High school scores, summaries and schedules for May 4, 2023
By:
Friday, May 5, 2023 | 12:01 AM
High schools
WPIAL
Baseball
Thursday’s schedule
Class 6A
Section 1
Pine-Richland at North Allegheny, ppd.
Seneca Valley 7, Butler 0
Section 2
Mt. Lebanon 4, Baldwin 1
Canon-McMillan 3, Central Catholic 2
Class 5A
Section 1
Fox Chapel 8, Armstrong 2
Plum 7, Franklin Regional 5
Penn-Trafford 9, Gateway 1
Penn-Trafford 10, Gateway 2
Section 2
Connellsville at Peters Township, ppd.
Trinity at Bethel Park, ppd.
Upper St. Clair at South Fayette, ppd.
Section 3
New Castle at Moon, ppd.
Class 4A
Section 1
Beaver at Blackhawk, ppd.
Montour 15, Central Valley 5
Section 2
Latrobe 5, Belle Vernon 4
Ringgold at Albert Gallatin, ppd.
Uniontown at Laurel Highlands, ppd.
Section 3
McKeesport at Elizabeth Forward, ppd.
West Mifflin at Chartiers Valley, ppd.
Woodland Hills at Thomas Jefferson, ppd.
Class 3A
Section 1
Beaver Falls at Ellwood City, ppd.
Neshannock at Riverside, ppd.
Section 2
South Allegheny at Keystone Oaks, ppd.
Section 3
Burrell at Deer Lakes, ppd.
Valley 7, Derry 6
Shady Side Academy 8, East Allegheny 1
Section 4
Greensburg Salem 6, Brownsville 1
Mt. Pleasant at Waynesburg, ppd.
Class 2A
Section 1
Beth-Center at Bentworth, ppd.
Chartiers-Houston at Frazier, ppd.
Section 2
Aliquippa at New Brighton, doubleheader, ppd.
Northgate at Our Lady of the Sacred Heart, doubleheader, ppd.
Seton LaSalle at South Side, ppd.
Section 3
Brentwood 6, Apollo-Ridge 5
Serra Catholic 6, Greensburg Central Catholic 5
Class A
Section 1
California at Avella, ppd.
Mapletown at Fort Cherry, ppd.
West Greene at Carmichaels, ppd.
Section 2
St. Joseph at Union, doubleheader, ppd.
Section 3
Carlynton at Bishop Canevin, ppd.
Cornell at Monessen, doubleheader, ppd.
Nonsection
Friday’s schedule
Class 6A
Section 1
Butler at Seneca Valley, 4 p.m.
North Allegheny at Pine-Richland, 4:15 p.m.
Section 2
Central Catholic at Canon-McMillan, 4 p.m.
Mt. Lebanon at Baldwin, 4 p.m.
Norwin at Hempfield, 4:15 p.m.
Class 5A
Section 1
Fox Chapel at Armstrong, 3:45 p.m.
Plum at Franklin Regional, 4 p.m.
Section 2
Bethel Park at Trinity, 4 p.m.
Peters Township at Connellsville, 4 p.m.
South Fayette at Upper St. Clair, 7 p.m.
Section 3
Moon at New Castle, 4 p.m.
West Allegheny at North Hills, doubleheader, 12:30 p.m.
Class 4A
Section 1
Section 2
Albert Gallatin at Ringgold, 4 p.m.
Latrobe at Belle Vernon, 7 p.m.
Laurel Highlands at Uniontown, 4 p.m.
Section 3
McKeesport at Elizabeth Forward, 4 p.m.
West Mifflin at Chartiers Valley, 4:15 p.m.
Woodland Hills at Thomas Jefferson, 4:30 p.m.
Section 4
Highlands at Indiana, 1 p.m.
Indiana at Highlands, 7 p.m.
Kiski Area at North Catholic, 4 p.m.
Class 3A
Section 1
Neshannock at Riverside, 4 p.m.
Section 2
South Allegheny at Keystone Oaks, doubleheader, 2:15 p.m.
Section 3
Deer Lakes at Burrell, 1 p.m.
Shady Side Academy at East Allegheny, 3:45 p.m.
Valley at Derry, 4 p.m.
Section 4
Greensburg Salem at Brownsville, 4 p.m.
Class 2A
Section 1
Frazier at Chartiers-Houston, 4 p.m.
Section 2
Northgate at Our Lady of the Sacred Heart, doubleheader, 4:30 p.m.
Class A
Section 1
Carmichaels at West Greene, 4 p.m.
West Greene at Carmichaels, 1 p.m.
Section 2
Western Beaver at Springdale, 3:45 p.m.
Section 3
Bishop Canevin at Carlynton, doubleheader, 3:30 p.m.
Nonsection
Avella at Burgettstown, 4 p.m.
Carrick at Allderdice, 7 p.m.
Eden Christian at Avonworth, 4 p.m.
