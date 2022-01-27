High school scores, summaries and schedules for Jan. 26, 2022

Thursday, January 27, 2022 | 12:29 AM

High schools

Basketball

Boys

Wednesday’s results

Class 5A

Section 2

West Allegheny 49, Moon 35

Section 3

Gateway 59, Woodland Hills 29

Class 3A

Section 2

Aliquippa 82, Freedom 40

Class 2A

Section 4

Carmichaels 66, Frazier 37

Nonsection

Springdale 71, Apollo-Ridge 45

Charleroi 73, Mt. Pleasant 48

Yough 62, Connellsville 25

Fox Chapel 68, McKeesport 56

Freedom at Rochester, ppd.

Greensburg Salem 65, Valley 60

Knoch 66, Indiana 55

Laurel Highlands 75, Uniontown 59

Bentworth 48, Mapletown 30

McGuffey 38, Jefferson-Morgan 35

Laurel 75, New Brighton 66

Northgate 91, Avella 26

Propel Braddock Hills 62, Propel Montour 35

Aquinas Academy 69, Riverview 44

Riverside 43, Shenango 32

Keystone Oaks 64, South Park 37

Sto-Rox 90, Westinghouse 38

Lincoln Park 84, Hopewell 50

City League

Allderdice 64, Obama Academy 60

Thursday’s schedule

Class A

Section 3

Neighborhood Academy at St. Joseph, 7 p.m.

Nonsection

Brownsville at Uniontown, 7:30 p.m.

Pine-Richland at Allderdice, 7:30 p.m.

River Valley at Latrobe, 7:15 p.m.

Slippery Rock at Armstrong, 7:30 p.m.

Girls

Wednesday’s results

Class 5A

Section 2

Indiana 63, Armstrong 58

Section 4

Latrobe 56, Woodland Hills 45

Class 4A

Section 2

Central Valley 65, Ambridge 20

Class 3A

Section 1

Ellwood City 50, Beaver Falls 34

Section 2

Charleroi 54, Browsville 38

Section 3

Keystone Oaks 56, East Allegheny 22

Class 2A

Section 2

Frazier 55, Beth-Center 37

Nonsection

Avella 72, California 64

Fort Cherry at Monessen, ppd.

Leechburg at Valley, ppd.

Cornell 48, New Brighton 33

Plum at Gateway, ppd.

Belle Vernon 43, Serra Catholic 42

McGuffey 60, Jefferson-Morgan 23

Thursday’s schedule

Class 6A

Section 1

Butler at Penn-Trafford, 7:30 p.m.

North Allegheny at Norwin, 7:30 p.m.

North Hills at Shaler, 7:30 p.m.

Seneca Valley at Pine-Richland, 7:30 p.m.

Section 2

Bethel Park at Peters Township, 7:30 p.m.

Hempfield at Upper St. Clair, 7:30 p.m.

Mt. Lebanon at Baldwin, 7:30 p.m.

Class 5A

Section 1

Chartiers Valley at Oakland Catholic, 7:30 p.m.

Moon at South Fayette, 7:30 p.m.

West Allegheny at Lincoln Park, 6 p.m.

Section 2

Indiana at Mars, 7:30 p.m.

Section 3

Albert Gallatin at Ringgold, 7:30 p.m.

Trinity at Thomas Jefferson, 7:30 p.m.

Uniontown at Laurel Highlands, 7:30 p.m.

Section 4

Gateway at Greensburg Salem, 7:30 p.m.

Class 4A

Section 1

Burrell at Freeport, 7:30 p.m.

Derry at Knoch, 7:30 p.m.

Valley at Highlands, 7 p.m.

Section 2

Ambridge at New Castle, 7:30 p.m.

Beaver at Blackhawk, 7:30 p.m.

Central Valley at Montour, 7:30 p.m.

Quaker Valley at Hopewell, 7:30 p.m.

Section 3

Belle Vernon at Southmoreland, 7:30 p.m.

Elizabeth Forward at Mt. Pleasant, 7:30 p.m.

West Mifflin at Yough, 7:30 p.m.

Class 3A

Section 1

Beaver Falls at Laurel, 7:30 p.m.

Freedom at Riverside, 6 p.m.

North Catholic at Mohawk, 7:30 p.m.

Section 2

Bentworth at McGuffey, 7:30 p.m.

Charleroi at Waynesburg Central, 7:30 p.m.

South Park at Washington, 7:30 p.m.

Section 3

Avonworth at East Allegheny, 6:30 p.m.

Shady Side Academy at Keystone Oaks, 7:30 p.m.

Steel Valley at South Allegheny, 7 p.m.

Class 2A

Section 1

Aliquippa at Sewickley Academy, 7 p.m.

Neshannock at Our Lady of the Sacred Heart, 7:30 p.m.

Shenango at South Side, 7 p.m.

Section 2

Beth-Center at Serra Catholic, 7:30 p.m.

Carmichaels at California, 7:30 p.m.

Seton LaSalle at Frazier, 6 p.m.

