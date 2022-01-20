High school scores, summaries and schedules for Jan. 19, 2022

By:

Thursday, January 20, 2022 | 12:46 AM

High School

Basketball

Boys

Wednesday’s schedule

Class 4A

Section 3

Uniontown 70, Mt. Pleasant 55

Class 3A

Section 2

Avonworth 73, Freedom 48

Section 3

Steel Valley at East Allegheny, (n)

Nonsection

Albert Gallatin at Uniontown, ppd.

Laurel Highlands 76, Belle Vernon 67

Chartiers-Houston 50, Brentwood 44

Laurel at Freedom, ppd.

Mapletown at Carmichael, ppd.

Northgate 61, Propel Braddock Hills 59

Charleroi 80, Ringgold 58

Armstrong 68, Valley 47

Bentworth 57, West Greene 30

Southwest Christian Athletic Conference

Cheswick Christian Academy 59, Trinity Christian 54

Thursday’s schedule

Class 4A

Section 3

South Park at Southmoreland, 7:30 p.m.

Class 3A

Section 3

Ligonier Valley at Apollo-Ridge, 7:30 p.m.

Class 2A

Section 2

Burgettstown at Fort Cherry, 7:30 p.m.

Section 3

Jeannette at Serra Catholic, 7:30 p.m.

Class A

Section 2

Propel Montour at Avella, 7:30 p.m.

Section 3

Clairton at Imani Christian, 7:30 p.m.

Nonsection

Aquinas Academy at Northgate, 7:30 p.m.

Carlynton at South Side, 7 p.m.

Riverside at Western Beaver, 6:30 p.m.

Washington at Burgettstown, 7:30 p.m.

Southwest Christian Athletic Conference

Cheswick Christian Academy at Beaver County Christian, 5:30 p.m.

Girls

Wednesday’s schedule

Class 5A

Section 1

Oakland Catholic 79, Lincoln Park 38

Section 4

Greensburg Salem 34, Gateway 28

Class 4A

Section 3

Southmoreland 47, Yough 13

Class A

Section 1

Bishop Canevin 63, Cornell 22

Nonsection

South Fayette 57, McKeesport 39

Shenango 37, Central Valley 35

Ligonier Valley at Jeannette, ppd.

Northgate at Clairton, ppd.

Seton LaSalle 42, Steel Valley 37

Apollo-Ridge 66, St. Joseph 55

Uniontown at California, ppd.

Thursday’s schedule

Class 6A

Section 1

Butler at North Hills, 7:30 p.m.

North Allegheny at Pine-Richland, 7:30 p.m.

Norwin at Shaler, 7:30 p.m.

Seneca Valley at Penn-Trafford, 7:30 p.m.

Section 2

Hempfield at Bethel Park, 7:30 p.m.

Upper St. Clair at Canon-McMillan, 6 p.m.

Class 5A

Section 2

Armstrong at Mars, 7:30 p.m.

Fox Chapel at Indiana, 7:30 p.m.

Section 3

Albert Gallatin at Laurel Highlands, 7:30 p.m.

Connellsville at Thomas Jefferson, 7:30 p.m.

Trinity at Uniontown, 7 p.m.

Section 4

Franklin Regional at Greensburg Salem, 7:30 p.m.

Woodland Hills at Latrobe, 7:30 p.m.

Class 4A

Section 1

Burrell at Highlands, 7:30 p.m.

Deer Lakes at Knoch, 7:30 p.m.

Derry at Valley, 7:30 p.m.

Section 2

Ambridge at Central Valley, 7:30 p.m.

Beaver at Hopewell, 7:30 p.m.

Blackhawk at Montour, 7:30 p.m.

Quaker Valley at New Castle, 7:30 p.m.

Section 3

Belle Vernon at Mt. Pleasant, 7:30 p.m.

Ligonier Valley at Yough, 7:30 p.m.

West Mifflin at Elizabeth Forward, 7:30 p.m.

Class 3A

Section 1

Beaver Falls at Riverside, 7:30 p.m.

Ellwood City at Mohawk, 7:30 p.m.

North Catholic at Freedom, 7:30 p.m.

Section 2

Bentworth at Waynesburg Central, 7:30 p.m.

Brownsville at Washington, 7:30 p.m.

South Park at Charleroi, 7 p.m.

Section 3

Avonworth at Keystone Oaks, 7:30 p.m.

Brentwood at South Allegheny, 7:30 p.m.

Steel Valley at Shady Side Academy, 7:30 p.m.

Class 2A

Section 1

Aliquippa at Shenango, 7:30 p.m.

Neshannock at South Side, 7 p.m.

New Brighton at Sewickley Academy, 6 p.m.

Section 3

Fort Cherry at Sto-Rox, 6:30 p.m.

