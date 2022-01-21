High school scores, summaries and schedules for Jan. 20, 2022

Friday, January 21, 2022 | 12:24 AM

High School

Basketball

Boys

Thursday’s results

Class 5A

Section 2

Chartiers Valley 78, Trinity 56

Class 4A

Section 3

Southmoreland 41, South Park 35

Class 3A

Section 3

Ligonier Valley 65, Apollo-Ridge 43

Class 2A

Section 2

Fort Cherry 66, Burgettstown 43

Section 3

Serra Catholic 74, Jeannette 69

Class A

Section 2

Propel Montour 67, Avella 63

Section 3

Clairton at Imani Christian, ppd.

Nonsection

Northgate 81, Aquinas Academy 67

South Side 58, Carlynton 48

Western Beaver 53, Riverside 45

Washington at Burgettstown, ppd.

Springdale 58, Frazier 40

Southwest Christian Athletic Conference

Cheswick Christian Academy 44, Beaver County Christian 43

Friday’s schedule

Class 6A

Section 1

Butler at North Allegheny, 7:30 p.m.

North Hills at Pine-Richland, 7:30 p.m.

Class 5A

Section 3

Franklin Regional at Kiski Area, 7 p.m.

McKeesport at Gateway, 7:30 p.m.

Woodland Hills at Latrobe, 7:30 p.m.

Section 4

Armstrong at Mars, 7:30 p.m.

Hampton at Plum, 7:30 p.m.

Shaler at Indiana, 7:30 p.m.

Class 4A

Section 1

Burrell at North Catholic, 7:30 p.m.

Derry at Keystone Oaks, 7:30 p.m.

Knoch at Deer Lakes, 7:30 p.m.

Section 2

Ambridge at Central Valley, 7:30 p.m.

Blackhawk at Montour, 7:30 p.m.

Hopewell at Beaver, 7:30 p.m.

Quaker Valley at Lincoln Park, 7:30 p.m.

Section 3

Mt. Pleasant at Belle Vernon, 7:30 p.m.

South Park at Elizabeth Forward, 7:30 p.m.

Uniontown at Yough, 7:30 p.m.

Class 3A

Section 3

Ligonier Valley at South Allegheny, 7 p.m.

Steel Valley at Shady Side Academy, 7:30 p.m.

Valley at Apollo-Ridge, 6 p.m.

Section 4

Beth-Center at Waynesburg, 7:30 p.m.

Brentwood at Charleroi, 7:30 p.m.

Brownsville at Washington, 7:30 p.m.

Class 2A

Section 3

Winchester Thurston at Clairton, 7:30 p.m.

Nonsection

Aliquippa at South Fayette, 7:30 p.m.

Beaver Falls at West Allegheny, 7:30 p.m.

Bethel Park at Trinity, 4 p.m.

Burgettstown at Avella, 7:30 p.m.

Carmichaels at Chartiers-Houston, 7:30 p.m.

Central Catholic at Penn Hills, 7:30 p.m.

Connellsville at Canon-McMillan, 7:30 p.m.

Cornell at Riverside, 7:30 p.m.

Eden Christian at Sewickley Academy, 7 p.m.

Fort Cherry at Jefferson-Morgan, 7 p.m.

Geibel at Greensburg Salem, 7:30 p.m.

Hempfield at Mt. Lebanon, 7:30 p.m.

Highlands at Freeport, 7:30 p.m.

Imani Christian at New Castle, 7:30 p.m.

Jeannette at Springdale, 7:30 p.m.

Monessen at East Allegheny, 7:30 p.m.

Norwin at Laurel Highlands, 7:30 p.m.

Riverview at Propel Braddock Hills, 7:30 p.m.

Rochester at New Brighton, 7:30 p.m.

Seneca Valley at Baldwin, 7:30 p.m.

Serra Catholic at Our Lady of the Sacred Heart, 7:30 p.m.

Seton LaSalle at West Mifflin, 8 p.m.

Shenango at Laurel, 7:30 p.m.

St. Joseph at Propel Montour, 6 p.m.

Thomas Jefferson at Peters Township, 7:30 p.m.

Upper St. Clair at Fox Chapel, 7 p.m.

West Greene at McGuffey, 7:30 p.m.

Girls

Thursday’s results

Class 6A

Section 1

Butler 54, North Hills 35

North Allegheny 66, Pine-Richland 50

Norwin 46, Shaler 36

Seneca Valley 48, Penn-Trafford 42

Section 2

Bethel Park 62, Hempfield 32

Upper St. Clair 64, Canon-McMillan 19

Class 5A

Section 2

Mars 64, Armstrong 55

Indiana 57, Fox Chapel 35

Section 3

Albert Gallatin 68, Laurel Highlands 30

Thomas Jefferson 67, Connellsville 33

Trinity at Uniontown, ppd.

Section 4

Greensburg Salem 35, Franklin Regional 25

Latrobe 76, Woodland Hills 65

Class 4A

Section 1

Highlands 52, Burrell 32

Knoch 51, Deer Lakes 25

Derry 58, Valley 21

Section 2

Ambridge at Central Valley, ppd.

Beaver 59, Hopewell 34

Blackhawk 70, Montour 42

Quaker Valley 44, New Castle 36

Section 3

Belle Vernon 40, Mt. Pleasant 28

Yough 45, Ligonier Valley 30

Elizabeth Forward 66, West Mifflin 35

Class 3A

Section 1

Beaver Falls 44, Riverside 26

Mohawk 50, Ellwood City 49

North Catholic 52, Freedom 47

Section 2

Waynesburg Central 56, Bentworth 25

Brownsville at Washington, ppd.

