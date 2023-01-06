High school scores, summaries and schedules for Jan. 5, 2023
Thursday, January 5, 2023 | 11:38 PM
High schools
WPIAL
Basketball
Boys
Thursday’s results
Class 3A
Section 3
Ligonier Valley 46, Apollo-Ridge 31
Class A
Section 3
Summit Academy 72, Hillel Academy 33
Nonsection
Propel Andrew Street 48, Calvary Christian 21
Shenango 63, Wilmington 29
North Catholic 79, Winchester Thurston 37
Friday’s schedule
Class 6A
Section 1
New Castle at Butler, 7:30 p.m.
Pine-Richland at North Allegheny, 8 p.m.
Seneca Valley at Central Catholic, 7:30 p.m.
Section 2
Canon-McMillan at Baldwin, 7:30 p.m.
Hempfield at Mt. Lebanon, 7:30 p.m.
Upper St. Clair at Norwin, 7:30 p.m.
Class 5A
Section 1
Peters Township at Connellsville, 7:30 p.m.
Ringgold at Thomas Jefferson, 7:30 p.m.
Trinity at Bethel Park, 7:30 p.m.
Section 2
Penn Hills at Armstrong, 7:30 p.m.
Plum at Fox Chapel, 7 p.m.
Woodland Hills at Shaler, 7:30 p.m.
Section 3
Kiski Area at Franklin Regional, 7:30 p.m.
McKeesport at Latrobe, 7:30 p.m.
Penn-Trafford at Gateway, 7:30 p.m.
Section 4
North Hills at Moon, 7:30 p.m.
South Fayette at Chartiers Valley, 7:30 p.m.
West Allegheny at Mars, 7:30 p.m.
Class 4A
Section 1
Highlands at Freeport, 7:30 p.m.
Section 2
Blackhawk at Beaver, 7:30 p.m.
Section 3
Laurel Highlands at Albert Gallatin, 7:30 p.m.
Southmoreland at Elizabeth Forward, 7:30 p.m.
Uniontown at Belle Vernon, 7 p.m.
Section 4
East Allegheny at Avonworth, 7 p.m.
South Allegheny at Montour, 7:30 p.m.
West Mifflin at Quaker Valley, 7:30 p.m.
Class 3A
Section 1
Freedom at Ellwood City, 7:30 p.m.
Mohawk at Beaver Falls, 7:30 p.m.
Neshannock at Riverside, 7:30 p.m.
Section 2
Seton LaSalle at Keystone Oaks, 7:30 p.m.
South Park at Brentwood, 7:30 p.m.
Steel Valley at Our Lady of the Sacred Heart, 7:30 p.m.
Section 3
Deer Lakes at Burrell, 7:30 p.m.
Derry at Apollo-Ridge, 7:30 p.m.
Ligonier Valley at Valley, 7:15 p.m.
Section 4
McGuffey at Charleroi, 7:30 p.m.
Mt. Pleasant at Brownsville, 7:30 p.m.
Washington at Yough, 7:30 p.m.
Class 2A
Section 1
Sewickley Academy at Aliquippa, 7:30 p.m.
Shenango at Northgate, 7:30 p.m.
South Side at Laurel, 7:30 p.m.
Section 2
Nazareth Prep at Eden Christian, 7:30 p.m.
Propel Montour at Bishop Canevin, 7 p.m.
Winchester Thurston at Propel Braddock Hills, 6 p.m.
Section 3
Jeannette at Greensburg Central Catholic, 7:30 p.m.
Leechburg at Clairton, 7:30 p.m.
Serra Catholic at Springdale, 7:30 p.m.
Section 4
Burgettstown at Beth-Center, 7:30 p.m.
Carmichaels at Bentworth, 7:30 p.m.
Chartiers-Houston at Frazier, 7:30 p.m.
Class A
Section 1
Rochester at Avella, 7:30 p.m.
Western Beaver at Carlynton, 7:30 p.m.
Section 2
Mapletown at California, 7:30 p.m.
Monessen at Jefferson-Morgan, 7 p.m.
West Greene at Geibel, 7:30 p.m.
Section 3
Neighborhood Academy at Aquinas Academy, 7:30 p.m.
St. Joseph at Imani Christian, 7 p.m.
District 8
Class 6A
City League
Obama Academy at Perry, 3:15 p.m.
Westinghouse at Allderdice, 3:15 p.m.
