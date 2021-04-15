High school scores, summaries and schedules for April 14, 2021
High schools
Baseball
Wednesday’s results
Class 6A
Section 1
Butler 6, Central Catholic 4
Seneca Valley 5, Pine-Richland 0
Section 2
Hempfield 14, Baldwin 4
Mt. Lebanon at Norwin, ppd.
Class 5A
Section 1
Kiski Area 5, McKeesport 4
Penn-Trafford at Gateway, ppd.
Section 2
Armstrong 6, Hampton 5
Section 3
Chartiers Valley 7, North Hills 4
South Fayette 8, West Allegheny 4
Section 4
Bethel Park 3, Albert Gallatin 2
Peters Township at Thomas Jefferson, ppd.
Class 4A
Section 1
North Catholic 11, Freeport 0
Section 2
Quaker Valley 10, Central Valley 4
Section 3
Elizabeth Forward 3, Uniontown 2
West Mifflin 6, Greensburg Salem 2
Class 3A
Section 1
New Brighton 6, Mohawk 1
Hopewell 11, Beaver Falls 1
Section 2
South Allegheny 6, Keystone Oaks 5
Section 3
East Allegheny 4, Valley 3
Ligonier Valley at Deer Lakes, ppd.
Section 4
McGuffey 12, Yough 8
Class 2A
Section 1
Beth-Center 19, Frazier 8
Section 2
Riverside 15, Aliquippa 0
Laurel at South Side, ppd.
Section 3
Apollo-Ridge 6, Northgate 2
Section 4
Seton LaSalle 6, Fort Cherry 2
Class A
Section 1
Western Beaver 12, Cornell 5
Our Lady of the Sacred Heart 6, Avella 2
Rochester 7, Union 3
Section 3
Leechburg 13, Springdale 2
Sewickley Academy 13, St. Joseph 3
Thursday’s schedule
Class 5A
Section 4
Bethel Park at Albert Gallatin, 4:15 p.m.
Class 2A
Section 2
Laurel at South Side, 4:30 p.m.
Section 3
Serra Catholic at Shady Side Academy, 4:15 p.m.
Nonconference
Apollo-Ridge at Freeport, 4:15 p.m.
Belle Vernon at California, 4 p.m.
Bentworth at Burgettstown, 4 p.m.
Beth-Center at McGuffey, 7 p.m.
Chartiers Valley at Baldwin, 4 p.m.
East Allegheny at Jeannette, 4 p.m.
Eden Christian at Freedom, 4 p.m.
Ellwood City at Neshannock, 4:30 p.m.
Jefferson-Morgan at Frazier, 4:30 p.m.
Laurel at North Catholic, 4 p.m.
Laurel Highlands at Connellsville, 4 p.m.
Monessen at Charleroi, 4 p.m.
Mt. Lebanon at North Allegheny, 4 p.m.
North Hills at Knoch, 5:30 p.m.
Riverside at Avonworth, 4 p.m.
Riverview at Brentwood, 3:45 p.m.
Seneca Valley at Hampton, 3:45 p.m.
South Fayette at Upper St. Clair, 4 p.m.
Steel Valley at Chartiers-Houston, 4 p.m.
West Allegheny at Beaver Falls, 4 p.m.
Hockey
PIHL
Penguins Cup Playoffs
Semifinals
Class AAA
Finals
Monday’s schedule
North Allegheny (15-5-0-2) vs. Mt. Lebanon (11-9-0-2) at RMU, 6:30 p.m.
Class AA
Finals
Tuesday’s schedule
Franklin Regional (13-6-0-1) vs. Baldwin (19-1) at RMU, 6:30 p.m.
Class A
Wednesday’s results
Indiana 4, Freeport 0
Chartiers Valley 5, Kiski Area 2
Finals
Monday’s schedule
Indiana (19-0) vs. Chartiers Valley (14-4-1-1) at RMU, 9 p.m.
Class B
Thursday’s schedule
Ringgold (17-0-0-1) vs. Bishop Canevin (11-5-0-2) at RMU, 7:05 p.m.
Neshannock (14-3-0-2) vs. Wilmington (13-6) at RMU, 9:05 p.m.
Lacrosse
Girls
Wednesday’s results
Class AA
Section 1
Hampton 15, Greensburg Central Catholic 2
Plum 10, Oakland Catholic 8
Section 2
Quaker Valley 12, South Fayette 7
Chartiers valley 13, Knoch 5
Seton LaSalle 18, Trinity 9
Softball
Wednesday’s results
Class 6A
Section 1
Mt. Lebanon 7, Canon-McMillan 6
Bethel Park 13, Peters Township 3
Section 2
North Allegheny 15, Hempfield 3
Pine-Richland 12, Butler 1
Seneca Valley at Norwin, ppd.
Class 5A
Section 1
Plum 9, Armstrong 8
Franklin Regional 7, Indiana 6
Kiski Area 15, Penn Hills 0
Section 2
Penn-Trafford 9, Connellsville 1
Latrobe 2, Thomas Jefferson 0
Albert Gallatin at Thomas Jefferson, ppd.
