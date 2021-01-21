High school scores, summaries and schedules for Jan. 20, 2021
Thursday, January 21, 2021 | 12:11 AM
Basketball
WPIAL
Boys
Wednesday’s results
Class A
Section 3
Neighborhood Academy 43, Propel Andrew Street 36
Nonconference
Belle Vernon 64, Laurel Highlands 56
Trinity 72, Elizabeth Forward 64
Thomas Jefferson 58, Montour 47
Shenango 50, New Brighton 26
Brentwood 69, Chartiers-Houston 58
Central Valley 64, Ellwood City 53
Carmichaels 69, Geibel 68
Western Beaver 49, Riverside 32
Propel Braddock Hills 66, Northgate 65
Mohawk 56, Slippery Rock 54 (2 OT)
Greensburg Salem at Greensburg Central Catholic, ppd.
Elizabeth Forward at Shaler, ppd.
Keystone Oaks at Burgettstown, ppd.
Bentworth at West Greene, ppd.
Wilmington at Union, ppd.
Thursday’s schedule
WPIAL
Class 3A
Section 3
Valley at East Allegheny, 7:30 p.m.
Class A
Section 3
Leechburg at Imani Christian, 7:30 p.m.
Nonconference
Avella at Fort Cherry, 7:30 p.m.
Penn Hills at Central Catholic, 7:30 p.m.
Cheswick Christian Academy at Trinity Christian, 6:30 p.m.
Freeport at Highlands, 7:30 p.m.
Brownsville at Southmoreland, 7:30 p.m.
Mars at Knoch, ppd.
Burgettstown at Washington, 7:30 p.m.
South Side at Carlynton, 6:30 p.m.
St. Joseph at Propel Montour, 7 p.m.
Girls
WPIAL
Wednesday’s schedule
Class 3A
Section 1
North Catholic 52, Beaver Falls 16
Section 3
East Allegheny 47, South Allegheny 38
Class 2A
Section 3
Burgettstown 41, Sto-Rox, 38
Class A
Section 2
Monessen 65, Geibel 7
Nonconference
Union 50, Wilmington 19
Laurel Highlands 63, Jeannette 29
Lincoln Park 58, Highlands 37
Chartiers-Houston 59, Carmichaels 30
Fort Cherry 53, Avella 50
Propel Andrew Street at Carrick, ppd.
Thursday’s schedule
WPIAL
Class 6A
Section 1
North Hills at Butler, 7:30 p.m.
Penn-Trafford at Seneca Valley, 7:30 p.m.
Pine-Richland at North Allegheny, 7:30 p.m.
Shaler at Norwin, 7:30 p.m.
Section 2
Baldwin at Peters Township, 7:30 p.m.
Bethel Park at Hempfield, 7:30 p.m.
Upper St. Clair at Canon-McMillan, 6 p.m.
Class 5A
Section 2
Fox Chapel at Indiana, 6 p.m.
Mars at Armstrong, 7:30 p.m.
Plum at Hampton, 7:30 p.m.
Section 3
Connellsville at Thomas Jefferson, 7:30 p.m.
Laurel Highlands at Albert Gallatin, 7:30 p.m.
Uniontown at Trinity, 7:30 p.m.
Section 4
Gateway at McKeesport, 7 p.m.
Greensburg Salem at Franklin Regional, ppd.
Woodland Hills at Latrobe, ppd.
Class 4A
Section 1
Highlands at Burrell, 7:30 p.m.
Knoch at Deer Lakes, 7:30 p.m.
Valley at Derry, 7:15 p.m.
Section 2
Central Valley at Ambridge, ppd.
Hopewell at Beaver, 7:30 p.m.
Montour at Blackhawk, 7:30 p.m.
New Castle at Quaker Valley, 7:30 p.m.
Section 3
Elizabeth Forward at West Mifflin, 7:30 p.m.
Mt. Pleasant at Belle Vernon, 7:30 p.m.
Class 3A
Section 1
Freedom at North Catholic, 7:30 p.m.
Mohawk at Ellwood City, 7:30 p.m.
Riverside at Beaver Falls, 7:30 p.m.
Section 2
Charleroi at South Park, 7:30 p.m.
Washington at Brownsville, 7:30 p.m.
Waynesburg at Bentworth, 7:30 p.m.
Section 3
Keystone Oaks at Avonworth, 7:30 p.m.
South Allegheny at Brentwood, 7:30 p.m.
Class 2A
Section 1
Sewickley Academy at New Brighton, 6:30 p.m.
Shenango at Aliquippa, 7 p.m.
South Side at Neshannock, 7:30 p.m.
Section 2
Jefferson-Morgan at Beth-Center, 7:30 p.m.
Section 3
East Allegheny at Carlynton, 8 p.m.
Class A
Section 2
West Greene at Monessen, 7 p.m.
