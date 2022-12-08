TribLIVE Logo
High school scores, summaries and schedules for Dec. 7, 2022

By: HSSN Staff
Wednesday, December 7, 2022 | 11:45 PM

High Schools

WPIAL

Basketball

Boys

Wednesday’s results

Nonsection

Ambridge 45, Riverside 44

Avonworth 85, Carrick 35

Butler 75, Eden Christian 66

Carmichaels 52, McGuffey 46

Jeannette 54, East Allegheny 51

Latrobe at Geibel, (n)

North Catholic 54, Seneca Valley 53

Seton LaSalle 76, Serra Catholic 59

Shaler 79, Perry Traditional Academy 31

Summit Academy 74, Springdale 69

West Shamokin 44, Apollo-Ridge 32

Thursday’s schedule

Class 3A

Section 4

Mt. Pleasant at McGuffey, 7:30 p.m.

Nonsection

Erie at Shady Side Academy, 7:30 p.m.

Hopewell at Freedom, 7:30 p.m.

Jefferson-Morgan at Waynesburg, 7:30 p.m.

Kiski Area at Highlands, 8 p.m.

Ringgold at Albert Gallatin, 7:30 p.m.

Rochester at New Brighton, 7:30 p.m.

Shaler at South Fayette, 6 p.m.

Upper St. Clair at Montour, 7:30 p.m.

West Greene at Frazier, 7 p.m.

Girls

Wednesday’s results

Nonsection

Aliquippa at Riverside, (n)

Avella 46, Ellis School 30

Armstrong 53, Chartiers Valley 46

Bentworth 38, Jefferson-Morgan 18

California 52, Mapletown 41

Carrick 32, Propel Braddock Hills 17

Hopewell 61, New Brighton 15

Keystone Oaks 61, Steel Valley 13

Preston (WV) 41, Laurel Highlands 40

Mohawk 66, Ambridge 17

Seton LaSalle 62, Greensburg Central Catholic 42

Upper St. Clair 74, Thomas Jefferson 43

Wheeling Park 55, North Allegheny 54

Thursday’s schedule

Nonsection

Allderdice at Our Lady of the Sacred Heart, 7:30 p.m.

Beth-Center at Brownsville, 7 p.m.

Bethel Park at South Fayette, 7:30 p.m.

Bishop Canevin at Trinity, 7:30 p.m.

Brentwood at Keystone Oaks, 7:30 p.m.

Canon-McMillan at South Park, 7:30 p.m.

Carlynton at McGuffey, 6 p.m.

Carmichaels at Fort Cherry, 7:30 p.m.

Chartiers-Houston at Burgettstown, 7:30 p.m.

Connellsville at West Mifflin, 7:30 p.m.

Derry at East Allegheny, 6 p.m.

Freedom at Beaver, 7:30 p.m.

Freeport at Deer Lakes, 7:30 p.m.

Gateway at Ambridge, 7:30 p.m.

Greensburg Central Catholic at Monessen, 7 p.m.

Hampton at Knoch, 7:30 p.m.

Kiski Area at Highlands, 5 p.m.

Laurel at Rochester, 6 p.m.

Lincoln Park at Burrell, 7:30 p.m.

Mars at Franklin Regional, 7:30 p.m.

Mt. Lebanon at Norwin, 7:30 p.m.

New Castle at Central Valley, 7:30 p.m.

Northgate at Riverview, 6 p.m.

North Hills at West Allegheny, 7:30 p.m.

Penn-Trafford at Hempfield, 7:30 p.m.

Quaker Valley at Moon, 7:30 p.m.

Serra Catholic at Elizabeth Forward, 7:30 p.m.

Shady Side Academy at Baldwin, 7:30 p.m.

South Side at Washington, 6 p.m.

Southmoreland at Greensburg Salem, 7:30 p.m.

Sto-Rox at Jeannette, 6 p.m.

Valley at Leechburg, 6:30 p.m.

Yough at Mt. Pleasant, 7 p.m.

