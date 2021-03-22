High school scores, summaries and schedules for March 22, 2021

Monday, March 22, 2021 | 11:57 PM

High schools

Basketball

Boys

PIAA playoffs

Class 6A

Semifinals

Tuesday’s schedule

Archbishop Wood (18-0) at Lower Merion (11-4), 7 p.m.; Upper St. Clair (21-1) vs. Reading (24-2) at Altoona, 6 p.m.

Class 5A

Semifinals

Monday’s results

Archbishop Ryan 85, Chester 63

Cathedral Prep 54, Lower Dauphin 46

Finals

Friday’s schedule

Archbishop Ryan (12-5) vs. Cathedral Prep (17-7) at Giant Center, 7:30 p.m.

Class 4A

Semifinals

Monday’s results

Allentown Central Catholic 46, Middletown 43

Hickory 68, Lincoln Park 61

Finals

Thursday’s schedule

Allentown Central Catholic (19-4) vs. Hickory (23-3) at Giant Center, 7:30 p.m.

Class 3A

Semifinals

Tuesday’s schedule

Math, Civics & Science (14-6) vs. Loyalsock Township (23-1) at La Salle College, 7 p.m.; Bishop Guilfoyle (18-3) at Brookville (17-2), 6:30 p.m.

Class 2A

Semifinals

Tuesday’s schedule

Constitution (13-6) vs. Old Forge (7-8) at Saint Joseph’s Prep, 7 p.m.; Portage (21-2) at OLSH (22-0), 6:30 p.m.

Class A

Semifinals

Monday’s results

Nativity BVM 73, LaAcademia Charter 64 (OT)

Berlin-Brothersvalley 78, Clarion 52

Finals

Thursday’s schedule

Nativity BVM (23-4) vs. Berlin-Brothersvalley (27-1) at Giant Center, 2:30 p.m.

Girls

PIAA playoffs

Class 6A

Semifinals

Monday’s results

Spring-Ford 46, Nazareth 43

North Allegheny 66, Cumberland Valley 40

Finals

Friday’s schedule

North Allegheny (26-1) vs. Spring-Ford (24-0) at Giant Center, 5 p.m.

Class 5A

Semifinals

Tuesday’s schedule

Cardinal O’Hara (13-4) at Springfield-Delco (21-0), 7 p.m.; Spring Grove (21-2) vs. Chartiers Valley (24-3) at Bald Eagle Area, 6 p.m.

Class 4A

Semifinals

Tuesday’s schedule

Scranton Prep (18-1) at Archbishop Wood (16-2), 7 p.m.; Delone Catholic (20-1) vs. Villa Maria Academy (19-0) at Central Cambria, 6 p.m.

Class 3A

Semifinals

Monday’s results

West Catholic 59, Notre Dame-Green Pond 33

Mohawk 74, Forest Hills 58

Finals

Thursday’s schedule

West Catholic (10-4) vs. Mohawk (19-4) at Giant Center, 5 p.m.

Class 2A

Semifinals

Monday’s results

Mount Carmel 52, Mahanoy Area 33

Neshannock 39, Penns Manor 36 (OT)

Finals

Thursday’s schedule

Mount Carmel (18-5) vs. Neshannock (19-2) at Giant Center, noon

Class A

Semifinals

Tuesday’s schedule

Northumberland Christian (22-3) at Jenkintown (17-1), 7 p.m.; Bishop Guilfoyle (15-4) at Rochester (16-3), 6:30 p.m.

Hockey

Monday’s results

Class AAA

Seneca Valley 3, Peters Township 2

Central Catholic 9, Butler 1

Pine-Richland 4, North Allegheny 2

Class AA

Latrobe 2, West Allegheny 1

Penn-Trafford at Shaler, ppd.

Hampton at Thomas Jefferson, (n)

Class A

Greensburg Salem 4, Norwin 3

Freeport 5, Blackhawk 1

North Hills 3, Quaker Valley 2

Fox Chapel at Chartiers Valley, (n)

Class B

Morgantown 7, Elizabeth Forward 4

Neshannock 12, Burrell 2

Tuesday’s schedule

Class AAA

Butler at Seneca Valley at Baierl Ice Complex, 7 p.m.

Class AA

Montour at Meadville at Meadville Ice Rink, 7:45 p.m.; Moon at Plum at Alpha Ice Complex, 9 p.m.

Class A

McDowell at Wheeling Central Catholic at The Ice Mine, 7:15 p.m.; North Hills at South Park at Mt. Lebanon Ice Center, 6:10 p.m.

Class B

Avonworth at Wilmington at Hess Ice Rink, 7 p.m.; Burrell at Ringgold at Rostraver Ice Garden, 8 p.m.; Central Valley at Morgantown at Morgantown Ice Arena, 8 p.m.

Monday’s summaries

Freeport 5, Blackhawk 1

Goals: (F) Keith Smilowitz 2, Caleb Hoffman, Addison Stewart, Jake Suwan. (B) Owen Keister. Assists: (F) Cole Mitchell, Paul Zecca, Addison Stewart, Marcus Trask, Logan Horvath. (B) Eli Schaefer. Saves: (F) Tyler Lang 9. (B) Evan Kennelly 41.

