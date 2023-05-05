TribLIVE Logo
WPIAL Logo White

High school scores, summaries and schedules for May 4, 2023

By: HSSN Staff
Friday, May 5, 2023 | 12:01 AM

High schools

WPIAL

Baseball

Thursday’s schedule

Class 6A

Section 1

Pine-Richland at North Allegheny, ppd.

Seneca Valley 7, Butler 0

Section 2

Mt. Lebanon 4, Baldwin 1

Canon-McMillan 3, Central Catholic 2

Norwin 5, Hempfield 4

Class 5A

Section 1

Fox Chapel 8, Armstrong 2

Plum 7, Franklin Regional 5

Penn-Trafford 9, Gateway 1

Penn-Trafford 10, Gateway 2

Section 2

Connellsville at Peters Township, ppd.

Trinity at Bethel Park, ppd.

Upper St. Clair at South Fayette, ppd.

Section 3

Shaler 1, Mars 0

New Castle at Moon, ppd.

Class 4A

Section 1

Beaver at Blackhawk, ppd.

Hopewell at Ambridge, ppd.

Montour 15, Central Valley 5

Section 2

Latrobe 5, Belle Vernon 4

Ringgold at Albert Gallatin, ppd.

Uniontown at Laurel Highlands, ppd.

Section 3

McKeesport at Elizabeth Forward, ppd.

West Mifflin at Chartiers Valley, ppd.

Woodland Hills at Thomas Jefferson, ppd.

Class 3A

Section 1

Beaver Falls at Ellwood City, ppd.

Shenango 8, Mohawk 7

Neshannock at Riverside, ppd.

Section 2

South Allegheny at Keystone Oaks, ppd.

Section 3

Burrell at Deer Lakes, ppd.

Valley 7, Derry 6

Shady Side Academy 8, East Allegheny 1

Section 4

Greensburg Salem 6, Brownsville 1

Mt. Pleasant at Waynesburg, ppd.

Yough 9, McGuffey 4

Class 2A

Section 1

Beth-Center at Bentworth, ppd.

Chartiers-Houston at Frazier, ppd.

Section 2

Aliquippa at New Brighton, doubleheader, ppd.

Northgate at Our Lady of the Sacred Heart, doubleheader, ppd.

Seton LaSalle at South Side, ppd.

Section 3

Brentwood 6, Apollo-Ridge 5

Serra Catholic 6, Greensburg Central Catholic 5

Riverview at Jeannette, ppd.

Class A

Section 1

California at Avella, ppd.

Mapletown at Fort Cherry, ppd.

West Greene at Carmichaels, ppd.

Section 2

St. Joseph at Union, doubleheader, ppd.

Section 3

Carlynton at Bishop Canevin, ppd.

Cornell at Monessen, doubleheader, ppd.

Nonsection

Freeport 15, Highlands 5

Friday’s schedule

Class 6A

Section 1

Butler at Seneca Valley, 4 p.m.

North Allegheny at Pine-Richland, 4:15 p.m.

Section 2

Central Catholic at Canon-McMillan, 4 p.m.

Mt. Lebanon at Baldwin, 4 p.m.

Norwin at Hempfield, 4:15 p.m.

Class 5A

Section 1

Fox Chapel at Armstrong, 3:45 p.m.

Plum at Franklin Regional, 4 p.m.

Section 2

Bethel Park at Trinity, 4 p.m.

Peters Township at Connellsville, 4 p.m.

South Fayette at Upper St. Clair, 7 p.m.

Section 3

Moon at New Castle, 4 p.m.

Shaler at Mars, 3:45 p.m.

West Allegheny at North Hills, doubleheader, 12:30 p.m.

Class 4A

Section 1

Ambridge at Hopewell, 4 p.m.

Section 2

Albert Gallatin at Ringgold, 4 p.m.

Latrobe at Belle Vernon, 7 p.m.

Laurel Highlands at Uniontown, 4 p.m.

