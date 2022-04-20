High school scores, summaries and schedules for April 19, 2022

Wednesday, April 20, 2022 | 12:21 AM

High schools

Baseball

Tuesday’s results

Class 6A

Section 1

Allderdice at Seneca Valley, ppd.

Central Catholic at North Allegheny, ppd.

Pine-Richland at Butler, ppd.

Section 2

Canon-McMillan at Norwin, ppd.

Hempfield at Mt. Lebanon, ppd.

Upper St. Clair at Baldwin, ppd.

Class 5A

Section 1

Latrobe at Gateway, ppd.

McKeesport at Franklin Regional, ppd.

Penn-Trafford at Kiski Area, ppd.

Section 2

Hampton at Fox Chapel, ppd.

Armstrong 13, Penn Hills 1

Woodland Hills at Plum, ppd.

Section 3

North Hills at Moon, ppd.

Shaler at South Fayette, ppd.

West Allegheny at Chartiers Valley, ppd.

Section 4

Peters Township at Bethel Park, ppd.

Thomas Jefferson at Connellsville, ppd.

Trinity at Albert Gallatin, ppd.

Class 4A

Section 1

Freeport at Knoch, ppd.

Highlands at Burrell, ppd.

Indiana 7, North Catholic 6

Section 2

Beaver at Ambridge, ppd.

Blackhawk at Montour, ppd.

New Castle at Quaker Valley, ppd.

Section 3

Laurel Highlands at Belle Vernon, ppd.

Ringgold at Greensburg Salem, ppd.

West Mifflin at Elizabeth Forward, ppd.

Class 3A

Section 1

Freedom at New Brighton, ppd.

Hopewell at Ellwood City, ppd.

Mohawk at Beaver Falls, ppd.

Section 2

Avonworth at South Allegheny, ppd.

Steel Valley at South Park, ppd.

Section 3

East Allegheny at Deer Lakes, ppd.

Ligonier Valley at Derry, ppd.

Mt. Pleasant at Valley, ppd.

Section 4

Southmoreland at McGuffey, ppd.

Waynesburg at Brownsville, ppd.

Yough at Charleroi, ppd.

Class 2A

Section 1

California at Beth-Center, ppd.

Washington 6, Frazier 5

Section 2

Shenango at South Side, ppd.

Summit Academy at Riverside, ppd.

Section 3

Northgate at Jeannette, ppd.

Serra Catholic at Apollo-Ridge, ppd.

Sto-Rox at Shady Side Academy, ppd.

Section 4

Burgettstown at Brentwood, ppd.

Carlynton at Clairton, ppd.

Chartiers-Houston at Seton LaSalle, ppd.

Class A

Section 1

Cornell at Avella, ppd.

Our Lady of the Sacred Heart at Western Beaver, ppd.

Union at Rochester, ppd.

Section 2

Greensburg Central Catholic at Monessen, ppd.

Mapletown at Bishop Canevin, ppd.

West Greene at Jefferson-Morgan, ppd.

Section 3

Riverview at Leechburg, ppd.

Springdale at Sewickley Academy, ppd.

St. Joseph at Eden Christian, ppd.

Wednesday’s schedule

Class 6A

Section 1

Butler at Pine-Richland, 4 p.m.

North Allegheny at Central Catholic, 3:45 p.m.

Seneca Valley at Allderdice, 3:30 p.m.

Section 2

Baldwin at Upper St. Clair, 4 p.m.

Mt. Lebanon at Hempfield, 4:15 p.m.

Norwin at Canon-McMillan, 4 p.m.

Class 5A

Section 1

Franklin Regional at McKeesport, 4 p.m.

Gateway at Latrobe, DH, 4 p.m.

Kiski Area at Penn-Trafford, 4 p.m.

Section 2

Armstrong at Penn Hills, 4 p.m.

Hampton at Fox Chapel, DH, 3:15 p.m.

Plum at Woodland Hills, 4 p.m.

Section 3

Chartiers Valley at West Allegheny, 4:15 p.m.

Moon at North Hills, 4 p.m.

South Fayette at Shaler, 4 p.m.

Section 4

Bethel Park at Peters Township, 7 p.m.

Connellsville at Thomas Jefferson, 4 p.m.

