High school scores, summaries and schedules for Jan. 18, 2022
By:
Wednesday, January 19, 2022 | 12:27 AM
High School
Basketball
Boys
Tuesday’s results
Class 6A
Section 1
Pine-Richland 66, Butler 65
North Hills 63, Seneca Valley 40
Section 2
Baldwin 86, Bethel Park 66
Canon-McMillan 57, Peters Township 44
Upper St. Clair 48, Mt. Lebanon 46
Section 3
Fox Chapel 54, Central Catholic 37
Hempfield 82, Greensburg Salem 72
Penn-Trafford 56, Norwin 45
Class 5A
Section 1
Albert Gallatin 75, Ringgold 67
Laurel Highlands 75, Connellsville 21
West Mifflin 63, Thomas Jefferson 54
Section 2
New Castle 68, Chartiers Valley 59
South Fayette 52, Trinity 38
West Allegheny at Moon, ppd.
Section 3
Gateway 56, Franklin Regional 35
Kiski Area 77, Latrobe 51
Woodland Hills 52, Penn Hills 47
Section 4
Armstrong at Indiana, ppd.
Mars 69, Hampton 52
Highlands 70, Plum 35
Class 4A
Section 1
Burrell 55, Keystone Oaks 53
North Catholic 82, Deer Lakes 67
Freeport 73, Knoch 60
Section 2
Quaker Valley 89, Ambridge 47
Central Valley 49, Beaver 47
Montour 82, Hopewell 44
Lincoln Park 58, Blackhawk 55
Section 3
Belle Vernon 68, Elizabeth Forward 48
Yough 52, Southmoreland 38
Class 3A
Section 1
Beaver Falls 55, Riverside 41
Ellwood City 49, Laurel 32
Neshannock 63, Mohawk 39
Section 2
New Brighton 65, Freedom 63
Seton LaSalle 65, Avonworth 60
Aliquippa 66, Summit Academy 48
Section 3
South Allegheny 52, East Allegheny 35
Ligonier Valley at Apollo-Ridge, ppd.
Shady Side Academy 76, Valley 29
Section 4
Charleroi 60, Beth-Center 29
Brownsville 61, Waynesburg 34
McGuffey at Washington, ppd.
Class 2A
Section 1
Our Lady of the Sacred Heart at Sewickley Academy, ppd.
South Side 58, Shenango 52
Springdale 78, Riverview 63
Section 2
Northgate 72, Burgettstown 49
Carlynton 60, Chartiers-Houston 33
Fort Cherry 51, Sto-Rox 46
Section 3
Greensburg Central Catholic 73, Serra Catholic 59
Jeannette 65, Clairton 49
Winchester Thurston 90, Propel Braddock Hills 50
Section 4
California 54, Bentworth 47
Jefferson-Morgan at Carmichaels, ppd.
Monessen 66, Frazier 35
Class A
Section 1
Nazareth Prep 57, Cornell 52
Eden Christian 46, Rochester 43
Union 70, Western Beaver 39
Section 2
West Greene 70, Avella 69
Bishop Canevin 97, Propel Montour 33
Geibel at Mapletown, ppd.
Section 3
Imani Christian 91, Aquinas Academy 76
Leechburg at Neighborhood Academy, ppd.
St. Joseph 64, Propel Andrew Street 37
Nonsection
North Allegheny 67, Erie McDowell 37
Wednesday’s schedule
Class 4A
Section 3
Uniontown at Mt. Pleasant, 7:30 p.m.
Class 3A
Section 2
Avonworth at Freedom, 7:30 p.m.
Section 3
Steel Valley at East Allegheny, 7:30 p.m.
Nonsection
Albert Gallatin at Uniontown, 7:30 p.m.
Belle Vernon at Laurel Highlands, 7:30 p.m.
Brentwood at Chartiers-Houston, 7:30 p.m.
Laurel at Freedom, 7:30 p.m.
Mapletown at Carmichaels, 7:30 p.m.
Northgate at Propel Braddock Hills, 7:30 p.m.
Ringgold at Charleroi, 7:30 p.m.
Slippery Rock at Armstrong, 7:30 p.m.
West Greene at Bentworth, 7:30 p.m.
Southwest Christian Athletic Conference
Cheswick Christian Academy at Trinity Christian, 5:30 p.m.
Girls
Tuesday’s results
Class 6A
Section 1
Seneca Valley 64, Butler 41
Norwin 29, Penn-Trafford 14
Section 2
Peters Township 70, Canon-McMillan 28
Class 5A
Section 2
Armstrong at Indiana, ppd.
Mars 57, Hampton 50
Kiski Area at Plum, ppd.
