High school scores, summaries and schedules for Jan. 20, 2021

By:

Thursday, January 21, 2021 | 12:11 AM

Basketball

WPIAL

Boys

Wednesday’s results

Class A

Section 3

Neighborhood Academy 43, Propel Andrew Street 36

Nonconference

Belle Vernon 64, Laurel Highlands 56

Trinity 72, Elizabeth Forward 64

Thomas Jefferson 58, Montour 47

Shenango 50, New Brighton 26

Brentwood 69, Chartiers-Houston 58

Central Valley 64, Ellwood City 53

Carmichaels 69, Geibel 68

Western Beaver 49, Riverside 32

Propel Braddock Hills 66, Northgate 65

Mohawk 56, Slippery Rock 54 (2 OT)

Greensburg Salem at Greensburg Central Catholic, ppd.

Elizabeth Forward at Shaler, ppd.

Keystone Oaks at Burgettstown, ppd.

Bentworth at West Greene, ppd.

Wilmington at Union, ppd.

Thursday’s schedule

WPIAL

Class 3A

Section 3

Valley at East Allegheny, 7:30 p.m.

Class A

Section 3

Leechburg at Imani Christian, 7:30 p.m.

Nonconference

Avella at Fort Cherry, 7:30 p.m.

Penn Hills at Central Catholic, 7:30 p.m.

Cheswick Christian Academy at Trinity Christian, 6:30 p.m.

Freeport at Highlands, 7:30 p.m.

Brownsville at Southmoreland, 7:30 p.m.

Mars at Knoch, ppd.

Burgettstown at Washington, 7:30 p.m.

South Side at Carlynton, 6:30 p.m.

St. Joseph at Propel Montour, 7 p.m.

Girls

WPIAL

Wednesday’s schedule

Class 3A

Section 1

North Catholic 52, Beaver Falls 16

Section 3

East Allegheny 47, South Allegheny 38

Class 2A

Section 3

Burgettstown 41, Sto-Rox, 38

Class A

Section 2

Monessen 65, Geibel 7

Nonconference

Union 50, Wilmington 19

Laurel Highlands 63, Jeannette 29

Lincoln Park 58, Highlands 37

Chartiers-Houston 59, Carmichaels 30

Fort Cherry 53, Avella 50

Propel Andrew Street at Carrick, ppd.

Thursday’s schedule

WPIAL

Class 6A

Section 1

North Hills at Butler, 7:30 p.m.

Penn-Trafford at Seneca Valley, 7:30 p.m.

Pine-Richland at North Allegheny, 7:30 p.m.

Shaler at Norwin, 7:30 p.m.

Section 2

Baldwin at Peters Township, 7:30 p.m.

Bethel Park at Hempfield, 7:30 p.m.

Upper St. Clair at Canon-McMillan, 6 p.m.

Class 5A

Section 2

Fox Chapel at Indiana, 6 p.m.

Mars at Armstrong, 7:30 p.m.

Plum at Hampton, 7:30 p.m.

Section 3

Connellsville at Thomas Jefferson, 7:30 p.m.

Laurel Highlands at Albert Gallatin, 7:30 p.m.

Uniontown at Trinity, 7:30 p.m.

Section 4

Gateway at McKeesport, 7 p.m.

Greensburg Salem at Franklin Regional, ppd.

Woodland Hills at Latrobe, ppd.

Class 4A

Section 1

Highlands at Burrell, 7:30 p.m.

Knoch at Deer Lakes, 7:30 p.m.

Valley at Derry, 7:15 p.m.

Section 2

Central Valley at Ambridge, ppd.

Hopewell at Beaver, 7:30 p.m.

Montour at Blackhawk, 7:30 p.m.

New Castle at Quaker Valley, 7:30 p.m.

Section 3

Elizabeth Forward at West Mifflin, 7:30 p.m.

Mt. Pleasant at Belle Vernon, 7:30 p.m.

Class 3A

Section 1

Freedom at North Catholic, 7:30 p.m.

Mohawk at Ellwood City, 7:30 p.m.

Riverside at Beaver Falls, 7:30 p.m.

Section 2

Charleroi at South Park, 7:30 p.m.

Washington at Brownsville, 7:30 p.m.

Waynesburg at Bentworth, 7:30 p.m.

Section 3

Keystone Oaks at Avonworth, 7:30 p.m.

South Allegheny at Brentwood, 7:30 p.m.

Class 2A

Section 1

Sewickley Academy at New Brighton, 6:30 p.m.

Shenango at Aliquippa, 7 p.m.

South Side at Neshannock, 7:30 p.m.

Section 2

Jefferson-Morgan at Beth-Center, 7:30 p.m.

Section 3

East Allegheny at Carlynton, 8 p.m.

Class A

Section 2

West Greene at Monessen, 7 p.m.