Class A

Section 2

Monessen at Geibel, 7:30 p.m.

Nonsection

Aquinas Academy at Union, 7:30 p.m.

Beth-Center at Jefferson-Morgan, 6 p.m.

Burgettstown at Laurel, 7:30 p.m.

Carlynton at East Allegheny, 6:30 p.m.

Frazier at Avella, 7:30 p.m.

Leechburg at Ellis School, 6 p.m.

Mt. Lebanon at Moon, 7:30 p.m.

Our Lady of the Sacred Heart at Rochester, 7 p.m.

Serra Catholic at Ringgold, 7:30 p.m.

Springdale at Bishop Canevin, 7:30 p.m.

West Allegheny at Cornell, 6:30 p.m.

West Greene at Carmichaels, 7:30 p.m.

Bowling

WPIBL

Wednesday’s results

Boys

Quaker Valley 7, Nazareth Prep 0

Clackhawk 5, Hopewell 2

Girls

Quaker Valley 7, Nazareth Prep 0

Blackhawk 7, Hopewell 0

Hockey

PIHL

Thursday’s schedule

Class 3A

Pine-Richland at Baldwin, Ice Castle Arena-Trackside, 7 p.m.

Seneca Valley at Cathedral Prep, Mercyhurst Ice Center, 8:30 p.m.

Central Catholic at Bethel Park, Spencer Family YMCA, 9 p.m.

Class 2A

Penn-Trafford at Indiana, S&T Bank Arena, 6:10 p.m.

South Fayette at Armstrong, Belmont Complex, 9 p.m.

West Allegheny at Hempfield, Kirk S. Nevin Arena, 7:15 p.m.

Class A

Quaker Valley at Blackhawk, Bradys Run Park Ice Arena, 6:45 p.m.

Plum at Beaver, Bradys Run Park Ice Arena, 8:45 p.m.

North Catholic at Wheeling Catholic, Wesbanco Arena, 7:20 p.m.

North Hills at Greensburg Salem, Kirk S. Nevin Arena, 9:15 p.m.

Wheeling Park at Freeport, Belmont Complex, 7 p.m.

Class B

Central Valley at Morgantown, Morgantown Ice Arena, 8:15 p.m.

Elizabeth Forward at Avonworth, Baierl Ice Complex-Galaxy, 9:10 p.m.

Rifle

WPIAL

Wednesday’s result

Nonsection

Waynesburg 793-48x, Washington 765-31x

Swimming

WPIAL

Wednesday’s results

Boys

Class 2A

Section 4

Derry 60, Ligonier Valley 56

Nonsection

Highlands 74, Beaver Falls 35

Girls

Class 2A

Section 4

Derry 90, Ligonier Valley 49

Nonsection

Highlands 69, Beaver Falls 60

Wrestling

Wednesday’s results

Class 3A

Section 1A

Kiski Area 60, Highlands 12

Fox Chapel 40, Hampton 24

Section 1B

Franklin Regional 43, Penn-Trafford 29

Gateway at Plum, (n)

Penn Hills at Woodland Hills, (n)

Section 2A

Connellsville 72, Albert Gallatin 6

West Mifflin at Thomas Jefferson, (n)

Section 2B

Norwin 37, Hempfield 31

Greensburg Salem 51, Latrobe 18

Section 3A

Butler 34, Seneca Valley 32

West Allegheny 52, Moon 18

Beaver at New Castle, (n)

Section 4A

South Fayette 45, Chartiers Valley 24

Waynesburg 55, Canon-McMillan 10

Section 4B

Peters Township 32, Bethel Park 23

Ringgold 52, Central Catholic 19

Mt. Lebanon 60, Upper St. Clair 15

Class 2A

Section 1A

Burgettstown 74, Chartiers-Houston 0

South Park 36, Keystone Oaks 33

Washington at Fort Cherry, (n)

Section 1B

Bentworth 28, West Greene 27

Jefferson-Morgan 43, Frazier 27

McGuffey at Beth-Center, (n)

Section 2B

Hopewell 39, Carlynton 30

Quaker Valley 51, Avonworth 15

South Side at Montour, (n)

Section 3A

Knoch 57, Summit Academy 12

North Catholic at South Allegheny, (n)

Riverview 48, South Allegheny 12

North Catholic 33, Riverview 27

Burrell 54, Valley 9

Section 3B

Mt. Pleasant 52, Derry 21

Southmoreland 42, Ligonier Valley 23

Yough at Elizabeth Forward, (n)

Nonsection

Freedom 40, Fort Cherry 36

Thursday’s schedule

Class 3A

Section 1A

Armstrong at Indiana, 5:30 p.m.

Section 1B

Gateway at Franklin Regional, 7 p.m.

All schedules are subject to change. To report scores or schedule changes, email ptrsports@triblive.com.