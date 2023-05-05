High school scores, summaries and schedules for May 4, 2023

By:

Friday, May 5, 2023 | 12:01 AM

High schools

WPIAL

Baseball

Thursday’s schedule

Class 6A

Section 1

Pine-Richland at North Allegheny, ppd.

Seneca Valley 7, Butler 0

Section 2

Mt. Lebanon 4, Baldwin 1

Canon-McMillan 3, Central Catholic 2

Norwin 5, Hempfield 4

Class 5A

Section 1

Fox Chapel 8, Armstrong 2

Plum 7, Franklin Regional 5

Penn-Trafford 9, Gateway 1

Penn-Trafford 10, Gateway 2

Section 2

Connellsville at Peters Township, ppd.

Trinity at Bethel Park, ppd.

Upper St. Clair at South Fayette, ppd.

Section 3

Shaler 1, Mars 0

New Castle at Moon, ppd.

Class 4A

Section 1

Beaver at Blackhawk, ppd.

Hopewell at Ambridge, ppd.

Montour 15, Central Valley 5

Section 2

Latrobe 5, Belle Vernon 4

Ringgold at Albert Gallatin, ppd.

Uniontown at Laurel Highlands, ppd.

Section 3

McKeesport at Elizabeth Forward, ppd.

West Mifflin at Chartiers Valley, ppd.

Woodland Hills at Thomas Jefferson, ppd.

Class 3A

Section 1

Beaver Falls at Ellwood City, ppd.

Shenango 8, Mohawk 7

Neshannock at Riverside, ppd.

Section 2

South Allegheny at Keystone Oaks, ppd.

Section 3

Burrell at Deer Lakes, ppd.

Valley 7, Derry 6

Shady Side Academy 8, East Allegheny 1

Section 4

Greensburg Salem 6, Brownsville 1

Mt. Pleasant at Waynesburg, ppd.

Yough 9, McGuffey 4

Class 2A

Section 1

Beth-Center at Bentworth, ppd.

Chartiers-Houston at Frazier, ppd.

Section 2

Aliquippa at New Brighton, doubleheader, ppd.

Northgate at Our Lady of the Sacred Heart, doubleheader, ppd.

Seton LaSalle at South Side, ppd.

Section 3

Brentwood 6, Apollo-Ridge 5

Serra Catholic 6, Greensburg Central Catholic 5

Riverview at Jeannette, ppd.

Class A

Section 1

California at Avella, ppd.

Mapletown at Fort Cherry, ppd.

West Greene at Carmichaels, ppd.

Section 2

St. Joseph at Union, doubleheader, ppd.

Section 3

Carlynton at Bishop Canevin, ppd.

Cornell at Monessen, doubleheader, ppd.

Nonsection

Freeport 15, Highlands 5

Friday’s schedule

Class 6A

Section 1

Butler at Seneca Valley, 4 p.m.

North Allegheny at Pine-Richland, 4:15 p.m.

Section 2

Central Catholic at Canon-McMillan, 4 p.m.

Mt. Lebanon at Baldwin, 4 p.m.

Norwin at Hempfield, 4:15 p.m.

Class 5A

Section 1

Fox Chapel at Armstrong, 3:45 p.m.

Plum at Franklin Regional, 4 p.m.

Section 2

Bethel Park at Trinity, 4 p.m.

Peters Township at Connellsville, 4 p.m.

South Fayette at Upper St. Clair, 7 p.m.

Section 3

Moon at New Castle, 4 p.m.

Shaler at Mars, 3:45 p.m.

West Allegheny at North Hills, doubleheader, 12:30 p.m.

Class 4A

Section 1

Ambridge at Hopewell, 4 p.m.

Section 2

Albert Gallatin at Ringgold, 4 p.m.

Latrobe at Belle Vernon, 7 p.m.

Laurel Highlands at Uniontown, 4 p.m.

Section 3

McKeesport at Elizabeth Forward, 4 p.m.

West Mifflin at Chartiers Valley, 4:15 p.m.

Woodland Hills at Thomas Jefferson, 4:30 p.m.

Section 4

Highlands at Indiana, 1 p.m.

Indiana at Highlands, 7 p.m.

Kiski Area at North Catholic, 4 p.m.

Class 3A

Section 1

Neshannock at Riverside, 4 p.m.

Section 2

South Allegheny at Keystone Oaks, doubleheader, 2:15 p.m.

Section 3

Deer Lakes at Burrell, 1 p.m.

Shady Side Academy at East Allegheny, 3:45 p.m.

Valley at Derry, 4 p.m.

Section 4

Greensburg Salem at Brownsville, 4 p.m.

McGuffey at Yough, 4 p.m.

Class 2A

Section 1

Frazier at Chartiers-Houston, 4 p.m.

Section 2

Northgate at Our Lady of the Sacred Heart, doubleheader, 4:30 p.m.

Class A

Section 1

Carmichaels at West Greene, 4 p.m.

West Greene at Carmichaels, 1 p.m.

Section 2

Western Beaver at Springdale, 3:45 p.m.