Trinity at Albert Gallatin, 4:15 p.m.

Class 4A

Section 1

Burrell at Highlands, 4 p.m.

Knoch at Freeport, 4:15 p.m.

North Catholic at Indiana, 4 p.m.

Section 2

Ambridge at Beaver, 4 p.m.

Montour at Blackhawk, 4 p.m.

Quaker Valley at New Castle, 4 p.m.

Section 3

Belle Vernon at Laurel Highlands, 4 p.m.

Elizabeth Forward at West Mifflin, 4 p.m.

Greensburg Salem at Ringgold, 4 p.m.

Class 3A

Section 1

Beaver Falls at Mohawk, 4:30 p.m.

Ellwood City at Hopewell, 4 p.m.

New Brighton at Freedom, 4 p.m.

Section 2

South Allegheny at Avonworth, 4 p.m.

South Park at Steel Valley, 4 p.m.

Section 3

East Allegheny at Deer Lakes, 4 p.m.

Ligonier Valley at Derry, 4 p.m.

Mt. Pleasant at Valley, 4 p.m.

Section 4

Brownsville at Waynesburg, 3:30 p.m.

Charleroi at Yough, 4 p.m.

McGuffey at Southmoreland, 4 p.m.

Class 2A

Section 1

Beth-Center at California, 4:30 p.m.

Washington at Frazier, 4 p.m.

Section 2

Aliquippa at Neshannock, 4:30 p.m.

Riverside at Summit Academy, 4 p.m.

South Side at Shenango, 4 p.m.

Section 3

Apollo-Ridge at Serra Catholic, DH, 4:15 p.m.

Jeannette at Northgate, 4 p.m.

Shady Side Academy at Sto-Rox, 3:30 p.m.

Section 4

Brentwood at Burgettstown, 4 p.m.

Clairton at Carlynton, 4 p.m.

Seton LaSalle at Chartiers-Houston, 4 p.m.

Class A

Section 1

Rochester at Union, 4 p.m.

Western Beaver at Our Lady of the Sacred Heart, DH, 4 p.m.

Section 2

Bishop Canevin at Mapletown, 4:15 p.m.

Jefferson-Morgan at West Greene, 4 p.m.

Monessen at Greensburg Central Catholic, DH, 4 p.m.

Section 3

Eden Christian at St. Joseph, 4 p.m.

Leechburg at Riverview, 3:45 p.m.

Sewickley Academy at Springdale, 3:45 p.m.

Lacrosse

Tuesday’s results

Boys

Class 3A

Section 1

Upper St. Clair 13, Penn-Trafford 5

Class 2A

Section 1

South Fayette 12, Trinity 2

Section 2

Indiana 12, Shaler 9

Nonsection

Peters Township 18, Seneca Valley 3

Girls

Class 3A

Section 1

Hempfield 11, Allderdice 3

Canon-McMillan 13, Penn-Trafford 1

Peters Township 13, Bethel Park 9

Section 2

Shady Side Academy 16, Freeport 6

Fox Chapel 14, Shaler 8

Nonsection

Mt. Lebanon 13, Hampton 8

Softball

Tuesday’s results

Class 6A

Section 2

Hempfield at North Allegheny, ppd.

Pine-Richland at Butler, ppd.

Class 5A

Section 1

Franklin Regional at Armstrong, ppd.

Indiana at Plum, ppd.

Woodland Hills at Kiski Area, ppd.

Section 3

Fox Chapel at Oakland Catholic, ppd.

Section 4

Moon at Chartiers Valley, ppd.

South Fayette at Upper St. Clair, ppd.

Western Beaver at West Allegheny, ppd.

Class 4A

Section 1

Burrell at Greensburg Salem, ppd.

Section 2

Elizabeth Forward at Uniontown, ppd.

Laurel Highlands at Yough, ppd.

West Mifflin at Ringgold, ppd.

Section 3

Ambridge at Montour, ppd.

Blackhawk at Central Valley, ppd.

New Castle at Beaver, ppd.

Class 3A

Section 3

Southmoreland at Brownsville, ppd.

Class 2A

Section 1

Aliquippa at Fort Cherry, ppd.

Burgettstown at Chartiers-Houston, ppd.