Section 3

McKeesport at Elizabeth Forward, 4 p.m.

West Mifflin at Chartiers Valley, 4:15 p.m.

Woodland Hills at Thomas Jefferson, 4:30 p.m.

Section 4

Highlands at Indiana, 1 p.m.

Indiana at Highlands, 7 p.m.

Kiski Area at North Catholic, 4 p.m.

Class 3A

Section 1

Neshannock at Riverside, 4 p.m.

Section 2

South Allegheny at Keystone Oaks, doubleheader, 2:15 p.m.

Section 3

Deer Lakes at Burrell, 1 p.m.

Shady Side Academy at East Allegheny, 3:45 p.m.

Valley at Derry, 4 p.m.

Section 4

Greensburg Salem at Brownsville, 4 p.m.

McGuffey at Yough, 4 p.m.

Class 2A

Section 1

Frazier at Chartiers-Houston, 4 p.m.

Section 2

Northgate at Our Lady of the Sacred Heart, doubleheader, 4:30 p.m.

Class A

Section 1

Carmichaels at West Greene, 4 p.m.

West Greene at Carmichaels, 1 p.m.

Section 2

Western Beaver at Springdale, 3:45 p.m.

Section 3

Bishop Canevin at Carlynton, doubleheader, 3:30 p.m.

Nonsection

Avella at Burgettstown, 4 p.m.

Carrick at Allderdice, 7 p.m.

Eden Christian at Avonworth, 4 p.m.

Lacrosse

Thursday’s results

Boys

Class 3A

Section 2

Fox Chapel 9, North Hills 8

Class 2A

Section 1

Penn-Trafford 17, Gateway 1

Girls

Nonsection

Franklin Regional 8, Norwin 6

Greensburg Salem 10, Freeport 8

Hampton 10, Peters Township 9

Mt. Lebanon 17, Mars 9

Quaker Valley 6, North Allegheny 5

South Fayette 17, Penn-Trafford 11

Softball

Thursday’s results

Class 6A

Section 1

Hempfield 13, Baldwin 0

Seneca Valley 8, Mt. Lebanon 2

North Allegheny at Pine-Richland, ppd.

Class 5A

Section 1

Plum 9, Fox Chapel 2

North Hills 16, Oakland Catholic 1

North Hills 15, Oakland Catholic 0

Section 2

Franklin Regional 16, Gateway 0

Section 3

South Fayette at Western Beaver, ppd.

Section 4

Trinity 7, Bethel Park 0

Thomas Jefferson at Upper St. Clair, ppd.

Class 4A

Section 1

Knoch 17, Woodland Hills 0

Knoch 19, Woodland Hills 1

West Mifflin 12, McKeesport 1

Section 2

Albert Gallatin at Belle Vernon, ppd.

Greensburg Salem at Laurel Highlands, ppd.

Uniontown at Elizabeth Forward, ppd.

Section 3

Beaver 22, North Catholic 2

Montour at Chartiers Valley, ppd.

Class 3A

Section 1

Burrell at Avonworth, ppd.

Section 2

Beaver Falls at Mohawk, (n)

Hopewell at Quaker Valley, ppd.

Section 3

Ligonier Valley 6, Derry 1

Section 4

McGuffey at Keystone Oaks, ppd.

Waynesburg at Seton LaSalle, ppd.

Class 2A

Section 1

Freedom at Aliquippa, ppd.

Laurel at Riverside, ppd.

Neshannock 11, Shenango 0

Section 2

Apollo-Ridge at Serra Catholic, ppd.

Greensburg Central Catholic at Ellis School, ppd.

Section 3

Burgettstown at Our Lady of the Sacred Heart, ppd.

Class A

Section 1

Northgate at Carlynton, ppd.

South Side at Rochester, ppd.

Union 21, Sewickley Academy 1

Union 12, Sewickley Academy 2

Section 2

West Greene at Carmichaels, ppd.

Section 3

Jeannette at Frazier, ppd.

