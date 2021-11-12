High school scores, summaries and schedule for Nov. 11, 2021

Thursday, November 11, 2021 | 11:33 PM

High schools

Field hockey

PIAA playoffs

Class 3A

Quarterfinals

Saturday’s schedule

Conestoga vs. Cumberland Valley at Exeter Township, noon; Methacton vs. Emmaus at Exeter Township, 10:30 a.m.; Lower Dauphin vs. Downingtown West at Exeter Township, 1:30 p.m.; Wilson vs. Central York at Manheim Township, noon

Class 2A

Quarterfinals

Saturday’s schedule

Twin Valley vs. Archbishop Carroll at Methacton, 3 p.m.; Southern Lehigh vs. Villa Maria at Methacton, 5 p.m.; Gwynedd Mercy vs. Palmyra at Cocalico, 2 p.m.; Mechanicsburg vs. Fleetwood at Cocalico, 4 p.m.

Class A

Quarterfinals

Saturday’s schedule

Wyoming Seminary vs. Boiling Springs at Selinsgrove, 2 p.m.; Greenwood vs. Line Mountain at Selinsgrove, noon; Dock Mennonite vs. Wyoming Area at Whitehall, noon; Oley Valley vs. Lancaster Mennonite at Cocalico, noon

Football

WPIAL playoffs

Class 6A

Semifinals

Friday’s schedule

North Allegheny (7-4) at Mt. Lebanon (10-0), 7 p.m.

Seneca Valley (7-3) vs. Central Catholic (8-2) at Baldwin, 7 p.m.

Class 5A

Quarterfinals

Friday’s schedule

Woodland Hills (5-6) at Moon (10-0), 7 p.m.

Penn Hills (6-4) at Gateway (7-3), 7 p.m.

Fox Chapel (5-6) at Penn-Trafford (8-2), 7 p.m.

Peters Township (7-4) at Pine-Richland (6-4), 7 p.m.

Class 4A

Quarterfinals

Friday’s schedule

New Castle (7-4) at Belle Vernon (8-0), 7 p.m.

Thomas Jefferson (7-2) at Hampton (11-0), 7 p.m.

Laurel Highlands (8-3) vs. Aliquippa (8-1) at Ambridge, 7 p.m.

Armstrong (8-3) at McKeesport (8-2), 7 p.m.

Class 3A

Quarterfinals

Friday’s schedule

East Allegheny (5-5) at Central Valley (10-0), 7 p.m.

Freeport (6-4) at Elizabeth Forward (8-2), 7 p.m.

Keystone Oaks (6-5) vs. North Catholic (10-0) at Mars, 7 p.m.

Mt. Pleasant (6-4) at Avonworth (8-2), 7 p.m.

Class 2A

Quarterfinals

Friday’s schedule

Steel Valley (10-0) vs. South Side (7-3) at Campbell Field, 7 p.m.

New Brighton (5-6) vs. Beaver Falls (7-3) at Geneva College, 7 p.m.

Sto-Rox (11-0) vs. Mohawk (6-5) at North Hills, 7 p.m.

Serra Catholic (11-1) at Laurel (11-0), 7 p.m.

Class A

First round

Quarterfinals

Friday’s schedule

OLSH (7-3) at Clairton (7-2), 7 p.m.

Springdale (6-4) vs. Rochester (8-2) at Freedom, 7 p.m.

Cornell (8-2) vs. Leechburg (9-2) at North Allegheny, 7 p.m.

Bishop Canevin (10-1) vs. Shenango (4-6) at Dormont Stadium, 7 p.m.

PIAA subregional

Class 2A

Friday’s schedule

Westinghouse vs. Windber at Somerset, 7 p.m.

Class 4A

Saturday’s schedule

University Prep vs. Juniata at Mansion Park, 1 p.m.

District 10 championship

Class 6A

Saturday’s schedule

Butler vs. McDowell at Erie Veterans Stadium, 7 p.m.

Hockey

Thursday’s results

Class 3A

Bethel Park 4, Mt. Lebanon 3

North Allegheny 4, Upper St. Clair 1

Class 2A

Armstrong 5, Montour 3

Latrobe 3, Indiana 1

Class A

Greensburg Salem 9, Moon 4

Wheeling Park 10, Beaver 1

Fox Chapel 3, Kiski Area 2 (OT)

Wheeling Central Catholic 6, Freeport 5

Norwin 6, Westmont Hilltop 3

Class B

Avonworth 14, Central Valley 0

Ringgold 6, Morgantown 2

Soccer

Boys

PIAA playoffs

Class 4A

Quarterfinals

Saturday’s schedule

Conestoga vs. Dallastown at Manheim Township, 2 p.m.; Abington vs. LaSalle College at North Penn, noon; Central Dauphin vs. Peters Township at Hollidaysburg, 5 p.m.; Lower Merion vs. Seneca Valley at Eagle View Middle School, 4 p.m.