Section 3

Bishop Canevin at Carlynton, doubleheader, 3:30 p.m.

Nonsection

Avella at Burgettstown, 4 p.m.

Carrick at Allderdice, 7 p.m.

Eden Christian at Avonworth, 4 p.m.

Lacrosse

Thursday’s results

Boys

Class 3A

Section 2

Fox Chapel 9, North Hills 8

Class 2A

Section 1

Penn-Trafford 17, Gateway 1

Girls

Nonsection

Franklin Regional 8, Norwin 6

Greensburg Salem 10, Freeport 8

Hampton 10, Peters Township 9

Mt. Lebanon 17, Mars 9

Quaker Valley 6, North Allegheny 5

South Fayette 17, Penn-Trafford 11

Softball

Thursday’s results

Class 6A

Section 1

Hempfield 13, Baldwin 0

Seneca Valley 8, Mt. Lebanon 2

North Allegheny at Pine-Richland, ppd.

Class 5A

Section 1

Plum 9, Fox Chapel 2

North Hills 16, Oakland Catholic 1

North Hills 15, Oakland Catholic 0

Section 2

Franklin Regional 16, Gateway 0

Section 3

South Fayette at Western Beaver, ppd.

Section 4

Trinity 7, Bethel Park 0

Thomas Jefferson at Upper St. Clair, ppd.

Class 4A

Section 1

Knoch 17, Woodland Hills 0

Knoch 19, Woodland Hills 1

West Mifflin 12, McKeesport 1

Section 2

Albert Gallatin at Belle Vernon, ppd.

Greensburg Salem at Laurel Highlands, ppd.

Uniontown at Elizabeth Forward, ppd.

Section 3

Beaver 22, North Catholic 2

Montour at Chartiers Valley, ppd.

Class 3A

Section 1

Burrell at Avonworth, ppd.

Section 2

Beaver Falls at Mohawk, (n)

Hopewell at Quaker Valley, ppd.

Section 3

Ligonier Valley 6, Derry 1

Section 4

McGuffey at Keystone Oaks, ppd.

Waynesburg at Seton LaSalle, ppd.

Class 2A

Section 1

Freedom at Aliquippa, ppd.

Laurel at Riverside, ppd.

Neshannock 11, Shenango 0

Section 2

Apollo-Ridge at Serra Catholic, ppd.

Greensburg Central Catholic at Ellis School, ppd.

Section 3

Burgettstown at Our Lady of the Sacred Heart, ppd.

Class A

Section 1

Northgate at Carlynton, ppd.

South Side at Rochester, ppd.

Union 21, Sewickley Academy 1

Union 12, Sewickley Academy 2

Section 2

West Greene at Carmichaels, ppd.

Section 3

Jeannette at Frazier, ppd.

Leechburg 20, Springdale 1

Leechburg 15, Springdale 0

Nonsection

Highlands 23, Freeport 3

New Brighton 18, Cornell 0

Connellsville at Mt. Pleasant, ppd.

Hampton at Moon, ppd.

Friday’s schedule

Class 6A

Section 1

Baldwin at Butler, 4 p.m.

Norwin at Mt. Lebanon, 4:15 p.m.

Pine-Richland at Hempfield, 4 p.m.

Seneca Valley at Canon-McMillan, 4:15 p.m.

Class 5A

Section 1

Oakland Catholic at Shaler, 5 p.m.

Penn Hills at Shaler, 3:30 p.m.

Section 2

Armstrong at Kiski Area, 4 p.m.

Section 3

New Castle at Moon, doubleheader, 3:30 p.m.

Western Beaver at Mars, 4 p.m.

Section 4

Trinity at Thomas Jefferson, 4 p.m.

Class 4A

Section 1

Knoch at Indiana, 4 p.m.

Section 2

Elizabeth Forward at Albert Gallatin, 4 p.m.

Ringgold at Greensburg Salem, 4 p.m.

Uniontown at Belle Vernon, doubleheader, 3:30 p.m.

Class 3A

Section 1

Valley at Deer Lakes, 4 p.m.

Section 2

Hopewell at Quaker Valley, 4:15 p.m.

Section 3

Derry at Southmoreland, 4 p.m.

South Allegheny at Yough, 4 p.m.

Section 4

Keystone Oaks at Brownsville, 4 p.m.

South Park at Seton LaSalle, 4 p.m.

Class 2A

Section 1

Neshannock at Freedom, 4 p.m.

New Brighton at Riverside, 4 p.m.

Section 2

Ellis School at Brentwood, 4 p.m.

Section 3

Fort Cherry at Our Lady of the Sacred Heart, 5 p.m.

Class A

Section 1

Northgate at South Side, doubleheader, 4 p.m.

Section 2

Carmichaels at Avella, 4 p.m.

Section 3

Bishop Canevin at Jeannette, 4 p.m.

Nonsection

Chartiers Valley at Bethel Park, 4 p.m.

Fox Chapel at Franklin Regional, 3:45 p.m.

Gateway at Woodland Hills, 4 p.m.