Section 2

Apollo-Ridge at Seton LaSalle, ppd.

Steel Valley 17, Jeannette 2

Ligonier Valley at Brentwood, ppd.

Section 3

Bentworth at Frazier, ppd.

California at Carmichaels, ppd.

Washington at Charleroi, ppd.

Section 4

Freedom at Neshannock, ppd.

Laurel at Shenango, ppd.

Riverside at New Brighton, ppd.

Class A

Section 1

Bishop Canevin at Cornell, ppd.

Section 2

Avella at Greensburg Central Catholic, ppd.

Section 3

Springdale at Northgate, ppd.

Nonsection

Baldwin at Thomas Jefferson, ppd.

Beth-Center at Monessen, ppd.

Deer Lakes at Freeport, ppd.

Ellis School at Sewickley Academy, ppd.

Hampton at Knoch, ppd.

Highlands at Karns City, ppd.

Hopewell at Beaver Falls, ppd.

North Hills at Seneca Valley, ppd.

Norwin at Shaler, ppd.

Penn Hills at St. Joseph, ppd.

South Side at Mohawk, ppd.

Trinity at Bethel Park, ppd.

Wednesday’s schedule

Class 6A

Section 1

Peters Township at Mt. Lebanon, 4:30 p.m.

Section 2

North Allegheny at Butler, 4 p.m.

Class 5A

Section 1

Armstrong at Franklin Regional, 3:45 p.m.

Kiski Area at Indiana, 4 p.m.

Section 4

Chartiers Valley at Western Beaver, 4 p.m.

Moon at South Fayette, 3:45 p.m.

West Allegheny at Upper St. Clair, 7 p.m.

Class 4A

Section 2

Belle Vernon at Ringgold, 4 p.m.

Laurel Highlands at Yough, 4 p.m.

Uniontown at Elizabeth Forward, 4:15 p.m.

Section 3

Blackhawk at Central Valley, 4:15 p.m.

New Castle at Beaver, 4:15 p.m.

Class 3A

Section 2

Beaver Falls at South Park, 4:15 p.m.

Section 3

Waynesburg at Southmoreland, 4 p.m.

Class 2A

Section 2

Ligonier Valley at Serra Catholic, 4 p.m.

Section 3

Carmichaels at Frazier, 4 p.m.

Class A

Section 1

South Side at Bishop Canevin, 4 p.m.

Section 2

Greensburg Central Catholic at Jefferson-Morgan, 4 p.m.

Monessen at Avella, 4 p.m.

Section 3

Leechburg at Northgate, 4 p.m.

St. Joseph at Riverview, 3:45 p.m.

Nonsection

Baldwin at Thomas Jefferson, 4 p.m.

Carrick at Springdale, 3:45 p.m.

Charleroi at Keystone Oaks, 3:45 p.m.

Mapletown at Clay-Battelle, 4 p.m.

McKeesport at West Mifflin, 4 p.m.

Norwin at Shaler, 4 p.m.

Quaker Valley at New Brighton, 3:45 p.m.

Volleyball

Boys

Tuesday’s results

Class 3A

Section 1

Bethel Park 3, Baldwin 1

Moon 3, Upper St. Clair 2

Canon-McMillan 3, Peters Township 2

Section 2

Seneca Valley 3, Butler 0

Shaler 3, North Hills 1

Section 3

Hempfield 3, Latrobe 0

Norwin 3, Penn-Trafford 1

Central Catholic 3, Penn Hills 0

Class 2A

Section 1

Ambridge 3, Beaver County Christian 1

Our Lady of the Sacred Heart 3, Hopewell 0

North Catholic 3, Montour 2

Section 2

Deer Lakes 3, Mars 2

Gateway 3, Plum 1

Section 3

Steel Valley 3, Bishop Canevin 0

Seton LaSalle 3, Keystone Oaks 0

Trinity 3, Thomas Jefferson 2

Nonsection

Central Martinsburg 3, Derry 1

West Shamokin at Armstrong, (n)

Wednesday’s schedule

Nonsection

Carrick at Gateway, 7 p.m.

Derry at Fox Chapel, 7 p.m.

All schedules are subject to change. To report scores or schedule changes, email ptrsports@triblive.com.