High school scores, summaries and schedules for Feb. 27, 2021
By:
Saturday, February 27, 2021 | 10:26 PM
High schools
Basketball
Boys
WPIAL
Nonsection
Saturday’s result
Laurel Highlands 63, Highlands 52
WPIAL playoffs
Class 6A
Preliminary round
Saturday’s result
Canon-McMillan 69, Greensburg Salem 46
First round
Tuesday’s schedule
Canon-McMillan (1-13) at Upper St. Clair (15-1), 6 p.m.; Seneca Valley (10-9) at Mt. Lebanon (9-8), 6 p.m.; North Hills (4-9) at Penn-Trafford (12-5), 6 p.m.; Norwin (7-13) at Butler (10-8), 6 p.m.; Bethel Park (8-9) at Fox Chapel (17-2), 6 p.m.; Central Catholic (12-8) at North Allegheny (14-6), 6 p.m.; Baldwin (6-12) at Hempfield (11-5), 6 p.m.; Peters Township (6-8) at Pine-Richland (10-5), 6 p.m.
Class 5A
Preliminary round
Saturday’s results
Franklin Regional 49, Armstrong 43
McKeesport 78, Hampton 49
Plum 57, West Allegheny 53
Shaler 85, Ringgold 64
South Fayette 59, Woodland Hills 39
Trinity 70, Kiski Area 47
First round
Wednesday’s schedule
McKeesport (7-8) at Chartiers Valley (19-2), 6 p.m.; Albert Gallatin (10-6) at Gateway (8-6), 6 p.m.; Trinity (9-8) at Highlands (13-4), 6 p.m.; Franklin Regional (8-6) at Mars (14-2), 6 p.m.; Plum (8-5) at New Castle (16-2), 6 p.m.; Latrobe (7-6) at Thomas Jefferson (18-4), 6 p.m.; Shaler (8-4) at Laurel Highlands (11-3), 6 p.m.; South Fayette (9-8) at Penn Hills (12-4), 6 p.m.
Class 4A
Preliminary round
Monday’s schedule
Freeport (5-8) at Blackhawk (6-6), 6 p.m.; Southmoreland (2-16) at Derry (5-6), 6 p.m.; Hopewell (1-14) at Mt. Pleasant (8-8), 6 p.m.; Yough (3-12) at Knoch (6-9), 6 p.m.; Beaver (1-16) at Uniontown (6-9), 6 p.m.
First round
Thursday’s schedule
Blackhawk/Freeport winner at Belle Vernon (11-1), 6 p.m.; Ambridge (4-9) at South Park (8-5), 6 p.m.; Southmoreland/Derry winner at Quaker Valley (12-4), 6 p.m.; Mt. Pleasant/Hopewell winner at North Catholic (15-4), 6 p.m.; Yough/Knoch winner at Lincoln Park (14-5), 6 p.m.; Deer Lakes (9-3) at Elizabeth Forward (8-4), 6 p.m.; Uniontown/Beaver winner at Montour (12-7), 6 p.m.; Burrell (9-9) at Central Valley (10-4), 6 p.m.
Class 3A
Preliminary round
Monday’s schedule
Ligonier Valley (4-11) at Brownsville (4-9), 6 p.m.; New Brighton (7-9) at Waynesburg (2-15), 6 p.m.; East Allegheny (1-11) at Laurel (10-10), 6 p.m.; Mohawk (3-18) at McGuffey (9-6), 6 p.m.; Steel Valley (0-4) at Charleroi (11-5), 8 p.m.; Beth-Center (5-10) vs. Apollo-Ridge (8-5) at Charleroi, 6 p.m.; Valley (2-12) at Ellwood City (9-4), 6 p.m.
First round
Thursday’s schedule
Brownsville/Ligonier Valley winner at South Allegheny (14-4), 6 p.m.; Seton LaSalle (9-8) at Brentwood (8-6), 6 p.m.; New Brighton/Waynesburg winner at Aliquippa (10-5), 6 p.m.; Laurel/East Allegheny winner at Washington (12-4), 6 p.m.; McGuffey/Mohawk winner at Neshannock (15-1), 6 p.m.; Charleroi/Steel Valley winner at Beaver Falls (9-4), 6 p.m.; Apollo-Ridge/Beth-Center winner at Shady Side Academy (13-2), 6 p.m.; Ellwood City/Valley winner vs. Avonworth (12-4), 6 p.m.
