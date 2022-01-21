High school scores, summaries and schedules for Jan. 20, 2022
Friday, January 21, 2022
High School
Basketball
Boys
Thursday’s results
Class 5A
Section 2
Chartiers Valley 78, Trinity 56
Class 4A
Section 3
Southmoreland 41, South Park 35
Class 3A
Section 3
Ligonier Valley 65, Apollo-Ridge 43
Class 2A
Section 2
Fort Cherry 66, Burgettstown 43
Section 3
Serra Catholic 74, Jeannette 69
Class A
Section 2
Propel Montour 67, Avella 63
Section 3
Clairton at Imani Christian, ppd.
Nonsection
Northgate 81, Aquinas Academy 67
South Side 58, Carlynton 48
Western Beaver 53, Riverside 45
Washington at Burgettstown, ppd.
Springdale 58, Frazier 40
Southwest Christian Athletic Conference
Cheswick Christian Academy 44, Beaver County Christian 43
Friday’s schedule
Class 6A
Section 1
Butler at North Allegheny, 7:30 p.m.
North Hills at Pine-Richland, 7:30 p.m.
Class 5A
Section 3
Franklin Regional at Kiski Area, 7 p.m.
McKeesport at Gateway, 7:30 p.m.
Woodland Hills at Latrobe, 7:30 p.m.
Section 4
Armstrong at Mars, 7:30 p.m.
Hampton at Plum, 7:30 p.m.
Shaler at Indiana, 7:30 p.m.
Class 4A
Section 1
Burrell at North Catholic, 7:30 p.m.
Derry at Keystone Oaks, 7:30 p.m.
Knoch at Deer Lakes, 7:30 p.m.
Section 2
Ambridge at Central Valley, 7:30 p.m.
Blackhawk at Montour, 7:30 p.m.
Hopewell at Beaver, 7:30 p.m.
Quaker Valley at Lincoln Park, 7:30 p.m.
Section 3
Mt. Pleasant at Belle Vernon, 7:30 p.m.
South Park at Elizabeth Forward, 7:30 p.m.
Uniontown at Yough, 7:30 p.m.
Class 3A
Section 3
Ligonier Valley at South Allegheny, 7 p.m.
Steel Valley at Shady Side Academy, 7:30 p.m.
Valley at Apollo-Ridge, 6 p.m.
Section 4
Beth-Center at Waynesburg, 7:30 p.m.
Brentwood at Charleroi, 7:30 p.m.
Brownsville at Washington, 7:30 p.m.
Class 2A
Section 3
Winchester Thurston at Clairton, 7:30 p.m.
Nonsection
Aliquippa at South Fayette, 7:30 p.m.
Beaver Falls at West Allegheny, 7:30 p.m.
Bethel Park at Trinity, 4 p.m.
Burgettstown at Avella, 7:30 p.m.
Carmichaels at Chartiers-Houston, 7:30 p.m.
Central Catholic at Penn Hills, 7:30 p.m.
Connellsville at Canon-McMillan, 7:30 p.m.
Cornell at Riverside, 7:30 p.m.
Eden Christian at Sewickley Academy, 7 p.m.
Fort Cherry at Jefferson-Morgan, 7 p.m.
Geibel at Greensburg Salem, 7:30 p.m.
Hempfield at Mt. Lebanon, 7:30 p.m.
Highlands at Freeport, 7:30 p.m.
Imani Christian at New Castle, 7:30 p.m.
Jeannette at Springdale, 7:30 p.m.
Monessen at East Allegheny, 7:30 p.m.
Norwin at Laurel Highlands, 7:30 p.m.
Riverview at Propel Braddock Hills, 7:30 p.m.
Rochester at New Brighton, 7:30 p.m.
Seneca Valley at Baldwin, 7:30 p.m.
Serra Catholic at Our Lady of the Sacred Heart, 7:30 p.m.
Seton LaSalle at West Mifflin, 8 p.m.
Shenango at Laurel, 7:30 p.m.
St. Joseph at Propel Montour, 6 p.m.
Thomas Jefferson at Peters Township, 7:30 p.m.
Upper St. Clair at Fox Chapel, 7 p.m.
West Greene at McGuffey, 7:30 p.m.
Girls
Thursday’s results
Class 6A
Section 1
Butler 54, North Hills 35
North Allegheny 66, Pine-Richland 50
Norwin 46, Shaler 36
Seneca Valley 48, Penn-Trafford 42
Section 2
Bethel Park 62, Hempfield 32
Upper St. Clair 64, Canon-McMillan 19
Class 5A
Section 2
Mars 64, Armstrong 55
Indiana 57, Fox Chapel 35
Section 3
Albert Gallatin 68, Laurel Highlands 30
Thomas Jefferson 67, Connellsville 33
Trinity at Uniontown, ppd.
Section 4
Greensburg Salem 35, Franklin Regional 25
Latrobe 76, Woodland Hills 65
Class 4A
Section 1
Highlands 52, Burrell 32
Knoch 51, Deer Lakes 25
Derry 58, Valley 21
Section 2
Ambridge at Central Valley, ppd.
Beaver 59, Hopewell 34
Blackhawk 70, Montour 42
Quaker Valley 44, New Castle 36
Section 3
Belle Vernon 40, Mt. Pleasant 28
Yough 45, Ligonier Valley 30
Elizabeth Forward 66, West Mifflin 35
Class 3A
Section 1
Beaver Falls 44, Riverside 26
Mohawk 50, Ellwood City 49
North Catholic 52, Freedom 47
Section 2
Waynesburg Central 56, Bentworth 25
Brownsville at Washington, ppd.