Leechburg 20, Springdale 1

Leechburg 15, Springdale 0

Nonsection

Highlands 23, Freeport 3

New Brighton 18, Cornell 0

Connellsville at Mt. Pleasant, ppd.

Hampton at Moon, ppd.

Friday’s schedule

Class 6A

Section 1

Baldwin at Butler, 4 p.m.

Norwin at Mt. Lebanon, 4:15 p.m.

Pine-Richland at Hempfield, 4 p.m.

Seneca Valley at Canon-McMillan, 4:15 p.m.

Class 5A

Section 1

Oakland Catholic at Shaler, 5 p.m.

Penn Hills at Shaler, 3:30 p.m.

Section 2

Armstrong at Kiski Area, 4 p.m.

Section 3

New Castle at Moon, doubleheader, 3:30 p.m.

Western Beaver at Mars, 4 p.m.

Section 4

Trinity at Thomas Jefferson, 4 p.m.

Class 4A

Section 1

Knoch at Indiana, 4 p.m.

Section 2

Elizabeth Forward at Albert Gallatin, 4 p.m.

Ringgold at Greensburg Salem, 4 p.m.

Uniontown at Belle Vernon, doubleheader, 3:30 p.m.

Class 3A

Section 1

Valley at Deer Lakes, 4 p.m.

Section 2

Hopewell at Quaker Valley, 4:15 p.m.

Section 3

Derry at Southmoreland, 4 p.m.

South Allegheny at Yough, 4 p.m.

Section 4

Keystone Oaks at Brownsville, 4 p.m.

South Park at Seton LaSalle, 4 p.m.

Class 2A

Section 1

Neshannock at Freedom, 4 p.m.

New Brighton at Riverside, 4 p.m.

Section 2

Ellis School at Brentwood, 4 p.m.

Section 3

Fort Cherry at Our Lady of the Sacred Heart, 5 p.m.

Class A

Section 1

Northgate at South Side, doubleheader, 4 p.m.

Section 2

Carmichaels at Avella, 4 p.m.

Section 3

Bishop Canevin at Jeannette, 4 p.m.

Nonsection

Chartiers Valley at Bethel Park, 4 p.m.

Fox Chapel at Franklin Regional, 3:45 p.m.

Gateway at Woodland Hills, 4 p.m.

Tennis

WPIAL Team Championship

Class 3A

First round

Thursday’s results

Fox Chapel 5, Penn-Trafford 0

Friday’s schedule

Allderdice at Franklin Regional, 3:30 p.m.; Norwin at Shady Side Academy, 3:30 p.m.; Mars at Upper St. Clair, 3:30 p.m.; Bethel Park at Gateway, 3:30 p.m.; Moon at Peters Township, 5:30 p.m.

Class 2A

First round

Thursday’s results

Hampton 4, Montour 1

North Catholic 5, Kiski Area 0

Valley 5, Ringgold 0

Winchester Thurston 5, Indiana 0

Chartiers Valley 5, Central Valley 0

Burrell at Quaker Valley, ppd.

Friday’s schedule

Burrell at Quaker Valley, 1 p.m.

Quarterfinals

Monday’s schedule

Hampton vs. Sewickley Academy, at Nichols Courts; North Catholic at Valley; Winchester Thurston at South Park; Burrell/Quaker Valley vs. Chartiers Valley

Track and field

WPIAL Team Championship

Class 3A

Boys

Semifinals

Thursday’s results

North Allegheny 114, Baldwin 36; North Allegheny 123, Hampton 27; North Allegheny 135, Central Catholic 15

Mt. Lebanon 116.5, Kiski Area 33.5; Mt. Lebanon 119, Moon 31; Mt. Lebanon 127, Belle vernon 22

Butler 81, Norwin 66; Butler 110, Connellsville 40; Butler 116, Franklin Regional 34

Seneca Valley 95, South Fayette 55; Seneca Valley 107, Penn-Trafford 43, Seneca Valley 131, New Castle 19

Finals

Tuesday’s schedule

North Allegheny, Mt. Lebanon, Butler, Seneca Valley at West Mifflin, 3 p.m.