Nonconference
Cheswick Christian Academy at Trinity Christian, 5 p.m.
Cornell at Springdale, 7 p.m.
Oakland Catholic at Winchester Thurston, 7 p.m.
Union at Aquinas Academy, 7 p.m.
Frazier at Avella, 7:30 p.m.
Moon at Mt. Lebanon, 7:30 p.m.
Chartiers Valley at Penn Hills, 7:30 p.m.
Chartiers-Houston at West Allegheny, 7:30 p.m.
Laurel at Burgettstown, 7:30 p.m.
Riverview at Jeannette, 7:30 p.m.
Yough at Ligonier Valley, ppd.
Greensburg Central Catholic at Clairton, ppd.
Lincoln Park at St. Joseph, ppd.
Seton LaSalle at Bishop Canevin, ppd.
Bowling
Boys
Wednesday’s results
McKeesport 7, Norwin 0
Freeport 5, Franklin Regional 2
Blackhawk 7, New Castle 0
Latrobe 5, Penn-Trafford 2
Girls
Wednesday’s results
McKeesport 7, Norwin 0
Freeport 7, Franklin Regional 0
Blackhawk 5, New Castle 2
Penn-Trafford 7, Latrobe 0
Hockey
PIHL
Thursday’s schedule
Class AAA
Cathedral Prep at Seneca Valley at Baierl Ice Complex, 9 p.m.; Central Catholic at Bethel Park at Spencer Family YMCA, 9 p.m.; Butler at Pine-Richland at Baierl Ice Complex, 9:10 p.m.
Class AA
Hampton at Baldwin at Ice Castle, 7 p.m.; Meadville at Armstrong at Belmont, 7 p.m.
Class A
Norwin at Greensburg Salem at Kirk S. Nevin Arena, 7:15 p.m.; Quaker Valley at Indiana at S&T Bank Arena, 7:30 p.m.; North Hills at Westmont Hilltop at First Summit Arena, 8:20 p.m.; Kiski at South Park at Ice Castle, 9 p.m.; Sewickley Academy at Beaver at Bradys Run Ice Arena, 9:05 p.m.
Class B
Connellsville at Central Valley at Bradys Run Ice Arena, 6:45 p.m.
Wrestling
WPIAL
Wednesday’s results
Class 3A
Section 1B
Franklin Regional 70, Gateway 6
Franklin Regional 46, Penn-Trafford 19
Penn-Trafford 66, Penn Hills 12
Penn Hills vs. Gateway at Franklin Regional, (n)
Section 2A
Belle Vernon at Baldwin, (n)
Connellsville at Albert Gallatin, (n)
Thomas Jefferson at West Mifflin, (n)
Section 2B
Hempfield 40, Norwin 34
Latrobe 38, Greensburg Salem 21
Section 3A
Beaver 30, New Castle 27
Seneca Valley 46, Butler 18
Moon at West Allegheny, (n)
Section 3B
North Allegheny 72, Shaler 3
North Allegheny 52, Mars 9
North Allegheny 63, North Hills 11
Pine-Richland 39, North Hills 27
Mars 40, Pine-Richland 13
Section 4A
Canon-McMillan at South Fayette, (n)
South Fayette at Chartiers Valley, (n)
Section 4B
Peters Township 42, Bethel Park 34
Mt. Lebanon at Upper St. Clair, ppd.
Ringgold at Central Catholic, ppd.
Class 2A
Section 1A
South Park 58, Keystone Oaks 6
Burgettstown at Chartiers-Houston, (n)
Fort Cherry at Washington, (n)
Section 1B
West Greene 48, Bentworth 30
Frazier 39, Jefferson-Morgan 34
McGuffey at Beth-Center, ppd.
Section 2A
Laurel 78, Ambridge 0
Laurel 72, Ellwood City 6
Ellwood City 42 Ambridge 6
Central Valley 30, Blackhawk 24
Ellwood City at Freedom, (n)
Laurel at Freedom, (n)
Section 2B
Hopewell 39, Carlynton 18
Quaker Valley 42, Avonworth 34
Montour 72, South Side 6
Section 3A
At Burrell
Burrell 62, South Allegheny 0
Burrell 60, Riverview 3
Burrell 57, Knoch 6
Burrell 60, Valley 3
Knoch 39, Riverview 3
Knoch 36, South Allegheny 12
Valley 15, Riverview 12
South Allegheny 6, Riverview 3
South Allegheny vs. Valley, (n)
Section 3B
Mt. Pleasant 44, Derry 24
Elizabeth Forward at Yough, (n)
Nonsection
Beth-Center 33, Mt. Pleasant 30
Plum 40, Mt. Lebanon 32
Wednesday’s summaries
Penn-Trafford 66, Penn Hills 12
106: Draven Hanford (PT) wbf
113: Troy Hohman (PT) wbf
120: Hayden Coy (PT) wbf
126: Ryan Auel (PT) p. Owen Templer
132: Brett Hampton (PT ) wbf
138: Hunter Shields (PH) wbf
145: Owen Ott (PT) wbf
152: Lucas Paszek (PT) p. Dominic Frollo
160: Wesley Stull (PT) wbf
172: Ryan Bachar (PT) wbf
189: Scott Coy (PT) wbf
215: Aidan Pham (PH) wbf
285: Joe Enick (PT) wbf
Hempfield 40, Norwin 34
106: Carson Handra (N) pinned Logan Williams, 3:39.
