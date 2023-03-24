High school scores, summaries and schedules for March 23, 2023
Friday, March 24, 2023 | 12:13 AM
High schools
WPIAL
Baseball
Thursday’s schedule
Nonsection
Indiana 10, DuBois Central Catholic 7
Mt. Pleasant 16, Elkins (WV) 5
Washington 7, Jeannette 3
Shady Side Academy 9, Sewickley Academy 0
Beaver Falls at West Allegheny, ppd.
Belle Vernon at Connellsville, ppd.
Chartiers Valley at Keystone Oaks, ppd.
Franklin Regional at Shaler, ppd.
McKeesport at Yough, ppd.
Nazareth Prep at Central Valley, ppd.
Quaker Valley at Montour, ppd.
Thomas Jefferson at Peters Township, ppd.
Western Beaver at Avella, ppd.
Friday’s schedule
Nonsection
Ambridge at Eden Christian, 4:15 p.m.
Bethel Park at Seneca Valley, 4 p.m.
Brownsville at California, 4 p.m.
Burrell at Penn Hills, 4 p.m.
Chartiers-Houston at Riverside, 4 p.m.
Deer Lakes at Highlands, 4 p.m.
Derry at West Shamokin, 4 p.m.
Fort LeBoeuf at Beaver, 4 p.m.
Fox Chapel at Hampton, 4 p.m.
Franklin Regional at Shaler, 4 p.m.
Freeport at Armstrong, 3:45 p.m.
Greensburg Central Catholic at East Allegheny, 3:45 p.m.
Hopewell at New Castle, 4 p.m.
Jefferson-Morgan at Beth-Center, 4:30 p.m.
Kiski Area at Woodland Hills, 4 p.m.
Ligonier Valley at Southmoreland, 4 p.m.
Mars at Pine-Richland, 4:15 p.m.
McKeesport at Yough, 4 p.m.
North Allegheny at Upper St. Clair, 7 p.m.
Peters Township at Chartiers Valley, 4:15 p.m.
Seton LaSalle at Penn-Trafford, 4 p.m.
South Allegheny at Yough, 4 p.m.
South Side at Burgettstown, 4 p.m.
Springdale at Frazier, 4:30 p.m.
Valley at Knoch, 4 p.m.
Basketball
PIAA playoffs
Championships
Boys
Class 6A
Saturday’s schedule
Roman Catholic (27-3) vs. Reading (31-1) at Giant Center, 8 p.m.
Class 5A
Friday’s schedule
Imhotep Charter (29-3) vs. Exeter (27-6) at Giant Center, 8 p.m.
Class 4A
Thursday’s results
Lincoln Park 62, Neumann-Goretti 58
Class 3A
Saturday’s schedule
West Catholic (19-10) vs. Deer Lakes (21-8) at Giant Center, 2 p.m.
Class 2A
Friday’s schedule
Lancaster Mennonite (20-8) vs. Aliquippa (24-6) at Giant Center, 2 p.m.
Class A
Thursday’s result
Imani Christian 81, Berlin Brothersvalley 64
Girls
Class 6A
Friday’s schedule
Archbishop Carroll (15-11) vs. Cedar Cliff (30-0) at Giant Center, 6 p.m.
Class 5A
Saturday’s schedule
Archbishop Wood (23-5) vs. South Fayette (28-2) at Giant Center, 6 p.m.
Class 4A
Saturday’s schedule
Lansdale Catholic (27-2) vs. Blackhawk (25-4) at Giant Center, noon
Class 3A
Thursday’s result
Dunmore 42, River Valley 30
Class 2A
Thursday’s result
Kennedy Catholic 65, Homer-Center 45
Class A
Friday’s schedule
Lourdes (22-7) vs. Union (22-6) at Giant Center, noon
Hockey
State championships
At RMU Island Sports Center
Saturday’s schedule
Class 3A
Peters Township vs. LaSalle College, 5 p.m.
Class 2A
South Fayette vs. Pennsbury, 2 p.m.
Class A
Kiski vs. West Chester, 11 a.m.
Lacrosse
Thursday’s resuls
Boys
Class 2A
Section 1
South Fayette 16, Moon 5
Trinity 13, Seton LaSalle 4
Nonsection
Fox Chapel 7, Canon-McMillan 4
North Hills 7, Norwin 6 (OT)
Peters Township 14, Penn-Trafford 6
Girls
Nonsection
Shaler 18, Baldwin 3
Softball
Thursday’s schedule
Nonsection
Avonworth 11, West Greene 0
Avella at Fort Cherry, ppd.
Bethel Park at Our Lady of the Sacred Heart, ppd.
Carmichaels at Albert Gallatin, ppd.
Central Valley at Montour, ppd.
Chartiers-Houston at Cornell, ppd.
Chartiers Valley at South Fayette, ppd.
Deer Lakes at Highlands, ppd.
Greensburg Salem at Connellsville, ppd.
Jefferson-Morgan at Carlynton, ppd.
Mohawk at Hickory, ppd.
Quaker Valley at New Brighton, ppd.
Serra Catholic at South Allegheny, ppd.
Southmoreland at Penn-Trafford, ppd.
Springdale at Northgate, ppd.
Yough at Ringgold, ppd.
Friday’s schedule
Nonsection
Bishop Canevin at Greensburg Central Catholic, 4 p.m.
Burrell at Southmoreland, 4 p.m.
California at Monessen, 4 p.m.
Fox Chapel at North Allegheny, 4 p.m.
Keystone Oaks at Upper St. Clair, 4 p.m.
Kiski Area at Butler, 4 p.m.
Ligonier Valley at Punxsutawney, 4:30 p.m.
Mapletown at Charleroi, 4 p.m.
Marion Center at Indiana, 4 p.m.
McKeesport at Plum, 4 p.m.
Mohawk at Hickory, 4 p.m.
Neshannock at Freedom, 4 p.m.
New Brighton at Rochester, 4 p.m.
Norwin at Connellsville, ppd.
Our Lady of the Sacred Heart at New Castle, 4:30 p.m.
Penn Hills at Highlands, 4 p.m.
Ringgold at West Mifflin, 4 p.m.
Seneca Valley at Moon, 3:30 p.m.
Shaler at Mars, 3:45 p.m.
Sharpsville at Neshannock, 4:15 p.m.
Shenango at Beaver, 4:15 p.m.
South Allegheny at Seton LaSalle, 4 p.m.
South Park at Thomas Jefferson, 4 p.m.
South Side at Burgettstown, 4 p.m.
Woodland Hills at Gateway, 4 p.m.
Tennis
Thursday’s results
Boys
Nonsection
Norwin 4, Greensburg Salem 1
Volleyball
Boys
Thursday’s schedule
Class 3A
Section 2
Butler 3, North Allegheny 1
Shaler 3, Fox Chapel 0
Nonsection
Armstrong 3, Pine-Richland 0
Canon-McMillan 3, Seton LaSalle 1
Derry 3, West Shamokin 0
Hempfield 3, Bishop Guilfoyle 0
North Hills 3, Moon 1
Peters Township 3, South Fayette 2
Seneca Valley 3, Bethel Park 1
Baldwin at Central Catholic, (n)
Thomas Jefferson at Upper St. Clair, (n)
City League
Obama Academy 3, Allderdice 1
Friday’s schedule
Nonsection
South Park at Bishop Canevin, 7 p.m.
All schedules are subject to change. To report scores or schedule changes, email ptrsports@triblive.com.
