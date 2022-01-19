High school scores, summaries and schedules for Jan. 18, 2022

Wednesday, January 19, 2022 | 12:27 AM

High School

Basketball

Boys

Tuesday’s results

Class 6A

Section 1

Pine-Richland 66, Butler 65

North Hills 63, Seneca Valley 40

Section 2

Baldwin 86, Bethel Park 66

Canon-McMillan 57, Peters Township 44

Upper St. Clair 48, Mt. Lebanon 46

Section 3

Fox Chapel 54, Central Catholic 37

Hempfield 82, Greensburg Salem 72

Penn-Trafford 56, Norwin 45

Class 5A

Section 1

Albert Gallatin 75, Ringgold 67

Laurel Highlands 75, Connellsville 21

West Mifflin 63, Thomas Jefferson 54

Section 2

New Castle 68, Chartiers Valley 59

South Fayette 52, Trinity 38

West Allegheny at Moon, ppd.

Section 3

Gateway 56, Franklin Regional 35

Kiski Area 77, Latrobe 51

Woodland Hills 52, Penn Hills 47

Section 4

Armstrong at Indiana, ppd.

Mars 69, Hampton 52

Highlands 70, Plum 35

Class 4A

Section 1

Burrell 55, Keystone Oaks 53

North Catholic 82, Deer Lakes 67

Freeport 73, Knoch 60

Section 2

Quaker Valley 89, Ambridge 47

Central Valley 49, Beaver 47

Montour 82, Hopewell 44

Lincoln Park 58, Blackhawk 55

Section 3

Belle Vernon 68, Elizabeth Forward 48

Yough 52, Southmoreland 38

Class 3A

Section 1

Beaver Falls 55, Riverside 41

Ellwood City 49, Laurel 32

Neshannock 63, Mohawk 39

Section 2

New Brighton 65, Freedom 63

Seton LaSalle 65, Avonworth 60

Aliquippa 66, Summit Academy 48

Section 3

South Allegheny 52, East Allegheny 35

Ligonier Valley at Apollo-Ridge, ppd.

Shady Side Academy 76, Valley 29

Section 4

Charleroi 60, Beth-Center 29

Brownsville 61, Waynesburg 34

McGuffey at Washington, ppd.

Class 2A

Section 1

Our Lady of the Sacred Heart at Sewickley Academy, ppd.

South Side 58, Shenango 52

Springdale 78, Riverview 63

Section 2

Northgate 72, Burgettstown 49

Carlynton 60, Chartiers-Houston 33

Fort Cherry 51, Sto-Rox 46

Section 3

Greensburg Central Catholic 73, Serra Catholic 59

Jeannette 65, Clairton 49

Winchester Thurston 90, Propel Braddock Hills 50

Section 4

California 54, Bentworth 47

Jefferson-Morgan at Carmichaels, ppd.

Monessen 66, Frazier 35

Class A

Section 1

Nazareth Prep 57, Cornell 52

Eden Christian 46, Rochester 43

Union 70, Western Beaver 39

Section 2

West Greene 70, Avella 69

Bishop Canevin 97, Propel Montour 33

Geibel at Mapletown, ppd.

Section 3

Imani Christian 91, Aquinas Academy 76

Leechburg at Neighborhood Academy, ppd.

St. Joseph 64, Propel Andrew Street 37

Nonsection

North Allegheny 67, Erie McDowell 37

Wednesday’s schedule

Class 4A

Section 3

Uniontown at Mt. Pleasant, 7:30 p.m.

Class 3A

Section 2

Avonworth at Freedom, 7:30 p.m.

Section 3

Steel Valley at East Allegheny, 7:30 p.m.

Nonsection

Albert Gallatin at Uniontown, 7:30 p.m.

Belle Vernon at Laurel Highlands, 7:30 p.m.

Brentwood at Chartiers-Houston, 7:30 p.m.

Laurel at Freedom, 7:30 p.m.

Mapletown at Carmichaels, 7:30 p.m.

Northgate at Propel Braddock Hills, 7:30 p.m.

Ringgold at Charleroi, 7:30 p.m.

Slippery Rock at Armstrong, 7:30 p.m.

West Greene at Bentworth, 7:30 p.m.

Southwest Christian Athletic Conference

Cheswick Christian Academy at Trinity Christian, 5:30 p.m.

Girls

Tuesday’s results

Class 6A

Section 1

Seneca Valley 64, Butler 41

Norwin 29, Penn-Trafford 14

Section 2

Peters Township 70, Canon-McMillan 28

Class 5A

Section 2

Armstrong at Indiana, ppd.

Mars 57, Hampton 50

Kiski Area at Plum, ppd.