113: Conner Henning (N) won by forfeit.
*120: Ethan Lebin (H) pinned Evan Gill, :34.
126: Ethan Berginc (H) major dec. Gabe Conboy, 12-4.
132: Briar Priest (H) pinned Nathan Campbell, 2:55.
138: Lucas Kapusta (H) pinned Colton Minerva, :56.
145: John Altieri (N) major dec. Nolan Daerr, 11-1.
152: Ty Linsenbigler (H) pinned Albert Hewitt, :47.
160: Chase Kranitz (N) pinned Derek Choby, :51.
172: Tanner Babeo (N) pinned Cody Stepanick, 1:47.
189: Josh Page (N) won by forfeit.
215: Elijah Binakonsky (H) pinned Anthony Barle, 3:16.
285: Isaiah Vance (H) pinned Riley Shades, :06.
Records: H 3-0; N 3-1.
Latrobe 38, Greensburg Salem 21
106: no match
113: Jacob Braun (L) won by forfeit.
120: Tyler Bowers (L) won by forfeit.
126: Lucio Angelicchio (L) major dec. Caden Gonder, 8-0.
132: Nate Roth (L) pinned Trent Lenhart, 1:12.
138: Cody Kaufman (G) dec. Gabe Golden, 4-1.
145: Trevor Swartz (GS) pinned Izac Lewis, 2:46.
152: Jack Pletcher (L) major dec. Colt Rubrecht, 11-3.
160: Payton Henry (L) dec. Luke Willett, 9-1.
172: Sam Snyder (L) dec. Copper Phillips, 5-0.
189: Corey Boerio (L) pinned Christian McChesney, 1:16.
215: Caleb Chismar (GS) pinned Micah Piper, 2:55.
285: Bill McChesney (GS) pinned Tyler Lynch, 2:30.
Records: L 4-3, 2-1; GS 1-2.
Burrell 62, South Allegheny 0
106: No match
*113: Cooper Hornack (B) wbf.
120: Nicolas Ferra (B) wbf.
126: No match
132: Nicholas Salerno (B) wbf.
138: Ian Oswalt (B) wbf.
145: Aaron Edwards (B) wbf.
152: Simon Slahtovsky (B) m.d. Austin Halazynski, 10-2
160: A.J. Corrado (B) wbf.
172: Colby Christie (B) m.d. Mason Thomas, 12-1
189: Cole Clark (B) p. Drake Nesky, Fall :11
215: Dylan Slahovsky (B) wbf.
285: Phillip Walsh (B) wbf.
Burrell 60, Riverview 3
106: No match
113: Cooper Hornack (B) wbf.
*120: Nicholas Ferra (B) wbf.
126: No match
132: Nicholas Salerno (b) wbf.
138: Ian Oswalt (B) wbf.
145: Logan Bechtold (R) d. Dalton Corwin, 8-5
152: Simon Slahtovsky (B) wbf.
160: Adam Gimbel (B) wbf.
172: AJ Corrado (B) p. Giovanni Savko, Fall :14
189: Cole Clark (B) p. Ethan Zahner, Fall :30
215: Dylan Slahovsky (B) wbf.
285: Phillip Walsh (B) wbf.
Burrell 57, Knoch 6
106: No match
113: Cooper Hornack (B) wbf.
120: Nicholas Ferra (B) wbf,
*126: No match
132: Nick Salerno (B) wbf.
138: Ian Oswalt (B) p. Chris Michaux, Fall :35
145: Aaron Edwards (B) p. Gavin McGowan, Fall 5:19
152: Damien Barr (B) p. Ty Misitis, Fall 1:47
160: Simon Slahtovsky (B) p. Aaron Butler, Fall 3:06
172: AJ Corrado (B) p. Kyle Lauster, Fall 1:17
189: Cole Clark (B) d. Sam Freyermuth, 5-1
215: Dylan Slahtovsky (B) p. Nathaniel Becker, Fall 2:29
285: Eli Reese (K) p. Philip Walsh, Fall :34
Burrell 60, Valley 3
106: No match
113: Cooper Hornack (B) p. Micah Hughes, 1:43.