Class 2A
Preliminary round
Saturday’s results
Burgettstown 59, Riverview 53 (2OT)
California 55, Chartiers-Houston 48
Serra Catholic 72, Carmichaels 55
Sewickley Academy 55, Northgate 15
South Side 54, Clairton 41
Winchester Thurston 76, Jefferson-Morgan 61
First round
Wednesday’s schedule
California (5-4) at OLSH (17-0), 6 p.m.; Monessen (9-7) at Shenango (14-7), 6 p.m.; Winchester Thurston (8-4) at Springdale (12-7), 6 p.m.; Burgettstown (8-11) at Jeannette (12-4), 6 p.m.; Serra Catholic (3-11) vs. Greensburg Central Catholic (13-3), 6 p.m.; Sewickley Academy (9-7) at Carlynton (12-4), 6 p.m.; South Side (6-11) at Sto-Rox (9-5), 6 p.m.; Fort Cherry (12-6) at Frazier (17-3), 6 p.m.
Class A
First round
Tuesday’s schedule
Avella (7-12) at St. Joseph (8-10), 6 p.m.; Nazareth Prep (3-14) vs. Imani Christian (10-2) at Peters Township, 6 p.m.; Aquinas Academy (7-7) at Union (7-4), 6 p.m.; West Greene (2-12) at Rochester (11-4), 6 p.m.; Western Beaver (10-4) at Geibel (9-6), 6 p.m.; Propel Montour (2-11) vs. Eden Christian (10-1) at North Allegheny, 6 p.m.; Mapletown (4-8) at Leechburg (6-4), 6 p.m.
Quarterfinals
Friday’s schedule
St. Joseph/Avella winner at Bishop Canevin (13-4), 6 p.m.
Girls
WPIAL
Nonsection
Saturday’s results
Chartiers Valley 84, West Greene 47
Montour 42, Fort Cherry 31
Upper St. Clair 62, Woodland Hills 37
WPIAL playoffs
Class 6A
First round
Wednesday’s schedule
Baldwin (8-7) at Penn-Trafford (10-6), 6 p.m.; Seneca Valley (3-13) at Mt. Lebanon (14-3), 6 p.m.; Shaler (4-11) at Bethel Park (13-3), 6 p.m.; Pine-Richland (6-10) at Peters Township (6-7), 8 p.m.; North Hills (3-14) at Norwin (11-4), 6 p.m.; Hempfield (4-8) at Butler (9-8), 6 p.m.
Quarterfinals
Friday’s schedule
Pine-Richland/Peters Township winner at Upper St. Clair (12-2), 5 p.m.
March 6 schedule
Baldwin/Penn-Trafford winner at North Allegheny (19-1), noon
Class 5A
Preliminary round
Monday’s schedule
Gateway (7-10) at Mars (8-9), 6 p.m.; Ringgold (2-13) at Fox Chapel (10-7), 6 p.m.; Uniontown (3-16) at Penn Hills (9-6), 6 p.m.; Greensburg Salem (8-11) at Albert Gallatin (13-6), 6 p.m.; Franklin Regional (5-9) at Armstrong (9-5), 6 p.m.; Lincoln Park (15-7) at Plum (6-7), 6 p.m.; Kiski Area (3-16) at McKeesport (14-4), 6 p.m.; Laurel Highlands (4-14) at Oakland Catholic (10-9), 6 p.m.; Indiana (8-9) at Moon (6-11), 6 p.m.; Connellsville (6-7) at South Fayette (13-5), 6 p.m.
First round
Thursday’s schedule
Gateway/Mars winner at Trinity (18-1), 6 p.m.; Greensburg Salem/Albert Gallatin winner at Thomas Jefferson (11-8), 6 p.m.; Franklin Regional/Armstrong winner at Woodland Hills (11-5), 6 p.m.; Lincoln Park/Plum winner at Chartiers Valley (18-3), 6 p.m.; Indiana/Moon winner at Hampton (14-5), 6 p.m.; Connellsville/South Fayette winner at Latrobe (12-2), 6 p.m.
