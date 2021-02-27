High school scores, summaries and schedules for Feb. 27, 2021

Saturday, February 27, 2021 | 10:26 PM

High schools

Basketball

Boys

WPIAL

Nonsection

Saturday’s result

Laurel Highlands 63, Highlands 52

WPIAL playoffs

Class 6A

Preliminary round

Saturday’s result

Canon-McMillan 69, Greensburg Salem 46

First round

Tuesday’s schedule

Canon-McMillan (1-13) at Upper St. Clair (15-1), 6 p.m.; Seneca Valley (10-9) at Mt. Lebanon (9-8), 6 p.m.; North Hills (4-9) at Penn-Trafford (12-5), 6 p.m.; Norwin (7-13) at Butler (10-8), 6 p.m.; Bethel Park (8-9) at Fox Chapel (17-2), 6 p.m.; Central Catholic (12-8) at North Allegheny (14-6), 6 p.m.; Baldwin (6-12) at Hempfield (11-5), 6 p.m.; Peters Township (6-8) at Pine-Richland (10-5), 6 p.m.

Class 5A

Preliminary round

Saturday’s results

Franklin Regional 49, Armstrong 43

McKeesport 78, Hampton 49

Plum 57, West Allegheny 53

Shaler 85, Ringgold 64

South Fayette 59, Woodland Hills 39

Trinity 70, Kiski Area 47

First round

Wednesday’s schedule

McKeesport (7-8) at Chartiers Valley (19-2), 6 p.m.; Albert Gallatin (10-6) at Gateway (8-6), 6 p.m.; Trinity (9-8) at Highlands (13-4), 6 p.m.; Franklin Regional (8-6) at Mars (14-2), 6 p.m.; Plum (8-5) at New Castle (16-2), 6 p.m.; Latrobe (7-6) at Thomas Jefferson (18-4), 6 p.m.; Shaler (8-4) at Laurel Highlands (11-3), 6 p.m.; South Fayette (9-8) at Penn Hills (12-4), 6 p.m.

Class 4A

Preliminary round

Monday’s schedule

Freeport (5-8) at Blackhawk (6-6), 6 p.m.; Southmoreland (2-16) at Derry (5-6), 6 p.m.; Hopewell (1-14) at Mt. Pleasant (8-8), 6 p.m.; Yough (3-12) at Knoch (6-9), 6 p.m.; Beaver (1-16) at Uniontown (6-9), 6 p.m.

First round

Thursday’s schedule

Blackhawk/Freeport winner at Belle Vernon (11-1), 6 p.m.; Ambridge (4-9) at South Park (8-5), 6 p.m.; Southmoreland/Derry winner at Quaker Valley (12-4), 6 p.m.; Mt. Pleasant/Hopewell winner at North Catholic (15-4), 6 p.m.; Yough/Knoch winner at Lincoln Park (14-5), 6 p.m.; Deer Lakes (9-3) at Elizabeth Forward (8-4), 6 p.m.; Uniontown/Beaver winner at Montour (12-7), 6 p.m.; Burrell (9-9) at Central Valley (10-4), 6 p.m.

Class 3A

Preliminary round

Monday’s schedule

Ligonier Valley (4-11) at Brownsville (4-9), 6 p.m.; New Brighton (7-9) at Waynesburg (2-15), 6 p.m.; East Allegheny (1-11) at Laurel (10-10), 6 p.m.; Mohawk (3-18) at McGuffey (9-6), 6 p.m.; Steel Valley (0-4) at Charleroi (11-5), 8 p.m.; Beth-Center (5-10) vs. Apollo-Ridge (8-5) at Charleroi, 6 p.m.; Valley (2-12) at Ellwood City (9-4), 6 p.m.

First round

Thursday’s schedule

Brownsville/Ligonier Valley winner at South Allegheny (14-4), 6 p.m.; Seton LaSalle (9-8) at Brentwood (8-6), 6 p.m.; New Brighton/Waynesburg winner at Aliquippa (10-5), 6 p.m.; Laurel/East Allegheny winner at Washington (12-4), 6 p.m.; McGuffey/Mohawk winner at Neshannock (15-1), 6 p.m.; Charleroi/Steel Valley winner at Beaver Falls (9-4), 6 p.m.; Apollo-Ridge/Beth-Center winner at Shady Side Academy (13-2), 6 p.m.; Ellwood City/Valley winner vs. Avonworth (12-4), 6 p.m.