Nonconference

Cheswick Christian Academy at Trinity Christian, 5 p.m.

Cornell at Springdale, 7 p.m.

Oakland Catholic at Winchester Thurston, 7 p.m.

Union at Aquinas Academy, 7 p.m.

Frazier at Avella, 7:30 p.m.

Moon at Mt. Lebanon, 7:30 p.m.

Chartiers Valley at Penn Hills, 7:30 p.m.

Chartiers-Houston at West Allegheny, 7:30 p.m.

Laurel at Burgettstown, 7:30 p.m.

Riverview at Jeannette, 7:30 p.m.

Yough at Ligonier Valley, ppd.

Greensburg Central Catholic at Clairton, ppd.

Lincoln Park at St. Joseph, ppd.

Seton LaSalle at Bishop Canevin, ppd.

Bowling

Boys

Wednesday’s results

McKeesport 7, Norwin 0

Freeport 5, Franklin Regional 2

Blackhawk 7, New Castle 0

Latrobe 5, Penn-Trafford 2

Girls

Wednesday’s results

McKeesport 7, Norwin 0

Freeport 7, Franklin Regional 0

Blackhawk 5, New Castle 2

Penn-Trafford 7, Latrobe 0

Hockey

PIHL

Thursday’s schedule

Class AAA

Cathedral Prep at Seneca Valley at Baierl Ice Complex, 9 p.m.; Central Catholic at Bethel Park at Spencer Family YMCA, 9 p.m.; Butler at Pine-Richland at Baierl Ice Complex, 9:10 p.m.

Class AA

Hampton at Baldwin at Ice Castle, 7 p.m.; Meadville at Armstrong at Belmont, 7 p.m.

Class A

Norwin at Greensburg Salem at Kirk S. Nevin Arena, 7:15 p.m.; Quaker Valley at Indiana at S&T Bank Arena, 7:30 p.m.; North Hills at Westmont Hilltop at First Summit Arena, 8:20 p.m.; Kiski at South Park at Ice Castle, 9 p.m.; Sewickley Academy at Beaver at Bradys Run Ice Arena, 9:05 p.m.

Class B

Connellsville at Central Valley at Bradys Run Ice Arena, 6:45 p.m.

Wrestling

WPIAL

Wednesday’s results

Class 3A

Section 1B

Franklin Regional 70, Gateway 6

Franklin Regional 46, Penn-Trafford 19

Penn-Trafford 66, Penn Hills 12

Penn Hills vs. Gateway at Franklin Regional, (n)

Section 2A

Belle Vernon at Baldwin, (n)

Connellsville at Albert Gallatin, (n)

Thomas Jefferson at West Mifflin, (n)

Section 2B

Hempfield 40, Norwin 34

Latrobe 38, Greensburg Salem 21

Section 3A

Beaver 30, New Castle 27

Seneca Valley 46, Butler 18

Moon at West Allegheny, (n)

Section 3B

North Allegheny 72, Shaler 3

North Allegheny 52, Mars 9

North Allegheny 63, North Hills 11

Pine-Richland 39, North Hills 27

Mars 40, Pine-Richland 13

Section 4A

Canon-McMillan at South Fayette, (n)

South Fayette at Chartiers Valley, (n)

Section 4B

Peters Township 42, Bethel Park 34

Mt. Lebanon at Upper St. Clair, ppd.

Ringgold at Central Catholic, ppd.

Class 2A

Section 1A

South Park 58, Keystone Oaks 6

Burgettstown at Chartiers-Houston, (n)

Fort Cherry at Washington, (n)

Section 1B

West Greene 48, Bentworth 30

Frazier 39, Jefferson-Morgan 34

McGuffey at Beth-Center, ppd.

Section 2A

Laurel 78, Ambridge 0

Laurel 72, Ellwood City 6

Ellwood City 42 Ambridge 6

Central Valley 30, Blackhawk 24

Ellwood City at Freedom, (n)

Laurel at Freedom, (n)

Section 2B

Hopewell 39, Carlynton 18

Quaker Valley 42, Avonworth 34

Montour 72, South Side 6

Section 3A

At Burrell

Burrell 62, South Allegheny 0

Burrell 60, Riverview 3

Burrell 57, Knoch 6

Burrell 60, Valley 3

Knoch 39, Riverview 3

Knoch 36, South Allegheny 12

Valley 15, Riverview 12

South Allegheny 6, Riverview 3

South Allegheny vs. Valley, (n)

Section 3B

Mt. Pleasant 44, Derry 24

Elizabeth Forward at Yough, (n)

Nonsection

Beth-Center 33, Mt. Pleasant 30

Plum 40, Mt. Lebanon 32

Wednesday’s summaries

Penn-Trafford 66, Penn Hills 12

106: Draven Hanford (PT) wbf

113: Troy Hohman (PT) wbf

120: Hayden Coy (PT) wbf

126: Ryan Auel (PT) p. Owen Templer

132: Brett Hampton (PT ) wbf

138: Hunter Shields (PH) wbf

145: Owen Ott (PT) wbf

152: Lucas Paszek (PT) p. Dominic Frollo

160: Wesley Stull (PT) wbf

172: Ryan Bachar (PT) wbf

189: Scott Coy (PT) wbf

215: Aidan Pham (PH) wbf

285: Joe Enick (PT) wbf

Hempfield 40, Norwin 34

106: Carson Handra (N) pinned Logan Williams, 3:39.

