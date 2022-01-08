High school scores, summaries and schedules for Jan. 7, 2022
Saturday, January 8, 2022 | 12:17 AM
High schools
WPIAL
Basketball
Boys
Friday’s schedule
Class 6A
Section 1
North Hills 69, North Allegheny 59
Pine-Richland 61, Seneca Valley 49
Section 2
Mt. Lebanon 60, Baldwin 46
Bethel Park 37, Canon-McMillan 34
Upper St. Clair 54, Peters Township 45
Section 3
Central Catholic 58, Norwin 44
Penn-Trafford 90, Greensburg Salem 44
Fox Chapel 71, Hempfield 43
Class 5A
Section 1
Albert Gallatin 65, Thomas Jefferson 61
West Mifflin 64, Connellsville 44
Laurel Highlands 73, Ringgold 49
Section 2
Chartiers Valley 64, South Fayette 54
Moon 64, Trinity 50
New Castle 77, West Allegheny 41
Section 3
Latrobe 55, Franklin Regional 48
Penn Hills 87, McKeesport 72
Section 4
Hampton 54, Armstrong 40
Plum 46, Indiana 27
Highlands 74, Shaler 66
Class 4A
Section 1
Burrell 53, Deer Lakes 45
Freeport 68, Derry 37
Keystone Oaks 50, Knoch 48
Section 2
Blackhawk 51, Central Valley 42
Quaker Valley 47, Montour 46
Section 3
Belle Vernon 77, Uniontown 56
Elizabeth Forward 62, Yough 46
South Park at Southmoreland, ppd.
Class 3A
Section 1
Beaver Falls 57, Mohawk 40
Ellwood City 56, Neshannock 34
Laurel 48, Riverside 23
Section 2
Aliquippa at New Brighton, (n)
Seton LaSalle 88, Freedom 51
Avonworth 70, Summit Academy 53
Section 3
South Allegheny 50, Shady Side Academy 47
Steel Valley at East Allegheny, ppd.
Ligonier Valley 65, Valley 35
Section 4
Beth-Center at Brownsville, ppd.
Brentwood at McGuffey, ppd.
Charleroi at Washington, ppd.
Class 2A
Section 1
Our Lady of the Sacred Heart 80, Shenango 65
South Side 68, Riverview 47
Springdale at Sewickley Academy, (n)
Section 2
Burgettstown at Fort Cherry, ppd.
Carlynton 50, Sto-Rox 45
Chartiers-Houston 66, Northgate 54
Section 3
Winchester Thurston 81, Clairton 47
Greensburg Central Catholic 87, Propel Braddock Hills 45
Section 4
Jefferson-Morgan 71, Bentworth 51
Frazier at Carmichaels, ppd.
Monessen 62, California 37
Class A
Section 1
Cornell at Western Beaver, (n)
Union 62, Eden Christian 32
Rochester at Nazareth Prep, (n)
Section 2
Bishop Canevin 85, Mapletown 33
West Greene 51, Propel Montour 45
Section 3
Imani Christian 74, St. Joseph 28
Leechburg 72, Propel Andrew Street 24
Saturday’s schedule
WPIAL
Chuckie Mahoney Classic at Burgettstown
Washington vs. West Allegheny, 7 p.m.
Weird (WV) vs. Beaver, 5 p.m.
Fort Cherry vs. Avella, 11 a.m.
Chartiers-Houston vs. California, 3 p.m.
Showdown at Sharon
Laurel vs. West Middlesex, 1:30 p.m.
Neshannock at Sharon, 8 p.m.
Nonsection
Avonworth at McGuffey, 11 a.m.
Burrell at Leechburg, 2:30 p.m.
McKeesport at Laurel Highlands, 1 p.m.
Montour at North Hills, 1:30 p.m.
Mt. Pleasant at Geibel, 1:30 p.m.
Pine-Richland at North Catholic, 2:30 p.m.
Portersville Christian at Eden Christian, 1:30 p.m.
Southwest Christian Athletic Conference
Cheswick Christian Academy at Trinity Christian, 7 p.m.
Girls
Friday’s schedule
Class 5A
Section 2
Indiana 49, Plum 21
Section 3
Trinity 89, Ringgold 19
Thomas Jefferson 49, Uniontown 23
Section 4
McKeesport 63, Penn Hills 32
Class A
Section 2
Avella 62, Mapletown 44
Nonsection
Geibel at Bentworth, ppd.
Jefferson-Morgan at Beth-Center, ppd.
Greensburg Salem 56, Laurel Highlands 29
Cornell 57, Propel Montour 34
South Allegheny 53, Mt. Pleasant 52
West Greene 52, Waynesburg 41
Saturday’s schedule
Class 2A
Section 3
Carlynton at Sto-Rox, 12 p.m.
Chuckie Mahoney Classic at Burgettstown
Fort Cherry at Avella, 1 p.m.
Weir (WV) at Burgettstown, 3 p.m.
Chartiers-Houston at West Allegheny, 5 p.m.
Washington at Our Lady of the Sacred Heart, 7 p.m.
Showdown at Sharon
Laurel vs. Lakeview, noon
Neshannock at Farrell, 6:30 p.m.
Nonsection
Beaver at Aliquippa, ppd.
Bishop Canevin at Peters Township, 1:30 p.m.
Canon-McMillan at South Park, 11 a.m.
Erie at Mohawk, 4:30 p.m.
Hampton at Central Valley, 1:30 p.m.
Hopewell at Quaker Valley, 11:30 a.m.
Laurel Highlands at Elizabeth Forward, 1 p.m.
Mt. Pleasant at Geibel, 11 a.m.
Norwin at Upper St. Clair, 7 p.m.