Bowling

WPIBL

Wednesday’s results

Boys

Armstrong 7, St. Joseph 0

High series: Logan Cox (A) 602, Jesse Bernot (SJ) 576

Blackhawk 7, New Castle 0

High series: Jake Fitzgerald (B) 609

Freeport 7, Apollo-Ridge 0

High series: Colin Cummings (F) 614, Jordan Abell (AR) 508

Plum 7, Burrell 0

Girls

Armstrong 5, St. Joseph 2

High series: Onix Taylor (A) 465, Vanessa Forster (SJ) 397

Freeport 7, Apollo-Ridge 0

High series: Mackenzie Livingston (F) 562, Mia Ament (AR) 584

New Castle 7, Blackhawk 0

Plum 7, Burrell 0

Football

PIAA playoffs

Championships

Class 6A

Saturday’s schedule

St. Joseph’s Prep (11-1) vs. Harrisburg (11-2) at Cumberland Valley, 7 p.m.

Class 5A

Friday’s schedule

Imhotep Charter (11-2) vs. Pine-Richland (12-3) at Cumberland Valley, 7 p.m.

Class 4A

Thursday’s schedule

Bishop McDevitt (12-1) vs. Aliquippa (13-0) at Cumberland Valley, 7 p.m.

Class 3A

Saturday’s schedule

Belle Vernon (11-2) vs. Neumann Goretti (10-3) at Cumberland Valley, 1 p.m.

Class 2A

Friday’s schedule

Southern Columbia (12-3) vs. Westinghouse (14-0) at Cumberland Valley, 1 p.m.

Class A

Thursday’s schedule

Steelton-Highspire (13-1) vs. Union (13-3) at Cumberland Valley, 1 p.m.

Hockey

PIHL

Thursday’s schedule

Class 3A

Central Catholic at North Allegheny, Baierl Ice Complex, 9:10 P.M.

Class 2A

Meadville at Latrobe, Kirk Nevin Arena, 7:15 p.m.

Class A

McDowell at Blackhawk, Brady’s Run Ice Arena, 6:45 p.m.

Indiana at Shaler, Alpha Ice Complex, 8:20 p.m.

North Hills at Beaver, Brady’s Run Ice Arena, 8:50 p.m.

Wheeling Catholic at Greensburg Salem, Kirk Nevin Arena, 9:15 p.m.

Varsity D2

Morgantown at Ringgold, Rostraver Ice Garden, 6:15 p.m.

Central Valley at Elizabeth Forward, Rostraver Ice Garden, 8:20 p.m.

Wrestling

Wednesday’s results

Class 2A

Section 1

Jefferson-Morgan 48, Bentworth 24

McGuffey 51, Beth-Center 21

Burgettstown at Washington, (n)

Fort Cherry at West Greene, (n)

Section 2

Mt. Pleasant 42, Albert Gallatin 27

Southmoreland 57, Belle Vernon 14

Elizabeth Forward at Yough, (n)

Section 3

Carlynton 51, South Allegheny 6

Keystone Oaks 53, South Park 24

Section 4

Beaver 54, Ambridge 10

Beaver at Hopewell, (n)

Hopewell at Ambridge, (n)

Section 5

Laurel 60, Ellwood City 18

Highlands 60, Summit Academy 6

Section 6

Burrell 64, Ligonier Valley 12

Derry 42, Riverview 27

Valley 42, Greensburg Salem 36

Nonsection

Butler at Indiana, (n)

Central Catholic 48, Penn Hills 15

North Hills 45, Fox Chapel 21

Knoch 50, Mars 24

Montour at Freedom, (n)

West Allegheny at Central Valley, (n)

Woodland Hills at Gateway, (n)

Thursday’s schedule

Class 2A

Section 3

Avonworth at Quaker Valley, 7 p.m.

Nonsection

Carrick at Norwin, 7 p.m.

Indiana at Armstrong, 7 p.m.

All schedules are subject to change. To report scores or schedule changes, email ptrsports@triblive.com.

