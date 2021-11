High school scores, summaries and schedule for Nov. 12, 2021

Saturday, November 13, 2021 | 12:10 AM

High schools

Field hockey

PIAA playoffs

Class 3A

Quarterfinals

Saturday’s schedule

Conestoga vs. Cumberland Valley at Exeter Township, noon; Methacton vs. Emmaus at Exeter Township, 10:30 a.m.; Lower Dauphin vs. Downingtown West at Exeter Township, 1:30 p.m.; Wilson vs. Central York at Manheim Township, noon

Class 2A

Quarterfinals

Saturday’s schedule

Twin Valley vs. Archbishop Carroll at Methacton, 3 p.m.; Southern Lehigh vs. Villa Maria at Methacton, 5 p.m.; Gwynedd Mercy vs. Palmyra at Cocalico, 2 p.m.; Mechanicsburg vs. Fleetwood at Cocalico, 4 p.m.

Class A

Quarterfinals

Saturday’s schedule

Wyoming Seminary vs. Boiling Springs at Selinsgrove, 2 p.m.; Greenwood vs. Line Mountain at Selinsgrove, noon; Dock Mennonite vs. Wyoming Area at Whitehall, noon; Oley Valley vs. Lancaster Mennonite at Cocalico, noon

Football

WPIAL playoffs

Class 6A

Semifinals

Friday’s results

Central Catholic 42 Seneca Valley 21

Mt. Lebanon 28, North Allegheny 17

Finals

Nov. 20 schedule

Mt. Lebanon (11-0) vs. Central Catholic (9-2) at Norwin, 7 p.m.

Class 5A

Quarterfinals

Friday’s results

Moon 21, Woodland Hills 13

Penn Hills 23, Gateway 20

Penn-Trafford 42, Fox Chapel 14

Pine-Richland 20, Peters Township 14

Semifinals

Nov. 19 schedule

Times, sites TBD

Moon (11-0) vs. Penn Hills (8-3)

Penn-Trafford (9-2) vs. Pine-Richland (7-4)

Class 4A

Quarterfinals

Friday’s results

Aliquippa 36, Laurel Highlands 0

Belle Vernon 45, New Castle 20

McKeesport 35, Armstrong 21

Thomas Jefferson 42, Hampton 14

Semifinals

Nov. 19 schedule

Times, sites TBD

Belle Vernon (9-0) vs. Thomas Jefferson (8-2)

Aliquippa (9-1) vs. McKeesport (9-2)

Class 3A

Quarterfinals

Friday’s results

Avonworth 49, Mt. Pleasant 7

Central Valley 48, East Allegheny 6

Elizabeth Forward 14, Freeport 6

North Catholic 48, Keystone Oaks 41

Semifinals

Nov. 19 schedule

Times, sites TBD

Central Valley (11-0) vs. Elizabeth Forward (9-2)

North Catholic (11-0) vs. Avonworth (9-2), 7 p.m.

Class 2A

Quarterfinals

Friday’s results

Beaver Falls 40, New Brighton 0

Serra Catholic 6, Laurel 0

Steel Valley 28, South Side 12

Sto-Rox 62, Mohawk 14

Semifinals

Nov. 19 schedule

Times, sites TBD

Steel Valley (11-0) vs. Beaver Falls (8-3)

Sto-Rox (12-0) vs. Serra Catholic (12-1)

Class A

Quarterfinals

Friday’s results

Bishop Canevin 42, Shenango 14

Cornell 46, Leechburg 18

OLSH 29, Clairton 15

Rochester 27, Springdale 7

Semifinals

Nov. 19 schedule

Times, sites TBD

OLSH (8-3) vs. Rochester (9-2)

Cornell (9-2) vs. Bishop Canevin (11-1)

PIAA playoffs

Class 2A

Regional championship

Friday’s result

Westinghouse 35, Windber 34

Saturday’s schedule

Class 4A

Regional championship

Saturday’s schedule

University Prep (3-5) vs. Juniata (9-2) at Mansion Park, 1 p.m.

