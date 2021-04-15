High school scores, summaries and schedules for April 14, 2021

By: Tribune-Review
Thursday, April 15, 2021 | 1:03 AM

High schools

Baseball

Wednesday’s results

Class 6A

Section 1

Butler 6, Central Catholic 4

Seneca Valley 5, Pine-Richland 0

Section 2

Hempfield 14, Baldwin 4

Mt. Lebanon at Norwin, ppd.

Class 5A

Section 1

Kiski Area 5, McKeesport 4

Penn-Trafford at Gateway, ppd.

Section 2

Armstrong 6, Hampton 5

Section 3

Chartiers Valley 7, North Hills 4

South Fayette 8, West Allegheny 4

Section 4

Bethel Park 3, Albert Gallatin 2

Peters Township at Thomas Jefferson, ppd.

Class 4A

Section 1

North Catholic 11, Freeport 0

Section 2

Quaker Valley 10, Central Valley 4

Section 3

Elizabeth Forward 3, Uniontown 2

West Mifflin 6, Greensburg Salem 2

Class 3A

Section 1

New Brighton 6, Mohawk 1

Hopewell 11, Beaver Falls 1

Section 2

South Allegheny 6, Keystone Oaks 5

Section 3

East Allegheny 4, Valley 3

Ligonier Valley at Deer Lakes, ppd.

Section 4

McGuffey 12, Yough 8

Class 2A

Section 1

Beth-Center 19, Frazier 8

Section 2

Riverside 15, Aliquippa 0

Laurel at South Side, ppd.

Section 3

Apollo-Ridge 6, Northgate 2

Section 4

Seton LaSalle 6, Fort Cherry 2

Class A

Section 1

Western Beaver 12, Cornell 5

Our Lady of the Sacred Heart 6, Avella 2

Rochester 7, Union 3

Section 3

Leechburg 13, Springdale 2

Sewickley Academy 13, St. Joseph 3

Thursday’s schedule

Class 5A

Section 4

Bethel Park at Albert Gallatin, 4:15 p.m.

Class 2A

Section 2

Laurel at South Side, 4:30 p.m.

Section 3

Serra Catholic at Shady Side Academy, 4:15 p.m.

Nonconference

Apollo-Ridge at Freeport, 4:15 p.m.

Belle Vernon at California, 4 p.m.

Bentworth at Burgettstown, 4 p.m.

Beth-Center at McGuffey, 7 p.m.

Chartiers Valley at Baldwin, 4 p.m.

East Allegheny at Jeannette, 4 p.m.

Eden Christian at Freedom, 4 p.m.

Ellwood City at Neshannock, 4:30 p.m.

Jefferson-Morgan at Frazier, 4:30 p.m.

Laurel at North Catholic, 4 p.m.

Laurel Highlands at Connellsville, 4 p.m.

Monessen at Charleroi, 4 p.m.

Mt. Lebanon at North Allegheny, 4 p.m.

North Hills at Knoch, 5:30 p.m.

Riverside at Avonworth, 4 p.m.

Riverview at Brentwood, 3:45 p.m.

Seneca Valley at Hampton, 3:45 p.m.

South Fayette at Upper St. Clair, 4 p.m.

Steel Valley at Chartiers-Houston, 4 p.m.

West Allegheny at Beaver Falls, 4 p.m.

Hockey

PIHL

Penguins Cup Playoffs

Semifinals

Class AAA

Finals

Monday’s schedule

North Allegheny (15-5-0-2) vs. Mt. Lebanon (11-9-0-2) at RMU, 6:30 p.m.

Class AA

Finals

Tuesday’s schedule

Franklin Regional (13-6-0-1) vs. Baldwin (19-1) at RMU, 6:30 p.m.

Class A

Wednesday’s results

Indiana 4, Freeport 0

Chartiers Valley 5, Kiski Area 2

Finals

Monday’s schedule

Indiana (19-0) vs. Chartiers Valley (14-4-1-1) at RMU, 9 p.m.

Class B

Thursday’s schedule

Ringgold (17-0-0-1) vs. Bishop Canevin (11-5-0-2) at RMU, 7:05 p.m.

Neshannock (14-3-0-2) vs. Wilmington (13-6) at RMU, 9:05 p.m.

Lacrosse

Girls

Wednesday’s results

Class AA

Section 1

Hampton 15, Greensburg Central Catholic 2

Plum 10, Oakland Catholic 8

Section 2

Quaker Valley 12, South Fayette 7

Chartiers valley 13, Knoch 5

Seton LaSalle 18, Trinity 9

Softball

Wednesday’s results

Class 6A

Section 1

Mt. Lebanon 7, Canon-McMillan 6

Bethel Park 13, Peters Township 3

Section 2

North Allegheny 15, Hempfield 3

Pine-Richland 12, Butler 1

Seneca Valley at Norwin, ppd.

Class 5A

Section 1

Plum 9, Armstrong 8

Franklin Regional 7, Indiana 6

Kiski Area 15, Penn Hills 0

Section 2

Penn-Trafford 9, Connellsville 1

Latrobe 2, Thomas Jefferson 0

Albert Gallatin at Thomas Jefferson, ppd.