Gateway at Latrobe, ppd.
Section 3
Shaler 15, Oakland Catholic 0
Fox Chapel 3, Mars 1
North Hills 12, Hampton 2
Section 4
West Allegheny 9 Trinity 2
South Fayette 15, Western Beaver 0
Chartiers Valley 11, Upper St. Clair 0
Class 4A
Section 1
Highlands 8, McKeesport 2
Knoch 5, Burrell 4
Greensburg Salem 14, Freeport 13
Section 2
West Mifflin 12, Laurel Highlands 2
Yough 11, Uniontown 1
Belle Vernon 6, Ringgold 5
Section 3
Central Valley 13, Montour 9
Beaver 17, Hopewell 0
New Castle 10, Ambridge 1
Class 3A
Section 1
North Catholic 7, Valley 3
Derry 20, Shady Side Academy 1
Deer Lakes at East Allegheny, ppd.
Section 2
South Park 9, Quaker Valley 7
Ellwood City 8, Avonworth 7
Beaver Falls at Keystone Oaks, ppd.
Section 3
Southmoreland 10, Brownsville 0
Waynesburg 11, South Allegheny 5
Mt. Pleasant at McGuffey, ppd.
Class 2A
Section 1
Our Lady of the Sacred Heart 8, Fort Cherry 2
Aliquippa at Carlynton, ppd.
Chartiers-Houston at Sto-Rox, ppd.
Section 2
Apollo-Ridge 15, Jeannette 0
Ligonier Valley at Steel Valley, ppd.
Seton LaSalle at Serra Catholic, ppd.
Section 3
Frazier 2, Carmichaels 0
Charleroi 12, Beth-Center 1
Washington at California, ppd.
Section 4
Mohawk 17, New Brighton 2
Neshannock 1, Shenango 0
Laurel 11, Riverside 1
Class A
Section 1
South Side 30, Sewickley Academy 0
Rochester 16, Cornell 1
Section 2
West Greene 4, Greensburg Central Catholic 1
Mapletown 5, Monessen 1
Section 3
Springdale 15, Northgate 0
St. Joseph 12, Ellis School 6
Leechburg at Riverview, ppd.
Nonconference
Leechburg, 10, Keystone Oaks 0
Freedom 8, Burgettstown 2
Brentwood 11, Bishop Canevin 6
Elizabeth Forward at Baldwin, ppd.
Thursday’s schedule
WPIAL
Class 4A
Section 3
Montour at Beaver, 4:15 p.m.
Class 3A
Section 2
Avonworth at Beaver Falls, 4:15 p.m.
Keystone Oaks at Quaker Valley, 4:15 p.m.
Nonsection
California at Avella, 4 p.m.
Cornell at Aliquippa, 4 p.m.
Montour at Chartiers Valley, 4 p.m.
Mt. Pleasant at Yough, ppd.
Neshannock at Central Valley, 4:15 p.m.
Plum at Seneca Valley, 4 p.m.
Union at North Catholic, 4 p.m.
Tennis
Boys
WPIAL Singles Championships
At North Allegheny
Class AAA
Finals
Jacob Patterson, South Fayette d. Colin Gramley, Shady Side Academy, 7-5, 6-3
Class AA
Finals
Nicolas Scheller, North Catholic d. Mike Sirianni, Quaker Valley, 6-1, 6-1
WPIAL
Class AAA
Section 1
Penn-Trafford 5, Hempfield 0
Section 2
North Hills 4, Butler 1
Section 3
Fox Chapel 4, Allderdice 1
Class AA
Section 1
Greensburg Central Catholic 5, Southmoreland 0
Section 2
Mars 3, Neshannock 2
Central Valley 4, Hampton 1
Section 3
Highlands 4, Indiana 1
Volleyball
WPIAL
Boys
Thursday’s schedule
Class 3A
Section 1
Baldwin at South Fayette, 7:30 p.m.
Moon at Peters Township, 7:15 p.m.
Section 2
Butler at Fox Chapel, 7 p.m.
North Allegheny at Seneca Valley, 7 p.m.
Shaler at Pine-Richland, 7:15 p.m.
Section 3
Hempfield at Armstrong, 7 p.m.
Penn Hills at Norwin, 7 p.m.
Penn-Trafford at Latrobe, 7:30 p.m.
Class 2A
Section 1
Beaver County Christian at North Catholic, 7 p.m.
Hopewell at Ambridge, 7:30 p.m.
Montour at Our Lady of the Sacred Heart, 7 p.m.
Section 2
Deer Lakes at Plum, 7:15 p.m.
Section 3
Bishop Canevin at Seton LaSalle, 7 p.m.
Keystone Oaks at Trinity, 6 p.m.
Thomas Jefferson at Steel Valley, 3:30 p.m.
Nonsection
Upper St. Clair at North Hills, 7 p.m.