Nonsection
Central Catholic at Ambridge, 7:30 p.m.
Girls
Thursday’s results
Class 6A
Section 1
Hempfield 52, Seneca Valley 33
Section 2
Bethel Park 73, Canon-McMillan 51
Upper St. Clair 57, Mt. Lebanon 39
Class 5A
Section 1
Franklin Regional 40, Kiski Area 37
Woodland Hills 59, Penn Hills 53
Section 2
Section 3
Latrobe 81, Connellsville 28
McKeesport 49, Albert Gallatin 35
Section 4
South Fayette 53, Lincoln Park 39
Montour 60, West Allegheny 28
Class 4A
Section 1
Highlands 55, Freeport 44
North Catholic 62, Greensburg Salem 41
Section 2
Central Valley at Ambridge, (n)
Quaker Valley 47, Beaver 41
Section 3
Elizabeth Forward 67, Laurel Highlands 43
Belle Vernon 48, Southmoreland 16
West Mifflin 59, Uniontown 27
Class 3A
Section 1
Mohawk at Beaver Falls, ppd.
Neshannock 59, Laurel 35
Ellwood City 54, Riverside 31
Section 2
Avonworth 50, Our Lady of the Sacred Heart 43
South Allegheny 61, East Allegheny 11
Section 3
Apollo-Ridge 48, Ligonier Valley 20
Deer Lakes 44, Mt. Pleasant 38
Shady Side Academy 62, Burrell 34
Section 4
South Park 56, Brownsville 25
Waynesburg Central 44, McGuffey 30
Class 2A
Section 1
Aliquippa 46, Sewickley Academy 36
Shenango 45, New Brighton 5
Section 2
Brentwood 43, Fort Cherry 37
Burgettstown 69, Sto-Rox 15
Section 3
Greensburg Central Catholic 47, Serra Catholic 43
Clairton 86, Springdale 39
Winchester Thurston 61, Steel Valley 25
Section 4
Carmichaels 43, Bentworth 41
California 50, Beth-Center 42
Washington 34, Chartiers-Houston 26
Class A
Section 1
Aquinas Academy 62, Eden Christian 39
Bishop Canevin 37, Union 36
Section 2
Monessen 64, Jefferson-Morgan 13
West Greene 50, Geibel 16
Section 3
Riverview 48, Hillel Academy 17
St. Joseph 61, Jeannette 18
Nonsection
Ellis School 31, Leechburg 27
Plum 53, Peters Township 50
Friday’s schedule
Class 6A
Section 1
Pine-Richland at North Allegheny, 6:30 p.m.
Section 2
Chartiers Valley at Baldwin, 7:30 p.m.
Class 5A
Section 1
Section 2
Hampton at Fox Chapel, 5:30 p.m.
New Castle at Shaler, 6 p.m.
Section 3
Oakland Catholic at Thomas Jefferson, 6:30 p.m.
Class 3A
Section 2
Seton LaSalle at Keystone Oaks, 5:45 p.m.
Nonsection
Charleroi at Ringgold, 7 p.m.
City League
Allderdice at Westinghouse, 7 p.m.
Carrick at Brashear, 3:15 p.m.
Perry at Obama Academy, 3:15 p.m.
Hockey
PIHL
Thursday’s results
Class 3A
Central Catholic 7, Baldwin 4
Class 2A
Hempfield 7, Penn-Trafford 5
Franklin Regional at Armstrong, (n)
Class A
Kiski 8, Wheeling Catholic 0
Westmont Hilltop at Freeport, (n)
Indiana 5, Plum 1
Wheeling Park at Quaker Valley, (n)
Norwin 8, Greensburg Salem 5
Varsity D2
Deer Lakes 5, Connellsville 0
Rifle
Thursday’s result
Armstrong 796-55x, Indiana 768-22x
Swimming
Thursday’s results
Class 3A
Section 3
Boys
Fox Chapel 74, Plum 54
Girls
Fox Chapel 90, Plum 75
Section 5
Boys
Uniontown 87, Belle Vernon 82
Girls
Uniontown 81, Belle Vernon 75
Class 2A
Section 1
Boys
Carlynton 56, Montour 51
Girls
Montour 97, Carlynton 77
Section 4
Boys
Mt. Pleasant 82, Greensburg Salem 67
Girls
Mt. Pleasant 96, Greensburg Salem 52
All schedules are subject to change. To report scores or schedule changes, email ptrsports@triblive.com.