District 10 playoffs

Class 6A

Finals

Butler (5-4) vs. McDowell (7-2) at Erie Veterans Stadium, 7 p.m.

Friday’s summaries

Class 6A

Central Catholic 42, Seneca Valley 21

Seneca Valley 0 7 7 7 —21

Central Catholic 21 7 14 0 —42

CC: Vernon Settles 12 pass from Payton Wehner (Matthew Schearer kick)

CC: Wehner 1 run (Schearer kick)

CC: Donovan Hinish fumble recovery (Schearer kick)

SV: Nolan Dworek 9 run (Camden Bush kick)

CC: Josh Altsman 17 pass from Wehner (Schearer kick)

SV: Devin Webb 5 pass from Sean O’Shea (Bush kick)

CC: J.D. Younger 9 run (Schearer kick)

CC: Younger 61 run (Schearer kick)

SV: O’Shea 9 run (Bush kick)

Passing leaders: SV, Sean O’Shea 18-28-140-1TD-1INT. CC, Payton Wehner 11-14-132-2TD-0INT.

Mt. Lebanon 28, North Allegheny 17

North Allegheny 3 14 0 0 —17

Mt. Lebanon 14 14 0 0 —28

M: Eli Heidenreich 40 interception return (Noah Bhuta kick)

NA: Harron Lee 25 field goal

M: Joey Daniels 31 run (Bhuta kick)

NA: Andrew Gavlik 4 run (Lee kick)

M: Eli Heidenreich 41 punt return (Bhuta kick)

NA: Gavlik 3 run (Lee kick)

M: Connor Young 25 fumble return (Bhuta kick)

Rushing leaders: M, Alex Tecza 29-158.

Class 5A

Penn Hills 23, Gateway 20

Penn Hills 0 17 0 6 —23

Gateway 0 0 7 13 —20

PH: Julian Dugger 1 run (Charlie Rosemeyer kick)

PH: Rosemeyer 30 field goal

PH: Julian Dugger 35 run (Rosemeyer kick)

G: Patrick Body 78 pass from Brad Birch (Cole Plaskon kick)

G: Anez Jordan 1 pass from Brett Birch (Plaskon kick)

G: Body 81 pass from Brad Birch (kick failed)

PH: Amir Key 2 run (Key )

Rushing leaders: PH, Julian Dugger 20-125, 2 TDs.

Passing leaders: G, Brad Birch 20-39-268-3TD-1INT.

Receiving leaders: G, Patrick Body 4-111, 2 TDs.

Penn-Trafford 42, Fox Chapel 14

Fox Chapel 0 0 7 7 —14

Penn-Trafford 21 14 0 7 —42

P-T: Carter Green 1 run (Nathan Schlessinger kick)

P-T: Cade Yacamelli 3 run (Schlessinger kick)

P-T: Yacamelli 55 run (Schlessinger kick)

P-T: Green 3 run (Schlessinger kick)

P-T: Green 16 pass from Yacamelli (Schlessinger kick)

FC: Khilee Patterson 7 run (Cooper Smith kick)

P-T: Conlan Greene 5 run (Schlessinger kick)

FC: Zidane Thomas 27 run (Cooper Smith kick)

Rushing leaders: P-T, Cade Yacamelli 10-140, 2 TDs; Carter Green 9-101, 2 TDs.

Pine-Richland 20, Peters Township 14

Peters Township 7 7 0 0 —14

Pine-Richland 0 6 6 8 —20

PT: Bryce Thompson 49 pass from Sam Miller (Andrew Massucci kick)

P-R: Alex Gochis 10 pass from Ryan Palmieri (pass failed)

PT: Bryce Thompson 58 pass from Sam Miller (Massucci kick)

P-R: Gochis 21 pass from Palmieri (pass failed)

P-R: Palmieri 7 run (Palmieri run)

Passing leaders: PT, Sam Miller 17-32-259-2TD-0INT. P-R, Ryan Palmieri 13-20-168-2TD-0INT.

Receiving leaders: PT, Bryce Thompson 6-153, 2 TDs.