Tennis

WPIAL Team Championship

Class 3A

First round

Thursday’s results

Fox Chapel 5, Penn-Trafford 0

Friday’s schedule

Allderdice at Franklin Regional, 3:30 p.m.; Norwin at Shady Side Academy, 3:30 p.m.; Mars at Upper St. Clair, 3:30 p.m.; Bethel Park at Gateway, 3:30 p.m.; Moon at Peters Township, 5:30 p.m.

Class 2A

First round

Thursday’s results

Hampton 4, Montour 1

North Catholic 5, Kiski Area 0

Valley 5, Ringgold 0

Winchester Thurston 5, Indiana 0

Chartiers Valley 5, Central Valley 0

Burrell at Quaker Valley, ppd.

Friday’s schedule

Burrell at Quaker Valley, 1 p.m.

Quarterfinals

Monday’s schedule

Hampton vs. Sewickley Academy, at Nichols Courts; North Catholic at Valley; Winchester Thurston at South Park; Burrell/Quaker Valley vs. Chartiers Valley

Track and field

WPIAL Team Championship

Class 3A

Boys

Semifinals

Thursday’s results

North Allegheny 114, Baldwin 36; North Allegheny 123, Hampton 27; North Allegheny 135, Central Catholic 15

Mt. Lebanon 116.5, Kiski Area 33.5; Mt. Lebanon 119, Moon 31; Mt. Lebanon 127, Belle vernon 22

Butler 81, Norwin 66; Butler 110, Connellsville 40; Butler 116, Franklin Regional 34

Seneca Valley 95, South Fayette 55; Seneca Valley 107, Penn-Trafford 43, Seneca Valley 131, New Castle 19

Finals

Tuesday’s schedule

North Allegheny, Mt. Lebanon, Butler, Seneca Valley at West Mifflin, 3 p.m.

Girls

Semifinals

Thursday’s results

North Allegheny 93, Hempfield 57; North Allegheny 129, Upper St. Clair 21; North Allegheny 140.5, Hampton 9.5

Canon-McMillan 93, Mt. Lebanon 57; Canon-McMillan 130.5, Kiski Area 19.5

Norwin 101, Franklin Regional 35; Norwin 113, Laurel Highlands, 17

South Fayette 76, Pine-Richland 74; South Fayette 111, Ringgold 38; South Fayette 119.5, Gateway 28.5

Finals

Tuesday’s schedule

North Allegheny, Canon-McMillan, Norwin, South Fayette at West Mifflin, 3 p.m.

Class 2A

Boys

Semifinals

Thursday’s results

Greensburg CC 85, Mohawk 65; Greensburg CC 95, Apollo-Ridge 55; Greensburg CC 106, East Allegheny 44.

Shenango 101, Hopewell 49; Shenango 88.5, Riverview 61.5; Shenango 104, Knoch 46

South Park 87, Waynesburg 63; South Park 86, Mt. Pleasant 63; South Park 97, South Side 53

Quaker Valley 95, West Mifflin 55; Quaker Valley 113, California 37; Quaker Valley 109.25, McGuffey 40.75

Finals

Tuesday’s schedule

Greensburg CC, Shenango, South Park, Quaker Valley at Peters Township, 3 p.m.

Girls

Semifinals

Thursday’s results

Winchester Thurston 78, Greensburg Central Catholic 71; Winchester Thurston 76, Riverside 72; Winchester Thurston 92, Brownsville 40

Knoch 88, Shenango 62; Knoch 88, Hopewell 62; Knoch 94, Carlynton 56; Knoch 104, Beaver 46

Derry 75, South Park 75*; Derry 105, Waynesburg 45; Derry 98, Freedom 52

Quaker Valley 126, West Mifflin 22; Quaker Valley 116, California 32; Quaker Valley 132, Burrell 12; Quaker Valley 104, McGuffey 45

*-won via tiebreaker

Finals

Tuesday’s schedule

Winchester Thurston, Knoch, Derry, Quaker Valley at Peters Township, 3 p.m.

Volleyball

Boys

Thursday’s results

Class 3A

Section 1

Canon-McMillan 3, Baldwin 0

Moon 3, Bethel Park 0

Upper St. Clair 3, Peters Township 0

Section 2

North Allegheny 3, Fox Chapel 0

North Hills at Pine-Richland, (n)

Section 3

Hempfield 3, Plum 0

Penn-Trafford 3, Penn Hills 0

Class 2A

Section 1

Bishop Canevin at Ambridge, (n)

Hopewell 3, Our Lady of the Sacred Heart 2

Montour 3, North Catholic 1

Section 2

Derry at Armstrong, (n)

Gateway 3, Deer Lakes 1

Mars 3, Latrobe 2

Section 3

South Fayette 3, Keystone Oaks 0

South Park 3, Trinity 2

Nonsection

Mt. Lebanon 3, McKeesport 1

City League

Westinghouse 3, Brashear 2

Friday’s schedule

Class 3A

Section 2

Shaler at Seneca Valley, 6 p.m.

Section 3

Norwin at Central Catholic, 7:15 p.m.

Nonsection

Peters Township at Seton LaSalle, 7:15 p.m.