Tennis

WPIAL

Boys

Monday’s results

Section 1-AAA

Franklin Regional 5, Connellsville 0

Norwin 3, Gateway 2

Penn-Trafford 4, Latrobe 1

Section 3-AAA

Shaler 5, Woodland Hills 0

Fox Chapel 5, Plum 0

Section 4-AAA

Mt. Lebanon 3, Peters Township 2

Section 1-AA

South Park 5, Greensburg Central Catholic 0

Mt. Pleasant 4, Ringgold 1

Section 2-AA

Central Valley 4, Neshannock 1

Blackhawk 5, Ambridge 0

Riverside 4, Ellwood City 1

Section 3-AA

Valley 5, Indiana 0

Section 4-AA

Keystone Oaks 3, Carlynton 2

Monday’s summaries

Franklin Regional 5, Connellsville 0

Singles: 1. Advait Kulkarni (FR) d. Jake Greer, 6-0, 6-0. 2. Vishal Thulasiram (FR) d. Tyler Basinger, 6-0, 6-0. 3. Adi Arkalgud (FR) d. Kaiden Goforth, 6-0, 6-0. Doubles: 1. Prerit Yadav/Abhinay Komanduri (FR) d. Alex Goforth/Ethan Rice, 6-0, 6-0. 2. Atharva Maxekar/Urvish Jain (FR) d. Gavin McPoyle/Sam Spotto, 6-0, 6-0.

South Park 5, Greensburg Central Catholic 0

Singles: 1: Joey Toth (SP) d. Ben Ritenour, 6-0, 6-2. 2. Ethan Bowden (SP) Matt Metrosky, 6-0, 6-0. 3. Dylan Weiss wbf. Doubles: 1. Alex Duing/Tim Lakatos (SP) d. Daniel McMaster/Michael Mulloney, 6-2, 6-1. 2. Logan Thomas/Tyler Vargo (SP) d. Owen Cryblskey/Daniel Morgan, 6-0, 6-1.

Mt. Pleasant 4, Ringgold 1

Singles: 1. Nick Yurechko (MP d. Joshua Cuss, 6-0, 6-0. 2. Tyler Salvatore (MP) d. Bryan Nguyen, 6-1, 6-1. 3. Juraj Stasko (R) d. Caleb Heiser, 7-5, 6-2. Doubles: 1. Carson Kirshner/Ryan Borkowski (MP) d. Clayton Rosensteel/Noah Midas, 6-1, 3-6, 6-1. 2. John Menefee/Eli Duval (MP) d. Andrew Noll/Ryan Cole, 7-5, 6-3

Norwin 3, Gateway 2

Singles: 1. Nathan Clark (G) d. Luke Snyder, 6-3, 6-1. 2. Brady Johnson (N) d. David Clark, 6-3, 6-4. 3. Matt Bandos (G) d. Cole Kubistek, 6-0, 6-1. Doubles: 1. Mitch Kenney/Bret Vilage (N) d. Ryan Tandoc/Adam Almoukamal, 6-1, 6-3. 2. David Emro/ Nick Cormas (N) d. Joshua Burns/Zane Almoukamal, 6-2, 6-0.

Penn-Trafford 4, Latrobe 1

Singles: 1. Dom Robinson (L) d. Brian Lee, 6-4, 4-6, 6-2. 2. Alex Turowski (PT) d. August Lawrence, 6-4, 3-6, 6-2. 3. Sahit Sudadi (PT) d. Luke Robinson, 4-6, 7-5, 6-3. Doubles: 1. Nick Turowski/Thomas Kopasko (PT) d. Kip Robinson/Koen Fulton, 6-0, 6-0. 2. Daniel Lee/Ryan Litzinger (PT) d. Julian Zhu/Gabe Golden, 6-1, 6-0.

Valley 5, Indiana 0

Singles: 1. Nicholas Bussard (V) d. Ethan Shearer, 3-6, 7-6, 7-5. 2. Dylan Gentile (V) d. Loughlin Pagnucci, 6-0, 6-0. 3. Thomas Albert (V) d. Josh Lindsag, 6-2, 6-1. Doubles: 1. Marco Vigilante/Nathan Clarke d. Daniel Ray/Ethan Black, 6-2, 6-2. 2. Dario Wolfe/Adisun Jackson d. Ben Fraud/Christian Brown, 6-1, 6-2.

Fox Chapel 5, Plum 0

Singles: 1. Cooper Friday (FC) d. Jack Tongel, 6-0, 6-1. 2. Zain Hassan (FC) d. Aiden Seitz, 6-0, 6-1. 3. Will Siegel (FC) wbf. Doubles: 1. Ananth Kashyap/WIll Ernharth (FC) d. Joe Miller/Antonino Walker, 6-1, 6-0. 2. Ben Hallman/Travis Malone (FC) d. Alec Alese/Michael Schorr, 6-0, 6-1.

Wrestling

PIAA Team Championships

Class AAA

First round

Monday’s results

Delaware Valley 52, LaSalle College 18

Cathedral Prep 66, Carrick 0

Quarterfinals

Wednesday’s schedule

Delaware Valley vs. Spring-Ford, TBA

Bethlehem Catholic at Central Dauphin, 7 p.m.

Cathedral Prep at Waynesburg, 6 p.m.

Williamsport at Bellefonte, 7 p.m.

Class AA

First round

Monday’s results

Lackawanna Trail 39, Archbishop Ryan 30

Chestnut Ridge 41, Brookville 21

Quarterfinals

Wednesday’s schedule

Lackawanna Trail at Boiling Springs, 7 p.m.

Notre Dame Green Pond at Southern Columbia, 6 p.m.

Chestnut Ridge at Burrell, 6 p.m.

Forest Hills at Reynolds, 6 p.m.

All schedules are subject to change. To report scores or schedule changes, email ptrsports@triblive.com.