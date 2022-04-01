High school scores, summaries and schedules for March 31, 2022

By:

Friday, April 1, 2022 | 12:14 AM

High schools

Baseball

WPIAL

Thursday’s results

Class 4A

Section 2

Ambridge 2, Central Valley 1

Montour at Quaker Valley, ppd.

Section 3

Elizabeth Forward 5, Greensburg Salem 4

Class 2A

Section 2

Summit Academy at South Side, ppd.

Section 4

Chartiers-Houston at Burgettstown, ppd.

Fort Cherry at Brentwood, ppd.

Nonsection

Avonworth 8, Moon 0

Baldwin 6, Thomas Jefferson 1

Belle Vernon 13, California 3

Blackhawk 17, Beaver Falls 7

Burrell 6, Deer Lakes 1

Butler 3, Mt. Lebanon 1

Carmichaels 11, West Greene 1

Franklin Regional 12, Connellsville 5

McGuffey 10, Frazier 0

Elizabeth Forward 5, Greensburg Salem 4

Hickory 8, Neshannock 5

Kiski Area 4, Beaver 2

Laurel 10, New Brighton 2

Ligonier Valley 10, Yough 0

Norwin 8, Central Catholic 0

Pine-Richland 8, Fox Chapel 3

Plum 6, Ringgold 1

Rochester 13, Freedom 3

South Park 7, Westerville North 4

McKeesport 13, Steel Valley 3

Upper St. Clair 11, Hampton 1

Washington 18, Monessen 7

Apollo-Ridge at Leechburg, ppd.

Central Valley at West Allegheny, ppd.

Charleroi at Albert Gallatin, ppd.

Cornell at Springdale, ppd.

Eden Christian at Greensburg Central Catholic, ppd.

Gateway at North Hills, ppd.

Highlands at Valley, ppd.

Keystone Oaks at Bishop Canevin, ppd.

Western Beaver at Ellwood City, ppd.

Friday’s schedule

Class 4A

Section 2

Montour at Quaker Valley, 4:15 p.m.

Section 3

Uniontown at Belle Vernon, 5:30 p.m.

Class 3A

Section 1

Western Beaver at New Brighton, 4 p.m.

Class 2A

Section 4

Chartiers-Houston at Burgettstown, ppd.

Nonsection

Allderdice at Peters Township, 4 p.m.

Ambridge at Avonworth, 4 p.m.

Bethel Park at Mt. Lebanon, 4:15 p.m.

Burgettstown at Mapletown, 4:15 p.m.

Burrell at Yough, 4 p.m.

California at Belle Vernon, 4:30 p.m.

Chartiers Valley at West Mifflin, 4 p.m.

Cornell at Northgate, 4 p.m.

Freedom at Shenango, 4 p.m.

Greensburg Central Catholic at Greensburg Salem, 4 p.m.

Indiana at Armstrong, 3:45 p.m.

Jefferson-Morgan at Clairton, 4 p.m.

Monessen at Carmichaels, 4:30 p.m.

Our Lady of the Sacred Heart at Eden Christian, 4 p.m.

Penn-Trafford at Penn Hills, 4 p.m.

Pine-Richland at Hempfield, 4:15 p.m.

Riverside at Ellwood City, 4:30 p.m.

Riverview at Shaler, 3:30 p.m.

Serra Catholic at East Allegheny, 3:45 p.m.

Seton LaSalle at Upper St. Clair, 4 p.m.

Southmoreland at Ligonier Valley , 4 p.m.

South Side at Carlynton, 4 p.m.

Union at Laurel, 4:15 p.m.

Valley at Keystone Oaks, 4:30 p.m.

Waynesburg at Trinity, 6 p.m.

West Greene at Bentworth, 4:30 p.m.

Woodland Hills at Carrick, 4 p.m.

Lacrosse

Boys

Thursday’s result

Nonsection

Aquinas Academy 6, Seton LaSalle 5

Girls

Thursday’s results

Class 3A

Section 1

Hempfield 9, Baldwin 3

Mt. Lebanon 16, Peters Township 5

Bethel Park 17, Latrobe 4

Section 2

Fox Chapel 12, North Hills 2

North Allegheny 21, Freeport 2

Class 2A

Section 1

Plum 14, Winchester Thurston 3

Nonsection

Norwin 17, Greensburg Salem 5

Quaker Valley 8, Franklin Regional 4

Seneca Valley 14, Hampton 10

Softball

Thursday’s results

Class 5A

Section 1

Franklin Regional 12, Plum 2

Indiana at Penn Hills, ppd.

Woodland Hills at Armstrong, ppd.

Section 4

Chartiers Valley 12, Western Beaver 0

Trinity 11, South Fayette 1

Upper St. Clair 7, Moon 4

Class 4A

Section 2

Belle Vernon 15, Laurel Highlands 2

Yough 9, Elizabeth Forward 8

West Mifflin at Uniontown, ppd.

Section 3

Central Valley 17, New Castle 2

Ambridge at Hopewell, ppd.