Class 4A

Aliquippa 36, Laurel Highlands 0

Laurel Highlands 0 0 0 0 —0

Aliquippa 7 15 14 0 —36

A: John Tracy 27 run

A: Tracy 15 run

A: Tajier Thornton 44 pass from Quentin Goode

A: Emmanuel Gyadumantey 36 field goal

A: Tiqwai Hayes 7 run

A: Hayes 13 run

Rushing leaders: A, Tiqwai Hayes 15-148, 2 TDs; John Tracy 11-105, 2 TDs.

Belle Vernon 45, New Castle 20

New Castle 6 6 8 0 —20

Belle Vernon 7 28 3 7 —45

NC: Mike Wells 40 pass from Christopher Hood (kick failed)

BV: Quinton Martin 31 run (kick)

BV: Devin Whitlock 4 run (kick)

NC: Matayo Savage pass from Hood (kick failed)

BV: Martin 5 run (kick)

BV: Logan Hoffman 30 pass from Whitlock (kick)

BV: Whitlock 1 run (kick)

BV: Tyler Kovatch 32 field goal

NC: Kaevon Gardner 80 run (Hood run)

BV: Whitlock 75 run (kick)

Rushing leaders: BV, Quinton Martin 15-126.

Passing leaders: NC, Christopher Hood 12-25-196-2TD-0INT. BV, Devin Whitlock 6-8-145-1TD-0INT.

Receiving leaders: NC, Mike Wells 5-104.

Hampton 42, Thomas Jefferson 14

Thomas Jefferson 0 14 0 0 —14

Hampton 21 7 0 14 —42

TJ: Joe Lekse 1 run (Andrew Graham kick)

TJ: Joe Lekse 5 run (Graham kick)

TJ: Joe Lekse 16 run (Graham kick)

TJ: Elias Lippincott 2 run (Graham kick)

H: Christian Liberto 4 run (Matt DeMatteo kick)

H: Benny Haselrig 24 pass from DeMatteo (DeMatteo kick)

TJ: Joe Lekse 1 run

TJ: Joe Lekse 4 run (Graham kick)

Rushing leaders: TJ, Joe Lekse 22-114, 5 TDs; Elias Lippincott 17-101, TD.

McKeesport 35, Armstrong 21

Armstrong 7 0 7 7 —21

McKeesport 7 21 0 7 —35

M: Amario Fleming 45 pass from Caleb Reist (Milton Campos kick)

A: Jon Yancy 16 pass from Cadin Olsen (Hunter Reed kick)

M: Reist 1 run (Campos kick)

M: Kenneth Thompson 11 run (Campos kick)

M: Dennis Jackson 50 pass from Jahmil Perryman (Campos kick)

A: Trevor Aldrich 10 pass from Cadin Olsen (Reed kick)

M: Kenneth Thompson 1 run (Campos kick)

A: Cadin Olsen 7 run (Reed kick)

Rushing leaders: M, Bobby Boyd 22-125.

Passing leaders: A, Cadin Olsen 21-36-274-2TD-1INT. M, Caleb Reist 3-5-111-1TD-0INT.

Receiving leaders: M, Dennis Jackson 3-116, TD.

Class 3A

Avonworth 49, Mt. Pleasant 7

Mt. Pleasant 0 0 7 0 —7

Avonworth 21 28 0 0 —49

A: Ian Syam 21 run (Mike Osekowski kick)

A: Syam 21 run (Osekowski kick)

A: Syam 10 run (Osekowski kick)

A: Syam 73 run (Osekowski kick)

A: Syam 76 run (Osekowski kick)

A: Syam 18 run (Osekowski kick)

A: Luke Hilyard 28 run (Osekowski kick)

M: Robbie Labuda 1 run (Labuda kick)

Rushing leaders: M, Robbie Labuda 20-101. A, Ian Syam 9-244, 6 TDs.