Class 3A

Quarterfinals

Saturday’s schedule

Bishop Shanahan vs. Northwestern Lehigh at Exeter Township, 5:30 p.m.; Archbishop Wood vs. North Pocono at Catasaqua, 2 p.m.; Archbishop Ryan vs. West Allegheny at Eagle View Middle School, noon; Hampton vs. Franklin Regional at North Allegheny, noon

Class 2A

Quarterfinals

Saturday’s schedule

Midd-West vs. Notre Dame Green Pond at Cedar Crest, 2 p.m.; Allentown CC vs. Lewisburg at Cedar Crest, 4 p.m.; Quaker Valley vs. Somerset at Kiski Area, noon; North Catholic vs. Ambridge at North Allegheny, 4 p.m.

Class A

Quarterfinals

Saturday’s schedule

Camp Hill vs. Faith Christian at Tulpehocken, 2 p.m.; Tulpehocken vs. Moravian Academy at OAL Sports Complex, 4 p.m.; Winchester Thurston vs. Mercer at Neshannock, 2 p.m.; Greensburg C.C. vs. Eden Christian at West Allegheny, noon

Girls

PIAA playoffs

Class 4A

Quarterfinals

Saturday’s schedule

Downingtown East vs. Nazareth at Spring-Ford, 1 p.m.; Conestoga vs. Pennridge at North Penn, 10 a.m.; Central Dauphin vs. McDowell at Hollidaysburg, 3 p.m.; Owen J. Roberts vs. Moon at Eagle View Middle School, 2 p.m.

Class 3A

Quarterfinals

Saturday’s schedule

Radnor vs. Northwestern Lehigh at Exeter Township, 3:30 p.m.; Mifflinburg vs. Archbishop Ryan winner at Cedar Crest, noon; Mechanicsburg vs. Plum at Hollidaysburg, 1 p.m.; Mars vs. Montour at North Allegheny, 2 p.m.

Class 2A

Quarterfinals

Saturday’s schedule

Wyomissing vs. Allentown CC at Spring-Ford, 11 a.m.; Archbishop Wood vs. Central Columbia at Catasaqua, noon; Trinity vs. Avonworth at Hollidaysburg, 11 a.m.; North Catholic vs. Villa Maria at Neshannock, noon

Class A

Quarterfinals

Saturday’s schedule

South Williamsport vs. Moravian Academy at OAL Sports Complex, 2 p.m.; Faith Christian vs. Southern Columbia at Tulpehocken, noon; Steel Valley vs. West Branch at Windber, 1 p.m.; Greensburg C.C. vs. Freedom at West Allegheny, 2 p.m.

Volleyball

Girls

PIAA playoffs

Class 4A

Quarterfinals

Saturday’s schedule

Bishop Shanahan vs. Garnet Valley at Avon Grove, noon; Cumberland Valley vs. Parkland at Exeter Township, 10:30 a.m.; Hempfield (District 3) vs. Shaler at Altoona, noon; Elizabethtown vs. North Allegheny at Altoona, 2 p.m.

Class 3A

Quarterfinals

Saturday’s schedule

Spring Grove vs. Pope John Paul II at Cocalico, noon; York Suburban vs. Bethlehem Catholic, Exeter Township, noon; Twin Valley vs. Freeport at Bald Eagle Area, 2 p.m.; Hampton vs. Armstrong at Mars, 7 p.m.

Class 2A

Quarterfinals

Saturday’s schedule

Trinity (District 3) vs. New Hope-Solebury at Schuylkill Valley, 1 p.m.; Allentown Central Catholic vs. Holy Redeemer at Hazleton Area, noon; North Catholic vs. Bedford at Hempfield, noon; Harbor Creek vs. Philipsburg-Osceola at Hempfield, 2 p.m.

Class A

Quarterfinals

Saturday’s schedule

Sacred Heart Academy vs. Marian Catholic at Schuylkill Valley, 11 a.m.; Canton vs. Berlin Brothersvalley at Bald Eagle Area, 4 p.m.; Bishop Canevin vs. Cochranton at Slippery Rock HS, noon; Greensburg C.C. vs. Clarion at Slippery Rock HS, 2 p.m.

