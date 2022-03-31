High school scores, summaries and schedules for March 30, 2022

Thursday, March 31, 2022 | 12:17 AM

High schools

Baseball

WPIAL

Wednesday’s results

Class 5A

Section 2

Hampton 17, Woodland Hills 3

Mars 16, Fox Chapel 6

Plum 8, Armstrong 1

Class 4A

Section 2

Ambridge 11, Central Valley 1

Beaver 11, New Castle 1

Montour 3, Quaker Valley 2

Section 3

Uniontown 2, Belle Vernon 1

Elizabeth Forward 12, Greensburg Salem 2

West Mifflin 7, Laurel Highlands 4

West Mifflin 5, Laurel Highlands 1

Class 2A

Section 2

Laurel 20, Aliquippa 0

Laurel 16, Aliquippa 0

Neshannock 5, Shenango 4

Neshannock 6, Shenango 4

Section 4

Burgettstown 8, Chartiers-Houston 0

Fort Cherry 4, Brentwood 3

Seton LaSalle 16, Clairton 0

Nonsection

Charleroi 4, Bentworth 1

Brownsville 13, Beth-Center 5

Carlynton 4, Northgate 3

Derry 13, River Valley 8

East Allegheny 2, Freeport 0

Eden Christian 8, Rochester 6

Gateway 11, North Catholic 1

Greensburg Central Catholic 12, Southmoreland 7

Indiana 6, Dubois 5

Jefferson-Morgan 10, Trinity Christian 6

Kiski Area at Penn Hills, ppd.

Mapletown 10, Avella 8

McKeesport 8, Yough 2

Mohawk 9, Our Lady of the Sacred Heart 7

Mt. Pleasant 6, McGuffey 0

North Allegheny 8, Canon-McMillan 4

Penn-Trafford 2, Hempfield 1

Peters Township 8, Norwin 5

Ringgold 3, California 1

Riverside 6, New Brighton 0

Seneca Valley 10, Mt. Lebanon 2

Shaler 2, Avonworth 0

Steel Valley 8, Sewickley Academy 7

Union 9, Beaver Falls 1

West Allegheny 9, Ellwood City 2

Thursday’s schedule

Class 4A

Section 2

Montour at Quaker Valley, 4:15 p.m.

Class 2A

Section 2

Summit Academy at South Side, 4:30 p.m.

Section 4

Chartiers-Houston at Burgettstown, 4 p.m.

Fort Cherry at Brentwood, 3:45 p.m.

Nonsection

Aliquippa at Rochester, 4 p.m.

Apollo-Ridge at Leechburg, 3:45 p.m.

Baldwin at Thomas Jefferson, 4:30 p.m.

Blackhawk at Beaver Falls, 4 p.m.

Burrell at Deer Lakes, 4 p.m.

Central Catholic at Norwin, 4 p.m.

Central Valley at West Allegheny, 4:30 p.m.

Charleroi at Albert Gallatin, 4:15 p.m.

Cornell at Springdale, 3:45 p.m.

Eden Christian at Greensburg Central Catholic, 4 p.m.

Franklin Regional at Connellsville, 4 p.m.

Frazier at McGuffey, 7 p.m.

Freeport at East Allegheny, 3:45 p.m.

Gateway at North Hills, 4 p.m.

Greensburg Salem at Elizabeth Forward, 4 p.m.

Hickory at Neshannock, 4:30 p.m.

Highlands at Valley, 4 p.m.

Keystone Oaks at Bishop Canevin, 4 p.m.

Laurel at New Brighton, 4 p.m.

Ligonier Valley at Yough, 4 p.m.

Monessen at Washington, 4 p.m.

Moon at Avonworth, 4 p.m.

Mt. Lebanon at Butler, 3:30 p.m.

Pine-Richland at Fox Chapel, 4 p.m.

South Park at Westerville North, 2:30 p.m.

Steel Valley at McKeesport, 4 p.m.

Upper St. Clair at Hampton, 4 p.m.

West Greene at Carmichaels, 4:30 p.m.

Western Beaver at Ellwood City, 4:30 p.m.

Lacrosse

Boys

Wednesday’s results

Class 3A

Section 1

Peters Township 14, Bethel Park 5

Penn-Trafford 13, Canon-McMillan 5

Section 2

Fox Chapel 16, Norwin 1

Girls

Wednesday’s results

Class 2A

Section 1

Franklin Regional 14, Greensburg Salem 3

Plum 22, Yough 3

Section 2

South Fayette 18, Ambridge 1

Chartiers Valley 15, Quaker Valley 8

Softball

Wednesday’s results

Class 5A

Section 4

Upper St. Clair 13, South Fayette 9

Class 4A

Section 3

Central Valley at Blackhawk, ppd.

Montour at Ambridge, ppd.