Central Valley 48, East Allegheny 6

East Allegheny 0 0 0 6 —6

Central Valley 3 7 21 17 —48

CV: Sarafino DeSantis 26 field goal

CV: Antwon Johnson 1 run (DeSantis kick)

CV: Landon Alexander 57 run (DeSantis kick)

CV: Alexander 60 punt return (DeSantis kick)

CV: Jack Bible 24 pass from Antwon Johnson (DeSantis kick)

CV: DeSantis 39 field goal

CV: Alexander 10 run (DeSantis kick)

CV: Bret Fitzsimmons 4 run (DeSantis kick)

EA: Prashaun Gainer 75 kickoff return (run failed)

Rushing leaders: CV, Landon Alexander 20-162.

Elizabeth Forward 14, Freeport 6

Freeport 0 0 6 0 —6

Elizabeth Forward 0 7 0 7 —14

EF: DaVontay Brownfield 8 run (kick)

F: Shane Jack 2 run (kick failed)

EF: Zion White 1 run (kick)

Rushing leaders: EF, DaVontay Brownfield 23-154, TD.

North Catholic 48, Keystone Oaks 41

Keystone Oaks 0 17 14 10 —41

North Catholic 14 13 14 7 —48

NC: Tyler Maziarz 11 pass from Joey Prentice (Ethan Marsico kick)

NC: Jack Fennell 8 run (Marsico kick)

KO: Quinn Kenny 17 pass from Nick Buckley (Greg Wagner kick)

NC: Daniel Long 91 kickoff return (Marsico kick)

KO: Quinn Kenny 8 pass from Buckley (Greg Wagner kick)

NC: Maziarz 30 pass from Joey Prentice (kick failed)

KO: Greg Wagner 24 field goal

NC: Long 15 pass from Joey Prentice (Marsico kick)

KO: Owen Minford 4 pass from Buckley (Greg Wagner kick)

NC: Fennell 86 kickoff return (Marsico kick)

KO: Minford 20 pass from Buckley (Greg Wagner kick)

KO: Alex Samarin 6 pass from Buckley (Greg Wagner kick)

KO: Greg Wagner 37 field goal

NC: Kyle Tipinski 39 pass from Joey Prentice (Marsico kick)

Passing leaders: KO, Nick Buckley 26-49-333-5TD-0INT. NC, Joey Prentice 18-24-254-4TD-0INT.

Receiving leaders: KO, Owen Minford 9-139, 2 TDs.

Class 2A

Beaver Falls 40, New Brighton 0

Beaver Falls 27 0 6 7 —40

New Brighton 0 0 0 0 —0

BF: Trey Singleton 15 pass from Jaren Brickner

BF: Trey Singleton 55 pass from Brickner

BF: Trey Singleton 22 pass from Brickner

BF: Isaiah Aeschbacher 32 run

BF: Quinton Adamson 59 pass from Brickner (pass failed)

BF: Quadir Thomas 17 run

Serra Catholic 6, Laurel 0

Serra Catholic 0 0 6 0 —6

Laurel 0 0 0 0 —0

SC: Machai Dutreiulle 4 run (kick failed)

Steel Valley 28, South Side 12

South Side 6 6 0 0 —12

Steel Valley 7 7 7 7 —28

SSB: Parker Statler 26 pass from Brody Almashy

SV: Cruce Brookins 2 run

SV: Brookins 1 run

SSB: Shane Hankey 46 pass from Almashy

SV: Brookins 4 run

SV: Brookins 5 run

Sto-Rox 62, Mohawk 14

Mohawk 7 7 0 0 —14

Sto-Rox 21 22 13 6 —62

S-R: Zay Davis 9 pass from Josh Jenkins (Adam Devine kick)

S-R: Jaymar Pearson 1 run (Devine kick)

M: John Voss 1 run (Josh Wilkins kick)

S-R: Davis 6 run (Devine kick)

S-R: Davis 47 pass from Jenkins (run)

M: Marc Conti 19 pass from Voss (Wilkins kick)

S-R: Drevon Miller-Ross pass from Jenkins (run)

S-R: Davis 40 pass from Jenkins (pass failed)

S-R: Diego Ellis 70 pass from Jenkins (pass failed)

S-R: Jaymont Green-Miller 21 pass from Jenkins (kick)

S-R: Taemar Hull 34 run (kick failed)

Passing leaders: S-R, Josh Jenkins 13-14-411-6TD-0INT.

