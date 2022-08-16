High school scores, summaries and schedules for Aug. 15, 2022

By:

Monday, August 15, 2022 | 9:45 PM

High schools

Golf

Monday’s results

Boys

Jerry Roman Memorial Chairman’s Cup

At Cedarbrook GC

Team scores

Class 3A: 1. Peters Township 372; 2. Bethel Park 417; 3. Hempfield 426; 4. South Fayette 427; 5. Baldwin 449

Class 2A: 1. Sewickley Academy 407; 2. Ligonier Valley 435; 3. South Park 447; 4. Conemaugh Township 457

Individual scores: 1. Colton Lusk (PT) 73; 1. Austin Malley (PT) 73; 3. Ben Miller (PT) 74; 3. Nick Wetzel (PT) 74; 5. Severin Harmon (SA) 75; 6. J.P. Tusai (SP) 76; 7. Nick Haught (PT) 78; 7. Karan Kad (SA) 78; 9. Gavin McMullen (LV) 79; 10. Nick Eberhardt (H) 81; 10. Randy Fisher (SF) 81; 10. Joey Mucci (SA) 81; 10. Chan Yoon (BP) 81

Class 3A

Section 4

Plum 207, Franklin Regional 213

Medalists: Wes Lorish (P) 33, Nolan Shilling (FR) 36

Section 8

North Catholic 184, Fox Chapel 187

Medalists: Tommy Burke, Ethan Ellis (NC) 34, Andrew Begg (FC) 33

Class 2A

Section 3

Waynesburg 202, Bentworth 254

Medalists: Braden Benke (W) 35, Nathan Coski (B) 36

Section 6

South Side 228, Rochester 245

Medalists: Tristan Shuman (SS) 39, Justin Schurr (R) 44

Nonsection

Butler 188, Knoch 217

Medalists: Wyatt Kos (B) 36, Mitchell Davies (K) 39

Penn-Trafford 199, Greensburg Salem 219

Medalists: Nick Turowski (PT) 37, Sam Spigarelli (GS) 38

Freeport 222, Penn Hills 263

Medalists: Nate Covey (F) 39, Lucy Brayton (PH) 38

Connellsville 212, Southmoreland 291

Girls

Jerry Roman Memorial Chairman’s Cup

At Cedarbrook GC

Team scores: 1. Hickory 321; 2. Peters Township 339; 3. Erie Cathedral Prep 400; 4. Erie McDowell 402; 5. South Fayette 405; 6. Ligonier Valley 442; 7. Bethel Park 462

Individual scores: 1. Sasha Petrochko (H) 68; 2. Lucci Masters (H) 75; 3. Brooke Vowcheck (PT) 79; 4. Ellie Benson (PT) 80; 5. Ann Zinram (ECP) 81; T7. Ava Liburdi (H) 85; T7. Alexis Marsh (EM) 85

Class 3A

Section 3

Indiana 210, Gateway 268

Medalists: Emily Teacher (I) 49, Lindsey Storey (G) 63

Franklin Regional 178, Penn-Trafford 182

Medalists: Ali Boyle (FR) 40, Antolena Damico (PT) 44

Nonsection

Elizabeth Forward 209, Norwin 214

Medalists: Mya Morgan (EF) 37, Adalena Robb (N) 50

Armstrong 208, Blackhawk 217

Medalists: Mya Morris (A) 49, Vanessa Matthews (B) 52

Butler 190, Pine-Richland 207

Medalists: Taylor Temple (B) 43, Sydney Fluhrer (PR) 42

