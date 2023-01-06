TribLIVE Logo
High school scores, summaries and schedules for Jan. 5, 2023

By: HSSN Staff
Thursday, January 5, 2023 | 11:38 PM

High schools

WPIAL

Basketball

Boys

Thursday’s results

Class 3A

Section 3

Ligonier Valley 46, Apollo-Ridge 31

Class A

Section 3

Summit Academy 72, Hillel Academy 33

Nonsection

Propel Andrew Street 48, Calvary Christian 21

Shenango 63, Wilmington 29

North Catholic 79, Winchester Thurston 37

Friday’s schedule

Class 6A

Section 1

New Castle at Butler, 7:30 p.m.

Pine-Richland at North Allegheny, 8 p.m.

Seneca Valley at Central Catholic, 7:30 p.m.

Section 2

Canon-McMillan at Baldwin, 7:30 p.m.

Hempfield at Mt. Lebanon, 7:30 p.m.

Upper St. Clair at Norwin, 7:30 p.m.

Class 5A

Section 1

Peters Township at Connellsville, 7:30 p.m.

Ringgold at Thomas Jefferson, 7:30 p.m.

Trinity at Bethel Park, 7:30 p.m.

Section 2

Penn Hills at Armstrong, 7:30 p.m.

Plum at Fox Chapel, 7 p.m.

Woodland Hills at Shaler, 7:30 p.m.

Section 3

Kiski Area at Franklin Regional, 7:30 p.m.

McKeesport at Latrobe, 7:30 p.m.

Penn-Trafford at Gateway, 7:30 p.m.

Section 4

North Hills at Moon, 7:30 p.m.

South Fayette at Chartiers Valley, 7:30 p.m.

West Allegheny at Mars, 7:30 p.m.

Class 4A

Section 1

Highlands at Freeport, 7:30 p.m.

Indiana at Hampton, 7:30 p.m.

Section 2

Blackhawk at Beaver, 7:30 p.m.

Section 3

Laurel Highlands at Albert Gallatin, 7:30 p.m.

Southmoreland at Elizabeth Forward, 7:30 p.m.

Uniontown at Belle Vernon, 7 p.m.

Section 4

East Allegheny at Avonworth, 7 p.m.

South Allegheny at Montour, 7:30 p.m.

West Mifflin at Quaker Valley, 7:30 p.m.

Class 3A

Section 1

Freedom at Ellwood City, 7:30 p.m.

Mohawk at Beaver Falls, 7:30 p.m.

Neshannock at Riverside, 7:30 p.m.

Section 2

Seton LaSalle at Keystone Oaks, 7:30 p.m.

South Park at Brentwood, 7:30 p.m.

Steel Valley at Our Lady of the Sacred Heart, 7:30 p.m.

Section 3

Deer Lakes at Burrell, 7:30 p.m.

Derry at Apollo-Ridge, 7:30 p.m.

Ligonier Valley at Valley, 7:15 p.m.

Section 4

McGuffey at Charleroi, 7:30 p.m.

Mt. Pleasant at Brownsville, 7:30 p.m.

Washington at Yough, 7:30 p.m.

Class 2A

Section 1

Sewickley Academy at Aliquippa, 7:30 p.m.

Shenango at Northgate, 7:30 p.m.

South Side at Laurel, 7:30 p.m.

Section 2

Nazareth Prep at Eden Christian, 7:30 p.m.

Propel Montour at Bishop Canevin, 7 p.m.

Winchester Thurston at Propel Braddock Hills, 6 p.m.

Section 3

Jeannette at Greensburg Central Catholic, 7:30 p.m.

Leechburg at Clairton, 7:30 p.m.

Serra Catholic at Springdale, 7:30 p.m.

Section 4

Burgettstown at Beth-Center, 7:30 p.m.

Carmichaels at Bentworth, 7:30 p.m.

Chartiers-Houston at Frazier, 7:30 p.m.

Class A

Section 1

Rochester at Avella, 7:30 p.m.

Union at Cornell, 7:30 p.m.

Western Beaver at Carlynton, 7:30 p.m.

Section 2

Mapletown at California, 7:30 p.m.

Monessen at Jefferson-Morgan, 7 p.m.

West Greene at Geibel, 7:30 p.m.

Section 3

Neighborhood Academy at Aquinas Academy, 7:30 p.m.

St. Joseph at Imani Christian, 7 p.m.

District 8

Class 6A

City League

Brashear at Carrick, 7 p.m.

Obama Academy at Perry, 3:15 p.m.

Westinghouse at Allderdice, 3:15 p.m.

Nonsection

Central Catholic at Ambridge, 7:30 p.m.