Receiving leaders: S-R, Zay Davis 6-181, 3 TDs; Drevon Miller-Ross 5-139, TD.

Class A

Bishop Canevin 42, Shenango 14

Shenango 7 0 0 7 —14

Bishop Canevin 21 7 7 7 —42

BC: Xavier Nelson 80 kickoff return (Geno DeFrank kick)

S: CJ Miller 2 run (Andrew Johnston kick)

BC: Jason Cross 9 run (DeFrank kick)

BC: Lesae Lacks 34 pass from Cross (DeFrank kick)

BC: Lesae Lacks 80 interception return (DeFrank kick)

BC: Cross 33 run (DeFrank kick)

BC: Jaiden Torres 20 run (DeFrank kick)

S: Dalton Peters 15 pass from Sam Patton (Johnston kick)

Cornell 46, Leechburg 18

Leechburg 3 0 7 8 —18

Cornell 6 12 13 15 —46

C: Tim Henderson 4 run (kick failed)

L: Jake Schuffert 22 field goal

C: Raequan Troutman 28 run (kick failed)

C: Henderson 39 run (kick failed)

C: E.J. Dawson 1 run (kick)

L: Logan Kline 49 pass from Thomas Burke (kick)

C: Henderson 77 kickoff return (kick failed)

C: Jerome Brown 8 interception return (kick)

L: Braylan Lovelace 23 pass from Thomas Burke (run)

C: Troutman 42 run (run)

Rushing leaders: C, Raequan Troutman 15-255, 2 TDs.

Passing leaders: L, Thomas Burke 17-31-269-2TD-2INT.

Receiving leaders: L, Logan Kline 4-101, TD.

Our Lady of the Sacred Heart 29, Clairton 15

Our Lady of the Sacred Heart 0 7 22 0 —29

Clairton 8 7 0 0 —15

C: safety

C: Kameron Lewis 70 kickoff return (kick failed)

C: Greg Lee 5 run (kick)

OLSH: Ziggy McIntosh 38 pass from Nehemiah Azeem (kick)

OLSH: Azeem 10 run (Azeem run)

OLSH: B.J. Vaughn, Jr. 50 run (kick)

OLSH: Dorrien Tate 16 pass from Azeem (kick)

Rochester 27, Springdale 7

Rochester 0 7 7 13 —27

Springdale 0 7 0 0 —7

R: Sal Laure 3 run (kick)

S: Logan Dexter 21 pass from Legend Ausk (kick)

R: Sal Laure 22 run (kick)

R: Jerome Mullins 11 pass from J.D. Azulay (kick)

R: Dominic Guido 35 interception return (kick failed)

Rushing leaders: R, Sal Laure 15-104.

Passing leaders: S, Legend Ausk 7-22-126-1TD-3INT.

Receiving leaders: S, John Utiss 5-104.

PIAA Subregional

Class 2A

Westinghouse 35, Windber 34

Windber 6 7 14 7 —34

Westinghouse 7 0 7 21 —35

W: Keyshawn Morsillo 3 run (Osavio Martin kick)

W: Keith Charney 8 pass from Aiden Gray (kick failed)

W: John Shuster 1 run (Jordan Wright kick)

W: Shuster 1 run (Wright kick)

W: Morsillo 1 run (Martin kick)

W: Nick Dom 56 run (Wright kick)

W: Malik Harris 20 run (Martin kick)

W: Shuster 6 run (Wright kick)

W: Morsillo 20 run (Martin kick)

W: Morsillo 2 run (Martin kick)

Soccer

Boys

PIAA playoffs

Class 4A

Quarterfinals

Saturday’s schedule

Conestoga vs. Dallastown at Manheim Township, 2 p.m.; Abington vs. LaSalle College at North Penn, noon; Central Dauphin vs. Peters Township at Hollidaysburg, 5 p.m.; Lower Merion vs. Seneca Valley at Eagle View Middle School, 4 p.m.