Class 2A

Preliminary round

Saturday’s results

Burgettstown 59, Riverview 53 (2OT)

California 55, Chartiers-Houston 48

Serra Catholic 72, Carmichaels 55

Sewickley Academy 55, Northgate 15

South Side 54, Clairton 41

Winchester Thurston 76, Jefferson-Morgan 61

First round

Wednesday’s schedule

California (5-4) at OLSH (17-0), 6 p.m.; Monessen (9-7) at Shenango (14-7), 6 p.m.; Winchester Thurston (8-4) at Springdale (12-7), 6 p.m.; Burgettstown (8-11) at Jeannette (12-4), 6 p.m.; Serra Catholic (3-11) vs. Greensburg Central Catholic (13-3), 6 p.m.; Sewickley Academy (9-7) at Carlynton (12-4), 6 p.m.; South Side (6-11) at Sto-Rox (9-5), 6 p.m.; Fort Cherry (12-6) at Frazier (17-3), 6 p.m.

Class A

First round

Tuesday’s schedule

Avella (7-12) at St. Joseph (8-10), 6 p.m.; Nazareth Prep (3-14) vs. Imani Christian (10-2) at Peters Township, 6 p.m.; Aquinas Academy (7-7) at Union (7-4), 6 p.m.; West Greene (2-12) at Rochester (11-4), 6 p.m.; Western Beaver (10-4) at Geibel (9-6), 6 p.m.; Propel Montour (2-11) vs. Eden Christian (10-1) at North Allegheny, 6 p.m.; Mapletown (4-8) at Leechburg (6-4), 6 p.m.

Quarterfinals

Friday’s schedule

St. Joseph/Avella winner at Bishop Canevin (13-4), 6 p.m.

Girls

WPIAL

Nonsection

Saturday’s results

Chartiers Valley 84, West Greene 47

Montour 42, Fort Cherry 31

Upper St. Clair 62, Woodland Hills 37

WPIAL playoffs

Class 6A

First round

Wednesday’s schedule

Baldwin (8-7) at Penn-Trafford (10-6), 6 p.m.; Seneca Valley (3-13) at Mt. Lebanon (14-3), 6 p.m.; Shaler (4-11) at Bethel Park (13-3), 6 p.m.; Pine-Richland (6-10) at Peters Township (6-7), 8 p.m.; North Hills (3-14) at Norwin (11-4), 6 p.m.; Hempfield (4-8) at Butler (9-8), 6 p.m.

Quarterfinals

Friday’s schedule

Pine-Richland/Peters Township winner at Upper St. Clair (12-2), 5 p.m.

March 6 schedule

Baldwin/Penn-Trafford winner at North Allegheny (19-1), noon

Class 5A

Preliminary round

Monday’s schedule

Gateway (7-10) at Mars (8-9), 6 p.m.; Ringgold (2-13) at Fox Chapel (10-7), 6 p.m.; Uniontown (3-16) at Penn Hills (9-6), 6 p.m.; Greensburg Salem (8-11) at Albert Gallatin (13-6), 6 p.m.; Franklin Regional (5-9) at Armstrong (9-5), 6 p.m.; Lincoln Park (15-7) at Plum (6-7), 6 p.m.; Kiski Area (3-16) at McKeesport (14-4), 6 p.m.; Laurel Highlands (4-14) at Oakland Catholic (10-9), 6 p.m.; Indiana (8-9) at Moon (6-11), 6 p.m.; Connellsville (6-7) at South Fayette (13-5), 6 p.m.

First round

Thursday’s schedule

Gateway/Mars winner at Trinity (18-1), 6 p.m.; Greensburg Salem/Albert Gallatin winner at Thomas Jefferson (11-8), 6 p.m.; Franklin Regional/Armstrong winner at Woodland Hills (11-5), 6 p.m.; Lincoln Park/Plum winner at Chartiers Valley (18-3), 6 p.m.; Indiana/Moon winner at Hampton (14-5), 6 p.m.; Connellsville/South Fayette winner at Latrobe (12-2), 6 p.m.