Section 3

Albert Gallatin at Uniontown, (n)

Connellsville 59, Laurel Highlands 34

Section 4

Gateway 57, Franklin Regional 51

Woodland Hills 72, Penn Hills 46

Class 4A

Section 1

Highlands 60, Deer Lakes 45

Knoch 54, Freeport 33

Section 2

Quaker Valley 55, Ambridge 28

Class 3A

Section 1

Freedom 56, Beaver Falls 32

Section 2

Waynesburg 62, Brownsville 29

South Park 65, Charleroi 33

McGuffey at Washington, ppd.

Section 3

Avonworth 37, Shady Side Academy 16

South Allegheny 54, East Allegheny 21

Class 2A

Section 1

South Side 66, New Brighton 9

Section 3

Chartiers-Houston 42, Carlynton 16

Section 4

Apollo-Ridge at Springdale, ppd.

Class A

Section 1

Union 43, Rochester 41

Section 2

West Greene 64, Avella 27

Nonsection

Trinity 60, McKeesport 26

Monessen 50, Frazier 20

Mt. Pleasant 44, Derry 37

Fox Chapel 50, North Hills 24

Thomas Jefferson 54, West Mifflin 37

Valley at Ligonier Valley, ppd.

Wednesday’s schedule

Class 5A

Section 1

Lincoln Park at Oakland Catholic, 6 p.m.

Section 4

Greensburg Salem at Gateway, 7:30 p.m.

Class 4A

Section 3

Southmoreland at Yough, 7:30 p.m.

Class A

Section 1

Cornell at Bishop Canevin, 7 p.m.

Nonconference

South Fayette at McKeesport, 7 p.m.

Nonsection

Bishop Canevin at Serra Catholic, 6 p.m.

Central Valley at Shenango, 7:30 p.m.

Ligonier Valley at Jeannette, 6 p.m.

Northgate at Clairton, 6 p.m.

Seton LaSalle at Steel Valley, 6 p.m.

St. Joseph at Apollo-Ridge, 7:30 p.m.

Uniontown at California, 7:30 p.m.

Hockey

PIHL

Tuesday’s results

Class 3A

Canon McMillan 6, Cathedral Prep 5 (OT)

Class 2A

Meadville 5, Montour 2

Class A

North Catholic 5, Hampton 4

Quaker Valley 9, Wheeling Central Catholic 3

Class B

Wilmington 8, Burrell 1

Ringgold 14, Trinity 3

Swimming

Tuesday’s results

Nonsection

Boys

Hempfield 94, Gateway 89

Girls

Hempfield 96, Gateway 89

Wrestling

Tuesday’s results

Class 3A

Section 2A

Baldwin 37, Belle Vernon 36

Class 2A

Section 3B

Mt. Pleasant 76, Yough 0

Wednesday’s schedule

Class 3A

Section 1A

Armstrong at Indiana, 7 p.m.

Fox Chapel at Hampton, 7 p.m.

Kiski Area at Highlands, 7 p.m.

Section 1B

Franklin Regional at Penn-Trafford, 7 p.m.

Gateway at Plum, 7 p.m.

Penn Hills at Woodland Hills, 7 p.m.

Section 2A

Albert Gallatin at Connellsville, 7 p.m.

West Mifflin at Thomas Jefferson, 7:30 p.m.

Section 2B

Hempfield at Norwin, 7 p.m.

Latrobe at Greensburg Salem, 7 p.m.

Section 3A

Beaver at New Castle, 7 p.m.

Seneca Valley at Butler, 7 p.m.

West Allegheny at Moon, 7 p.m.

Section 4A

Chartiers Valley at South Fayette, 7 p.m.

Waynesburg at Canon-McMillan, 7 p.m.

Section 4B

Bethel Park at Peters Township, 7 p.m.

Central Catholic at Ringgold, 7 p.m.

Upper St. Clair at Mt. Lebanon, 7 p.m.

Class 2A

Section 1A

Chartiers-Houston at Burgettstown, 7 p.m.

Keystone Oaks at South Park, 7 p.m.

Washington at Fort Cherry, 7 p.m.

Section 1B

Bentworth at West Greene, 7 p.m.

Jefferson-Morgan at Frazier, 7 p.m.

McGuffey at Beth-Center, 7 p.m.

Section 2B

Carlynton at Hopewell, 7 p.m.

Quaker Valley at Avonworth, 7 p.m.

South Side at Montour, 7 p.m.

Section 3A

Knoch at Summit Academy, 7 p.m.

North Catholic at South Allegheny, 7 p.m.

Riverview at South Allegheny, 7 p.m.

Riverview vs. North Catholic, 7 p.m.

Valley at Burrell, 7 p.m.

Section 3B

Mt. Pleasant at Derry, 7 p.m.

Southmoreland at Ligonier Valley, 7 p.m.

Yough at Elizabeth Forward, 7 p.m.

Nonsection

Freedom at Fort Cherry, 8 p.m.

All schedules are subject to change. To report scores or schedule changes, email ptrsports@triblive.com.