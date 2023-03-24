TribLIVE Logo
WPIAL Logo White

High school scores, summaries and schedules for March 23, 2023

By: HSSN Staff
Friday, March 24, 2023 | 12:13 AM

High schools

WPIAL

Baseball

Thursday’s schedule

Nonsection

Indiana 10, DuBois Central Catholic 7

Mt. Pleasant 16, Elkins (WV) 5

Washington 7, Jeannette 3

Shady Side Academy 9, Sewickley Academy 0

Avonworth at Moon, ppd.

Beaver Falls at West Allegheny, ppd.

Belle Vernon at Connellsville, ppd.

Carlynton at McGuffey, ppd.

Chartiers Valley at Keystone Oaks, ppd.

Franklin Regional at Shaler, ppd.

Freedom at Rochester, ppd.

McKeesport at Yough, ppd.

Nazareth Prep at Central Valley, ppd.

Quaker Valley at Montour, ppd.

Ringgold at Charleroi, ppd.

Thomas Jefferson at Peters Township, ppd.

Western Beaver at Avella, ppd.

Friday’s schedule

Nonsection

Ambridge at Eden Christian, 4:15 p.m.

Bethel Park at Seneca Valley, 4 p.m.

Brownsville at California, 4 p.m.

Burrell at Penn Hills, 4 p.m.

Chartiers-Houston at Riverside, 4 p.m.

Deer Lakes at Highlands, 4 p.m.

Derry at West Shamokin, 4 p.m.

Fort LeBoeuf at Beaver, 4 p.m.

Fox Chapel at Hampton, 4 p.m.

Franklin Regional at Shaler, 4 p.m.

Freeport at Armstrong, 3:45 p.m.

Greensburg Central Catholic at East Allegheny, 3:45 p.m.

Hopewell at New Castle, 4 p.m.

Jefferson-Morgan at Beth-Center, 4:30 p.m.

Kiski Area at Woodland Hills, 4 p.m.

Ligonier Valley at Southmoreland, 4 p.m.

Mars at Pine-Richland, 4:15 p.m.

McKeesport at Yough, 4 p.m.

North Allegheny at Upper St. Clair, 7 p.m.

Peters Township at Chartiers Valley, 4:15 p.m.

Riverview at Gateway, 4 p.m.

Seton LaSalle at Penn-Trafford, 4 p.m.

South Allegheny at Yough, 4 p.m.

South Side at Burgettstown, 4 p.m.

Springdale at Frazier, 4:30 p.m.

Valley at Knoch, 4 p.m.

Basketball

PIAA playoffs

Championships

Boys

Class 6A

Saturday’s schedule

Roman Catholic (27-3) vs. Reading (31-1) at Giant Center, 8 p.m.

Class 5A

Friday’s schedule

Imhotep Charter (29-3) vs. Exeter (27-6) at Giant Center, 8 p.m.

Class 4A

Thursday’s results

Lincoln Park 62, Neumann-Goretti 58

Class 3A

Saturday’s schedule

West Catholic (19-10) vs. Deer Lakes (21-8) at Giant Center, 2 p.m.

Class 2A

Friday’s schedule

Lancaster Mennonite (20-8) vs. Aliquippa (24-6) at Giant Center, 2 p.m.

Class A

Thursday’s result

Imani Christian 81, Berlin Brothersvalley 64

Girls

Class 6A

Friday’s schedule

Archbishop Carroll (15-11) vs. Cedar Cliff (30-0) at Giant Center, 6 p.m.

Class 5A

Saturday’s schedule

Archbishop Wood (23-5) vs. South Fayette (28-2) at Giant Center, 6 p.m.

Class 4A

Saturday’s schedule

Lansdale Catholic (27-2) vs. Blackhawk (25-4) at Giant Center, noon

Class 3A

Thursday’s result

Dunmore 42, River Valley 30

Class 2A

Thursday’s result

Kennedy Catholic 65, Homer-Center 45

Class A

Friday’s schedule

Lourdes (22-7) vs. Union (22-6) at Giant Center, noon

Hockey

State championships

At RMU Island Sports Center

Saturday’s schedule

Class 3A

Peters Township vs. LaSalle College, 5 p.m.

Class 2A

South Fayette vs. Pennsbury, 2 p.m.

