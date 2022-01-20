High school scores, summaries and schedules for Jan. 19, 2022
Thursday, January 20, 2022 | 12:46 AM
High School
Basketball
Boys
Wednesday’s schedule
Class 4A
Section 3
Uniontown 70, Mt. Pleasant 55
Class 3A
Section 2
Avonworth 73, Freedom 48
Section 3
Steel Valley at East Allegheny, (n)
Nonsection
Albert Gallatin at Uniontown, ppd.
Laurel Highlands 76, Belle Vernon 67
Chartiers-Houston 50, Brentwood 44
Laurel at Freedom, ppd.
Mapletown at Carmichael, ppd.
Northgate 61, Propel Braddock Hills 59
Charleroi 80, Ringgold 58
Armstrong 68, Valley 47
Bentworth 57, West Greene 30
Southwest Christian Athletic Conference
Cheswick Christian Academy 59, Trinity Christian 54
Thursday’s schedule
Class 4A
Section 3
South Park at Southmoreland, 7:30 p.m.
Class 3A
Section 3
Ligonier Valley at Apollo-Ridge, 7:30 p.m.
Class 2A
Section 2
Burgettstown at Fort Cherry, 7:30 p.m.
Section 3
Jeannette at Serra Catholic, 7:30 p.m.
Class A
Section 2
Propel Montour at Avella, 7:30 p.m.
Section 3
Clairton at Imani Christian, 7:30 p.m.
Nonsection
Aquinas Academy at Northgate, 7:30 p.m.
Carlynton at South Side, 7 p.m.
Riverside at Western Beaver, 6:30 p.m.
Washington at Burgettstown, 7:30 p.m.
Southwest Christian Athletic Conference
Cheswick Christian Academy at Beaver County Christian, 5:30 p.m.
Girls
Wednesday’s schedule
Class 5A
Section 1
Oakland Catholic 79, Lincoln Park 38
Section 4
Greensburg Salem 34, Gateway 28
Class 4A
Section 3
Southmoreland 47, Yough 13
Class A
Section 1
Bishop Canevin 63, Cornell 22
Nonsection
South Fayette 57, McKeesport 39
Shenango 37, Central Valley 35
Ligonier Valley at Jeannette, ppd.
Northgate at Clairton, ppd.
Seton LaSalle 42, Steel Valley 37
Apollo-Ridge 66, St. Joseph 55
Uniontown at California, ppd.
Thursday’s schedule
Class 6A
Section 1
Butler at North Hills, 7:30 p.m.
North Allegheny at Pine-Richland, 7:30 p.m.
Norwin at Shaler, 7:30 p.m.
Seneca Valley at Penn-Trafford, 7:30 p.m.
Section 2
Hempfield at Bethel Park, 7:30 p.m.
Upper St. Clair at Canon-McMillan, 6 p.m.
Class 5A
Section 2
Armstrong at Mars, 7:30 p.m.
Fox Chapel at Indiana, 7:30 p.m.
Section 3
Albert Gallatin at Laurel Highlands, 7:30 p.m.
Connellsville at Thomas Jefferson, 7:30 p.m.
Trinity at Uniontown, 7 p.m.
Section 4
Franklin Regional at Greensburg Salem, 7:30 p.m.
Woodland Hills at Latrobe, 7:30 p.m.
Class 4A
Section 1
Burrell at Highlands, 7:30 p.m.
Deer Lakes at Knoch, 7:30 p.m.
Derry at Valley, 7:30 p.m.
Section 2
Ambridge at Central Valley, 7:30 p.m.
Beaver at Hopewell, 7:30 p.m.
Blackhawk at Montour, 7:30 p.m.
Quaker Valley at New Castle, 7:30 p.m.
Section 3
Belle Vernon at Mt. Pleasant, 7:30 p.m.
Ligonier Valley at Yough, 7:30 p.m.
West Mifflin at Elizabeth Forward, 7:30 p.m.
Class 3A
Section 1
Beaver Falls at Riverside, 7:30 p.m.
Ellwood City at Mohawk, 7:30 p.m.
North Catholic at Freedom, 7:30 p.m.
Section 2
Bentworth at Waynesburg Central, 7:30 p.m.
Brownsville at Washington, 7:30 p.m.
South Park at Charleroi, 7 p.m.
Section 3
Avonworth at Keystone Oaks, 7:30 p.m.
Brentwood at South Allegheny, 7:30 p.m.
Steel Valley at Shady Side Academy, 7:30 p.m.
Class 2A
Section 1
Aliquippa at Shenango, 7:30 p.m.
Neshannock at South Side, 7 p.m.
New Brighton at Sewickley Academy, 6 p.m.
Section 3
Fort Cherry at Sto-Rox, 6:30 p.m.
