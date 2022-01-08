TribLIVE Logo
High school scores, summaries and schedules for Jan. 7, 2022

By: HSSN Staff
Saturday, January 8, 2022 | 12:17 AM

Friday’s schedule

Class 6A

Section 1

North Hills 69, North Allegheny 59

Pine-Richland 61, Seneca Valley 49

Section 2

Mt. Lebanon 60, Baldwin 46

Bethel Park 37, Canon-McMillan 34

Upper St. Clair 54, Peters Township 45

Section 3

Central Catholic 58, Norwin 44

Penn-Trafford 90, Greensburg Salem 44

Fox Chapel 71, Hempfield 43

Class 5A

Section 1

Albert Gallatin 65, Thomas Jefferson 61

West Mifflin 64, Connellsville 44

Laurel Highlands 73, Ringgold 49

Section 2

Chartiers Valley 64, South Fayette 54

Moon 64, Trinity 50

New Castle 77, West Allegheny 41

Section 3

Latrobe 55, Franklin Regional 48

Penn Hills 87, McKeesport 72

Section 4

Hampton 54, Armstrong 40

Plum 46, Indiana 27

Highlands 74, Shaler 66

Class 4A

Section 1

Burrell 53, Deer Lakes 45

Freeport 68, Derry 37

Keystone Oaks 50, Knoch 48

Section 2

Blackhawk 51, Central Valley 42

Quaker Valley 47, Montour 46

Section 3

Belle Vernon 77, Uniontown 56

Elizabeth Forward 62, Yough 46

South Park at Southmoreland, ppd.

Class 3A

Section 1

Beaver Falls 57, Mohawk 40

Ellwood City 56, Neshannock 34

Laurel 48, Riverside 23

Section 2

Aliquippa at New Brighton, (n)

Seton LaSalle 88, Freedom 51

Avonworth 70, Summit Academy 53

Section 3

South Allegheny 50, Shady Side Academy 47

Steel Valley at East Allegheny, ppd.

Ligonier Valley 65, Valley 35

Section 4

Beth-Center at Brownsville, ppd.

Brentwood at McGuffey, ppd.

Charleroi at Washington, ppd.

Class 2A

Section 1

Our Lady of the Sacred Heart 80, Shenango 65

South Side 68, Riverview 47

Springdale at Sewickley Academy, (n)

Section 2

Burgettstown at Fort Cherry, ppd.

Carlynton 50, Sto-Rox 45

Chartiers-Houston 66, Northgate 54

Section 3

Winchester Thurston 81, Clairton 47

Greensburg Central Catholic 87, Propel Braddock Hills 45

Section 4

Jefferson-Morgan 71, Bentworth 51

Frazier at Carmichaels, ppd.

Monessen 62, California 37

Class A

Section 1

Cornell at Western Beaver, (n)

Union 62, Eden Christian 32

Rochester at Nazareth Prep, (n)

Section 2

Bishop Canevin 85, Mapletown 33

West Greene 51, Propel Montour 45

Section 3

Imani Christian 74, St. Joseph 28

Leechburg 72, Propel Andrew Street 24

Saturday’s schedule

Chuckie Mahoney Classic at Burgettstown

Washington vs. West Allegheny, 7 p.m.

Weird (WV) vs. Beaver, 5 p.m.

Fort Cherry vs. Avella, 11 a.m.

Chartiers-Houston vs. California, 3 p.m.

Showdown at Sharon

Laurel vs. West Middlesex, 1:30 p.m.

Neshannock at Sharon, 8 p.m.

Nonsection

Avonworth at McGuffey, 11 a.m.

Burrell at Leechburg, 2:30 p.m.

McKeesport at Laurel Highlands, 1 p.m.

Montour at North Hills, 1:30 p.m.

Mt. Pleasant at Geibel, 1:30 p.m.

Pine-Richland at North Catholic, 2:30 p.m.

Portersville Christian at Eden Christian, 1:30 p.m.

Southwest Christian Athletic Conference

Cheswick Christian Academy at Trinity Christian, 7 p.m.

Friday’s schedule

Class 5A

Section 2

Indiana 49, Plum 21

Section 3

Trinity 89, Ringgold 19

Thomas Jefferson 49, Uniontown 23

Section 4

McKeesport 63, Penn Hills 32

Class A

Section 2

Avella 62, Mapletown 44

Nonsection

Geibel at Bentworth, ppd.

Jefferson-Morgan at Beth-Center, ppd.

Greensburg Salem 56, Laurel Highlands 29

Cornell 57, Propel Montour 34

South Allegheny 53, Mt. Pleasant 52

West Greene 52, Waynesburg 41

Saturday’s schedule

Class 2A

Section 3

Carlynton at Sto-Rox, 12 p.m.

Chuckie Mahoney Classic at Burgettstown

Fort Cherry at Avella, 1 p.m.

Weir (WV) at Burgettstown, 3 p.m.

Chartiers-Houston at West Allegheny, 5 p.m.

Washington at Our Lady of the Sacred Heart, 7 p.m.

Showdown at Sharon

Laurel vs. Lakeview, noon

Neshannock at Farrell, 6:30 p.m.

Nonsection

Beaver at Aliquippa, ppd.

Bishop Canevin at Peters Township, 1:30 p.m.

Canon-McMillan at South Park, 11 a.m.

Erie at Mohawk, 4:30 p.m.

Hampton at Central Valley, 1:30 p.m.

Hopewell at Quaker Valley, 11:30 a.m.

Laurel Highlands at Elizabeth Forward, 1 p.m.

Mt. Pleasant at Geibel, 11 a.m.

Norwin at Upper St. Clair, 7 p.m.