Blackhawk at Montour, ppd.

Class 2A

Section 1

Aliquippa at Chartiers-Houston, ppd.

Burgettstown at Sto-Rox, ppd.

Our Lady of the Sacred Heart 12, Carlynton 0

Section 2

Ligonier Valley 10, Apollo-Ridge 0

Serra Catholic 16, Jeannette 1

Section 3

California 11, Beth-Center 1

Frazier 15, Washington 0

Bentworth at Carmichaels, ppd.

Section 4

Shenango 10, Freedom 9

Laurel 10, Mohawk, 5

Riverside at Neshannock, ppd.

Nonsection

Avonworth 7, Knoch 4

Penn-Trafford 5, Canon-McMillan 3

Union 15, Fort Cherry 8

Fox Chapel 3, Kiski Area 0

Freeport 12, Karns City 8

Greensburg Central Catholic 12, Springdale 5

Beaver Falls at Rochester, ppd.

Bethel Park at Hampton, ppd.

Burrell at Deer Lakes, ppd.

Fort Cherry at Northgate, ppd.

Highlands at Valley, ppd.

Jefferson-Morgan at Charleroi, ppd.

Northern Garrett (Md.) at Albert Gallatin, ppd.

Norwin at Connellsville, ppd.

St. Joseph at Valley, ppd.

West Allegheny at Mt. Lebanon, ppd.

Friday’s schedule

WPIAL

Class 5A

Section 3

Hampton at Fox Chapel, 3:45 p.m.

North Hills at Mars, 3:45 p.m.

Class 4A

Section 3

Ambridge at Hopewell, 4 p.m.

Class 2A

Section 1

Chartiers-Houston at Burgettstown, 4 p.m.

Section 3

Charleroi at Washington, 4:15 p.m.

Frazier at Bentworth, 4 p.m.

Section 4

Neshannock at Freedom, 4 p.m.

Nonsection

Apollo-Ridge at Leechburg, 3:45 p.m.

Armstrong at Knoch, 4 p.m.

Belle Vernon at Mt. Lebanon, 4:15 p.m.

Bethel Park at Penn-Trafford, 4 p.m.

Blackhawk at Union, 4 p.m.

Brentwood at Carlynton, 4 p.m.

Canon-McMillan at Seneca Valley, 4 p.m.

Carrick at Woodland Hills, 4 p.m.

Central Valley at South Side, 4 p.m.

Connellsville at North Allegheny, 4 p.m.

Cornell at Aliquippa, 4 p.m.

Fort Cherry at West Greene, 4 p.m.

Freedom at Northgate, 6 p.m.

Freeport at Indiana, 4 p.m.

Greensburg Salem at Mt. Pleasant, 4 p.m.

Hempfield at Franklin Regional, 4 p.m.

Jeannette at Greensburg Central Catholic, 4 p.m.

Jefferson-Morgan at California, 4:30 p.m.

Kiski Area at Butler, 4 p.m.

McGuffey at Carmichaels, 4:15 p.m.

McKeesport at East Allegheny, 3:45 p.m.

New Brighton at Hopewell, 4 p.m.

North Catholic at Seton LaSalle, 4 p.m.

Norwin at North Hills, 4 p.m.

Ringgold at Peters Township, 4:30 p.m.

Riverside at Ellwood City, 5 p.m.

Shaler at Highlands, 4 p.m.

South Allegheny at Baldwin, 4 p.m.

Southmoreland at Derry, 4 p.m.

St. Joseph at Valley, 4 p.m.

Thomas Jefferson at West Mifflin, 4 p.m.

Uniontown at Elizabeth Forward, 4:15 p.m.

West Allegheny at Montour, 4 p.m.

Tennis

WPIAL

Thursday’s results

Class 3A

Section 1

Penn-Trafford 5, Connellsville 0

Section 3

Central Catholic 4, Woodland Hills 1

Class 2A

Section 2

Neshannock 5, Riverside 0

Section 4

Montour 5 Keystone Oaks 0

Quaker Valley 5, Winchester Thurston 0

Nonsection

Central Valley 3, Shaler 2

Volleyball

Boys

Thursday’s results

Class 3A

Section 1

Upper St. Clair 3, Baldwin 0

Canon-McMillan 3, Moon 0

South Fayette at Peters Township, (n)

Section 2

Butler 3, North Hills 0

North Allegheny 3, Shaler 0

Fox Chapel at Pine-Richland, (n)

Section 3

Hempfield 3, Central Catholic 0

Penn-Trafford 3, Penn Hills 0

Latrobe 3, Thomas Jefferson 0

Armstrong at Norwin, (n)

Nonsection

Beaver County Christian 3, Bishop Canevin 0

Ambridge 3, Derry 2

Trinity at Gateway, (n)

Friday’s schedule

Nonsection

Seton LaSalle at North Catholic, 7:15 p.m.

All schedules are subject to change. To report scores or schedule changes, email ptrsports@triblive.com.