113: Conner Henning (N) won by forfeit.

*120: Ethan Lebin (H) pinned Evan Gill, :34.

126: Ethan Berginc (H) major dec. Gabe Conboy, 12-4.

132: Briar Priest (H) pinned Nathan Campbell, 2:55.

138: Lucas Kapusta (H) pinned Colton Minerva, :56.

145: John Altieri (N) major dec. Nolan Daerr, 11-1.

152: Ty Linsenbigler (H) pinned Albert Hewitt, :47.

160: Chase Kranitz (N) pinned Derek Choby, :51.

172: Tanner Babeo (N) pinned Cody Stepanick, 1:47.

189: Josh Page (N) won by forfeit.

215: Elijah Binakonsky (H) pinned Anthony Barle, 3:16.

285: Isaiah Vance (H) pinned Riley Shades, :06.

Records: H 3-0; N 3-1.

Latrobe 38, Greensburg Salem 21

106: no match

113: Jacob Braun (L) won by forfeit.

120: Tyler Bowers (L) won by forfeit.

126: Lucio Angelicchio (L) major dec. Caden Gonder, 8-0.

132: Nate Roth (L) pinned Trent Lenhart, 1:12.

138: Cody Kaufman (G) dec. Gabe Golden, 4-1.

145: Trevor Swartz (GS) pinned Izac Lewis, 2:46.

152: Jack Pletcher (L) major dec. Colt Rubrecht, 11-3.

160: Payton Henry (L) dec. Luke Willett, 9-1.

172: Sam Snyder (L) dec. Copper Phillips, 5-0.

189: Corey Boerio (L) pinned Christian McChesney, 1:16.

215: Caleb Chismar (GS) pinned Micah Piper, 2:55.

285: Bill McChesney (GS) pinned Tyler Lynch, 2:30.

Records: L 4-3, 2-1; GS 1-2.

Burrell 62, South Allegheny 0

106: No match

*113: Cooper Hornack (B) wbf.

120: Nicolas Ferra (B) wbf.

126: No match

132: Nicholas Salerno (B) wbf.

138: Ian Oswalt (B) wbf.

145: Aaron Edwards (B) wbf.

152: Simon Slahtovsky (B) m.d. Austin Halazynski, 10-2

160: A.J. Corrado (B) wbf.

172: Colby Christie (B) m.d. Mason Thomas, 12-1

189: Cole Clark (B) p. Drake Nesky, Fall :11

215: Dylan Slahovsky (B) wbf.

285: Phillip Walsh (B) wbf.

Burrell 60, Riverview 3

106: No match

113: Cooper Hornack (B) wbf.

*120: Nicholas Ferra (B) wbf.

126: No match

132: Nicholas Salerno (b) wbf.

138: Ian Oswalt (B) wbf.

145: Logan Bechtold (R) d. Dalton Corwin, 8-5

152: Simon Slahtovsky (B) wbf.

160: Adam Gimbel (B) wbf.

172: AJ Corrado (B) p. Giovanni Savko, Fall :14

189: Cole Clark (B) p. Ethan Zahner, Fall :30

215: Dylan Slahovsky (B) wbf.

285: Phillip Walsh (B) wbf.

Burrell 57, Knoch 6

106: No match

113: Cooper Hornack (B) wbf.

120: Nicholas Ferra (B) wbf,

*126: No match

132: Nick Salerno (B) wbf.

138: Ian Oswalt (B) p. Chris Michaux, Fall :35

145: Aaron Edwards (B) p. Gavin McGowan, Fall 5:19

152: Damien Barr (B) p. Ty Misitis, Fall 1:47

160: Simon Slahtovsky (B) p. Aaron Butler, Fall 3:06

172: AJ Corrado (B) p. Kyle Lauster, Fall 1:17

189: Cole Clark (B) d. Sam Freyermuth, 5-1

215: Dylan Slahtovsky (B) p. Nathaniel Becker, Fall 2:29

285: Eli Reese (K) p. Philip Walsh, Fall :34

Burrell 60, Valley 3

106: No match

113: Cooper Hornack (B) p. Micah Hughes, 1:43.

120: No match

126: Nicholas Ferra (B) p. Ryan Long, 2:55

*132: Tristone Miller (B) wbf.