South Park 75, Charleroi 28
Section 3
Avonworth 51, Keystone Oaks 27
Brentwood 45, South Allegheny 35
Shady Side Academy 38, Steel Valley 32
Class 2A
Section 1
Shenango 57, Aliquippa 37
Neshannock 56, South Side 26
Sewickley Academy 41, New Brighton 24
Section 3
Sto-Rox 46, Fort Cherry 39
Class A
Section 2
Monessen 58, Geibel 12
Nonsection
Union 55, Aquinas Academy 41
Beth-Center 44, Jefferson-Morgan 30
Laurel 51, Burgettstown 34
Carlynton 41, East Allegheny 26
Avella 60, Frazier 40
Ellis School 42, Leechburg 20
Mt. Lebanon 58, Moon 53
Our Lady of the Sacred Heart 56, Rochester 49
Serra Catholic 55, Ringgold 29
Bishop Canevin 66, Springdale 26
Propel Montour 34, Trinity Christian 26
West Allegheny at Cornell, ppd.
West Greene at Carmichaels, ppd.
Friday’s schedule
Class 6A
Section 2
Peters Township at Baldwin, 6 p.m.
Class 5A
Section 2
Hampton at Plum, 6 p.m.
Section 4
McKeesport at Gateway, 6 p.m.
Class 4A
Section 2
New Castle at Blackhawk, 5:30 p.m.
Class 2A
Section 2
California at Frazier, 7 p.m.
Class A
Section 2
Jefferson-Morgan at Mapletown, 6 p.m.
Nonsection
Avella at Northgate, 7:30 p.m.
Carmichaels at Chartiers-Houston, 7:30 p.m.
Freeport at St. Joseph, 7:30 p.m.
Jeannette at Clairton, ppd.
Kiski Area at Penn Hills, 6 p.m.
Propel Andrew Street at Bentworth, 7:30 p.m.
Seton LaSalle at West Mifflin, 6 p.m.
South Side at Freedom, 7:30 p.m.
Valley at Ligonier Valley, 7 p.m.
Washington at Albert Gallatin, 7:30 p.m.
West Greene at McGuffey, 7:30 p.m.
Bowling
WPIBL
Thursday’s results
Boys
Greensburg Salem 7, Penn-Trafford 0
Girls
Penn-Trafford 4, Greensburg Salem 3
Hockey
PIHL
Thursday’s results
Class 3A
Pine-Richland 3, Baldwin 1
Seneca Valley 3, Cathedral Prep 2
North Allegheny 7, Canon-McMillan 3
Central Catholic at Bethel Park, (n)
Class 2A
Hempfield 7, West Allegheny 3
Penn-Trafford at Indiana, (n)
South Fayette at Armstrong, (n)
Class A
Quaker Valley 4, Blackhawk 1
Beaver 2, Plum 1 (OT)
North Catholic 4, Wheeling Catholic 3
North Hills 5, Greensburg Salem 3
Wheeling Park at Freeport, (n)
Class B
Morgantown 9, Central Valley 0
Elizabeth Forward at Avonworth, (n)
Rifle
WPIAL
Thursday’s results
Nonsection
Waynesburg 799-64x, Trinity 796-52x
Penn-Trafford 791-41x, Indiana 780-39x
Swimming
Thursday’s results
WPIAL
Boys
Class 2A
Section 1
Keystone Oaks 85, Carlynton 68
Section 2
Blackhawk 93, Quaker Valley 88
Hopewell 54, Montour 40
Section 5
Ringgold 88, Belle Vernon 53
Nonsection
Hampton 98, Gateway 82
Girls
Class 2A
Section 1
Carlynton 96, Keystone Oaks 74
Section 2
Blackhawk 106, Quaker Valley 77
Montour 53, Hopewell 33
Section 5
Belle Vernon 88, Ringgold 76
Nonsection
Hampton 103, Gateway 82
Wrestling
Thursday’s results
Class 3A
Section 1A
Armstrong at Indiana, (n)
Section 1B
Franklin Regional 66, Gateway 9
WPIAL section team tournaments
Wednesday’s schedule
Class 3A
Section 1 at Franklin Regional
Armstrong vs. Franklin Regional, 6 p.m.
Penn-Trafford vs. Kiski Area, 6 p.m.
Section 2 at Latrobe
Thomas Jefferson vs. Latrobe, 6 p.m.
Norwin vs. Connellsville, 6 p.m.
Section 3 at North Allegheny
Pine-Richland vs. North Allegheny, 6 p.m.
West Allegheny vs. Butler, 6 p.m.
Section 4 at Peters Township
Bethel Park vs. Waynesburg, 6 p.m.
Canon-McMillan vs. Peters Township, 6 p.m.
Class 2A
Section 1 at Beth-Center
Jefferson-Morgan vs. Burgettstown, 6 p.m.
Fort Cherry vs. Beth-Center, 6 p.m.
Section 2 at Quaker Valley
Montour vs. Laurel, 6 p.m.
Freedom vs. Quaker Valley, 6 p.m.
Section 3 at Mt. Pleasant
Southmoreland vs. Burrell, 6 p.m.
Knoch vs. Mt. Pleasant, 6 p.m.
Note: Championship matches to follow at 7:15 p.m.