Class 2A

Section 3

Carmichaels 6, Bentworth 1

Section 4

Laurel 12, Shenango 1

Class A

Section 2

Jefferson-Morgan 19, Monessen 4

Nonsection

Baldwin 6, Steel Valley 5

Burrell 6, Mt. Pleasant 1

Chartiers Valley 7, Peters Township 0

Connellsville 5, Laurel Highlands 2

Deer Lakes 8, Leechburg 0

East Allegheny at Springdale, (n)

Hempfield 11, Greensburg Salem 0

Latrobe at Canon-McMillan, ppd.

Mapletown 15, Washington 4

New Brighton 16, Aliquippa 0

North Allegheny 1, Fox Chapel 0

North Catholic 6, Brashear 5

Our Lady of the Sacred Heart at Quaker Valley, ppd.

Penn Hills at Oakland Catholic, ppd.

Penn-Trafford 12, Norwin 3

Seneca Valley 15, Mars 5

Seton LaSalle 11, Keystone Oaks 1

Shaler 12, Knoch 2

South Allegheny at McKeesport, (n)

Southmoreland 9, Belle Vernon 6

South Side at Neshannock, ppd.

St. Joseph 16, Eden Christian 2

Union 9 Beaver Falls 1

Union 6, Mohawk 2

West Mifflin 12, South Park 2

Yough 6, Thomas Jefferson 1

Thursday’s schedule

Class 5A

Section 1

Franklin Regional at Plum, 4 p.m.

Indiana at Penn Hills, 3:45 p.m.

Woodland Hills at Armstrong, 3:45 p.m.

Section 4

Moon at Upper St. Clair, 4 p.m.

South Fayette at Trinity, 4 p.m.

Western Beaver at Chartiers Valley, 4 p.m.

Class 4A

Section 2

Elizabeth Forward at Yough, 4 p.m.

Laurel Highlands at Belle Vernon, 4 p.m.

West Mifflin at Uniontown, 4 p.m.

Section 3

Ambridge at Hopewell, 4 p.m.

Blackhawk at Montour, 4 p.m.

New Castle at Central Valley, 4:15 p.m.

Class 2A

Section 1

Aliquippa at Chartiers-Houston, 4:15 p.m.

Burgettstown at Sto-Rox, 3:45 p.m.

Carlynton at Our Lady of the Sacred Heart, 4 p.m.

Section 2

Apollo-Ridge at Ligonier Valley, 5:30 p.m.

Jeannette at Serra Catholic, 4 p.m.

Section 3

Bentworth at Carmichaels, 4:15 p.m.

California at Beth-Center, 4 p.m.

Washington at Frazier, 4:15 p.m.

Section 4

Freedom at Shenango, 4:30 p.m.

Laurel at Mohawk, 4:30 p.m.

Riverside at Neshannock, 4:15 p.m.

Nonsection

Beaver Falls at Rochester, 4 p.m.

Bethel Park at Hampton, 3:45 p.m.

Burrell at Deer Lakes, 4 p.m.

Canon-McMillan at Penn-Trafford, 4 p.m.

Fort Cherry at Northgate, 4 p.m.

Freeport at Karns City, 6 p.m.

Highlands at Valley, 4 p.m.

Jefferson-Morgan at Charleroi, 4 p.m.

Kiski Area at Fox Chapel, 3:45 p.m.

Knoch at Avonworth, 4 p.m.

Northern Garrett (Md.) at Albert Gallatin, 4 p.m.

Norwin at Connellsville, 4 p.m.

Springdale at Greensburg Central Catholic, 4 p.m.

St. Joseph at Valley, 4 p.m.

West Allegheny at Mt. Lebanon, 4:15 p.m.

Tennis

Wednesday’s results

Boys

Class 3A

Section 1

Franklin Regional 5, Hempfield 0

Norwin 4, Penn-Trafford 1

Section 3

Allderdice 5, Woodland Hills 0

Class 2A

Section 1

Thomas Jefferson 4, Mt. Pleasant 1

Section 2

Central Valley 5, Beaver Falls 0

Beaver 3, Blackhawk 2

Section 3

Highlands 3, Burrell 2

North Catholic 5, Valley 0

Volleyball

Boys

Wednesday’s results

Nonsection

Seton LaSalle 3, Mars 0

Deer Lakes at Our Lady of the Sacred Heart, (n)

Thursday’s schedule

Class 3A

Section 1

Baldwin at Upper St. Clair, 7:30 p.m.

Canon-McMillan at Moon, 6 p.m.

South Fayette at Peters Township, 7 p.m.

Section 2

Butler at North Hills, 7 p.m.

Fox Chapel at Pine-Richland, 6 p.m.

North Allegheny at Shaler, 7 p.m.

Section 3

Armstrong at Norwin, 7 p.m.

Hempfield at Central Catholic, 7:30 p.m.

Penn-Trafford at Penn Hills, 7:15 p.m.

Thomas Jefferson at Latrobe, 7:30 p.m.

Nonsection

Ambridge at Derry, 7:30 p.m.

Trinity at Gateway, 7 p.m.

All schedules are subject to change. To report scores or schedule changes, email ptrsports@triblive.com.