Class 3A

Quarterfinals

Saturday’s schedule

Bishop Shanahan vs. Northwestern Lehigh at Exeter Township, 5:30 p.m.; Archbishop Wood vs. North Pocono at Catasaqua, 2 p.m.; Archbishop Ryan vs. West Allegheny at Eagle View Middle School, noon; Hampton vs. Franklin Regional at North Allegheny, noon

Class 2A

Quarterfinals

Saturday’s schedule

Midd-West vs. Notre Dame Green Pond at Cedar Crest, 2 p.m.; Allentown CC vs. Lewisburg at Cedar Crest, 4 p.m.; Quaker Valley vs. Somerset at Kiski Area, noon; North Catholic vs. Ambridge at North Allegheny, 4 p.m.

Class A

Quarterfinals

Saturday’s schedule

Camp Hill vs. Faith Christian at Tulpehocken, 2 p.m.; Tulpehocken vs. Moravian Academy at OAL Sports Complex, 4 p.m.; Winchester Thurston vs. Mercer at Neshannock, 2 p.m.; Greensburg C.C. vs. Eden Christian at West Allegheny, noon

Girls

PIAA playoffs

Class 4A

Quarterfinals

Saturday’s schedule

Downingtown East vs. Nazareth at Spring-Ford, 1 p.m.; Conestoga vs. Pennridge at North Penn, 10 a.m.; Central Dauphin vs. McDowell at Hollidaysburg, 3 p.m.; Owen J. Roberts vs. Moon at Eagle View Middle School, 2 p.m.

Class 3A

Quarterfinals

Saturday’s schedule

Radnor vs. Northwestern Lehigh at Exeter Township, 3:30 p.m.; Mifflinburg vs. Archbishop Ryan winner at Cedar Crest, noon; Mechanicsburg vs. Plum at Hollidaysburg, 1 p.m.; Mars vs. Montour at North Allegheny, 2 p.m.

Class 2A

Quarterfinals

Saturday’s schedule

Wyomissing vs. Allentown CC at Spring-Ford, 11 a.m.; Archbishop Wood vs. Central Columbia at Catasaqua, noon; Trinity vs. Avonworth at Hollidaysburg, 11 a.m.; North Catholic vs. Villa Maria at Neshannock, noon

Class A

Quarterfinals

Saturday’s schedule

South Williamsport vs. Moravian Academy at OAL Sports Complex, 2 p.m.; Faith Christian vs. Southern Columbia at Tulpehocken, noon; Steel Valley vs. West Branch at Windber, 1 p.m.; Greensburg C.C. vs. Freedom at West Allegheny, 2 p.m.

Volleyball

Girls

PIAA playoffs

Class 4A

Quarterfinals

Saturday’s schedule

Bishop Shanahan vs. Garnet Valley at Avon Grove, noon; Cumberland Valley vs. Parkland at Exeter Township, 10:30 a.m.; Hempfield (District 3) vs. Shaler at Altoona, noon; Elizabethtown vs. North Allegheny at Altoona, 2 p.m.

Class 3A

Quarterfinals

Saturday’s schedule

Spring Grove vs. Pope John Paul II at Cocalico, noon; York Suburban vs. Bethlehem Catholic, Exeter Township, noon; Twin Valley vs. Freeport at Bald Eagle Area, 2 p.m.; Hampton vs. Armstrong at Mars, 7 p.m.

Class 2A

Quarterfinals

Saturday’s schedule

Trinity (District 3) vs. New Hope-Solebury at Schuylkill Valley, 1 p.m.; Allentown Central Catholic vs. Holy Redeemer at Hazleton Area, noon; North Catholic vs. Bedford at Hempfield, noon; Harbor Creek vs. Philipsburg-Osceola at Hempfield, 2 p.m.

Class A

Quarterfinals

Saturday’s schedule

Sacred Heart Academy vs. Marian Catholic at Schuylkill Valley, 11 a.m.; Canton vs. Berlin Brothersvalley at Bald Eagle Area, 4 p.m.; Bishop Canevin vs. Cochranton at Slippery Rock HS, noon; Greensburg C.C. vs. Clarion at Slippery Rock HS, 2 p.m.

