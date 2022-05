High school scores, summaries and schedules for May 23, 2022

By:

Monday, May 23, 2022 | 10:43 PM

High schools

Baseball

WPIAL playoffs

Class 6A

Quarterfinals

Monday’s results

Mt. Lebanon 5, Seneca Valley 4

Central Catholic 5, Norwin 2

Upper St. Clair 5, North Allegheny 1

Butler 5, Pine-Richland 0

Semifinals

Tuesday’s schedule

Mt. Lebanon (14-7) vs. Central Catholic (11-9) at West Mifflin, 2 p.m.; Upper St. Clair (11-8) vs. Butler (14-5) at North Allegheny, 4 p.m.

Class 5A

Semifinals

Monday’s results

Peters Township 11, Thomas Jefferson 1

West Allegheny 3, Bethel Park 0

Championship

Peters Township (21-1) vs. West Allegheny (18-4)

Third place

Thomas Jefferson (15-7) vs. Bethel Park (16-3)

Class 4A

Quarterfinals

Monday’s results

Montour 11, Quaker Valley 2

Laurel Highlands 3, Beaver 1

West Mifflin 4, Blackhawk 1

Knoch 6, North Catholic 3

Semifinals

Tuesday’s schedule

Montour (16-5) vs. Laurel Highlands (14-6) at Washington & Jefferson, 4 p.m.; West Mifflin (16-3) vs. Knoch (13-7) at North Allegheny, 7 p.m.

Class 3A

Semifinals

Monday’s results

Mohawk 6, Hopewell 2

South Park 3, Avonworth 2

Championship

Mohawk (16-4) vs. South Park (17-5)

Third place

Hopewell (15-7) vs. Avonworth (15-8)

Class 2A

Semifinals

Monday’s results

Serra Catholic 6, Riverside 5

Neshannock 5, Burgettstown 3

Championship

Serra Catholic (22-0) vs. Neshannock (17-6)

Third place

Riverside (15-6) vs. Burgettstown (14-4)

Class A

Semifinals

Monday’s results

Eden Christian 6, OLSH 5

Union 3, Rochester 2

Championship

Eden Christian (17-0) vs. Union (11-4)

Third place

OLSH (10-8) vs. Rochester (10-8)

Lacrosse

Boys

WPIAL playoffs

Class 3A

Semifinals

Monday’s results

Mt. Lebanon 10, Peters Township 9 (OT)

Shady Side Academy 11, North Allegheny 7

Championship

Wednesday’s schedule

Mt. Lebanon vs. Shady Side Academy at Robert Morris

Class 2A

Semifinals

Monday’s results

Mars 24, South Fayette 2

Quaker Valley 12, Indiana 8

Championship

Thursday’s schedule

Mars vs. Quaker Valley at Robert Morris

Third place

South Fayette vs. Indiana at Robert Morris

Girls

WPIAL playoffs

Class 3A

Semifinals

Monday’s results

Shady Side Academy 13, Upper St. Clair 5

Mt. Lebanon 18, Pine-Richland 7

Championship

Wednesday’s schedule

Shady Side Academy vs. Mt. Lebanon at Robert Morris

Third place

Upper St. Clair vs. Pine-Richland at Robert Morris

Class 2A

Semifinals

Monday’s results

Chartiers Valley 20, Blackhawk 9

Mars 13, Hampton 9

Championship

Thursday’s schedule

Chartiers Valley vs. Mars at Robert Morris

Softball

WPIAL playoffs

Class 6A

Semifinals

Wednesday’s schedule

Hempfield (13-3) vs. Seneca Valley (11-6) at Fox Chapel, 4 p.m.; North Allegheny (12-9) vs. Pine-Richland (12-4) at Mars, 5 p.m.

Class 5A

Semifinals

Tuesday’s schedule

Armstrong (18-3) vs. North Hills (15-3) at Mars, 3 p.m.; Penn-Trafford (17-2) vs. Chartiers Valley (15-4) at West Mifflin, 5 p.m.

Class 4A

Quarterfinals

Monday’s results

Beaver 10, Freeport 0

Montour 2, Yough 1

Elizabeth Forward 4, West Mifflin 1

Burrell 1, Belle Vernon 0

Semifinals

Wednesday’s schedule

Beaver (17-0) vs. Montour (14-4) at Mars, 3 p.m.; Elizabeth Forward (15-3) vs. Burrell (12-1) at Norwin, 3 p.m.

Class 3A

Semifinals

Tuesday’s schedule

Avonworth (15-4) vs. Southmoreland (13-3) at Boyce Mayview Park, 4 p.m.; South Allegheny (13-3) vs. Deer Lakes (12-3) at West Mifflin, 3 p.m.

Class 2A

Quarterfinals

Monday’s results

Neshannock 10, Charleroi 0

Laurel 4, Chartiers-Houston 1

Frazier 6, Seton LaSalle 5

OLSH 12, Bentworth 2

Semifinals

Wednesday’s schedule

Neshannock (20-0) vs. Laurel (16-3) at Westminster College, 2 p.m.; Frazier (16-0) vs. OLSH (10-3) at Norwin, 5 p.m.

Class A

Semifinals

Tuesday’s schedule

West Greene (13-3) vs. Springdale (11-1) at Boyce Mayview Park, 6 p.m.; Union (18-3) vs. Greensburg Central Catholic (12-5) at Mars, 5 p.m.

Volleyball

Boys

WPIAL playoffs

Class 3A

Semifinals

Monday’s results

Seneca Valley 3, Shaler 0

North Allegheny 3, Penn-Trafford 0

Championship

Wednesday’s schedule

Seneca Valley vs. North Allegheny at Robert Morris, 8 p.m.

Third place

Wednesday’s schedule

Shaler vs. Penn-Trafford

Class 2A

Semifinals

Monday’s schedule

OLSH 3, Ambridge 0

Montour 3, North Catholic 1

Championship

Wednesday’s schedule

OLSH vs. Montour at Robert Morris, 6 p.m.

Third place

Ambridge vs. North Catholic

All schedules are subject to change. To report scores or schedule changes, email ptrsports@triblive.com.