Class A
Section 2
Monessen at Geibel, 7:30 p.m.
Nonsection
Aquinas Academy at Union, 7:30 p.m.
Beth-Center at Jefferson-Morgan, 6 p.m.
Burgettstown at Laurel, 7:30 p.m.
Carlynton at East Allegheny, 6:30 p.m.
Frazier at Avella, 7:30 p.m.
Leechburg at Ellis School, 6 p.m.
Mt. Lebanon at Moon, 7:30 p.m.
Our Lady of the Sacred Heart at Rochester, 7 p.m.
Serra Catholic at Ringgold, 7:30 p.m.
Springdale at Bishop Canevin, 7:30 p.m.
West Allegheny at Cornell, 6:30 p.m.
West Greene at Carmichaels, 7:30 p.m.
Bowling
WPIBL
Wednesday’s results
Boys
Quaker Valley 7, Nazareth Prep 0
Clackhawk 5, Hopewell 2
Girls
Quaker Valley 7, Nazareth Prep 0
Blackhawk 7, Hopewell 0
Hockey
PIHL
Thursday’s schedule
Class 3A
Pine-Richland at Baldwin, Ice Castle Arena-Trackside, 7 p.m.
Seneca Valley at Cathedral Prep, Mercyhurst Ice Center, 8:30 p.m.
Central Catholic at Bethel Park, Spencer Family YMCA, 9 p.m.
Class 2A
Penn-Trafford at Indiana, S&T Bank Arena, 6:10 p.m.
South Fayette at Armstrong, Belmont Complex, 9 p.m.
West Allegheny at Hempfield, Kirk S. Nevin Arena, 7:15 p.m.
Class A
Quaker Valley at Blackhawk, Bradys Run Park Ice Arena, 6:45 p.m.
Plum at Beaver, Bradys Run Park Ice Arena, 8:45 p.m.
North Catholic at Wheeling Catholic, Wesbanco Arena, 7:20 p.m.
North Hills at Greensburg Salem, Kirk S. Nevin Arena, 9:15 p.m.
Wheeling Park at Freeport, Belmont Complex, 7 p.m.
Class B
Central Valley at Morgantown, Morgantown Ice Arena, 8:15 p.m.
Elizabeth Forward at Avonworth, Baierl Ice Complex-Galaxy, 9:10 p.m.
Rifle
WPIAL
Wednesday’s result
Nonsection
Waynesburg 793-48x, Washington 765-31x
Swimming
WPIAL
Wednesday’s results
Boys
Class 2A
Section 4
Derry 60, Ligonier Valley 56
Nonsection
Highlands 74, Beaver Falls 35
Girls
Class 2A
Section 4
Derry 90, Ligonier Valley 49
Nonsection
Highlands 69, Beaver Falls 60
Wrestling
Wednesday’s results
Class 3A
Section 1A
Kiski Area 60, Highlands 12
Fox Chapel 40, Hampton 24
Section 1B
Franklin Regional 43, Penn-Trafford 29
Gateway at Plum, (n)
Penn Hills at Woodland Hills, (n)
Section 2A
Connellsville 72, Albert Gallatin 6
West Mifflin at Thomas Jefferson, (n)
Section 2B
Norwin 37, Hempfield 31
Greensburg Salem 51, Latrobe 18
Section 3A
Butler 34, Seneca Valley 32
West Allegheny 52, Moon 18
Beaver at New Castle, (n)
Section 4A
South Fayette 45, Chartiers Valley 24
Waynesburg 55, Canon-McMillan 10
Section 4B
Peters Township 32, Bethel Park 23
Ringgold 52, Central Catholic 19
Mt. Lebanon 60, Upper St. Clair 15
Class 2A
Section 1A
Burgettstown 74, Chartiers-Houston 0
South Park 36, Keystone Oaks 33
Washington at Fort Cherry, (n)
Section 1B
Bentworth 28, West Greene 27
Jefferson-Morgan 43, Frazier 27
McGuffey at Beth-Center, (n)
Section 2B
Hopewell 39, Carlynton 30
Quaker Valley 51, Avonworth 15
South Side at Montour, (n)
Section 3A
Knoch 57, Summit Academy 12
North Catholic at South Allegheny, (n)
Riverview 48, South Allegheny 12
North Catholic 33, Riverview 27
Burrell 54, Valley 9
Section 3B
Mt. Pleasant 52, Derry 21
Southmoreland 42, Ligonier Valley 23
Yough at Elizabeth Forward, (n)
Nonsection
Freedom 40, Fort Cherry 36
Thursday’s schedule
Class 3A
Section 1A
Armstrong at Indiana, 5:30 p.m.
Section 1B
Gateway at Franklin Regional, 7 p.m.
All schedules are subject to change. To report scores or schedule changes, email ptrsports@triblive.com.
