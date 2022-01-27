High school scores, summaries and schedules for Jan. 26, 2022
Thursday, January 27, 2022 | 12:29 AM
High schools
Basketball
Boys
Wednesday’s results
Class 5A
Section 2
West Allegheny 49, Moon 35
Section 3
Gateway 59, Woodland Hills 29
Class 3A
Section 2
Aliquippa 82, Freedom 40
Class 2A
Section 4
Carmichaels 66, Frazier 37
Nonsection
Springdale 71, Apollo-Ridge 45
Charleroi 73, Mt. Pleasant 48
Yough 62, Connellsville 25
Fox Chapel 68, McKeesport 56
Freedom at Rochester, ppd.
Greensburg Salem 65, Valley 60
Knoch 66, Indiana 55
Laurel Highlands 75, Uniontown 59
Bentworth 48, Mapletown 30
McGuffey 38, Jefferson-Morgan 35
Laurel 75, New Brighton 66
Northgate 91, Avella 26
Propel Braddock Hills 62, Propel Montour 35
Aquinas Academy 69, Riverview 44
Riverside 43, Shenango 32
Keystone Oaks 64, South Park 37
Sto-Rox 90, Westinghouse 38
Lincoln Park 84, Hopewell 50
City League
Allderdice 64, Obama Academy 60
Thursday’s schedule
Class A
Section 3
Neighborhood Academy at St. Joseph, 7 p.m.
Nonsection
Brownsville at Uniontown, 7:30 p.m.
Pine-Richland at Allderdice, 7:30 p.m.
River Valley at Latrobe, 7:15 p.m.
Slippery Rock at Armstrong, 7:30 p.m.
Girls
Wednesday’s results
Class 5A
Section 2
Indiana 63, Armstrong 58
Section 4
Latrobe 56, Woodland Hills 45
Class 4A
Section 2
Central Valley 65, Ambridge 20
Class 3A
Section 1
Ellwood City 50, Beaver Falls 34
Section 2
Charleroi 54, Browsville 38
Section 3
Keystone Oaks 56, East Allegheny 22
Class 2A
Section 2
Frazier 55, Beth-Center 37
Nonsection
Avella 72, California 64
Fort Cherry at Monessen, ppd.
Leechburg at Valley, ppd.
Cornell 48, New Brighton 33
Plum at Gateway, ppd.
Belle Vernon 43, Serra Catholic 42
McGuffey 60, Jefferson-Morgan 23
Thursday’s schedule
Class 6A
Section 1
Butler at Penn-Trafford, 7:30 p.m.
North Allegheny at Norwin, 7:30 p.m.
North Hills at Shaler, 7:30 p.m.
Seneca Valley at Pine-Richland, 7:30 p.m.
Section 2
Bethel Park at Peters Township, 7:30 p.m.
Hempfield at Upper St. Clair, 7:30 p.m.
Mt. Lebanon at Baldwin, 7:30 p.m.
Class 5A
Section 1
Chartiers Valley at Oakland Catholic, 7:30 p.m.
Moon at South Fayette, 7:30 p.m.
West Allegheny at Lincoln Park, 6 p.m.
Section 2
Indiana at Mars, 7:30 p.m.
Section 3
Albert Gallatin at Ringgold, 7:30 p.m.
Trinity at Thomas Jefferson, 7:30 p.m.
Uniontown at Laurel Highlands, 7:30 p.m.
Section 4
Gateway at Greensburg Salem, 7:30 p.m.
Class 4A
Section 1
Burrell at Freeport, 7:30 p.m.
Derry at Knoch, 7:30 p.m.
Valley at Highlands, 7 p.m.
Section 2
Ambridge at New Castle, 7:30 p.m.
Beaver at Blackhawk, 7:30 p.m.
Central Valley at Montour, 7:30 p.m.
Quaker Valley at Hopewell, 7:30 p.m.
Section 3
Belle Vernon at Southmoreland, 7:30 p.m.
Elizabeth Forward at Mt. Pleasant, 7:30 p.m.
West Mifflin at Yough, 7:30 p.m.
Class 3A
Section 1
Beaver Falls at Laurel, 7:30 p.m.
Freedom at Riverside, 6 p.m.
North Catholic at Mohawk, 7:30 p.m.
Section 2
Bentworth at McGuffey, 7:30 p.m.
Charleroi at Waynesburg Central, 7:30 p.m.
South Park at Washington, 7:30 p.m.
Section 3
Avonworth at East Allegheny, 6:30 p.m.
Shady Side Academy at Keystone Oaks, 7:30 p.m.
Steel Valley at South Allegheny, 7 p.m.
Class 2A
Section 1
Aliquippa at Sewickley Academy, 7 p.m.
Neshannock at Our Lady of the Sacred Heart, 7:30 p.m.
Shenango at South Side, 7 p.m.
Section 2
Beth-Center at Serra Catholic, 7:30 p.m.
Carmichaels at California, 7:30 p.m.
Seton LaSalle at Frazier, 6 p.m.