Gateway at Latrobe, ppd.

Section 3

Shaler 15, Oakland Catholic 0

Fox Chapel 3, Mars 1

North Hills 12, Hampton 2

Section 4

West Allegheny 9 Trinity 2

South Fayette 15, Western Beaver 0

Chartiers Valley 11, Upper St. Clair 0

Class 4A

Section 1

Highlands 8, McKeesport 2

Knoch 5, Burrell 4

Greensburg Salem 14, Freeport 13

Section 2

West Mifflin 12, Laurel Highlands 2

Yough 11, Uniontown 1

Belle Vernon 6, Ringgold 5

Section 3

Central Valley 13, Montour 9

Beaver 17, Hopewell 0

New Castle 10, Ambridge 1

Class 3A

Section 1

North Catholic 7, Valley 3

Derry 20, Shady Side Academy 1

Deer Lakes at East Allegheny, ppd.

Section 2

South Park 9, Quaker Valley 7

Ellwood City 8, Avonworth 7

Beaver Falls at Keystone Oaks, ppd.

Section 3

Southmoreland 10, Brownsville 0

Waynesburg 11, South Allegheny 5

Mt. Pleasant at McGuffey, ppd.

Class 2A

Section 1

Our Lady of the Sacred Heart 8, Fort Cherry 2

Aliquippa at Carlynton, ppd.

Chartiers-Houston at Sto-Rox, ppd.

Section 2

Apollo-Ridge 15, Jeannette 0

Ligonier Valley at Steel Valley, ppd.

Seton LaSalle at Serra Catholic, ppd.

Section 3

Frazier 2, Carmichaels 0

Charleroi 12, Beth-Center 1

Washington at California, ppd.

Section 4

Mohawk 17, New Brighton 2

Neshannock 1, Shenango 0

Laurel 11, Riverside 1

Class A

Section 1

South Side 30, Sewickley Academy 0

Rochester 16, Cornell 1

Section 2

West Greene 4, Greensburg Central Catholic 1

Mapletown 5, Monessen 1

Section 3

Springdale 15, Northgate 0

St. Joseph 12, Ellis School 6

Leechburg at Riverview, ppd.

Nonconference

Leechburg, 10, Keystone Oaks 0

Freedom 8, Burgettstown 2

Brentwood 11, Bishop Canevin 6

Elizabeth Forward at Baldwin, ppd.

Thursday’s schedule

WPIAL

Class 4A

Section 3

Montour at Beaver, 4:15 p.m.

Class 3A

Section 2

Avonworth at Beaver Falls, 4:15 p.m.

Keystone Oaks at Quaker Valley, 4:15 p.m.

Nonsection

California at Avella, 4 p.m.

Cornell at Aliquippa, 4 p.m.

Montour at Chartiers Valley, 4 p.m.

Mt. Pleasant at Yough, ppd.

Neshannock at Central Valley, 4:15 p.m.

Plum at Seneca Valley, 4 p.m.

Union at North Catholic, 4 p.m.

Tennis

Boys

WPIAL Singles Championships

At North Allegheny

Class AAA

Finals

Jacob Patterson, South Fayette d. Colin Gramley, Shady Side Academy, 7-5, 6-3

Class AA

Finals

Nicolas Scheller, North Catholic d. Mike Sirianni, Quaker Valley, 6-1, 6-1

WPIAL

Class AAA

Section 1

Penn-Trafford 5, Hempfield 0

Section 2

North Hills 4, Butler 1

Section 3

Fox Chapel 4, Allderdice 1

Class AA

Section 1

Greensburg Central Catholic 5, Southmoreland 0

Section 2

Mars 3, Neshannock 2

Central Valley 4, Hampton 1

Section 3

Highlands 4, Indiana 1

Volleyball

WPIAL

Boys

Thursday’s schedule

Class 3A

Section 1

Baldwin at South Fayette, 7:30 p.m.

Moon at Peters Township, 7:15 p.m.

Section 2

Butler at Fox Chapel, 7 p.m.

North Allegheny at Seneca Valley, 7 p.m.

Shaler at Pine-Richland, 7:15 p.m.

Section 3

Hempfield at Armstrong, 7 p.m.

Penn Hills at Norwin, 7 p.m.

Penn-Trafford at Latrobe, 7:30 p.m.

Class 2A

Section 1

Beaver County Christian at North Catholic, 7 p.m.

Hopewell at Ambridge, 7:30 p.m.

Montour at Our Lady of the Sacred Heart, 7 p.m.

Section 2

Deer Lakes at Plum, 7:15 p.m.

Section 3

Bishop Canevin at Seton LaSalle, 7 p.m.

Keystone Oaks at Trinity, 6 p.m.

Thomas Jefferson at Steel Valley, 3:30 p.m.

Nonsection

Upper St. Clair at North Hills, 7 p.m.

All schedules are subject to change. To report scores or schedule changes, email ptrsports@triblive.com.