Class 4A
First round
Tuesday’s schedule
Burrell (9-9) at Beaver (16-0), 6 p.m.; Elizabeth Forward (7-5) at Central Valley (8-11), 6 p.m.; Hopewell (4-10) at Knoch (8-1), 6 p.m.; Highlands (8-12) at Blackhawk (12-5), 6 p.m.; New Castle (5-10) at Quaker Valley (12-4), 6 p.m.; Belle Vernon (9-7) at Montour (11-9), 6 p.m.; Deer Lakes (6-5) at Southmoreland (14-4), 6 p.m.; Mt. Pleasant (10-7) at Freeport (9-2), 6 p.m.
Class 3A
Preliminary round
Saturday’s results
Brownsville 55, Steel Valley 43
Washington 34, South Allegheny 30
First round
Wednesday’s schedule
Brownsville (2-8) at North Catholic (15-2), 6 p.m.; Avonworth (8-6) at Freedom (5-6), 6 p.m.; McGuffey (5-6) at Laurel (16-2), 6 p.m.; Ellwood City (4-7) at South Park (9-2), 6 p.m.; Washington (7-8) at Mohawk (13-4), 6 p.m.; Charleroi (8-8) at Keystone Oaks (10-7), 6 p.m.; Beaver Falls (5-13) at Brentwood (12-1), 6 p.m.; East Allegheny (6-6) at Waynesburg (12-4), 6 p.m.
Class 2A
Preliminary round
Saturday’s results
Aliquippa 59, Springdale 28
Chartiers-Houston 27, Frazier 18
Greensburg Central Catholic 72, Northgate 12
Seton LaSalle 67, Jeannette 18
South Side 60, Sto-Rox 56
First round
Tuesday’s schedule
Aliquippa (6-11) at Neshannock (13-2), 6 p.m.; Fort Cherry (10-8) at California (10-3), 6 p.m.; Seton LaSalle (6-5) at Sewickley Academy (11-5), 6 p.m.; Greensburg C.C. (8-4) at Burgettstown (15-2), 6 p.m.; South Side (5-12) at Serra Catholic (13-0), 6 p.m.; Carlynton (9-9) at Shenango (14-6), 6 p.m.; Chartiers-Houston (9-6) vs. Winchester Thurston (10-3) at TBD, 6 p.m.; Apollo-Ridge (7-4) at OLSH (12-5), 6 p.m.
Class A
First round
Thursday’s schedule
St. Joseph (6-12) at Avella (9-9), 6 p.m.; Jefferson-Morgan (3-11) at Aquinas Academy (12-4), 6 p.m.; Mapletown (6-5) at Clairton (10-3), 6 p.m.; Riverview (6-6) at Bishop Canevin (6-6), 6 p.m.; Union (9-10) at Monessen (9-10), 6 p.m.
Quarterfinals
March 8 schedule
St. Joseph/Avella winner at Rochester (12-3), 6 p.m.; Riverview/Bishop Canevin winner at West Greene (15-2), 6 p.m.; Union/Monessen winner vs. Eden Christian (10-6) at TBD, 6 p.m.
