High school scores, summaries and schedules for Jan. 24, 2023
By:
Tuesday, January 24, 2023 | 11:26 PM
High schools
WPIAL
Basketball
Boys
Tuesday’s results
Class 4A
Section 2
Lincoln Park 79, Ambridge 40
Beaver 74, Hopewell 36
Central Valley 53, Blackhawk 49
Section 3
Uniontown 71, Albert Gallatin 31
Class 3A
Section 1
Beaver Falls at New Brighton, (n)
Neshannock 77, Ellwood City 53
Section 2
Steel Valley 71, Keystone Oaks 66
Seton LaSalle 59, South Park 43
Section 3
Shady Side Academy 61, Apollo-Ridge 20
Burrell 78, Ligonier Valley 66
Deer Lakes 89, Derry 64
Section 4
Waynesburg Central 57, Brownsville 25
Washington 76, Charleroi 34
Mt. Pleasant 47, McGuffey 31
Class 2A
Section 3
Greensburg Central Catholic 83, Serra Catholic 73
Section 4
Fort Cherry 77, Bentworth 40
Chartiers-Houston 77, Beth-Center 39
Burgettstown 52, Carmichaels 50
Class A
Section 1
Section 3
Imani Christian at Hillel Academy, (n)
Nonsection
Aquinas Academy 80, Rochester 61
Avella 47, Jefferson-Morgan 44
Fox Chapel 59, Upper St. Clair 58
Freeport 76, East Allegheny 56
Geibel 69, St. Joseph 46
Highlands 93, Bishop Canevin 79
Indiana 66, Connellsville 26
Kiski Area 69, Knoch 38
Latrobe 50, Quaker Valley 47
Laurel Highlands 46, Norwin 38
Mt. Lebanon 50, Bethel Park 48
Neighborhood Academy 44, Sewickley Academy 41
New Castle 55, Aliquippa 50
North Allegheny 49, Shaler 36
North Hills 85, Penn-Trafford 49
Penn Hills 74, Gateway 44
Peters Township 87, Elizabeth Forward 71
Pine-Richland 62, Hempfield 39
Southmoreland 84, Valley 61
Springdale 58, Westinghouse 52
Thomas Jefferson 56, South Fayette 49
West Mifflin 64, Ringgold 47
Yough 60, Greensburg Salem 40
Southwest Christian Athletic Conference
Cheswick Christian Academy 63, Redeemer Lutheran 16
Wednesday’s schedule
Class 2A
Section 3
Jeannette at Leechburg, 7:30 p.m.
Class A
Section 1
Nonsection
Bentworth at West Greene, 7 p.m.
Burgettstown at Western Beaver, 7:30 p.m.
Clairton at Propel Braddock Hills, 6 p.m.
Hillel Academy at Winchester Thurston, 7:30 p.m.
City League
Allderdice at Perry Traditional Academy, 3:15 p.m.
Obama Academy at Brashear, 7 p.m.
Westinghouse at Carrick, 7 p.m.
Girls
Tuesday’s results
Class 5A
Section 1
Indiana 46, Kiski Area 28
Penn Hills 37, Gateway 23
Section 3
Albert Gallatin 60, Penn-Trafford 58
McKeesport 64, Latrobe 52
Class 2A
Section 3
Clairton 52, Ellis School 37
Nonsection
Armstrong 57, Seneca Valley 36
Beaver Falls 56, Eden Christian 45
Highlands 57, St. Joseph 48
North Hills 52, Hopewell 42
Kennedy Catholic 55, Blackhawk 53
Obama Academy 64, Winchester Thurston 31
Union 41, Beaver 39
Wednesday’s schedule
Class 2A
Section 4
California at Carmichaels, 7:30 p.m.
Nonsection
Bishop Canevin at Rochester, 7:30 p.m.
Ellwood City at New Castle, 6:30 p.m.
Greensburg Salem at Laurel Highlands, 7:30 p.m.
South Park at Serra Catholic, 6:30 p.m.
City League
Carrick at Westinghouse, 3:14 p.m.
Obama Academy at Brashear, 3:15 p.m.
Perry Traditional Academy at Allderdice, 7:30 p.m.
Hockey
PIHL
Tuesday’s results
Class 2A
Franklin Regional 7, Bishop McCort 3
Class A
Kiski 8, Westmont Hilltop 2
Rife
Tuesday’s results
Nonsection
Butler 797-51x, Penn-Trafford 796-54x
Mt. Lebanon 799-62x, Indiana 773-31x
Swimming
Tuesday’s results
Nonsection
Boys
Beaver 90, Cornell 17
West Allegheny 80, Carlynton 49
Girls
Beaver 70, Cornell 21
West Allegheny 101, Carlynton 80
Wrestling
Wednesday’s schedule
Class 3A
Section 1
Fox Chapel at Central Catholic, 7 p.m.
Kiski Area at Shaler, 7 p.m.
Section 2
Butler at Pine-Richland, 7 p.m.
North Allegheny at Mars, 7 p.m.
North Hills at Seneca Valley, 7 p.m.
Section 3
Franklin Regional at Thomas Jefferson, 7 p.m.
Penn-Trafford at Norwin, 7 p.m.
Ringgold at West Mifflin, 7 p.m.
Section 4
Connellsville at Hempfield, 7 p.m.
Gateway at Latrobe, 7 p.m.
Section 5
Chartiers Valley at Moon, 7 p.m.
South Fayette at West Allegheny, 7:15 p.m.
Trinity at Waynesburg Central, 7:30 p.m.
Section 6
Baldwin at Bethel Park, 7 p.m.
Canon-McMillan at Peters Township, 7 p.m.
Mt. Lebanon at Upper St. Clair, 7 p.m.
Class 2A
Section 1
Burgettstown at Bentworth, 7 p.m.
Fort Cherry at Washington, 7 p.m.
Jefferson-Morgan at Beth-Center, 7 p.m.
West Greene at McGuffey, 7:30 p.m.
Section 2
Elizabeth Forward at Albert Gallatin, 7 p.m.
Mt. Pleasant at Belle Vernon, 7 p.m.
Section 3
Keystone Oaks at Avonworth, 7 p.m.
Montour at South Park, 7 p.m.
Quaker Valley at Carlynton, 7 p.m.
Section 5
Highlands at Ellwood City, 7 p.m.
Knoch at Summit Academy, 7 p.m.
Laurel at Hampton, 7 p.m.
Section 6
Greensburg Salem at Burrell, 7 p.m.
Indiana at Valley, 7 p.m.
Ligonier Valley at Derry, 7 p.m.
Nonconference
North Catholic at Freedom, 7 p.m.
All schedules are subject to change. To report scores or schedule changes, email ptrsports@triblive.com.