138: Dion Lyons (V) dec. Aaron Edwards, 9-6.

145: Ian Oswalt (B) wbf.

152: Adam Gimbel (B) wbf.

160: A.J. Corrado (B) wbf.

172: Colby Christie (B) wbf.

189: Cole Clark (B) wbf.

215: Dylan Slahovsky (B) wbf.

285: Philp Walsh (B) wbf.

Knoch 39, Riverview 3

106: No match

113: No match

120: No match

126: No match

132: No match

138: Christopher Michaux (K) wbf.

145: Logan Bechtold (R) dec. Gavin McGowan, 8-3

152: Ty Mitis (K) wbf.

160: Aaron Butler (K) wbf.

172: Kyle Lauster (K) dec. Gio Savko, 9-6

189: Samuel Freyermuth (K) p. Ethan Zahner

215: Nathan Becker (K) wbf.

285: Eli Reese (K) wbf.

Valley 15, Riverview 12

106: No match

113: Micah Hughes (V) wbf.

120: No match

126: Ryan Long (V) wbf.

132: No match

138: No match

145: Dion Lyons (V) dec. Logan Bechtold, 8-2

152: No match

160: No match

172: Gio Savko (R) wbf.

189: Ethan Zahner (R) wbf.

215: No match

289: No match

South Allegheny 6, Riverview 3

106: No match

113: No match

120: No match

126: No match

132: No match

138: No match

145: No match

152: Alan Halazynski (SA) dec. Logan Bechtold, 10-8

160: No match

172: Mason Thomas (S) dec. Gio Savko, 8-2

189: Ethan Zahner (R) dec. Drake Neskey, 7-0

215: No match

285: No match

Knoch 36, South Allegheny 12

106: No match

113: No match

120: No match

126: No match

132: No match

138: Chris Michaux (K) wbf.

145: Gavin McGowan (K) wbf.

152: Austin Halazynski (SA) p. Ty Misitis, 1:34

160: Mason Thomas (SA) p. Aaron Butler, 3:23

172: Kyle Lauster (K) wbf.

189: Sam Freyermuth (K) p. Drake Nesky, :51

215: Nathaniel Becker (K) wbf.

285: Eli Reese (K) wbf.

Beth-Center 33, Mt. Pleasant 30

106: Albert Medlen (BC) d. Joseph Longhi, 11-4

113: Sean Cain (MP) d. Davis Stepp, 5-4

120: Brady Poole (MP) d. Jackson Gwyer, 4-1

126: Tyler Fisher (BC) p. Greg Shaulis, 2:25

132: Kyle McCollum (BC) d. Jamison Poklembo, 7-5

138: Tyler Debnar (BC) wbf

145: Tyler Berish (BC) d. Lucas Shaulis, 5-0

152: Conor Johnson (MP) wbf

160: Trevor Pettit (BC) p. Jackson Hutter, 1:21

172: Noah Gnibus (MP) p. Ryan Bittner, 1:24

189: Alex Lange (BC) p. Aaron Stasko, 1:39

215: Dayton Pitzer (MP) p. Alston Csutorus, 1:44

285: Ian Fasano (MP) p. Joshua Deems, 0:30

Mt. Pleasant 47, Derry 24

106: Joseph Longhi (MP) p. Dylan Klim, 3:17

113: Sean Cain (MP) wbf

120: Brady Poole (MP) wbf

126: Greg Shaulis (MP) p. Xavier Merlin, 1:00

132: Jamison Poklembo (MP) p. Charles Banks, 3:37

138: Lucid Jackson (D) wbf

145: Lucas Shaulis (MP) m.d. Nicholas Reeping, 16-4

152: Tyler Cymmerman (D) p. Conor Johnson, 1:25

160: Connor Lucas (D) p. Jackson Hutter, 4:11

172: Noah Gnibus (MP) m.d. Eric Catone, 10-2

189: Braydan Mickinac (D) p. Aaron Stasko, 1:46

215: Dayton Pitzer (MP) wbf

285: Ian Fasano (MP) d. Noah Cymmerman, 13-6

*-Starting match

Thursday’s schedule

WPIAL

Class 3A

Section 1A

Armstrong at Kiski Area, 6 p.m.

Armstrong at Indiana, 7:30 p.m.

Hampton at Indiana, 6 p.m.

Hampton at Kiski Area, 7:30 p.m.

Class 2A

Section 2A

Laurel at Central Valley, 7 p.m.

Nonconference

Moon at Chartiers Valley, 7:15 p.m.

Kiski Area at Burrell, 7 p.m.

Peters Township at Jefferson-Morgan, 7 p.m.

Southmoreland at Blairsville, 7 p.m.

All schedules are subject to change. To report scores or schedule changes, email ptrsports@triblive.com.