120: No match
126: Nicholas Ferra (B) p. Ryan Long, 2:55
*132: Tristone Miller (B) wbf.
138: Dion Lyons (V) dec. Aaron Edwards, 9-6.
145: Ian Oswalt (B) wbf.
152: Adam Gimbel (B) wbf.
160: A.J. Corrado (B) wbf.
172: Colby Christie (B) wbf.
189: Cole Clark (B) wbf.
215: Dylan Slahovsky (B) wbf.
285: Philp Walsh (B) wbf.
Knoch 39, Riverview 3
106: No match
113: No match
120: No match
126: No match
132: No match
138: Christopher Michaux (K) wbf.
145: Logan Bechtold (R) dec. Gavin McGowan, 8-3
152: Ty Mitis (K) wbf.
160: Aaron Butler (K) wbf.
172: Kyle Lauster (K) dec. Gio Savko, 9-6
189: Samuel Freyermuth (K) p. Ethan Zahner
215: Nathan Becker (K) wbf.
285: Eli Reese (K) wbf.
Valley 15, Riverview 12
106: No match
113: Micah Hughes (V) wbf.
120: No match
126: Ryan Long (V) wbf.
132: No match
138: No match
145: Dion Lyons (V) dec. Logan Bechtold, 8-2
152: No match
160: No match
172: Gio Savko (R) wbf.
189: Ethan Zahner (R) wbf.
215: No match
289: No match
South Allegheny 6, Riverview 3
106: No match
113: No match
120: No match
126: No match
132: No match
138: No match
145: No match
152: Alan Halazynski (SA) dec. Logan Bechtold, 10-8
160: No match
172: Mason Thomas (S) dec. Gio Savko, 8-2
189: Ethan Zahner (R) dec. Drake Neskey, 7-0
215: No match
285: No match
Knoch 36, South Allegheny 12
106: No match
113: No match
120: No match
126: No match
132: No match
138: Chris Michaux (K) wbf.
145: Gavin McGowan (K) wbf.
152: Austin Halazynski (SA) p. Ty Misitis, 1:34
160: Mason Thomas (SA) p. Aaron Butler, 3:23
172: Kyle Lauster (K) wbf.
189: Sam Freyermuth (K) p. Drake Nesky, :51
215: Nathaniel Becker (K) wbf.
285: Eli Reese (K) wbf.
Beth-Center 33, Mt. Pleasant 30
106: Albert Medlen (BC) d. Joseph Longhi, 11-4
113: Sean Cain (MP) d. Davis Stepp, 5-4
120: Brady Poole (MP) d. Jackson Gwyer, 4-1
126: Tyler Fisher (BC) p. Greg Shaulis, 2:25
132: Kyle McCollum (BC) d. Jamison Poklembo, 7-5
138: Tyler Debnar (BC) wbf
145: Tyler Berish (BC) d. Lucas Shaulis, 5-0
152: Conor Johnson (MP) wbf
160: Trevor Pettit (BC) p. Jackson Hutter, 1:21
172: Noah Gnibus (MP) p. Ryan Bittner, 1:24
189: Alex Lange (BC) p. Aaron Stasko, 1:39
215: Dayton Pitzer (MP) p. Alston Csutorus, 1:44
285: Ian Fasano (MP) p. Joshua Deems, 0:30
Mt. Pleasant 47, Derry 24
106: Joseph Longhi (MP) p. Dylan Klim, 3:17
113: Sean Cain (MP) wbf
120: Brady Poole (MP) wbf
126: Greg Shaulis (MP) p. Xavier Merlin, 1:00
132: Jamison Poklembo (MP) p. Charles Banks, 3:37
138: Lucid Jackson (D) wbf
145: Lucas Shaulis (MP) m.d. Nicholas Reeping, 16-4
152: Tyler Cymmerman (D) p. Conor Johnson, 1:25
160: Connor Lucas (D) p. Jackson Hutter, 4:11
172: Noah Gnibus (MP) m.d. Eric Catone, 10-2
189: Braydan Mickinac (D) p. Aaron Stasko, 1:46
215: Dayton Pitzer (MP) wbf
285: Ian Fasano (MP) d. Noah Cymmerman, 13-6
*-Starting match
Thursday’s schedule
WPIAL
Class 3A
Section 1A
Armstrong at Kiski Area, 6 p.m.
Armstrong at Indiana, 7:30 p.m.
Hampton at Indiana, 6 p.m.
Hampton at Kiski Area, 7:30 p.m.
Class 2A
Section 2A
Laurel at Central Valley, 7 p.m.
Nonconference
Moon at Chartiers Valley, 7:15 p.m.
Kiski Area at Burrell, 7 p.m.
Peters Township at Jefferson-Morgan, 7 p.m.
Southmoreland at Blairsville, 7 p.m.