Pine-Richland at North Catholic, 12:30 p.m.
Sewickley Academy at Ellis School, 1:30 p.m.
Bowling
WPIBL
Friday’s results
Boys
Burrell 5, Valley 2
Freeport 7, Riverview 0
Greensburg Salem 7, Latrobe 0
Apollo-Ridge 7, St. Joseph 0
Girls
Burrell 7, Valley 0
Freeport 7, Riverview 0
Greensburg Salem 5, Latrobe 2
St. Joseph 7, Apollo-Ridge 0
Wrestling
WCCA Tournament
Friday’s results
Quarterfinals
106: Ty Kapusta, Franklin Regional p. Tanner Trageser, Hempfield, 1:08; Dylan Klim, Derry p. Draven Hanford, Penn-Trafford, 5:26; Joseph Longhi, Mt. Pleasant p. Clayton Cramer, Kiski Area, 1:04; Luke Willochell, Latrobe p. Donovan Thomas, Valley, 0:14
113: Leo Joseph, Latrobe d. Austin Laidacker, Latrobe, 7-0; Owen Caracciolo, Hempfield t.f. Amari McNeil, Kiski Area, 17-1, 4:25; Calio Zanella, Burrell p. William Shipley, Mt. Pleasant, 0:10; Giovanni Beatrice, Derry p. Kayli Redmond, Southmoreland, 1:03;
120: Vinny Kilkeary, Latrobe p. Logan Williams, Hempfield, 1:31; Sulayman Bah, Kiski School d. Luke Passarelli, Norwin, 11-4; Cooper Hornack, Burrell p. Brett Klim, Derry, 2:59; Troy Hohman, Penn-Trafford p. Sean Cain, Mt. Pleasant, 1:10
126: Ethan Lebin, Hempfield p. Duncan Blose, Mt. Pleasant, 0:40; Justin Bass, Franklin Regional p. Brady Cole, Latrobe, 3:59; Lucio Angellichio, Latrobe d. Antonio Giordano, Kiski Area, 9-3; Hayden Coy, Penn-Trafford p. Tanner Zola, Hempfield, 2:49
132: Ryan Klingensmith, Kiski Area p. Bruce Krieger, Ligonier Valley, 0:55; Greg Shaulis, Mt. Pleasant d. Jacob Braun, Latrobe, 3-2; Conner Henning, Norwin p. Niko Ferra, Burrell, 4:55; Eli Carr, Hempfield p. Keegan Young, Greensburg Salem, 0:56
138: Nate Roth, Latrobe p. Evan Gill, Norwin, 0:39; Logan Bechtold, Kiski Area d. Andrew Johnson, Southmoreland, 5-2; Jamison Poklembo, Mt. Pleasant m.d. Ryan Harbert, Ligonier Valley, 10-2; Briar Priest, Hempfield t.f. Nathan Stone, Franklin Regional, 21-4, 5:56
145: Finn Solomon, Franklin Regional p. Luke Weyandt, Norwin, 1:51; Chuck Perkins, Valley d. Luke Geibig, Mt. Pleasant, 6-2; Ethan Connor, Kiski Area d. Isaac Lacinski, Burrell, 3-2; Lucas Kapusta, Hempfield p. Bradan Bronson, Latrobe, 0:31
152: Chase Kranitz, Norwin t.f. Charlie Mesich, Hempfield, 18-3, 3:57; Mark Gray, Kiski Area t.f. Trevor Swartz, Greensburg Salem, 16-0, 3:37; Tristan Ice, Southmoreland d. Jayden Talbert, Hempfield, 3-1; Jack Pletcher, Latrobe m.d. Dominic Hartman, Penn-Trafford, 14-4
160: Enzo Morlacci, Kiski Area p. Jesse Turner, Ligonier Valley, 1:39; Christian Hirak, Derry d. Conor Johnson, Mt. Pleasant, 7-1; Gavyn Beck, Franklin Regional p. Wyatt Schmucker, Latrobe, 1:28; Wesley Stull, Penn-Trafford d. Connor Chillinsky, Hempfield, 3-0
172: Logan Hoffman, Belle Vernon d. Nico Zanella, Burrell, 3-0; Adam Hall, Penn-Trafford p. Evan Artman, Kiski Area, 0:50; Sam Snyder, Latrobe p. Daniel Beck, Hempfield, 0:56; Bryson Robinson, Southmoreland d. Abe Mundorff, Ligonier Valley, 7-6 TB2
189: Christian McChesney, Greensburg Salem d. Luke Bryer, Belle Vernon, 10-5; Owen Ott, Penn-Trafford p. Coby Stepanik, Hempfield, 3:53; Cole Clark, Burrell d. Tyler Lynch, Latrobe, 9-3; Juliano Marion, Franklin Regional p. Nathan Barkley, Derry, 2:22
215: Dayton Pitzer, Mt. Pleasant p. Josh Page, Norwin, 0:27; Carter Dilts, Kiski Area d. Eli Binakonsky, Hempfield, 3-1 SV; Anthony Govern, Southmoreland d. Caleb Chismar, Greensburg Salem, 10-4; Corey Boerio, Latrobe p. Luke Boylan, Burrell, 1:22
285: Billy McChesney, Greensburg Salem p. Joseph Semelka, Mt. Pleasant, 0:44; Joe Enick, Penn-Trafford p. Logan Mulheren, Ligonier Valley, 0:17; Stone Joseph, Kiski Area p. Caleb Riggs, Greensburg Salem, 0:26; Wyatt Held, Latrobe p. Isaiah Payne, Greensburg Salem, 0:44
To report scores or schedule changes, email ptrsports@triblive.com.
