, 2 p.m.; Greensburg Central Catholic (10-4) vs. Ellis School (4-5) at Fox Chapel, 2 p.m.

Byes: West Greene (15-2), South Side (11-3), Leechburg (11-4), Union (10-7)

Volleyball

Friday’s results

Class AAA

Section 3

Hempfield at Norwin, (n)

Nonsection

Bethel Park at Fox Chapel, (n)

West Shamokin at Derry, (n)

All schedules are subject to change. To report scores or schedule changes, email ptrsports@triblive.com.

More High School Other

High school scores, summaries and schedules for May 13, 2021
High school scores, summaries and schedules for May 12, 2021
High school scores, summaries and schedules for May 11, 2021
High school scores, summaries and schedules for May 10, 2021
Penn Hills’ Big Red Rugby building foundation for future

HSSN Promo
  • Loading...

Recent Videos

Facebook

HSSN

Twitter

click me