Girls

Thursday’s results

Class 6A

Section 1

Norwin 56, Butler 32

Hempfield 52, Seneca Valley 33

Section 2

Bethel Park 73, Canon-McMillan 51

Upper St. Clair 57, Mt. Lebanon 39

Class 5A

Section 1

Franklin Regional 40, Kiski Area 37

Woodland Hills 59, Penn Hills 53

Section 2

Mars 55, Armstrong 36

Section 3

Latrobe 81, Connellsville 28

McKeesport 49, Albert Gallatin 35

Section 4

South Fayette 53, Lincoln Park 39

Trinity 49, Moon 27

Montour 60, West Allegheny 28

Class 4A

Section 1

Highlands 55, Freeport 44

Knoch 55, Derry 18

North Catholic 62, Greensburg Salem 41

Section 2

Central Valley at Ambridge, (n)

Blackhawk 58, Hopewell 19

Quaker Valley 47, Beaver 41

Section 3

Elizabeth Forward 67, Laurel Highlands 43

Belle Vernon 48, Southmoreland 16

West Mifflin 59, Uniontown 27

Class 3A

Section 1

Mohawk at Beaver Falls, ppd.

Neshannock 59, Laurel 35

Ellwood City 54, Riverside 31

Section 2

Avonworth 50, Our Lady of the Sacred Heart 43

South Allegheny 61, East Allegheny 11

Section 3

Apollo-Ridge 48, Ligonier Valley 20

Deer Lakes 44, Mt. Pleasant 38

Shady Side Academy 62, Burrell 34

Section 4

South Park 56, Brownsville 25

Waynesburg Central 44, McGuffey 30

Charleroi 57, Yough 46

Class 2A

Section 1

Freedom 46, Rochester 33

Aliquippa 46, Sewickley Academy 36

Shenango 45, New Brighton 5

Section 2

Brentwood 43, Fort Cherry 37

Carlynton 55, Northgate 25

Burgettstown 69, Sto-Rox 15

Section 3

Greensburg Central Catholic 47, Serra Catholic 43

Clairton 86, Springdale 39

Winchester Thurston 61, Steel Valley 25

Section 4

Carmichaels 43, Bentworth 41

California 50, Beth-Center 42

Washington 34, Chartiers-Houston 26

Class A

Section 1

Aquinas Academy 62, Eden Christian 39

Bishop Canevin 37, Union 36

Section 2

Avella 50, Mapletown 28

Monessen 64, Jefferson-Morgan 13

West Greene 50, Geibel 16

Section 3

Riverview 48, Hillel Academy 17

St. Joseph 61, Jeannette 18

Nonsection

Ellis School 31, Leechburg 27

Plum 53, Peters Township 50

Friday’s schedule

Class 6A

Section 1

Pine-Richland at North Allegheny, 6:30 p.m.

Section 2

Chartiers Valley at Baldwin, 7:30 p.m.

Class 5A

Section 1

Indiana at Gateway, 6 p.m.

Section 2

Hampton at Fox Chapel, 5:30 p.m.

New Castle at Shaler, 6 p.m.

Section 3

Oakland Catholic at Thomas Jefferson, 6:30 p.m.

Class 3A

Section 2

Seton LaSalle at Keystone Oaks, 5:45 p.m.

Nonsection

Charleroi at Ringgold, 7 p.m.

City League

Allderdice at Westinghouse, 7 p.m.

Carrick at Brashear, 3:15 p.m.

Perry at Obama Academy, 3:15 p.m.

Hockey

PIHL

Thursday’s results

Class 3A

Central Catholic 7, Baldwin 4

Class 2A

Hempfield 7, Penn-Trafford 5

Franklin Regional at Armstrong, (n)

Class A

Kiski 8, Wheeling Catholic 0

Westmont Hilltop at Freeport, (n)

Indiana 5, Plum 1

Wheeling Park at Quaker Valley, (n)

Norwin 8, Greensburg Salem 5

Varsity D2

Deer Lakes 5, Connellsville 0

Rifle

Thursday’s result

Armstrong 796-55x, Indiana 768-22x

Swimming

Thursday’s results

Class 3A

Section 3

Boys

Fox Chapel 74, Plum 54

Girls

Fox Chapel 90, Plum 75

Section 5

Boys

Uniontown 87, Belle Vernon 82

Girls

Uniontown 81, Belle Vernon 75

Class 2A

Section 1

Boys

Carlynton 56, Montour 51

Girls

Montour 97, Carlynton 77

Section 4

Boys

Mt. Pleasant 82, Greensburg Salem 67

Girls

Mt. Pleasant 96, Greensburg Salem 52

All schedules are subject to change. To report scores or schedule changes, email ptrsports@triblive.com.

