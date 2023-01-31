High school scores, summaries and schedules for Jan. 30, 2023
By:
Monday, January 30, 2023 | 11:55 PM
High schools
WPIAL
Basketball
Boys
Monday’s results
Class 3A
Section 3
Derry 64, Apollo-Ridge 35
Nonsection
Obama Academy at Westmont Hilltop, (n)
Tuesday’s schedule
Class 6A
Section 1
Butler at New Castle, 7:30 p.m.
Central Catholic at Seneca Valley, 7:30 p.m.
North Allegheny at Pine-Richland, 7:30 p.m.
Section 2
Baldwin at Canon-McMillan, 7:30 p.m.
Mt. Lebanon at Hempfield, 7:30 p.m.
Norwin at Upper St. Clair, 7 p.m.
Class 5A
Section 1
Bethel Park at Trinity, 7:30 p.m.
Connellsville at Peters Township, 7 p.m.
Thomas Jefferson at Ringgold, 7:30 p.m.
Section 2
Armstrong at Penn Hills, 7:30 p.m.
Fox Chapel at Plum, 7:30 p.m.
Shaler at Woodland Hills, 7:30 p.m.
Section 3
Franklin Regional at Kiski Area, 7 p.m.
Gateway at Penn-Trafford, 7:30 p.m.
Latrobe at McKeesport, 7:30 p.m.
Section 4
Chartiers Valley at South Fayette, 7:30 p.m.
Mars at West Allegheny, 7:30 p.m.
Moon at North Hills, 7:30 p.m.
Class 4A
Section 1
Freeport at Highlands, 7:30 p.m.
Greensburg Salem at Knoch, 7:30 p.m.
Section 2
Ambridge at Central Valley, 7:30 p.m.
Beaver at Blackhawk, 7:30 p.m.
North Catholic at Hopewell, 7 p.m.
Section 3
Albert Gallatin at Laurel Highlands, 7:30 p.m.
Belle Vernon at Uniontown, 7:30 p.m.
Elizabeth Forward at Southmoreland, 7:30 p.m.
Section 4
Avonworth at East Allegheny, 7:30 p.m.
Montour at South Allegheny, 7:30 p.m.
Quaker Valley at West Mifflin, 7:30 p.m.
Class 3A
Section 1
Beaver Falls at Mohawk, 7:30 p.m.
Ellwood City at Freedom, 7:30 p.m.
Riverside at Neshannock, 7:30 p.m.
Section 2
Brentwood at South Park, 7:30 p.m.
Keystone Oaks at Seton LaSalle, 7:30 p.m.
Our Lady of the Sacred Heart at Steel Valley, 7:30 p.m.
Section 3
Burrell at Deer Lakes, 7:30 p.m.
Valley at Ligonier Valley, 7:15 p.m.
Section 4
Brownsville at Mt. Pleasant, 7 p.m.
Charleroi at McGuffey, 7:30 p.m.
Yough at Washington, 7:30 p.m.
Class 2A
Section 1
Aliquippa at Sewickley Academy, 7 p.m.
Laurel at South Side, 7:30 p.m.
Northgate at Shenango, 7:30 p.m.
Section 2
Bishop Canevin at Propel Montour, 6 p.m.
Eden Christian at Nazareth Prep, 7:30 p.m.
Propel Braddock Hills at Winchester Thurston, 6 p.m.
Section 3
Clairton at Leechburg, 7:30 p.m.
Greensburg Central Catholic at Jeannette, 7:30 p.m.
Springdale at Serra Catholic, 7 p.m.
Section 4
Bentworth at Carmichaels, 7:30 p.m.
Beth-Center at Burgettstown, 7:30 p.m.
Frazier at Chartiers-Houston, 7:30 p.m.
Class A
Section 1
Avella at Rochester, 7:30 p.m.
Carlynton at Western Beaver, 7:30 p.m.
Section 2
California at Mapletown, 7 p.m.
Geibel at West Greene, 7 p.m.
Jefferson-Morgan at Monessen, 7 p.m.
Section 3
Aquinas Academy at Neighborhood Academy, 7:30 p.m.
Hillel Academy at Summit Academy, 6 p.m.
Imani Christian at St. Joseph, 7:30 p.m.