Class 4A

First round

Tuesday’s schedule

Burrell (9-9) at Beaver (16-0), 6 p.m.; Elizabeth Forward (7-5) at Central Valley (8-11), 6 p.m.; Hopewell (4-10) at Knoch (8-1), 6 p.m.; Highlands (8-12) at Blackhawk (12-5), 6 p.m.; New Castle (5-10) at Quaker Valley (12-4), 6 p.m.; Belle Vernon (9-7) at Montour (11-9), 6 p.m.; Deer Lakes (6-5) at Southmoreland (14-4), 6 p.m.; Mt. Pleasant (10-7) at Freeport (9-2), 6 p.m.

Class 3A

Preliminary round

Saturday’s results

Brownsville 55, Steel Valley 43

Washington 34, South Allegheny 30

First round

Wednesday’s schedule

Brownsville (2-8) at North Catholic (15-2), 6 p.m.; Avonworth (8-6) at Freedom (5-6), 6 p.m.; McGuffey (5-6) at Laurel (16-2), 6 p.m.; Ellwood City (4-7) at South Park (9-2), 6 p.m.; Washington (7-8) at Mohawk (13-4), 6 p.m.; Charleroi (8-8) at Keystone Oaks (10-7), 6 p.m.; Beaver Falls (5-13) at Brentwood (12-1), 6 p.m.; East Allegheny (6-6) at Waynesburg (12-4), 6 p.m.

Class 2A

Preliminary round

Saturday’s results

Aliquippa 59, Springdale 28

Chartiers-Houston 27, Frazier 18

Greensburg Central Catholic 72, Northgate 12

Seton LaSalle 67, Jeannette 18

South Side 60, Sto-Rox 56

First round

Tuesday’s schedule

Aliquippa (6-11) at Neshannock (13-2), 6 p.m.; Fort Cherry (10-8) at California (10-3), 6 p.m.; Seton LaSalle (6-5) at Sewickley Academy (11-5), 6 p.m.; Greensburg C.C. (8-4) at Burgettstown (15-2), 6 p.m.; South Side (5-12) at Serra Catholic (13-0), 6 p.m.; Carlynton (9-9) at Shenango (14-6), 6 p.m.; Chartiers-Houston (9-6) vs. Winchester Thurston (10-3) at TBD, 6 p.m.; Apollo-Ridge (7-4) at OLSH (12-5), 6 p.m.

Class A

First round

Thursday’s schedule

St. Joseph (6-12) at Avella (9-9), 6 p.m.; Jefferson-Morgan (3-11) at Aquinas Academy (12-4), 6 p.m.; Mapletown (6-5) at Clairton (10-3), 6 p.m.; Riverview (6-6) at Bishop Canevin (6-6), 6 p.m.; Union (9-10) at Monessen (9-10), 6 p.m.

Quarterfinals

March 8 schedule

St. Joseph/Avella winner at Rochester (12-3), 6 p.m.; Riverview/Bishop Canevin winner at West Greene (15-2), 6 p.m.; Union/Monessen winner vs. Eden Christian (10-6) at TBD, 6 p.m.

Diving

WPIAL

Championships

Saturday’s results

At North Allegheny

Boys

1. David Manelis, Fox Chapel, 571.75; 2. Will Schenk, North Allegheny 449.45; 3. Trevor Elliott, Seneca Valley, 396.15; 4. Xander Lentz, Penn-Trafford, 387.7; 5. Jeremiah Laslavic, Seneca Valley, 379.05, 6. Matthew Laslavic, Seneca Valley, 371.6; 7. Sam Levy, Upper St. Clair, 350.3; 8. Aidan Ireland, Fox Chapel, 343.9; 9. Lucas Rodgers, North Allegheny, ; 10. Caleb Carone, Penn-Trafford, 325.4; 11. Sam Hersick, Seneca Valley, 324.1; 12. Luke Hoolahan, Penn Hills, 13. Dylan McCabe, Pine-Richland, 307.5; 14. Michael Donahue, Moon, 292.3; 15. Luke Dale, West Allegheny, 268.4; 16. Jasper Harter-Hughes, Bethel Park, 254.4