Section 3
Burgettstown at Sto-Rox, 7:30 p.m.
Carlynton at Northgate, 6 p.m.
Section 4
Apollo-Ridge at Winchester Thurston, 7 p.m.
Greensburg Central Catholic at Springdale, 6 p.m.
Jeannette at Ellis School, 6 p.m.
Class A
Section 1
Cornell at Rochester, 7 p.m.
Eden Christian at Union, 7:30 p.m.
Section 2
Avella at Mapletown, 7 p.m.
Geibel at West Greene, 7 p.m.
Monessen at Jefferson-Morgan, 7 p.m.
Section 3
Clairton at Riverview, 6 p.m.
Leechburg at St. Joseph, 6 p.m.
Nonsection
Brownsville at Brentwood, 7:30 p.m.
Deer Lakes at Obama Academy, 7 p.m.
North Star at Ligonier Valley, 7:15 p.m.
Bowling
WPIBL
Wednesday’s results
Boys
Apollo-Ridge 5, Freeport 2
Franklin Regional 7, St. Joseph 0
Moon 7, Quaker Valley 0
Blackhawk 7, New Castle 0
Girls
Freeport 7, Apollo-Ridge 0
St. Joseph 7, Franklin Regional 0
Moon 7, Quaker Valley 0
New Castle 5, Blackhawk 2
Hockey
Thursday’s schedule
Class 3A
Baldwin at Upper Saint Clair, Ice Castle Arena-Trackside, 7 p.m.
Seneca Valley at Mt. Lebanon, Mt. Lebanon Ice Center, 7:10 p.m.
Canon-McMillan at Bethel Park, Spencer Family YMCA, 9 p.m.
Cathedral Prep at Pine-Richland, Baierl Ice Complex-World, 9 p.m.
Class 2A
West Allegheny at Indiana, S&T Bank Arena, 6:10 p.m.
Shaler at Armstrong, Belmont Complex, 7 p.m.
Penn-Trafford at South Fayette, Ice-Castle Arena-Trackside, 9 p.m.
Class A
Freeport at Beaver, Bradys Run Park Ice Arena, 6:45 p.m.
Fox Chapel at Quaker Valley, Baierl Ice Complex-Galaxy, 9:10 p.m.
Class B
Morgantown at Elizabeth Forward, Rostraver Ice Garden, 6:15 p.m.
Neshannock at Central Valley, Bradys Run Park Ice Arena, 8:45 p.m.
Rifle
WPIAL
Wednesday’s results
Section 1
Waynesburg 793-46x, West Greene 790-46x
Nonsection
Hempfield 799-58x, Indiana 776-23x
Swimming
WPIAL
Wednesday’s results
Boys
Class 2A
Section 2
Blackhawk 73, Central Valley 41
Section 5
South Park 95, Belle Vernon 53
Girls
Class 2A
Section 2
Blackhawk 93, Central Valley 76
Section 5
Belle Vernon 85, South Park 82
Wrestling
Wednesday’s results
Class 3A
Section 1
at Franklin Regional
Semifinals
Franklin Regional 42, Armstrong 23
Kiski Area 59, Penn-Trafford 9
Finals
Kiski Area 40, Franklin Regional 29
Third place
Armstrong 36, Penn-Trafford 34
Section 2
at Latrobe
Semifinals
Latrobe 48, Thomas Jefferson 24
Connellsville 43, Norwin 19
Finals
Latrobe 38, Connellsville 19
Third place
Norwin 55, Thomas Jefferson 24
Section 3
at North Allegheny
Semifinals
North Allegheny 47, West Allegheny 14
Butler 42, Pine-Richland 30
Finals
North Allegheny 33, Butler 30
Third place
Pine-Richland 41, West Allegheny 27
Section 4
at Peters Township
Semifinals
Waynesburg 62, Bethel Park 12
Canon-McMillan 44, Peters Township 21
Finals
Waynesburg 62, Canon-McMillan 12
Third place
Bethel Park 33, Peters Township 30
Class 2A
Section 1
at Beth-Center
Semifinals
Burgettstown 56, Jefferson-Morgan 18
Beth-Center 54, Fort Cherry 18
Finals
Burgettstown 34, Beth-Center 23
Third place
Fort Cherry 33, Jefferson-Morgan 28
Section 2
at Quaker Valley
Semifinals
Laurel 43, Montour 19
Quaker Valley 61, Freedom 9
Finals
Quaker Valley 55, Laurel 18
Third place
Montour 36, Freedom 33
Section 3
at Mt. Pleasant
Semifinals
Burrell 52, Southmoreland 18
Mt. Pleasant 71, Knoch 6
Finals
Burrell 43, Mt. Pleasant 25
Third place
Southmoreland 42, Knoch 30
City League
Carrick 54, Allderdice 21
Nonsection
Central Valley 54, New Castle 6
Central Valley 47, Beaver 6
Highlands 67, Valley 3
Ligonier Valley 34, Meyersdale 24
All schedules are subject to change. To report scores or schedule changes, email ptrsports@triblive.com.