Girls
Monday’s results
Class 6A
Section 1
Seneca Valley 51, Hempfield 48
North Allegheny 51, Pine-Richland 46
Section 2
Chartiers Valley 59, Baldwin 51
Bethel Park 61, Peters Township 60
Upper St. Clair 52, Mt. Lebanon 44
Class 5A
Section 1
Section 2
Hampton 53, Fox Chapel 36
Shaler 60, New Castle 39
Section 3
Latrobe 76, Connellsville 44
Oakland Catholic 65, Thomas Jefferson 47
Section 4
South Fayette 76, Lincoln Park 40
Montour 53, West Allegheny 42
Class 4A
Section 1
Highlands 65, Freeport 35
North Catholic 45, Greensburg Salem 28
Section 2
Central Valley 76, Ambridge 30
Quaker Valley 29, Beaver 21
Section 3
Belle Vernon 66, Southmoreland 33
Elizabeth Forward 62, Laurel Highlands 47
West Mifflin 55, Uniontown 25
Class 3A
Section 1
Mohawk 57, Beaver Falls 55
Ellwood City 52, Riverside 33
Neshannock 72, Laurel 55
Section 2
Avonworth 50, Our Lady of the Sacred Heart 39
South Allegheny 46, East Allegheny 32
Section 3
Apollo-Ridge 55, Ligonier Valley 41
Shady Side Academy 67, Burrell 26
Mt. Pleasant 55, Deer Lakes 25
Section 4
South Park 59, Brownsville 18
Waynesburg Central 57, McGuffey 33
Class 2A
Section 1
Aliquippa 58, Sewickley Academy 43
Shenango 62, New Brighton 10
Section 2
Brentwood 43, Fort Cherry 42
Burgettstown 61, Sto-Rox 12
Section 3
Clairton 49, Springdale 39
Serra Catholic 40, Greensburg Central Catholic 35
Winchester Thurston 57, Steel Valley 16
Section 4
California 59, Beth-Center 23
Carmichaels 54, Bentworth 40
Washington 36, Chartiers-Houston 21
Class A
Section 1
Aquinas Academy 35, Eden Christian 28
Union 55, Bishop Canevin 26
Section 2
West Greene 64, Geibel 47
Monessen 63, Jefferson-Morgan 27
Section 3
Riverview 45, Hillel Academy 14
St. Joseph 54, Jeannette 26
Nonsection
Carrick at Ellis School, ppd.
Leechburg 36, Grace Christian 21
Tuesday’s schedule
Class 6A
Section 2
Bethel Park at Canon-McMillan, 6 p.m.
Class 5A
Section 1
Franklin Regional at Kiski Area, 5:30 p.m.
Woodland Hills at Penn Hills, 6 p.m.
Section 3
Albert Gallatin at McKeesport, 7 p.m.
Class 3A
Section 2
Keystone Oaks at Seton LaSalle, 5:45 p.m.
Nonsection
Montour at Penn-Trafford, 6 p.m.
Propel Braddock Hills at Westinghouse, 6 p.m.
Ringgold at Connellsville, 7:30 p.m.
Union at Ellwood City, 7:30 p.m.
Waynesburg at Frazier, 7 p.m.
Hockey
PIHL
Monday’s results
Class 3A
Central Catholic 7, Mt. Lebanon 1
North Allegheny 5, Bethel Park 2
Class 2A
Bishop McCort 6, Penn-Trafford 4
South Fayette 5, Franklin Regional 4
Armstrong 7, Meadville 1
Mars 6, Hempfield 5
Class A
Chartiers Valley 3, North Hills 2
Fox Chapel 4, Shaler 1
Norwin 9, Hampton 3
Indiana at Plum, (n)
Moon 4, Montour 2
Varsity D2
Deer Lakes 6, Wilmington 0
Tuesday’s schedule
Class 3A
Seneca Valley at Canon-McMillan, Printscape Arena at Southpointe, 7 p.m.
Baldwin at Peters Township, Printscape Arena at Southpointe, 9 p.m.
Class A
Wheeling Catholic at Kiski, Palmer Imaging Arena, 6:30 p.m.
Quaker Valley at McDowell, Erie Bank Sports Park, 7:20 p.m.
Beaver at North Catholic, UPMC Lemieux Sports Complex, 9:20 p.m.
Varsity D2
Elizabeth Forward at Connellsville, Ice Mine, 8:35 p.m.
Swimming
Monday’s results
Class 2A
Section 3
Boys
North Catholic 75, Freeport 18
Girls
Freeport 49, North Catholic 44
Wrestling
WPIAL team tournament
Class 3A
Preliminary round
Monday’s results
Fox Chapel 34, Bethel Park 28
Penn-Trafford 33, Kiski Area 27
First round and quarterfinals
Wednesday’s schedule
Matches at 6 p.m. and 7:15 p.m.
At Waynesburg: Fox Chapel (7-6) vs. Waynesburg (10-2); North Allegheny (9-4) vs. Plum (9-1)
At Connellsville: West Allegheny (10-1) vs. Pine-Richland (5-2); Franklin Regional (7-1) vs. Connellsville (12-4)
At Butler: Butler (19-1) vs. Peters Township (6-5); Hempfield (6-4) vs. Trinity (6-2)
At Canon-McMillan: Norwin (14-2) vs. Latrobe (6-2); Penn-Trafford (7-8) vs. Canon-McMillan (10-2)
Semifinals and finals
Saturday’s schedule
At Peters Township, 10 a.m.
Class 2A
Preliminary round
Monday’s results
Jefferson-Morgan 55, Valley 15
Southmoreland 45, Carlynton 24
First round and quarterfinals
Wednesday’s schedule
Matches at 6 p.m. and 7:15 p.m.