Diving
WPIAL
Championships
Saturday’s results
At North Allegheny
Boys
1. David Manelis, Fox Chapel, 571.75; 2. Will Schenk, North Allegheny 449.45; 3. Trevor Elliott, Seneca Valley, 396.15; 4. Xander Lentz, Penn-Trafford, 387.7; 5. Jeremiah Laslavic, Seneca Valley, 379.05, 6. Matthew Laslavic, Seneca Valley, 371.6; 7. Sam Levy, Upper St. Clair, 350.3; 8. Aidan Ireland, Fox Chapel, 343.9; 9. Lucas Rodgers, North Allegheny, ; 10. Caleb Carone, Penn-Trafford, 325.4; 11. Sam Hersick, Seneca Valley, 324.1; 12. Luke Hoolahan, Penn Hills, 13. Dylan McCabe, Pine-Richland, 307.5; 14. Michael Donahue, Moon, 292.3; 15. Luke Dale, West Allegheny, 268.4; 16. Jasper Harter-Hughes, Bethel Park, 254.4
Girls
1. Christina Shi, North Allegheny, 532.65; 2. Maya Ennis, North Allegheny, 495.6; 3. Zoe Ky, North Allegheny, 466; 4. Ashley Felitsky, Seneca Valley, 396.25; 5. Hannah Polosky, Latrobe, 395.35; 6. Lauren Bisignani, Latrobe, 386.05; 7. Rylie Smith, Seneca Valley, 367.85; 8. Emily Mueller, Mars, 348.6; 9. Grace Nelson, Moon, 347.8; 10. Addison Burnette, Upper St. Clair, 341.75; 11. Maddie Alexander, Pine-Richland, 339.25; 12. Annelise Craig, Hampton, 333.9; 13. Kristen Maybach, Mars, 332.1; 14. Maura Szebalskie, Butler, 322.1; 15. Maddie Whitewolf, North Allegheny, 321.4; 16. Ashia Lovelace, Gateway, 279.2
Gymnastics
WPIAL championships
At Moon
Saturday’s results
Diamond Division
All-around
1. Carolyn Grimm, Central Valley, 38.750; 2. Ashlynn Ealy, Hopewell, 37.725; 3. Kayce Tomasic, Hempfield, 37.375
Bars
1. Sara Eskew, Mt. Lebanon, 9.725; 2. Carolyn Grimm, Central Valley, 9.525; 3. Daisy Lewis, Freedom, 9.400
Beam
1. Carolyn Grimm, Central Valley, 9.800; Ashlynn Ealy, Hopewell, 9.500; 3. Daisy Lewis, Freedom, 9.45
Floor
1. Carolyn Grimm, Central Valley, 9.675; 2. Kayce Tomasic, Hempfield, 9.600; 3. Ashlynn Ealy, Hopewell, 9.425
Vault
1. Kayce Tomasic, Hempfield, 9.775; 2. Carolyn Grimm, Central Valley, 9.750; 3. Capriana Biondi, Penn-Trafford, 9.725
Gold Division
All-around
1. Megan Grimm, Central Valley, 36.200; 2. Leah DeChellis, Blackhawk, 35.625; 3. Alyssa Bruno, Central Valley, 35.275
Bars
1. Sarah Kvortek, Plum, 8.700; 2. Megan Grimm, Central Valley, 8.650; 3. Alexa Misselwitz, West Allegheny, 8.525
Beam
1. Ella Costa, Thomas Jefferson, 9.400; 2. Megan Grimm, Central Valley, 9.000; 3. Mikayla Bilbie, Thomas Jefferson, 8.950
Floor
1. Ella Costa, Thomas Jefferson, 9.200; 2. Isabelle Coulter, Moon, 9.175; 3. MacKenzie Ann Cruise, West Allegheny, 9.150
Vault
1. Megan Grimm, Central Valley, 9.525; 2. Lilly George, Moon, 9.500; 3. Leah DeChellis, Blackhawk, 9.350
Silver Division
All-around
1. Amber Wilson, Central Valley, 34.725; 2. Olivia Sedlacek, Hopewell, 34.475; 3. Alexandria Biela, Beaver, 33.500
Bars
1. Cailey Dolata, Central Valley, 8.500; 2. Amber Wilson, Central Valley, 8.400; 3. Olivia Sedlacek, Hopewell, 8.125
Beam
1. Olivia Sedlacek, Hopewell, 8.800; 2. Jocelyn Scardina, Highlands, 8.700; 3. Zoe Fitzsimmons, Fox Chapel, 8.650
Floor
1. Amber Wilson, Central Valley, 8.750; 2. Sydney Svihla, West Allegheny, 8.700; 3. Sophia Stoicovy, Thomas Jefferson, 8.625
Vault
