High school scores, summaries and schedules for March 30, 2022
Thursday, March 31, 2022 | 12:17 AM
High schools
Baseball
WPIAL
Wednesday’s results
Class 5A
Section 2
Hampton 17, Woodland Hills 3
Mars 16, Fox Chapel 6
Plum 8, Armstrong 1
Class 4A
Section 2
Ambridge 11, Central Valley 1
Beaver 11, New Castle 1
Montour 3, Quaker Valley 2
Section 3
Uniontown 2, Belle Vernon 1
Elizabeth Forward 12, Greensburg Salem 2
West Mifflin 7, Laurel Highlands 4
West Mifflin 5, Laurel Highlands 1
Class 2A
Section 2
Laurel 20, Aliquippa 0
Laurel 16, Aliquippa 0
Neshannock 5, Shenango 4
Neshannock 6, Shenango 4
Section 4
Burgettstown 8, Chartiers-Houston 0
Fort Cherry 4, Brentwood 3
Seton LaSalle 16, Clairton 0
Nonsection
Charleroi 4, Bentworth 1
Brownsville 13, Beth-Center 5
Carlynton 4, Northgate 3
Derry 13, River Valley 8
East Allegheny 2, Freeport 0
Eden Christian 8, Rochester 6
Gateway 11, North Catholic 1
Greensburg Central Catholic 12, Southmoreland 7
Indiana 6, Dubois 5
Jefferson-Morgan 10, Trinity Christian 6
Kiski Area at Penn Hills, ppd.
Mapletown 10, Avella 8
McKeesport 8, Yough 2
Mohawk 9, Our Lady of the Sacred Heart 7
Mt. Pleasant 6, McGuffey 0
North Allegheny 8, Canon-McMillan 4
Penn-Trafford 2, Hempfield 1
Peters Township 8, Norwin 5
Ringgold 3, California 1
Riverside 6, New Brighton 0
Seneca Valley 10, Mt. Lebanon 2
Shaler 2, Avonworth 0
Steel Valley 8, Sewickley Academy 7
Union 9, Beaver Falls 1
West Allegheny 9, Ellwood City 2
Thursday’s schedule
Class 4A
Section 2
Montour at Quaker Valley, 4:15 p.m.
Class 2A
Section 2
Summit Academy at South Side, 4:30 p.m.
Section 4
Chartiers-Houston at Burgettstown, 4 p.m.
Fort Cherry at Brentwood, 3:45 p.m.
Nonsection
Aliquippa at Rochester, 4 p.m.
Apollo-Ridge at Leechburg, 3:45 p.m.
Baldwin at Thomas Jefferson, 4:30 p.m.
Blackhawk at Beaver Falls, 4 p.m.
Burrell at Deer Lakes, 4 p.m.
Central Catholic at Norwin, 4 p.m.
Central Valley at West Allegheny, 4:30 p.m.
Charleroi at Albert Gallatin, 4:15 p.m.
Cornell at Springdale, 3:45 p.m.
Eden Christian at Greensburg Central Catholic, 4 p.m.
Franklin Regional at Connellsville, 4 p.m.
Frazier at McGuffey, 7 p.m.
Freeport at East Allegheny, 3:45 p.m.
Gateway at North Hills, 4 p.m.
Greensburg Salem at Elizabeth Forward, 4 p.m.
Hickory at Neshannock, 4:30 p.m.
Highlands at Valley, 4 p.m.
Keystone Oaks at Bishop Canevin, 4 p.m.
Laurel at New Brighton, 4 p.m.
Ligonier Valley at Yough, 4 p.m.
Monessen at Washington, 4 p.m.
Moon at Avonworth, 4 p.m.
Mt. Lebanon at Butler, 3:30 p.m.
Pine-Richland at Fox Chapel, 4 p.m.
South Park at Westerville North, 2:30 p.m.
Steel Valley at McKeesport, 4 p.m.
Upper St. Clair at Hampton, 4 p.m.
West Greene at Carmichaels, 4:30 p.m.
Western Beaver at Ellwood City, 4:30 p.m.
Lacrosse
Boys
Wednesday’s results
Class 3A
Section 1
Peters Township 14, Bethel Park 5
Penn-Trafford 13, Canon-McMillan 5
Section 2
Fox Chapel 16, Norwin 1
Girls
Wednesday’s results
Class 2A
Section 1
Franklin Regional 14, Greensburg Salem 3
Plum 22, Yough 3
Section 2
South Fayette 18, Ambridge 1
Chartiers Valley 15, Quaker Valley 8
Softball
Wednesday’s results
Class 5A
Section 4
Upper St. Clair 13, South Fayette 9
Class 4A
Section 3
Central Valley at Blackhawk, ppd.
Montour at Ambridge, ppd.