At Burgettstown: Southmoreland (8-4) vs. Burgettstown (7-0); Mt. Pleasant (6-5) vs. Montour (5-2)
At Highlands: Frazier (9-6) vs. Hopewell (5-1); Highlands (8-1) vs. Indiana (7-7)
At Burrell: Burrell (8-3) vs. Knoch (8-5); Central Valley (6-1) vs. Laurel (13-4)
At Quaker Valley: McGuffey (10-2) vs. Freedom (5-8); Jefferson-Morgan (8-2) vs. Quaker Valley (12-4)
Semifinals and finals
Saturday’s schedule
At Chartiers-Houston, noon
Monday’s summaries
Fox Chapel 34, Bethel Park 28
172: Joseph Geller (FC) d. A.J. Tomaino, 8-4.
189: Trevor Katz (FC) d. Hunter Goetz, 5-1.
215: Landon Hartman (BP) p. Stephen Provenzano, :12.
285: D’Angelo Hamilton (FC) p. Jake Brown, 2:13.
107: Landon Funk (FC) m.d. Jaden Palombine, 12-0.
114: Michael Worsen (FC) p. Jonah Stearman, 1:14.
121: Aiden Bench (BP) t.f. Adam Haines, 15-0 (6:00).
127: Seth Miller (BP) d. Youssef Abdelsalem, 8-6.
133: Aiden Stout (BP) p. Andrew Kratsa, 3:01.
139: Mason Kernan (BP) t.f. Josh Alexander, 16-1 (4:27).
145: Ethan Higgins (BP) d. Milo Chiu, 14-8.
152: Alexander Kaufman (FC) p. Maksim Miller, 1:12.
160: Adrian Valdez (FC) p. Dheyaa Danyan, 2:39.
Jefferson-Morgan 55, Valley 15
114: Connor Pinchok (JM) d. Raydn Thomas, 8-6
121: Ronin Kramer (JM) p. Xavier Ross
127: Brendon Knuckles (V) p. Drew Adams
133: Hudson Guseman (JM) wbf
139: Deakyn Dehoet (JM) p. Darnell Costin
145: Grant Hathaway (JM) p. Ryan Long
152: Kyren Veasley (V) d. Johnny Gilbert, 5-2
160: Chase Frameli (JM) m.d. Chuck Perkins, 14-1
172: Jeremy Hughley (V) p. Ewing Jamison
189: Adam McAnany (JM) wbf
215: Levi Heath (JM) p. LaMontae Jones
285: Landon Heath (JM) p. Corey Pinson
107: Carson Sweeney (JM) wbf
Penn-Trafford 33, Kiski Area 27
172: Mark Gray (KA) d. Tasso Whipple, 8-6 (SV).
189: Evan Artman (KA) wbf
215: Owen Ott (PT) d. Cooper Roscosky, 6-2.
285: Joe Enick (PT) p. Jack Crider, 3:26.
107: Dylan Barrett (PT) wbf
114: Jake Lang (PT) d. Clayton Cramer, 6-4 (SV).
121: Amari McNeil (KA) d. Logan Ventura, 7-1.
127: Hayden Coy (PT) p. Isabella DeVito, :32.
133: Ryan Klingensmith (KA) p. Logan Matrisch, 3:41.
139: Nate Hernandez (PT) wbf
145: Dylan Clayton (PT) d. Riley Shearer, 7-2.
152: Ezra Keitzer (KA) wbf
160: Logan Bechtold (KA) d. Dom Hartman, 3-2
Southmoreland 45, Carlynton 24
114: Faryn DeWitt (S) p. Ava Pancake
121: Elaine Zhang (C) wbf
127: Dominic Ciabattoni (C) t.f. Logan Clawiter
133: Ashton Donlin (C) m.d. Cam Lee, 13-5
139: Kashton Bish (S) p. Isaiah Wall
145: Gabe Kubasky (S) p. Cameron Seitz
152: Landon Delara (S) wbf
160: Shawn Hollis (S) d. Aaryn Edwards, 9-3
172: Chase Brandebura (C) p. Ethan Kenney
189: Tristan Ice (S) p. Jermell Lindsey
215: Braiden Sudor (C) d. Jake Govern, 7-2
285: Mason Neiderhiser (S) p. Henry Barbisch
107: Micah McGeary (S) wbf
All schedules are subject to change. To report scores or schedule changes, email ptrsports@triblive.com.
More High School Other• Allderdice girls remain undefeated in Pittsburgh Interscholastic Fencing Association competition
• Penn-Trafford notebook: Balest wins 2nd county bowling title
• Penn Hills notebook: Shot putter kicks off college career with top 10 finishes
• Gateway’s 1st-year unified bocce program providing ‘positive, uplifting’ experience
• High school scores, summaries and schedules for Jan. 28, 2023