High school scores, summaries and schedules for Jan. 30, 2023

Monday, January 30, 2023 | 11:55 PM

High schools

WPIAL

Basketball

Boys

Monday’s results

Class 3A

Section 3

Derry 64, Apollo-Ridge 35

Nonsection

Obama Academy at Westmont Hilltop, (n)

Tuesday’s schedule

Class 6A

Section 1

Butler at New Castle, 7:30 p.m.

Central Catholic at Seneca Valley, 7:30 p.m.

North Allegheny at Pine-Richland, 7:30 p.m.

Section 2

Baldwin at Canon-McMillan, 7:30 p.m.

Mt. Lebanon at Hempfield, 7:30 p.m.

Norwin at Upper St. Clair, 7 p.m.

Class 5A

Section 1

Bethel Park at Trinity, 7:30 p.m.

Connellsville at Peters Township, 7 p.m.

Thomas Jefferson at Ringgold, 7:30 p.m.

Section 2

Armstrong at Penn Hills, 7:30 p.m.

Fox Chapel at Plum, 7:30 p.m.

Shaler at Woodland Hills, 7:30 p.m.

Section 3

Franklin Regional at Kiski Area, 7 p.m.

Gateway at Penn-Trafford, 7:30 p.m.

Latrobe at McKeesport, 7:30 p.m.

Section 4

Chartiers Valley at South Fayette, 7:30 p.m.

Mars at West Allegheny, 7:30 p.m.

Moon at North Hills, 7:30 p.m.

Class 4A

Section 1

Freeport at Highlands, 7:30 p.m.

Greensburg Salem at Knoch, 7:30 p.m.

Hampton at Indiana, 7:30 p.m.

Section 2

Ambridge at Central Valley, 7:30 p.m.

Beaver at Blackhawk, 7:30 p.m.

North Catholic at Hopewell, 7 p.m.

Section 3

Albert Gallatin at Laurel Highlands, 7:30 p.m.

Belle Vernon at Uniontown, 7:30 p.m.

Elizabeth Forward at Southmoreland, 7:30 p.m.

Section 4

Avonworth at East Allegheny, 7:30 p.m.

Montour at South Allegheny, 7:30 p.m.

Quaker Valley at West Mifflin, 7:30 p.m.

Class 3A

Section 1

Beaver Falls at Mohawk, 7:30 p.m.

Ellwood City at Freedom, 7:30 p.m.

Riverside at Neshannock, 7:30 p.m.

Section 2

Brentwood at South Park, 7:30 p.m.

Keystone Oaks at Seton LaSalle, 7:30 p.m.

Our Lady of the Sacred Heart at Steel Valley, 7:30 p.m.

Section 3

Burrell at Deer Lakes, 7:30 p.m.

Valley at Ligonier Valley, 7:15 p.m.

Section 4

Brownsville at Mt. Pleasant, 7 p.m.

Charleroi at McGuffey, 7:30 p.m.

Yough at Washington, 7:30 p.m.

Class 2A

Section 1

Aliquippa at Sewickley Academy, 7 p.m.

Laurel at South Side, 7:30 p.m.

Northgate at Shenango, 7:30 p.m.

Section 2

Bishop Canevin at Propel Montour, 6 p.m.

Eden Christian at Nazareth Prep, 7:30 p.m.

Propel Braddock Hills at Winchester Thurston, 6 p.m.

Section 3

Clairton at Leechburg, 7:30 p.m.

Greensburg Central Catholic at Jeannette, 7:30 p.m.

Springdale at Serra Catholic, 7 p.m.

Section 4

Bentworth at Carmichaels, 7:30 p.m.

Beth-Center at Burgettstown, 7:30 p.m.

Frazier at Chartiers-Houston, 7:30 p.m.

Class A

Section 1

Avella at Rochester, 7:30 p.m.

Carlynton at Western Beaver, 7:30 p.m.

Cornell at Union, 7:30 p.m.

Section 2

California at Mapletown, 7 p.m.

Geibel at West Greene, 7 p.m.

Jefferson-Morgan at Monessen, 7 p.m.

Section 3

Aquinas Academy at Neighborhood Academy, 7:30 p.m.

Hillel Academy at Summit Academy, 6 p.m.

Imani Christian at St. Joseph, 7:30 p.m.