1. Amber Wilson, Central Valley, 9.325; 2. Kali Burke, West Allegheny, 9.200; 3. Cassidy Rega, Seton LaSalle, 9.150
Friday’s team results
1. Central Valley, 144.850; 2. Moon, 144.950; 3. Hopewell, 142.675; 4. Thomas Jefferson, 141.950; 5. Baldwin, 125.900; 6. Pine-Richland, 122.175
Wrestling
Saturday’s results
WPIAL
Class AAA
At Canon-McMillan
Championship
106: Tyler Chappell, Seneca Valley d, Antonino Walker, Plum, 5-2
113: Vincent Kilkeary, Latrobe p. Troy Hohman, Penn Trafford, 2:39
120: Dylan Coy, North Allegheny d. Mac Church, Waynesburg, 4-3
126: Carter Dibert, Franklin Regional d. Ethan Berginc, Hempfield, 8-5
132: Dylan Chappell, Seneca Valley d. Briar Priest, Hempfield, 7-5
138: Cole Homet, Waynesburg d. Finn Solomon, Franklin Regional, 4-2
145: Wyatt Henson, Waynesburg d. John Altieri, Norwin, 8-3
152: Alejandro Herrera-Rondon, Seneca Valley d. Rocco Welsh, Waynesburg, 2-0
160: Cole Spencer, Pine Richland d. Chase Kranitz, Norwin, 3-1
172: Luca Augustine, Waynesburg d. Sammy Starr, Kiski Area, 2-1
189: Justin Hart, Hampton d. Brayden Roscosky, Kiski Area, 3-2
215: Cole Weightman, Belle Vernon d. Logan Harmon, Armstrong, 7-0
285: Isaiah Vance, Hempfield d. Billy McChesney, Greensburg Salem, 1-0
Third place
106: Andrew Binni, Canon-McMillan m.d. Jake Layton, Connellsville, 11-1
113: Joseph Simon, Waynesburg d. Anthony Ferraro, Pine Richland, 4-2 SV
120: Chad Ozias, Connellsville d. Ethan Lebin, Hempfield, 8-4
126: Nick Gorman, North Allegheny p. Mason Prinkey, Connellsville, 0:48
132: Colton Stoneking, Waynesburg dq Nate Roth, Latrobe, 4:44
138: Dylan Evans, Chartiers Valley d. Lucas Kapusta, Hempfield, 3-1 SV
145: Ty Linsenbigler, Hempfield d. Kelin Laffey, Pine Richland, 2-1
152: Jared Keslar, Connellsville d. Garrett Thompson, Franklin Regional, 6-2
160: Collin McCorkle, North Allegheny d. Enzo Morlacci, Kiski Area, 3-2 UTB
172: Brian Finnerty, Thomas Jefferson d. Matthew Furman, Canon-McMillan, 6-3
189: Cooper Baxter, Butler d. Corey Boerio, Latrobe, 7-2
215: Ty Banco, Trinity d. Tyler Rohaley, Canon-McMillan, 3-2
285: Dawson Dietz, Hampton p. Tyson Brophy, Trinity, 1:35
Semifinals
106: Chappell, Seneca Valley d. Binni, Canon-McMillan), 1-0; Walker, Plum d. Szewczyk, Waynesburg, 3-0
113: Kilkeary, Latrobe m.d. Ferraro, Pine Richland), 12-1; Hohman, Penn Trafford d. Simon, Waynesburg, 8-3
120: Church, Waynesburg d. Lebin, Hempfield), 3-2; Coy, North Allegheny d. Houpt, Canon-McMillan, 7-0
126: Dibert, Franklin Regional m.d. Phaturos, Waynesburg), 13-0; Berginc, Hempfield p. Reihner, Trinity, 3:01
132: Chappell, Seneca Valley p. Roth, Latrobe), 0:46; Priest, Hempfield d. Stoneking, Waynesburg), 9-6
138: Homet, Waynesburg d. Kapusta, Hempfield), 2-1; Solomon, Franklin Regional d. Evans, Chartiers Valley, 7-6
145: Henson, Waynesburg d. Laffey, Pine Richland, 5-1; Altieri, Norwin d. Linsenbigler, Hempfield, 5-4
152: Herrera-Rondon, Seneca Valley d. Thompson, Franklin Regional), 9-2; Welsh, Waynesburg d. Keslar, Connellsville, 7-6
160: Spencer, Pine Richland d. McCorkle, North Allegheny, 1-0; Kranitz, Norwin d. Morlacci, Kiski Area, 4-3