Pine-Richland at North Catholic, 12:30 p.m.

Sewickley Academy at Ellis School, 1:30 p.m.

Friday’s results

Boys

Burrell 5, Valley 2

Freeport 7, Riverview 0

Greensburg Salem 7, Latrobe 0

Apollo-Ridge 7, St. Joseph 0

Girls

Burrell 7, Valley 0

Freeport 7, Riverview 0

Greensburg Salem 5, Latrobe 2

St. Joseph 7, Apollo-Ridge 0

WCCA Tournament

Friday’s results

Quarterfinals

106: Ty Kapusta, Franklin Regional p. Tanner Trageser, Hempfield, 1:08; Dylan Klim, Derry p. Draven Hanford, Penn-Trafford, 5:26; Joseph Longhi, Mt. Pleasant p. Clayton Cramer, Kiski Area, 1:04; Luke Willochell, Latrobe p. Donovan Thomas, Valley, 0:14

113: Leo Joseph, Latrobe d. Austin Laidacker, Latrobe, 7-0; Owen Caracciolo, Hempfield t.f. Amari McNeil, Kiski Area, 17-1, 4:25; Calio Zanella, Burrell p. William Shipley, Mt. Pleasant, 0:10; Giovanni Beatrice, Derry p. Kayli Redmond, Southmoreland, 1:03;

120: Vinny Kilkeary, Latrobe p. Logan Williams, Hempfield, 1:31; Sulayman Bah, Kiski School d. Luke Passarelli, Norwin, 11-4; Cooper Hornack, Burrell p. Brett Klim, Derry, 2:59; Troy Hohman, Penn-Trafford p. Sean Cain, Mt. Pleasant, 1:10

126: Ethan Lebin, Hempfield p. Duncan Blose, Mt. Pleasant, 0:40; Justin Bass, Franklin Regional p. Brady Cole, Latrobe, 3:59; Lucio Angellichio, Latrobe d. Antonio Giordano, Kiski Area, 9-3; Hayden Coy, Penn-Trafford p. Tanner Zola, Hempfield, 2:49

132: Ryan Klingensmith, Kiski Area p. Bruce Krieger, Ligonier Valley, 0:55; Greg Shaulis, Mt. Pleasant d. Jacob Braun, Latrobe, 3-2; Conner Henning, Norwin p. Niko Ferra, Burrell, 4:55; Eli Carr, Hempfield p. Keegan Young, Greensburg Salem, 0:56

138: Nate Roth, Latrobe p. Evan Gill, Norwin, 0:39; Logan Bechtold, Kiski Area d. Andrew Johnson, Southmoreland, 5-2; Jamison Poklembo, Mt. Pleasant m.d. Ryan Harbert, Ligonier Valley, 10-2; Briar Priest, Hempfield t.f. Nathan Stone, Franklin Regional, 21-4, 5:56

145: Finn Solomon, Franklin Regional p. Luke Weyandt, Norwin, 1:51; Chuck Perkins, Valley d. Luke Geibig, Mt. Pleasant, 6-2; Ethan Connor, Kiski Area d. Isaac Lacinski, Burrell, 3-2; Lucas Kapusta, Hempfield p. Bradan Bronson, Latrobe, 0:31

152: Chase Kranitz, Norwin t.f. Charlie Mesich, Hempfield, 18-3, 3:57; Mark Gray, Kiski Area t.f. Trevor Swartz, Greensburg Salem, 16-0, 3:37; Tristan Ice, Southmoreland d. Jayden Talbert, Hempfield, 3-1; Jack Pletcher, Latrobe m.d. Dominic Hartman, Penn-Trafford, 14-4

160: Enzo Morlacci, Kiski Area p. Jesse Turner, Ligonier Valley, 1:39; Christian Hirak, Derry d. Conor Johnson, Mt. Pleasant, 7-1; Gavyn Beck, Franklin Regional p. Wyatt Schmucker, Latrobe, 1:28; Wesley Stull, Penn-Trafford d. Connor Chillinsky, Hempfield, 3-0

172: Logan Hoffman, Belle Vernon d. Nico Zanella, Burrell, 3-0; Adam Hall, Penn-Trafford p. Evan Artman, Kiski Area, 0:50; Sam Snyder, Latrobe p. Daniel Beck, Hempfield, 0:56; Bryson Robinson, Southmoreland d. Abe Mundorff, Ligonier Valley, 7-6 TB2

189: Christian McChesney, Greensburg Salem d. Luke Bryer, Belle Vernon, 10-5; Owen Ott, Penn-Trafford p. Coby Stepanik, Hempfield, 3:53; Cole Clark, Burrell d. Tyler Lynch, Latrobe, 9-3; Juliano Marion, Franklin Regional p. Nathan Barkley, Derry, 2:22

215: Dayton Pitzer, Mt. Pleasant p. Josh Page, Norwin, 0:27; Carter Dilts, Kiski Area d. Eli Binakonsky, Hempfield, 3-1 SV; Anthony Govern, Southmoreland d. Caleb Chismar, Greensburg Salem, 10-4; Corey Boerio, Latrobe p. Luke Boylan, Burrell, 1:22

285: Billy McChesney, Greensburg Salem p. Joseph Semelka, Mt. Pleasant, 0:44; Joe Enick, Penn-Trafford p. Logan Mulheren, Ligonier Valley, 0:17; Stone Joseph, Kiski Area p. Caleb Riggs, Greensburg Salem, 0:26; Wyatt Held, Latrobe p. Isaiah Payne, Greensburg Salem, 0:44

To report scores or schedule changes, email ptrsports@triblive.com.