South Park 75, Charleroi 28

Section 3

Avonworth 51, Keystone Oaks 27

Brentwood 45, South Allegheny 35

Shady Side Academy 38, Steel Valley 32

Class 2A

Section 1

Shenango 57, Aliquippa 37

Neshannock 56, South Side 26

Sewickley Academy 41, New Brighton 24

Section 3

Sto-Rox 46, Fort Cherry 39

Class A

Section 2

Monessen 58, Geibel 12

Nonsection

Union 55, Aquinas Academy 41

Beth-Center 44, Jefferson-Morgan 30

Laurel 51, Burgettstown 34

Carlynton 41, East Allegheny 26

Avella 60, Frazier 40

Ellis School 42, Leechburg 20

Mt. Lebanon 58, Moon 53

Our Lady of the Sacred Heart 56, Rochester 49

Serra Catholic 55, Ringgold 29

Bishop Canevin 66, Springdale 26

Propel Montour 34, Trinity Christian 26

West Allegheny at Cornell, ppd.

West Greene at Carmichaels, ppd.

Friday’s schedule

Class 6A

Section 2

Peters Township at Baldwin, 6 p.m.

Class 5A

Section 2

Hampton at Plum, 6 p.m.

Section 4

McKeesport at Gateway, 6 p.m.

Class 4A

Section 2

New Castle at Blackhawk, 5:30 p.m.

Class 2A

Section 2

California at Frazier, 7 p.m.

Class A

Section 2

Jefferson-Morgan at Mapletown, 6 p.m.

Nonsection

Avella at Northgate, 7:30 p.m.

Carmichaels at Chartiers-Houston, 7:30 p.m.

Freeport at St. Joseph, 7:30 p.m.

Jeannette at Clairton, ppd.

Kiski Area at Penn Hills, 6 p.m.

Propel Andrew Street at Bentworth, 7:30 p.m.

Seton LaSalle at West Mifflin, 6 p.m.

South Side at Freedom, 7:30 p.m.

Valley at Ligonier Valley, 7 p.m.

Washington at Albert Gallatin, 7:30 p.m.

West Greene at McGuffey, 7:30 p.m.

Bowling

WPIBL

Thursday’s results

Boys

Greensburg Salem 7, Penn-Trafford 0

Girls

Penn-Trafford 4, Greensburg Salem 3

Hockey

PIHL

Thursday’s results

Class 3A

Pine-Richland 3, Baldwin 1

Seneca Valley 3, Cathedral Prep 2

North Allegheny 7, Canon-McMillan 3

Central Catholic at Bethel Park, (n)

Class 2A

Hempfield 7, West Allegheny 3

Penn-Trafford at Indiana, (n)

South Fayette at Armstrong, (n)

Class A

Quaker Valley 4, Blackhawk 1

Beaver 2, Plum 1 (OT)

North Catholic 4, Wheeling Catholic 3

North Hills 5, Greensburg Salem 3

Wheeling Park at Freeport, (n)

Class B

Morgantown 9, Central Valley 0

Elizabeth Forward at Avonworth, (n)

Rifle

WPIAL

Thursday’s results

Nonsection

Waynesburg 799-64x, Trinity 796-52x

Penn-Trafford 791-41x, Indiana 780-39x

Swimming

Thursday’s results

WPIAL

Boys

Class 2A

Section 1

Keystone Oaks 85, Carlynton 68

Section 2

Blackhawk 93, Quaker Valley 88

Hopewell 54, Montour 40

Section 5

Ringgold 88, Belle Vernon 53

Nonsection

Hampton 98, Gateway 82

Girls

Class 2A

Section 1

Carlynton 96, Keystone Oaks 74

Section 2

Blackhawk 106, Quaker Valley 77

Montour 53, Hopewell 33

Section 5

Belle Vernon 88, Ringgold 76

Nonsection

Hampton 103, Gateway 82

Wrestling

Thursday’s results

Class 3A

Section 1A

Armstrong at Indiana, (n)

Section 1B

Franklin Regional 66, Gateway 9

WPIAL section team tournaments

Wednesday’s schedule

Class 3A

Section 1 at Franklin Regional

Armstrong vs. Franklin Regional, 6 p.m.

Penn-Trafford vs. Kiski Area, 6 p.m.

Section 2 at Latrobe

Thomas Jefferson vs. Latrobe, 6 p.m.

Norwin vs. Connellsville, 6 p.m.

Section 3 at North Allegheny

Pine-Richland vs. North Allegheny, 6 p.m.

West Allegheny vs. Butler, 6 p.m.

Section 4 at Peters Township

Bethel Park vs. Waynesburg, 6 p.m.

Canon-McMillan vs. Peters Township, 6 p.m.

Class 2A

Section 1 at Beth-Center

Jefferson-Morgan vs. Burgettstown, 6 p.m.

Fort Cherry vs. Beth-Center, 6 p.m.

Section 2 at Quaker Valley

Montour vs. Laurel, 6 p.m.

Freedom vs. Quaker Valley, 6 p.m.

Section 3 at Mt. Pleasant

Southmoreland vs. Burrell, 6 p.m.

Knoch vs. Mt. Pleasant, 6 p.m.

Note: Championship matches to follow at 7:15 p.m.

All schedules are subject to change.