Girls

1. Christina Shi, North Allegheny, 532.65; 2. Maya Ennis, North Allegheny, 495.6; 3. Zoe Ky, North Allegheny, 466; 4. Ashley Felitsky, Seneca Valley, 396.25; 5. Hannah Polosky, Latrobe, 395.35; 6. Lauren Bisignani, Latrobe, 386.05; 7. Rylie Smith, Seneca Valley, 367.85; 8. Emily Mueller, Mars, 348.6; 9. Grace Nelson, Moon, 347.8; 10. Addison Burnette, Upper St. Clair, 341.75; 11. Maddie Alexander, Pine-Richland, 339.25; 12. Annelise Craig, Hampton, 333.9; 13. Kristen Maybach, Mars, 332.1; 14. Maura Szebalskie, Butler, 322.1; 15. Maddie Whitewolf, North Allegheny, 321.4; 16. Ashia Lovelace, Gateway, 279.2

Gymnastics

WPIAL championships

At Moon

Saturday’s results

Diamond Division

All-around

1. Carolyn Grimm, Central Valley, 38.750; 2. Ashlynn Ealy, Hopewell, 37.725; 3. Kayce Tomasic, Hempfield, 37.375

Bars

1. Sara Eskew, Mt. Lebanon, 9.725; 2. Carolyn Grimm, Central Valley, 9.525; 3. Daisy Lewis, Freedom, 9.400

Beam

1. Carolyn Grimm, Central Valley, 9.800; Ashlynn Ealy, Hopewell, 9.500; 3. Daisy Lewis, Freedom, 9.45

Floor

1. Carolyn Grimm, Central Valley, 9.675; 2. Kayce Tomasic, Hempfield, 9.600; 3. Ashlynn Ealy, Hopewell, 9.425

Vault

1. Kayce Tomasic, Hempfield, 9.775; 2. Carolyn Grimm, Central Valley, 9.750; 3. Capriana Biondi, Penn-Trafford, 9.725

Gold Division

All-around

1. Megan Grimm, Central Valley, 36.200; 2. Leah DeChellis, Blackhawk, 35.625; 3. Alyssa Bruno, Central Valley, 35.275

Bars

1. Sarah Kvortek, Plum, 8.700; 2. Megan Grimm, Central Valley, 8.650; 3. Alexa Misselwitz, West Allegheny, 8.525

Beam

1. Ella Costa, Thomas Jefferson, 9.400; 2. Megan Grimm, Central Valley, 9.000; 3. Mikayla Bilbie, Thomas Jefferson, 8.950

Floor

1. Ella Costa, Thomas Jefferson, 9.200; 2. Isabelle Coulter, Moon, 9.175; 3. MacKenzie Ann Cruise, West Allegheny, 9.150

Vault

1. Megan Grimm, Central Valley, 9.525; 2. Lilly George, Moon, 9.500; 3. Leah DeChellis, Blackhawk, 9.350

Silver Division

All-around

1. Amber Wilson, Central Valley, 34.725; 2. Olivia Sedlacek, Hopewell, 34.475; 3. Alexandria Biela, Beaver, 33.500

Bars

1. Cailey Dolata, Central Valley, 8.500; 2. Amber Wilson, Central Valley, 8.400; 3. Olivia Sedlacek, Hopewell, 8.125

Beam

1. Olivia Sedlacek, Hopewell, 8.800; 2. Jocelyn Scardina, Highlands, 8.700; 3. Zoe Fitzsimmons, Fox Chapel, 8.650

Floor

1. Amber Wilson, Central Valley, 8.750; 2. Sydney Svihla, West Allegheny, 8.700; 3. Sophia Stoicovy, Thomas Jefferson, 8.625

Vault

1. Amber Wilson, Central Valley, 9.325; 2. Kali Burke, West Allegheny, 9.200; 3. Cassidy Rega, Seton LaSalle, 9.150

Friday’s team results

1. Central Valley, 144.850; 2. Moon, 144.950; 3. Hopewell, 142.675; 4. Thomas Jefferson, 141.950; 5. Baldwin, 125.900; 6. Pine-Richland, 122.175