Girls

Monday’s results

Class 6A

Section 1

Norwin 60, Butler 22

Seneca Valley 51, Hempfield 48

North Allegheny 51, Pine-Richland 46

Section 2

Chartiers Valley 59, Baldwin 51

Bethel Park 61, Peters Township 60

Upper St. Clair 52, Mt. Lebanon 44

Class 5A

Section 1

Indiana 61, Gateway 34

Section 2

Armstrong 37, Mars 28

Hampton 53, Fox Chapel 36

Shaler 60, New Castle 39

Section 3

Latrobe 76, Connellsville 44

Oakland Catholic 65, Thomas Jefferson 47

Section 4

South Fayette 76, Lincoln Park 40

Montour 53, West Allegheny 42

Trinity 68, Moon 38

Class 4A

Section 1

Knoch 58, Derry 30

Highlands 65, Freeport 35

North Catholic 45, Greensburg Salem 28

Section 2

Central Valley 76, Ambridge 30

Quaker Valley 29, Beaver 21

Blackhawk 43, Hopewell 31

Section 3

Belle Vernon 66, Southmoreland 33

Elizabeth Forward 62, Laurel Highlands 47

West Mifflin 55, Uniontown 25

Class 3A

Section 1

Mohawk 57, Beaver Falls 55

Ellwood City 52, Riverside 33

Neshannock 72, Laurel 55

Section 2

Avonworth 50, Our Lady of the Sacred Heart 39

South Allegheny 46, East Allegheny 32

Section 3

Apollo-Ridge 55, Ligonier Valley 41

Shady Side Academy 67, Burrell 26

Mt. Pleasant 55, Deer Lakes 25

Section 4

South Park 59, Brownsville 18

Yough 54, Charleroi 36

Waynesburg Central 57, McGuffey 33

Class 2A

Section 1

Aliquippa 58, Sewickley Academy 43

Freedom 65, Rochester 32

Shenango 62, New Brighton 10

Section 2

Brentwood 43, Fort Cherry 42

Burgettstown 61, Sto-Rox 12

Carlynton 37, Northgate 18

Section 3

Clairton 49, Springdale 39

Serra Catholic 40, Greensburg Central Catholic 35

Winchester Thurston 57, Steel Valley 16

Section 4

California 59, Beth-Center 23

Carmichaels 54, Bentworth 40

Washington 36, Chartiers-Houston 21

Class A

Section 1

Aquinas Academy 35, Eden Christian 28

Union 55, Bishop Canevin 26

Section 2

Avella 58, Mapletown 34

West Greene 64, Geibel 47

Monessen 63, Jefferson-Morgan 27

Section 3

Riverview 45, Hillel Academy 14

St. Joseph 54, Jeannette 26

Nonsection

Carrick at Ellis School, ppd.

Leechburg 36, Grace Christian 21

Tuesday’s schedule

Class 6A

Section 2

Bethel Park at Canon-McMillan, 6 p.m.

Class 5A

Section 1

Franklin Regional at Kiski Area, 5:30 p.m.

Woodland Hills at Penn Hills, 6 p.m.

Section 3

Albert Gallatin at McKeesport, 7 p.m.

Class 3A

Section 2

Keystone Oaks at Seton LaSalle, 5:45 p.m.

Nonsection

Montour at Penn-Trafford, 6 p.m.

Propel Braddock Hills at Westinghouse, 6 p.m.

Ringgold at Connellsville, 7:30 p.m.

Union at Ellwood City, 7:30 p.m.

Waynesburg at Frazier, 7 p.m.

Hockey

PIHL

Monday’s results

Class 3A

Central Catholic 7, Mt. Lebanon 1

North Allegheny 5, Bethel Park 2

Class 2A

Bishop McCort 6, Penn-Trafford 4

South Fayette 5, Franklin Regional 4

Armstrong 7, Meadville 1

Mars 6, Hempfield 5

Class A

Chartiers Valley 3, North Hills 2

Fox Chapel 4, Shaler 1

Norwin 9, Hampton 3

Indiana at Plum, (n)

Moon 4, Montour 2

Varsity D2

Deer Lakes 6, Wilmington 0

Tuesday’s schedule

Class 3A

Seneca Valley at Canon-McMillan, Printscape Arena at Southpointe, 7 p.m.

Baldwin at Peters Township, Printscape Arena at Southpointe, 9 p.m.

Class A

Wheeling Catholic at Kiski, Palmer Imaging Arena, 6:30 p.m.

Quaker Valley at McDowell, Erie Bank Sports Park, 7:20 p.m.

Beaver at North Catholic, UPMC Lemieux Sports Complex, 9:20 p.m.

Varsity D2

Elizabeth Forward at Connellsville, Ice Mine, 8:35 p.m.

Swimming

Monday’s results

Class 2A

Section 3

Boys

North Catholic 75, Freeport 18

Girls

Freeport 49, North Catholic 44

Wrestling

WPIAL team tournament

Class 3A

Preliminary round

Monday’s results

Fox Chapel 34, Bethel Park 28

Penn-Trafford 33, Kiski Area 27

First round and quarterfinals

Wednesday’s schedule

Matches at 6 p.m. and 7:15 p.m.

At Waynesburg: Fox Chapel (7-6) vs. Waynesburg (10-2); North Allegheny (9-4) vs. Plum (9-1)

At Connellsville: West Allegheny (10-1) vs. Pine-Richland (5-2); Franklin Regional (7-1) vs. Connellsville (12-4)

At Butler: Butler (19-1) vs. Peters Township (6-5); Hempfield (6-4) vs. Trinity (6-2)

At Canon-McMillan: Norwin (14-2) vs. Latrobe (6-2); Penn-Trafford (7-8) vs. Canon-McMillan (10-2)

Semifinals and finals

Saturday’s schedule

At Peters Township, 10 a.m.