Section 3

Burgettstown at Sto-Rox, 7:30 p.m.

Carlynton at Northgate, 6 p.m.

Section 4

Apollo-Ridge at Winchester Thurston, 7 p.m.

Greensburg Central Catholic at Springdale, 6 p.m.

Jeannette at Ellis School, 6 p.m.

Class A

Section 1

Cornell at Rochester, 7 p.m.

Eden Christian at Union, 7:30 p.m.

Section 2

Avella at Mapletown, 7 p.m.

Geibel at West Greene, 7 p.m.

Monessen at Jefferson-Morgan, 7 p.m.

Section 3

Clairton at Riverview, 6 p.m.

Leechburg at St. Joseph, 6 p.m.

Nonsection

Brownsville at Brentwood, 7:30 p.m.

Deer Lakes at Obama Academy, 7 p.m.

North Star at Ligonier Valley, 7:15 p.m.

Bowling

WPIBL

Wednesday’s results

Boys

Apollo-Ridge 5, Freeport 2

Franklin Regional 7, St. Joseph 0

Moon 7, Quaker Valley 0

Blackhawk 7, New Castle 0

Girls

Freeport 7, Apollo-Ridge 0

St. Joseph 7, Franklin Regional 0

Moon 7, Quaker Valley 0

New Castle 5, Blackhawk 2

Hockey

Thursday’s schedule

Class 3A

Baldwin at Upper Saint Clair, Ice Castle Arena-Trackside, 7 p.m.

Seneca Valley at Mt. Lebanon, Mt. Lebanon Ice Center, 7:10 p.m.

Canon-McMillan at Bethel Park, Spencer Family YMCA, 9 p.m.

Cathedral Prep at Pine-Richland, Baierl Ice Complex-World, 9 p.m.

Class 2A

West Allegheny at Indiana, S&T Bank Arena, 6:10 p.m.

Shaler at Armstrong, Belmont Complex, 7 p.m.

Penn-Trafford at South Fayette, Ice-Castle Arena-Trackside, 9 p.m.

Class A

Freeport at Beaver, Bradys Run Park Ice Arena, 6:45 p.m.

Fox Chapel at Quaker Valley, Baierl Ice Complex-Galaxy, 9:10 p.m.

Class B

Morgantown at Elizabeth Forward, Rostraver Ice Garden, 6:15 p.m.

Neshannock at Central Valley, Bradys Run Park Ice Arena, 8:45 p.m.

Rifle

WPIAL

Wednesday’s results

Section 1

Waynesburg 793-46x, West Greene 790-46x

Nonsection

Hempfield 799-58x, Indiana 776-23x

Swimming

WPIAL

Wednesday’s results

Boys

Class 2A

Section 2

Blackhawk 73, Central Valley 41

Section 5

South Park 95, Belle Vernon 53

Girls

Class 2A

Section 2

Blackhawk 93, Central Valley 76

Section 5

Belle Vernon 85, South Park 82

Wrestling

Wednesday’s results

Class 3A

Section 1

at Franklin Regional

Semifinals

Franklin Regional 42, Armstrong 23

Kiski Area 59, Penn-Trafford 9

Finals

Kiski Area 40, Franklin Regional 29

Third place

Armstrong 36, Penn-Trafford 34

Section 2

at Latrobe

Semifinals

Latrobe 48, Thomas Jefferson 24

Connellsville 43, Norwin 19

Finals

Latrobe 38, Connellsville 19

Third place

Norwin 55, Thomas Jefferson 24

Section 3

at North Allegheny

Semifinals

North Allegheny 47, West Allegheny 14

Butler 42, Pine-Richland 30

Finals

North Allegheny 33, Butler 30

Third place

Pine-Richland 41, West Allegheny 27

Section 4

at Peters Township

Semifinals

Waynesburg 62, Bethel Park 12

Canon-McMillan 44, Peters Township 21

Finals

Waynesburg 62, Canon-McMillan 12

Third place

Bethel Park 33, Peters Township 30

Class 2A

Section 1

at Beth-Center

Semifinals

Burgettstown 56, Jefferson-Morgan 18

Beth-Center 54, Fort Cherry 18

Finals

Burgettstown 34, Beth-Center 23

Third place

Fort Cherry 33, Jefferson-Morgan 28

Section 2

at Quaker Valley

Semifinals

Laurel 43, Montour 19

Quaker Valley 61, Freedom 9

Finals

Quaker Valley 55, Laurel 18

Third place

Montour 36, Freedom 33

Section 3

at Mt. Pleasant

Semifinals

Burrell 52, Southmoreland 18

Mt. Pleasant 71, Knoch 6

Finals

Burrell 43, Mt. Pleasant 25

Third place

Southmoreland 42, Knoch 30

City League

Carrick 54, Allderdice 21

Nonsection

Central Valley 54, New Castle 6

Central Valley 47, Beaver 6

Highlands 67, Valley 3

Ligonier Valley 34, Meyersdale 24