Wrestling

Saturday’s results

WPIAL

Class AAA

At Canon-McMillan

Championship

106: Tyler Chappell, Seneca Valley d, Antonino Walker, Plum, 5-2

113: Vincent Kilkeary, Latrobe p. Troy Hohman, Penn Trafford, 2:39

120: Dylan Coy, North Allegheny d. Mac Church, Waynesburg, 4-3

126: Carter Dibert, Franklin Regional d. Ethan Berginc, Hempfield, 8-5

132: Dylan Chappell, Seneca Valley d. Briar Priest, Hempfield, 7-5

138: Cole Homet, Waynesburg d. Finn Solomon, Franklin Regional, 4-2

145: Wyatt Henson, Waynesburg d. John Altieri, Norwin, 8-3

152: Alejandro Herrera-Rondon, Seneca Valley d. Rocco Welsh, Waynesburg, 2-0

160: Cole Spencer, Pine Richland d. Chase Kranitz, Norwin, 3-1

172: Luca Augustine, Waynesburg d. Sammy Starr, Kiski Area, 2-1

189: Justin Hart, Hampton d. Brayden Roscosky, Kiski Area, 3-2

215: Cole Weightman, Belle Vernon d. Logan Harmon, Armstrong, 7-0

285: Isaiah Vance, Hempfield d. Billy McChesney, Greensburg Salem, 1-0

Third place

106: Andrew Binni, Canon-McMillan m.d. Jake Layton, Connellsville, 11-1

113: Joseph Simon, Waynesburg d. Anthony Ferraro, Pine Richland, 4-2 SV

120: Chad Ozias, Connellsville d. Ethan Lebin, Hempfield, 8-4

126: Nick Gorman, North Allegheny p. Mason Prinkey, Connellsville, 0:48

132: Colton Stoneking, Waynesburg dq Nate Roth, Latrobe, 4:44

138: Dylan Evans, Chartiers Valley d. Lucas Kapusta, Hempfield, 3-1 SV

145: Ty Linsenbigler, Hempfield d. Kelin Laffey, Pine Richland, 2-1

152: Jared Keslar, Connellsville d. Garrett Thompson, Franklin Regional, 6-2

160: Collin McCorkle, North Allegheny d. Enzo Morlacci, Kiski Area, 3-2 UTB

172: Brian Finnerty, Thomas Jefferson d. Matthew Furman, Canon-McMillan, 6-3

189: Cooper Baxter, Butler d. Corey Boerio, Latrobe, 7-2

215: Ty Banco, Trinity d. Tyler Rohaley, Canon-McMillan, 3-2

285: Dawson Dietz, Hampton p. Tyson Brophy, Trinity, 1:35

Semifinals

106: Chappell, Seneca Valley d. Binni, Canon-McMillan), 1-0; Walker, Plum d. Szewczyk, Waynesburg, 3-0

113: Kilkeary, Latrobe m.d. Ferraro, Pine Richland), 12-1; Hohman, Penn Trafford d. Simon, Waynesburg, 8-3

120: Church, Waynesburg d. Lebin, Hempfield), 3-2; Coy, North Allegheny d. Houpt, Canon-McMillan, 7-0

126: Dibert, Franklin Regional m.d. Phaturos, Waynesburg), 13-0; Berginc, Hempfield p. Reihner, Trinity, 3:01

132: Chappell, Seneca Valley p. Roth, Latrobe), 0:46; Priest, Hempfield d. Stoneking, Waynesburg), 9-6

138: Homet, Waynesburg d. Kapusta, Hempfield), 2-1; Solomon, Franklin Regional d. Evans, Chartiers Valley, 7-6

145: Henson, Waynesburg d. Laffey, Pine Richland, 5-1; Altieri, Norwin d. Linsenbigler, Hempfield, 5-4

152: Herrera-Rondon, Seneca Valley d. Thompson, Franklin Regional), 9-2; Welsh, Waynesburg d. Keslar, Connellsville, 7-6

160: Spencer, Pine Richland d. McCorkle, North Allegheny, 1-0; Kranitz, Norwin d. Morlacci, Kiski Area, 4-3

172: Augustine, Waynesburg p. Furman, Canon-McMillan, 4:23; Starr, Kiski Area m.d. Finnerty, Thomas Jefferson, 9-0

189: Hart, Hampton d. Hoffman, Belle Vernon, 7-2; Roscosky, Kiski Area d. Baxter, Butler, 6-4 SV

215: Weightman, Belle Vernon p. Banco, Trinity, 0:59; Harmon, Armstrong p. Leczo, North Allegheny, 2:26