Class A

Kiski vs. West Chester, 11 a.m.

Lacrosse

Thursday’s resuls

Boys

Class 2A

Section 1

South Fayette 16, Moon 5

Trinity 13, Seton LaSalle 4

Nonsection

Fox Chapel 7, Canon-McMillan 4

Mars 20, Indiana 3

North Hills 7, Norwin 6 (OT)

Peters Township 14, Penn-Trafford 6

Girls

Nonsection

Shaler 18, Baldwin 3

Softball

Thursday’s schedule

Nonsection

Avonworth 11, West Greene 0

Avella at Fort Cherry, ppd.

Bethel Park at Our Lady of the Sacred Heart, ppd.

Blackhawk at Union, ppd.

Carmichaels at Albert Gallatin, ppd.

Central Valley at Montour, ppd.

Chartiers-Houston at Cornell, ppd.

Chartiers Valley at South Fayette, ppd.

Deer Lakes at Highlands, ppd.

Freedom at Rochester, ppd.

Greensburg Salem at Connellsville, ppd.

Jefferson-Morgan at Carlynton, ppd.

Mohawk at Hickory, ppd.

Quaker Valley at New Brighton, ppd.

Serra Catholic at South Allegheny, ppd.

Southmoreland at Penn-Trafford, ppd.

Springdale at Northgate, ppd.

Yough at Ringgold, ppd.

Friday’s schedule

Nonsection

Bishop Canevin at Greensburg Central Catholic, 4 p.m.

Burrell at Southmoreland, 4 p.m.

California at Monessen, 4 p.m.

Fox Chapel at North Allegheny, 4 p.m.

Freeport at Hampton, 4 p.m.

Keystone Oaks at Upper St. Clair, 4 p.m.

Kiski Area at Butler, 4 p.m.

Ligonier Valley at Punxsutawney, 4:30 p.m.

Mapletown at Charleroi, 4 p.m.

Marion Center at Indiana, 4 p.m.

McKeesport at Plum, 4 p.m.

Mohawk at Hickory, 4 p.m.

Neshannock at Freedom, 4 p.m.

New Brighton at Rochester, 4 p.m.

Norwin at Connellsville, ppd.

Our Lady of the Sacred Heart at New Castle, 4:30 p.m.

Penn Hills at Highlands, 4 p.m.

Ringgold at West Mifflin, 4 p.m.

Seneca Valley at Moon, 3:30 p.m.

Shaler at Mars, 3:45 p.m.

Sharpsville at Neshannock, 4:15 p.m.

Shenango at Beaver, 4:15 p.m.

South Allegheny at Seton LaSalle, 4 p.m.

South Park at Thomas Jefferson, 4 p.m.

South Side at Burgettstown, 4 p.m.

Woodland Hills at Gateway, 4 p.m.

Tennis

Thursday’s results

Boys

Nonsection

Norwin 4, Greensburg Salem 1

Volleyball

Boys

Thursday’s schedule

Class 3A

Section 2

Butler 3, North Allegheny 1

Shaler 3, Fox Chapel 0

Nonsection

Armstrong 3, Pine-Richland 0

Canon-McMillan 3, Seton LaSalle 1

Derry 3, West Shamokin 0

Hempfield 3, Bishop Guilfoyle 0

Hopewell 3, Trinity 0

North Hills 3, Moon 1

Peters Township 3, South Fayette 2

Seneca Valley 3, Bethel Park 1

Baldwin at Central Catholic, (n)

Thomas Jefferson at Upper St. Clair, (n)

City League

Obama Academy 3, Allderdice 1

Friday’s schedule

Nonsection

South Park at Bishop Canevin, 7 p.m.

All schedules are subject to change. To report scores or schedule changes, email ptrsports@triblive.com.

More High School Other

High school scores, summaries and schedules for March 22, 2023
High school scores, summaries and schedules for March 21, 2023
High school scores, summaries and schedules for March 20, 2023
High school scores, summaries and schedules for March 18, 2023
Westmoreland athletes of the week: Greensburg Central Catholic’s Mya Morgan and Latrobe’s Vinny Kilkeary

HSSN Promo
  • Loading...

Recent Videos

Facebook

HSSN

Twitter