Class 2A
Section 3
Carmichaels 6, Bentworth 1
Section 4
Laurel 12, Shenango 1
Class A
Section 2
Jefferson-Morgan 19, Monessen 4
Nonsection
Baldwin 6, Steel Valley 5
Burrell 6, Mt. Pleasant 1
Chartiers Valley 7, Peters Township 0
Connellsville 5, Laurel Highlands 2
Deer Lakes 8, Leechburg 0
East Allegheny at Springdale, (n)
Hempfield 11, Greensburg Salem 0
Latrobe at Canon-McMillan, ppd.
Mapletown 15, Washington 4
New Brighton 16, Aliquippa 0
North Allegheny 1, Fox Chapel 0
North Catholic 6, Brashear 5
Our Lady of the Sacred Heart at Quaker Valley, ppd.
Penn Hills at Oakland Catholic, ppd.
Penn-Trafford 12, Norwin 3
Seneca Valley 15, Mars 5
Seton LaSalle 11, Keystone Oaks 1
Shaler 12, Knoch 2
South Allegheny at McKeesport, (n)
Southmoreland 9, Belle Vernon 6
South Side at Neshannock, ppd.
St. Joseph 16, Eden Christian 2
Union 9 Beaver Falls 1
Union 6, Mohawk 2
West Mifflin 12, South Park 2
Yough 6, Thomas Jefferson 1
Thursday’s schedule
Class 5A
Section 1
Franklin Regional at Plum, 4 p.m.
Indiana at Penn Hills, 3:45 p.m.
Woodland Hills at Armstrong, 3:45 p.m.
Section 4
Moon at Upper St. Clair, 4 p.m.
South Fayette at Trinity, 4 p.m.
Western Beaver at Chartiers Valley, 4 p.m.
Class 4A
Section 2
Elizabeth Forward at Yough, 4 p.m.
Laurel Highlands at Belle Vernon, 4 p.m.
West Mifflin at Uniontown, 4 p.m.
Section 3
Ambridge at Hopewell, 4 p.m.
Blackhawk at Montour, 4 p.m.
New Castle at Central Valley, 4:15 p.m.
Class 2A
Section 1
Aliquippa at Chartiers-Houston, 4:15 p.m.
Burgettstown at Sto-Rox, 3:45 p.m.
Carlynton at Our Lady of the Sacred Heart, 4 p.m.
Section 2
Apollo-Ridge at Ligonier Valley, 5:30 p.m.
Jeannette at Serra Catholic, 4 p.m.
Section 3
Bentworth at Carmichaels, 4:15 p.m.
California at Beth-Center, 4 p.m.
Washington at Frazier, 4:15 p.m.
Section 4
Freedom at Shenango, 4:30 p.m.
Laurel at Mohawk, 4:30 p.m.
Riverside at Neshannock, 4:15 p.m.
Nonsection
Beaver Falls at Rochester, 4 p.m.
Bethel Park at Hampton, 3:45 p.m.
Burrell at Deer Lakes, 4 p.m.
Canon-McMillan at Penn-Trafford, 4 p.m.
Fort Cherry at Northgate, 4 p.m.
Freeport at Karns City, 6 p.m.
Highlands at Valley, 4 p.m.
Jefferson-Morgan at Charleroi, 4 p.m.
Kiski Area at Fox Chapel, 3:45 p.m.
Knoch at Avonworth, 4 p.m.
Northern Garrett (Md.) at Albert Gallatin, 4 p.m.
Norwin at Connellsville, 4 p.m.
Springdale at Greensburg Central Catholic, 4 p.m.
St. Joseph at Valley, 4 p.m.
West Allegheny at Mt. Lebanon, 4:15 p.m.
Tennis
Wednesday’s results
Boys
Class 3A
Section 1
Franklin Regional 5, Hempfield 0
Norwin 4, Penn-Trafford 1
Section 3
Allderdice 5, Woodland Hills 0
Class 2A
Section 1
Thomas Jefferson 4, Mt. Pleasant 1
Section 2
Central Valley 5, Beaver Falls 0
Beaver 3, Blackhawk 2
Section 3
Highlands 3, Burrell 2
North Catholic 5, Valley 0
Volleyball
Boys
Wednesday’s results
Nonsection
Seton LaSalle 3, Mars 0
Deer Lakes at Our Lady of the Sacred Heart, (n)
Thursday’s schedule
Class 3A
Section 1
Baldwin at Upper St. Clair, 7:30 p.m.
Canon-McMillan at Moon, 6 p.m.
South Fayette at Peters Township, 7 p.m.
Section 2
Butler at North Hills, 7 p.m.
Fox Chapel at Pine-Richland, 6 p.m.
North Allegheny at Shaler, 7 p.m.
Section 3
Armstrong at Norwin, 7 p.m.
Hempfield at Central Catholic, 7:30 p.m.
Penn-Trafford at Penn Hills, 7:15 p.m.
Thomas Jefferson at Latrobe, 7:30 p.m.
Nonsection
Ambridge at Derry, 7:30 p.m.
Trinity at Gateway, 7 p.m.
All schedules are subject to change. To report scores or schedule changes, email ptrsports@triblive.com.
