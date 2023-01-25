TribLIVE Logo
High school scores, summaries and schedules for Jan. 24, 2023

By: HSSN Staff
Tuesday, January 24, 2023 | 11:26 PM

High schools

WPIAL

Basketball

Boys

Tuesday’s results

Class 4A

Section 2

Lincoln Park 79, Ambridge 40

Beaver 74, Hopewell 36

Central Valley 53, Blackhawk 49

Section 3

Uniontown 71, Albert Gallatin 31

Class 3A

Section 1

Beaver Falls at New Brighton, (n)

Neshannock 77, Ellwood City 53

Mohawk 61, Freedom 26

Section 2

Sto-Rox 76, Brentwood 64

Steel Valley 71, Keystone Oaks 66

Seton LaSalle 59, South Park 43

Section 3

Shady Side Academy 61, Apollo-Ridge 20

Burrell 78, Ligonier Valley 66

Deer Lakes 89, Derry 64

Section 4

Waynesburg Central 57, Brownsville 25

Washington 76, Charleroi 34

Mt. Pleasant 47, McGuffey 31

Class 2A

Section 3

Clairton 62, Riverview 59

Greensburg Central Catholic 83, Serra Catholic 73

Section 4

Fort Cherry 77, Bentworth 40

Chartiers-Houston 77, Beth-Center 39

Burgettstown 52, Carmichaels 50

Class A

Section 1

Union 57, Carlynton 54

Section 3

Imani Christian at Hillel Academy, (n)

Nonsection

Aquinas Academy 80, Rochester 61

Avella 47, Jefferson-Morgan 44

Baldwin 68, Trinity 59

Fox Chapel 59, Upper St. Clair 58

Freeport 76, East Allegheny 56

Geibel 69, St. Joseph 46

Hampton 83, Butler 70

Highlands 93, Bishop Canevin 79

Indiana 66, Connellsville 26

Kiski Area 69, Knoch 38

Latrobe 50, Quaker Valley 47

Laurel Highlands 46, Norwin 38

Mars 73, Montour 67

Mt. Lebanon 50, Bethel Park 48

Neighborhood Academy 44, Sewickley Academy 41

New Castle 55, Aliquippa 50

North Allegheny 49, Shaler 36

North Hills 85, Penn-Trafford 49

Penn Hills 74, Gateway 44

Peters Township 87, Elizabeth Forward 71

Pine-Richland 62, Hempfield 39

Southmoreland 84, Valley 61

Springdale 58, Westinghouse 52

Thomas Jefferson 56, South Fayette 49

West Mifflin 64, Ringgold 47

Yough 60, Greensburg Salem 40

Southwest Christian Athletic Conference

Cheswick Christian Academy 63, Redeemer Lutheran 16

Wednesday’s schedule

Class 2A

Section 3

Jeannette at Leechburg, 7:30 p.m.

Class A

Section 1

Union at Cornell, 6:30 p.m.

Nonsection

Bentworth at West Greene, 7 p.m.

Burgettstown at Western Beaver, 7:30 p.m.

Clairton at Propel Braddock Hills, 6 p.m.

Hillel Academy at Winchester Thurston, 7:30 p.m.

City League

Allderdice at Perry Traditional Academy, 3:15 p.m.

Obama Academy at Brashear, 7 p.m.

Westinghouse at Carrick, 7 p.m.

Girls

Tuesday’s results

Class 5A

Section 1

Indiana 46, Kiski Area 28

Penn Hills 37, Gateway 23

Section 3

Albert Gallatin 60, Penn-Trafford 58

McKeesport 64, Latrobe 52

Class 2A

Section 3

Clairton 52, Ellis School 37

Nonsection

Armstrong 57, Seneca Valley 36

Beaver Falls 56, Eden Christian 45

Highlands 57, St. Joseph 48

North Hills 52, Hopewell 42

Kennedy Catholic 55, Blackhawk 53

Monessen 52, Frazier 19

Obama Academy 64, Winchester Thurston 31

Shenango 53, Riverside 27

Union 41, Beaver 39

Wednesday’s schedule

Class 2A

Section 4

California at Carmichaels, 7:30 p.m.

Nonsection

Bishop Canevin at Rochester, 7:30 p.m.

Ellwood City at New Castle, 6:30 p.m.

Greensburg Salem at Laurel Highlands, 7:30 p.m.

Jeannette at Geibel, 7 p.m.

South Park at Serra Catholic, 6:30 p.m.

City League

Carrick at Westinghouse, 3:14 p.m.

Obama Academy at Brashear, 3:15 p.m.

Perry Traditional Academy at Allderdice, 7:30 p.m.

Hockey

PIHL

Tuesday’s results

Class 2A

Franklin Regional 7, Bishop McCort 3

Class A

Kiski 8, Westmont Hilltop 2

Rife

Tuesday’s results

Nonsection

Butler 797-51x, Penn-Trafford 796-54x

Mt. Lebanon 799-62x, Indiana 773-31x

Swimming

Tuesday’s results

Nonsection

Boys

Beaver 90, Cornell 17

West Allegheny 80, Carlynton 49

Girls

Beaver 70, Cornell 21

West Allegheny 101, Carlynton 80

Wrestling

Wednesday’s schedule

Class 3A

Section 1

Armstrong at Plum, 7 p.m.

Fox Chapel at Central Catholic, 7 p.m.

Kiski Area at Shaler, 7 p.m.

Section 2

Butler at Pine-Richland, 7 p.m.

North Allegheny at Mars, 7 p.m.

North Hills at Seneca Valley, 7 p.m.

Section 3

Franklin Regional at Thomas Jefferson, 7 p.m.

Penn-Trafford at Norwin, 7 p.m.

Ringgold at West Mifflin, 7 p.m.

Section 4

Connellsville at Hempfield, 7 p.m.

Gateway at Latrobe, 7 p.m.

Section 5

Chartiers Valley at Moon, 7 p.m.

South Fayette at West Allegheny, 7:15 p.m.

Trinity at Waynesburg Central, 7:30 p.m.

Section 6

Baldwin at Bethel Park, 7 p.m.

Canon-McMillan at Peters Township, 7 p.m.

Mt. Lebanon at Upper St. Clair, 7 p.m.

Class 2A

Section 1

Burgettstown at Bentworth, 7 p.m.

Fort Cherry at Washington, 7 p.m.

Jefferson-Morgan at Beth-Center, 7 p.m.

West Greene at McGuffey, 7:30 p.m.

Section 2

Elizabeth Forward at Albert Gallatin, 7 p.m.

Frazier at Yough, 7 p.m.

Mt. Pleasant at Belle Vernon, 7 p.m.

Section 3

Keystone Oaks at Avonworth, 7 p.m.

Montour at South Park, 7 p.m.

Quaker Valley at Carlynton, 7 p.m.

Section 5

Highlands at Ellwood City, 7 p.m.

Knoch at Summit Academy, 7 p.m.

Laurel at Hampton, 7 p.m.

Section 6

Greensburg Salem at Burrell, 7 p.m.

Indiana at Valley, 7 p.m.

Ligonier Valley at Derry, 7 p.m.

Nonconference

North Catholic at Freedom, 7 p.m.

