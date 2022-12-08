High school scores, summaries and schedules for Dec. 7, 2022
Wednesday, December 7, 2022 | 11:45 PM
High Schools
WPIAL
Basketball
Boys
Wednesday’s results
Nonsection
Butler 75, Eden Christian 66
Carmichaels 52, McGuffey 46
Jeannette 54, East Allegheny 51
North Catholic 54, Seneca Valley 53
Seton LaSalle 76, Serra Catholic 59
Shaler 79, Perry Traditional Academy 31
Summit Academy 74, Springdale 69
West Shamokin 44, Apollo-Ridge 32
Thursday’s schedule
Class 3A
Section 4
Mt. Pleasant at McGuffey, 7:30 p.m.
Nonsection
Erie at Shady Side Academy, 7:30 p.m.
Hopewell at Freedom, 7:30 p.m.
Jefferson-Morgan at Waynesburg, 7:30 p.m.
Kiski Area at Highlands, 8 p.m.
Ringgold at Albert Gallatin, 7:30 p.m.
Rochester at New Brighton, 7:30 p.m.
Shaler at South Fayette, 6 p.m.
Upper St. Clair at Montour, 7:30 p.m.
West Greene at Frazier, 7 p.m.
Girls
Wednesday’s results
Nonsection
Avella 46, Ellis School 30
Armstrong 53, Chartiers Valley 46
Bentworth 38, Jefferson-Morgan 18
California 52, Mapletown 41
Carrick 32, Propel Braddock Hills 17
Hopewell 61, New Brighton 15
Keystone Oaks 61, Steel Valley 13
Preston (WV) 41, Laurel Highlands 40
Seton LaSalle 62, Greensburg Central Catholic 42
Upper St. Clair 74, Thomas Jefferson 43
Wheeling Park 55, North Allegheny 54
Thursday’s schedule
Nonsection
Allderdice at Our Lady of the Sacred Heart, 7:30 p.m.
Beth-Center at Brownsville, 7 p.m.
Bethel Park at South Fayette, 7:30 p.m.
Bishop Canevin at Trinity, 7:30 p.m.
Brentwood at Keystone Oaks, 7:30 p.m.
Canon-McMillan at South Park, 7:30 p.m.
Carlynton at McGuffey, 6 p.m.
Carmichaels at Fort Cherry, 7:30 p.m.
Chartiers-Houston at Burgettstown, 7:30 p.m.
Connellsville at West Mifflin, 7:30 p.m.
Derry at East Allegheny, 6 p.m.
Freedom at Beaver, 7:30 p.m.
Freeport at Deer Lakes, 7:30 p.m.
Gateway at Ambridge, 7:30 p.m.
Greensburg Central Catholic at Monessen, 7 p.m.
Kiski Area at Highlands, 5 p.m.
Laurel at Rochester, 6 p.m.
Lincoln Park at Burrell, 7:30 p.m.
Mars at Franklin Regional, 7:30 p.m.
Mt. Lebanon at Norwin, 7:30 p.m.
New Castle at Central Valley, 7:30 p.m.
Northgate at Riverview, 6 p.m.
North Hills at West Allegheny, 7:30 p.m.
Penn-Trafford at Hempfield, 7:30 p.m.
Quaker Valley at Moon, 7:30 p.m.
Serra Catholic at Elizabeth Forward, 7:30 p.m.
Shady Side Academy at Baldwin, 7:30 p.m.
South Side at Washington, 6 p.m.
Southmoreland at Greensburg Salem, 7:30 p.m.
Valley at Leechburg, 6:30 p.m.
Yough at Mt. Pleasant, 7 p.m.
Bowling
WPIBL
Wednesday’s results
Boys
Armstrong 7, St. Joseph 0
High series: Logan Cox (A) 602, Jesse Bernot (SJ) 576
Blackhawk 7, New Castle 0
High series: Jake Fitzgerald (B) 609
Freeport 7, Apollo-Ridge 0
High series: Colin Cummings (F) 614, Jordan Abell (AR) 508
Girls
Armstrong 5, St. Joseph 2
High series: Onix Taylor (A) 465, Vanessa Forster (SJ) 397
Freeport 7, Apollo-Ridge 0
High series: Mackenzie Livingston (F) 562, Mia Ament (AR) 584
New Castle 7, Blackhawk 0
Plum 7, Burrell 0
Football
PIAA playoffs
Championships
Class 6A
Saturday’s schedule
St. Joseph’s Prep (11-1) vs. Harrisburg (11-2) at Cumberland Valley, 7 p.m.
Class 5A
Friday’s schedule
Imhotep Charter (11-2) vs. Pine-Richland (12-3) at Cumberland Valley, 7 p.m.
Class 4A
Thursday’s schedule
Bishop McDevitt (12-1) vs. Aliquippa (13-0) at Cumberland Valley, 7 p.m.
Class 3A
Saturday’s schedule
Belle Vernon (11-2) vs. Neumann Goretti (10-3) at Cumberland Valley, 1 p.m.
Class 2A
Friday’s schedule
Southern Columbia (12-3) vs. Westinghouse (14-0) at Cumberland Valley, 1 p.m.
Class A
Thursday’s schedule
Steelton-Highspire (13-1) vs. Union (13-3) at Cumberland Valley, 1 p.m.
Hockey
PIHL
Thursday’s schedule
Class 3A
Central Catholic at North Allegheny, Baierl Ice Complex, 9:10 P.M.
Class 2A
Meadville at Latrobe, Kirk Nevin Arena, 7:15 p.m.
Class A
McDowell at Blackhawk, Brady’s Run Ice Arena, 6:45 p.m.
Indiana at Shaler, Alpha Ice Complex, 8:20 p.m.
North Hills at Beaver, Brady’s Run Ice Arena, 8:50 p.m.
Wheeling Catholic at Greensburg Salem, Kirk Nevin Arena, 9:15 p.m.
Varsity D2
Morgantown at Ringgold, Rostraver Ice Garden, 6:15 p.m.
Central Valley at Elizabeth Forward, Rostraver Ice Garden, 8:20 p.m.
Wrestling
Wednesday’s results
Class 2A
Section 1
Jefferson-Morgan 48, Bentworth 24
McGuffey 51, Beth-Center 21
Burgettstown at Washington, (n)
Fort Cherry at West Greene, (n)
Section 2
Mt. Pleasant 42, Albert Gallatin 27
Southmoreland 57, Belle Vernon 14
Elizabeth Forward at Yough, (n)
Section 3
Carlynton 51, South Allegheny 6
Keystone Oaks 53, South Park 24
Section 4
Beaver 54, Ambridge 10
Beaver at Hopewell, (n)
Hopewell at Ambridge, (n)
Section 5
Laurel 60, Ellwood City 18
Highlands 60, Summit Academy 6
Section 6
Burrell 64, Ligonier Valley 12
Valley 42, Greensburg Salem 36
Nonsection
Central Catholic 48, Penn Hills 15
North Hills 45, Fox Chapel 21
Montour at Freedom, (n)
West Allegheny at Central Valley, (n)
Woodland Hills at Gateway, (n)
Thursday’s schedule
Class 2A
Section 3
Avonworth at Quaker Valley, 7 p.m.
Nonsection
Carrick at Norwin, 7 p.m.
Indiana at Armstrong, 7 p.m.
All schedules are subject to change. To report scores or schedule changes, email ptrsports@triblive.com.