Section 3
Albert Gallatin at Uniontown, (n)
Connellsville 59, Laurel Highlands 34
Section 4
Gateway 57, Franklin Regional 51
Woodland Hills 72, Penn Hills 46
Class 4A
Section 1
Highlands 60, Deer Lakes 45
Knoch 54, Freeport 33
Section 2
Quaker Valley 55, Ambridge 28
Class 3A
Section 1
Freedom 56, Beaver Falls 32
Section 2
Waynesburg 62, Brownsville 29
South Park 65, Charleroi 33
McGuffey at Washington, ppd.
Section 3
Avonworth 37, Shady Side Academy 16
South Allegheny 54, East Allegheny 21
Class 2A
Section 1
South Side 66, New Brighton 9
Section 3
Chartiers-Houston 42, Carlynton 16
Section 4
Apollo-Ridge at Springdale, ppd.
Class A
Section 1
Union 43, Rochester 41
Section 2
West Greene 64, Avella 27
Nonsection
Trinity 60, McKeesport 26
Monessen 50, Frazier 20
Mt. Pleasant 44, Derry 37
Fox Chapel 50, North Hills 24
Thomas Jefferson 54, West Mifflin 37
Valley at Ligonier Valley, ppd.
Wednesday’s schedule
Class 5A
Section 1
Lincoln Park at Oakland Catholic, 6 p.m.
Section 4
Greensburg Salem at Gateway, 7:30 p.m.
Class 4A
Section 3
Southmoreland at Yough, 7:30 p.m.
Class A
Section 1
Cornell at Bishop Canevin, 7 p.m.
Nonconference
South Fayette at McKeesport, 7 p.m.
Nonsection
Bishop Canevin at Serra Catholic, 6 p.m.
Central Valley at Shenango, 7:30 p.m.
Ligonier Valley at Jeannette, 6 p.m.
Northgate at Clairton, 6 p.m.
Seton LaSalle at Steel Valley, 6 p.m.
St. Joseph at Apollo-Ridge, 7:30 p.m.
Uniontown at California, 7:30 p.m.
Hockey
PIHL
Tuesday’s results
Class 3A
Canon McMillan 6, Cathedral Prep 5 (OT)
Class 2A
Meadville 5, Montour 2
Class A
North Catholic 5, Hampton 4
Quaker Valley 9, Wheeling Central Catholic 3
Class B
Wilmington 8, Burrell 1
Ringgold 14, Trinity 3
Swimming
Tuesday’s results
Nonsection
Boys
Hempfield 94, Gateway 89
Girls
Hempfield 96, Gateway 89
Wrestling
Tuesday’s results
Class 3A
Section 2A
Baldwin 37, Belle Vernon 36
Class 2A
Section 3B
Mt. Pleasant 76, Yough 0
Wednesday’s schedule
Class 3A
Section 1A
Armstrong at Indiana, 7 p.m.
Fox Chapel at Hampton, 7 p.m.
Kiski Area at Highlands, 7 p.m.
Section 1B
Franklin Regional at Penn-Trafford, 7 p.m.
Gateway at Plum, 7 p.m.
Penn Hills at Woodland Hills, 7 p.m.
Section 2A
Albert Gallatin at Connellsville, 7 p.m.
West Mifflin at Thomas Jefferson, 7:30 p.m.
Section 2B
Hempfield at Norwin, 7 p.m.
Latrobe at Greensburg Salem, 7 p.m.
Section 3A
Beaver at New Castle, 7 p.m.
Seneca Valley at Butler, 7 p.m.
West Allegheny at Moon, 7 p.m.
Section 4A
Chartiers Valley at South Fayette, 7 p.m.
Waynesburg at Canon-McMillan, 7 p.m.
Section 4B
Bethel Park at Peters Township, 7 p.m.
Central Catholic at Ringgold, 7 p.m.
Upper St. Clair at Mt. Lebanon, 7 p.m.
Class 2A
Section 1A
Chartiers-Houston at Burgettstown, 7 p.m.
Keystone Oaks at South Park, 7 p.m.
Washington at Fort Cherry, 7 p.m.
Section 1B
Bentworth at West Greene, 7 p.m.
Jefferson-Morgan at Frazier, 7 p.m.
McGuffey at Beth-Center, 7 p.m.
Section 2B
Carlynton at Hopewell, 7 p.m.
Quaker Valley at Avonworth, 7 p.m.
South Side at Montour, 7 p.m.
Section 3A
Knoch at Summit Academy, 7 p.m.
North Catholic at South Allegheny, 7 p.m.
Riverview at South Allegheny, 7 p.m.
Riverview vs. North Catholic, 7 p.m.
Valley at Burrell, 7 p.m.
Section 3B
Mt. Pleasant at Derry, 7 p.m.
Southmoreland at Ligonier Valley, 7 p.m.
Yough at Elizabeth Forward, 7 p.m.
Nonsection
Freedom at Fort Cherry, 8 p.m.
All schedules are subject to change. To report scores or schedule changes, email ptrsports@triblive.com.