Girls

Semifinals

Thursday’s results

North Allegheny 93, Hempfield 57; North Allegheny 129, Upper St. Clair 21; North Allegheny 140.5, Hampton 9.5

Canon-McMillan 93, Mt. Lebanon 57; Canon-McMillan 130.5, Kiski Area 19.5

Norwin 101, Franklin Regional 35; Norwin 113, Laurel Highlands, 17

South Fayette 76, Pine-Richland 74; South Fayette 111, Ringgold 38; South Fayette 119.5, Gateway 28.5

Finals

Tuesday’s schedule

North Allegheny, Canon-McMillan, Norwin, South Fayette at West Mifflin, 3 p.m.

Class 2A

Boys

Semifinals

Thursday’s results

Greensburg CC 85, Mohawk 65; Greensburg CC 95, Apollo-Ridge 55; Greensburg CC 106, East Allegheny 44.

Shenango 101, Hopewell 49; Shenango 88.5, Riverview 61.5; Shenango 104, Knoch 46

South Park 87, Waynesburg 63; South Park 86, Mt. Pleasant 63; South Park 97, South Side 53

Quaker Valley 95, West Mifflin 55; Quaker Valley 113, California 37; Quaker Valley 109.25, McGuffey 40.75

Finals

Tuesday’s schedule

Greensburg CC, Shenango, South Park, Quaker Valley at Peters Township, 3 p.m.

Girls

Semifinals

Thursday’s results

Winchester Thurston 78, Greensburg Central Catholic 71; Winchester Thurston 76, Riverside 72; Winchester Thurston 92, Brownsville 40

Knoch 88, Shenango 62; Knoch 88, Hopewell 62; Knoch 94, Carlynton 56; Knoch 104, Beaver 46

Derry 75, South Park 75*; Derry 105, Waynesburg 45; Derry 98, Freedom 52

Quaker Valley 126, West Mifflin 22; Quaker Valley 116, California 32; Quaker Valley 132, Burrell 12; Quaker Valley 104, McGuffey 45

*-won via tiebreaker

Finals

Tuesday’s schedule

Winchester Thurston, Knoch, Derry, Quaker Valley at Peters Township, 3 p.m.

Volleyball

Boys

Thursday’s results

Class 3A

Section 1

Canon-McMillan 3, Baldwin 0

Moon 3, Bethel Park 0

Upper St. Clair 3, Peters Township 0

Section 2

North Allegheny 3, Fox Chapel 0

North Hills at Pine-Richland, (n)

Section 3

Hempfield 3, Plum 0

Penn-Trafford 3, Penn Hills 0

Class 2A

Section 1

Bishop Canevin at Ambridge, (n)

Hopewell 3, Our Lady of the Sacred Heart 2

Montour 3, North Catholic 1

Section 2

Derry at Armstrong, (n)

Gateway 3, Deer Lakes 1

Mars 3, Latrobe 2

Section 3

South Fayette 3, Keystone Oaks 0

South Park 3, Trinity 2

Nonsection

Mt. Lebanon 3, McKeesport 1

City League

Westinghouse 3, Brashear 2

Friday’s schedule

Class 3A

Section 2

Shaler at Seneca Valley, 6 p.m.

Section 3

Norwin at Central Catholic, 7:15 p.m.

Nonsection

Peters Township at Seton LaSalle, 7:15 p.m.

All schedules are subject to change. To report scores or schedule changes, email ptrsports@triblive.com.

More High School Other

High school scores, summaries and schedules for May 3, 2023
High school scores, summaries and schedules for May 2, 2023
High school scores, summaries and schedules for May 1, 2023
Westmoreland high school notebook: GCC’s Gribble lands Navy offer
High school sports schedule for May 1, 2023

HSSN Promo
  • Loading...

Recent Videos

Facebook

HSSN

Twitter