Class 2A

Preliminary round

Monday’s results

Jefferson-Morgan 55, Valley 15

Southmoreland 45, Carlynton 24

First round and quarterfinals

Wednesday’s schedule

Matches at 6 p.m. and 7:15 p.m.

At Burgettstown: Southmoreland (8-4) vs. Burgettstown (7-0); Mt. Pleasant (6-5) vs. Montour (5-2)

At Highlands: Frazier (9-6) vs. Hopewell (5-1); Highlands (8-1) vs. Indiana (7-7)

At Burrell: Burrell (8-3) vs. Knoch (8-5); Central Valley (6-1) vs. Laurel (13-4)

At Quaker Valley: McGuffey (10-2) vs. Freedom (5-8); Jefferson-Morgan (8-2) vs. Quaker Valley (12-4)

Semifinals and finals

Saturday’s schedule

At Chartiers-Houston, noon

Monday’s summaries

Fox Chapel 34, Bethel Park 28

172: Joseph Geller (FC) d. A.J. Tomaino, 8-4.

189: Trevor Katz (FC) d. Hunter Goetz, 5-1.

215: Landon Hartman (BP) p. Stephen Provenzano, :12.

285: D’Angelo Hamilton (FC) p. Jake Brown, 2:13.

107: Landon Funk (FC) m.d. Jaden Palombine, 12-0.

114: Michael Worsen (FC) p. Jonah Stearman, 1:14.

121: Aiden Bench (BP) t.f. Adam Haines, 15-0 (6:00).

127: Seth Miller (BP) d. Youssef Abdelsalem, 8-6.

133: Aiden Stout (BP) p. Andrew Kratsa, 3:01.

139: Mason Kernan (BP) t.f. Josh Alexander, 16-1 (4:27).

145: Ethan Higgins (BP) d. Milo Chiu, 14-8.

152: Alexander Kaufman (FC) p. Maksim Miller, 1:12.

160: Adrian Valdez (FC) p. Dheyaa Danyan, 2:39.

Jefferson-Morgan 55, Valley 15

114: Connor Pinchok (JM) d. Raydn Thomas, 8-6

121: Ronin Kramer (JM) p. Xavier Ross

127: Brendon Knuckles (V) p. Drew Adams

133: Hudson Guseman (JM) wbf

139: Deakyn Dehoet (JM) p. Darnell Costin

145: Grant Hathaway (JM) p. Ryan Long

152: Kyren Veasley (V) d. Johnny Gilbert, 5-2

160: Chase Frameli (JM) m.d. Chuck Perkins, 14-1

172: Jeremy Hughley (V) p. Ewing Jamison

189: Adam McAnany (JM) wbf

215: Levi Heath (JM) p. LaMontae Jones

285: Landon Heath (JM) p. Corey Pinson

107: Carson Sweeney (JM) wbf

Penn-Trafford 33, Kiski Area 27

172: Mark Gray (KA) d. Tasso Whipple, 8-6 (SV).

189: Evan Artman (KA) wbf

215: Owen Ott (PT) d. Cooper Roscosky, 6-2.

285: Joe Enick (PT) p. Jack Crider, 3:26.

107: Dylan Barrett (PT) wbf

114: Jake Lang (PT) d. Clayton Cramer, 6-4 (SV).

121: Amari McNeil (KA) d. Logan Ventura, 7-1.

127: Hayden Coy (PT) p. Isabella DeVito, :32.

133: Ryan Klingensmith (KA) p. Logan Matrisch, 3:41.

139: Nate Hernandez (PT) wbf

145: Dylan Clayton (PT) d. Riley Shearer, 7-2.

152: Ezra Keitzer (KA) wbf

160: Logan Bechtold (KA) d. Dom Hartman, 3-2

Southmoreland 45, Carlynton 24

114: Faryn DeWitt (S) p. Ava Pancake

121: Elaine Zhang (C) wbf

127: Dominic Ciabattoni (C) t.f. Logan Clawiter

133: Ashton Donlin (C) m.d. Cam Lee, 13-5

139: Kashton Bish (S) p. Isaiah Wall

145: Gabe Kubasky (S) p. Cameron Seitz

152: Landon Delara (S) wbf

160: Shawn Hollis (S) d. Aaryn Edwards, 9-3

172: Chase Brandebura (C) p. Ethan Kenney

189: Tristan Ice (S) p. Jermell Lindsey

215: Braiden Sudor (C) d. Jake Govern, 7-2

285: Mason Neiderhiser (S) p. Henry Barbisch

107: Micah McGeary (S) wbf

All schedules are subject to change. To report scores or schedule changes, email ptrsports@triblive.com.