172: Augustine, Waynesburg p. Furman, Canon-McMillan, 4:23; Starr, Kiski Area m.d. Finnerty, Thomas Jefferson, 9-0
189: Hart, Hampton d. Hoffman, Belle Vernon, 7-2; Roscosky, Kiski Area d. Baxter, Butler, 6-4 SV
215: Weightman, Belle Vernon p. Banco, Trinity, 0:59; Harmon, Armstrong p. Leczo, North Allegheny, 2:26
285: McChesney, Greensburg Salem d. Pomykata, Butler, 3-1; Vance, Hempfield p. Dietz, Hampton, 1:05
PIAA Southwest regional
Class AA
at IUP
Championship
106: Cooper Hornack, Burrell d. Landon Bainey, West Branch, 4-3 UTB
113: Chris Vargo, Bentworth d. Bryce Beatty, Mount Union, 8-1
120: Mason Gibson, Bishop McCort t.f. Hunter Walk, Tyrone, 25-9, 4:35
126: Joey Fischer, South Park d. Easton Toth, Forest Hills, 7-2
132: Jackson Arrington, Forest Hills p. Zack Witmer, St. Joseph’s, 3:57
138: Brock McMillen, Glendale d. Ian Oswalt, Burrell, 5-2
145: Kenny Duschek, Blackhawk d. Tyler Cymmerman, Derry, 3-1
152: Grant Mackay, Laurel d. Luke Moore, Chestnut Ridge, 2-0
160: AJ Corrado, Burrell p. Oleg Melnyk, Carlynton, 3:58
172: Rune Lawrence, Frazier p. Malachi Duvall, Penns Valley, 5:37
189: Trent Schultheis, Freedom medical forfeit Patrick Cutchember, Quaker Valley
215: Dayton Pitzer, Mt. Pleasant p. Collin Milko, Carlynton, 2:11
285: Marvin Beatty, Marion Center d. Jalen Stephens, Meyersdale, 5-0
Third place
106: Jack Kazalas, Quaker Valley d. Parker Sentipal, Burgettstown, 7-5
113: Coen Bainey, Bald Eagle Area d. Damon Michaels, Elizabeth Forward, 7-5
120: Trevor Husick, Tussey Mountain d. Gaven Suica, Burgettstown, 4-2 SV
126: Ross Dull, Chestnut Ridge p. Cooper Gilham, Bald Eagle Area, 2:03
132: Kyle McCollum, Beth-Center d. Jamison Poklembo, Mt. Pleasant, 3-2 TB2
138: Amonn Ohl, St. Joseph’s p. Ryan Harbert, Ligonier Valley, 0:24
145: Cooper Warshel, Richland m.d. Tyler Berish, Beth-Center, 10-1
152: Hudson Holbay, Westmont Hilltop d. Connor Yoder, North Star, 6-4
160: Ryan Weyandt, Forest Hills d. Hunter Weitoish, Philipsburg Osceola, 4-1
172: Suds Dubler, Glendale d. Noah Gnibus, Mt. Pleasant, 2-1
189: Ian Eckenrode, Cambria Heights d. Shane Kemper, Burgettstown, 2-0
215: Eli Reese, Knoch d. Parker Moore, Philipsburg Osceola, 5-3 SV
285: Mitch Miles, Laurel p. Matthew Watkins, Tussey Mountain, 1:19
Fifth place
106: Lucas Fye, Bald Eagle Area d. Korry Walls, Tyrone Area, 1-0
113: Calan Bollman, Chestnut Ridge p. Nathan Pelesky, North Star, 2:23
120: Marcus Gable, Philipsburg Osceola d. Bryce Rodriguez, Carlynton, 10-3
126: Joey Sentipal, Burgettstown d. Camden Koontz, Bedford, 5-2
132: Hunter Horton, Tussey Mountain m.d. Kobi Burkett, Chestnut Ridge, 10-0
138: Austin Foster, Philipsburg Osceola m.d. Chad Weist, Tussey Mountain, 8-0
145: Jack Moyer, Chestnut Ridge d. Dustin Flinn, Forest Hills, 2-1
152: Gavin Stewart, Marion Center d. Justin Richey, Quaker Valley, 8-2
160: Andrew McMonagle, Central Martinsburg p. Trevor Pettit, Beth-Center, 4:03
172: Ethan Barr, McGuffey p. Daniel Moore, Chestnut Ridge, 2:02
189: Myles Baney, Huntingdon p. Tommy Hicks, Tyrone, 2:28
215: Briar Deline, Huntingdon d. Ethan Yingling, West Branch, 7-4 SV
285: Ian Fasano (Mount Pleasant Area) F Ben Sharer (Penns Valley), 4:33