285: McChesney, Greensburg Salem d. Pomykata, Butler, 3-1; Vance, Hempfield p. Dietz, Hampton, 1:05

PIAA Southwest regional

Class AA

at IUP

Championship

106: Cooper Hornack, Burrell d. Landon Bainey, West Branch, 4-3 UTB

113: Chris Vargo, Bentworth d. Bryce Beatty, Mount Union, 8-1

120: Mason Gibson, Bishop McCort t.f. Hunter Walk, Tyrone, 25-9, 4:35

126: Joey Fischer, South Park d. Easton Toth, Forest Hills, 7-2

132: Jackson Arrington, Forest Hills p. Zack Witmer, St. Joseph’s, 3:57

138: Brock McMillen, Glendale d. Ian Oswalt, Burrell, 5-2

145: Kenny Duschek, Blackhawk d. Tyler Cymmerman, Derry, 3-1

152: Grant Mackay, Laurel d. Luke Moore, Chestnut Ridge, 2-0

160: AJ Corrado, Burrell p. Oleg Melnyk, Carlynton, 3:58

172: Rune Lawrence, Frazier p. Malachi Duvall, Penns Valley, 5:37

189: Trent Schultheis, Freedom medical forfeit Patrick Cutchember, Quaker Valley

215: Dayton Pitzer, Mt. Pleasant p. Collin Milko, Carlynton, 2:11

285: Marvin Beatty, Marion Center d. Jalen Stephens, Meyersdale, 5-0

Third place

106: Jack Kazalas, Quaker Valley d. Parker Sentipal, Burgettstown, 7-5

113: Coen Bainey, Bald Eagle Area d. Damon Michaels, Elizabeth Forward, 7-5

120: Trevor Husick, Tussey Mountain d. Gaven Suica, Burgettstown, 4-2 SV

126: Ross Dull, Chestnut Ridge p. Cooper Gilham, Bald Eagle Area, 2:03

132: Kyle McCollum, Beth-Center d. Jamison Poklembo, Mt. Pleasant, 3-2 TB2

138: Amonn Ohl, St. Joseph’s p. Ryan Harbert, Ligonier Valley, 0:24

145: Cooper Warshel, Richland m.d. Tyler Berish, Beth-Center, 10-1

152: Hudson Holbay, Westmont Hilltop d. Connor Yoder, North Star, 6-4

160: Ryan Weyandt, Forest Hills d. Hunter Weitoish, Philipsburg Osceola, 4-1

172: Suds Dubler, Glendale d. Noah Gnibus, Mt. Pleasant, 2-1

189: Ian Eckenrode, Cambria Heights d. Shane Kemper, Burgettstown, 2-0

215: Eli Reese, Knoch d. Parker Moore, Philipsburg Osceola, 5-3 SV

285: Mitch Miles, Laurel p. Matthew Watkins, Tussey Mountain, 1:19

Fifth place

106: Lucas Fye, Bald Eagle Area d. Korry Walls, Tyrone Area, 1-0

113: Calan Bollman, Chestnut Ridge p. Nathan Pelesky, North Star, 2:23

120: Marcus Gable, Philipsburg Osceola d. Bryce Rodriguez, Carlynton, 10-3

126: Joey Sentipal, Burgettstown d. Camden Koontz, Bedford, 5-2

132: Hunter Horton, Tussey Mountain m.d. Kobi Burkett, Chestnut Ridge, 10-0

138: Austin Foster, Philipsburg Osceola m.d. Chad Weist, Tussey Mountain, 8-0

145: Jack Moyer, Chestnut Ridge d. Dustin Flinn, Forest Hills, 2-1

152: Gavin Stewart, Marion Center d. Justin Richey, Quaker Valley, 8-2

160: Andrew McMonagle, Central Martinsburg p. Trevor Pettit, Beth-Center, 4:03

172: Ethan Barr, McGuffey p. Daniel Moore, Chestnut Ridge, 2:02

189: Myles Baney, Huntingdon p. Tommy Hicks, Tyrone, 2:28

215: Briar Deline, Huntingdon d. Ethan Yingling, West Branch, 7-4 SV

285: Ian Fasano (Mount Pleasant Area) F Ben Sharer (Penns Valley), 4:33