Lacrosse
Thursday’s results
Boys
Class 3A
Section 2
Fox Chapel 9, North Hills 8
Class 2A
Section 1
Penn-Trafford 17, Gateway 1
Girls
Nonsection
Franklin Regional 8, Norwin 6
Greensburg Salem 10, Freeport 8
Hampton 10, Peters Township 9
Mt. Lebanon 17, Mars 9
Quaker Valley 6, North Allegheny 5
South Fayette 17, Penn-Trafford 11
Softball
Thursday’s results
Class 6A
Section 1
Hempfield 13, Baldwin 0
Seneca Valley 8, Mt. Lebanon 2
North Allegheny at Pine-Richland, ppd.
Class 5A
Section 1
Plum 9, Fox Chapel 2
North Hills 16, Oakland Catholic 1
North Hills 15, Oakland Catholic 0
Section 2
Franklin Regional 16, Gateway 0
Section 3
South Fayette at Western Beaver, ppd.
Section 4
Trinity 7, Bethel Park 0
Thomas Jefferson at Upper St. Clair, ppd.
Class 4A
Section 1
Knoch 17, Woodland Hills 0
Knoch 19, Woodland Hills 1
West Mifflin 12, McKeesport 1
Section 2
Albert Gallatin at Belle Vernon, ppd.
Greensburg Salem at Laurel Highlands, ppd.
Uniontown at Elizabeth Forward, ppd.
Section 3
Beaver 22, North Catholic 2
Montour at Chartiers Valley, ppd.
Class 3A
Section 1
Burrell at Avonworth, ppd.
Section 2
Beaver Falls at Mohawk, (n)
Hopewell at Quaker Valley, ppd.
Section 3
Ligonier Valley 6, Derry 1
Section 4
McGuffey at Keystone Oaks, ppd.
Waynesburg at Seton LaSalle, ppd.
Class 2A
Section 1
Laurel at Riverside, ppd.
Neshannock 11, Shenango 0
Section 2
Apollo-Ridge at Serra Catholic, ppd.
Greensburg Central Catholic at Ellis School, ppd.
Section 3
Burgettstown at Our Lady of the Sacred Heart, ppd.
Class A
Section 1
Northgate at Carlynton, ppd.
South Side at Rochester, ppd.
Union 21, Sewickley Academy 1
Union 12, Sewickley Academy 2
Section 2
West Greene at Carmichaels, ppd.
Section 3
Jeannette at Frazier, ppd.
Leechburg 20, Springdale 1
Leechburg 15, Springdale 0
Nonsection
Highlands 23, Freeport 3
New Brighton 18, Cornell 0
Connellsville at Mt. Pleasant, ppd.
Hampton at Moon, ppd.
Friday’s schedule
Class 6A
Section 1
Baldwin at Butler, 4 p.m.
Norwin at Mt. Lebanon, 4:15 p.m.
Pine-Richland at Hempfield, 4 p.m.
Seneca Valley at Canon-McMillan, 4:15 p.m.
Class 5A
Section 1
Oakland Catholic at Shaler, 5 p.m.
Penn Hills at Shaler, 3:30 p.m.
Section 2
Armstrong at Kiski Area, 4 p.m.
Section 3
New Castle at Moon, doubleheader, 3:30 p.m.
Western Beaver at Mars, 4 p.m.
Section 4
Trinity at Thomas Jefferson, 4 p.m.
Class 4A
Section 1
Knoch at Indiana, 4 p.m.
Section 2
Elizabeth Forward at Albert Gallatin, 4 p.m.
Ringgold at Greensburg Salem, 4 p.m.
Uniontown at Belle Vernon, doubleheader, 3:30 p.m.
Class 3A
Section 1
Valley at Deer Lakes, 4 p.m.
Section 2
Hopewell at Quaker Valley, 4:15 p.m.
Section 3
Derry at Southmoreland, 4 p.m.
South Allegheny at Yough, 4 p.m.
Section 4
Keystone Oaks at Brownsville, 4 p.m.
South Park at Seton LaSalle, 4 p.m.
Class 2A
Section 1
Neshannock at Freedom, 4 p.m.
New Brighton at Riverside, 4 p.m.
Section 2
Ellis School at Brentwood, 4 p.m.
Section 3
Fort Cherry at Our Lady of the Sacred Heart, 5 p.m.
Class A
Section 1
Northgate at South Side, doubleheader, 4 p.m.
Section 2
Carmichaels at Avella, 4 p.m.
Section 3
Bishop Canevin at Jeannette, 4 p.m.
Nonsection
Chartiers Valley at Bethel Park, 4 p.m.
Fox Chapel at Franklin Regional, 3:45 p.m.
Gateway at Woodland Hills, 4 p.m.
Tennis
WPIAL Team Championship
Class 3A
First round
Thursday’s results
Fox Chapel 5, Penn-Trafford 0
Friday’s schedule
Allderdice at Franklin Regional, 3:30 p.m.; Norwin at Shady Side Academy, 3:30 p.m.; Mars at Upper St. Clair, 3:30 p.m.; Bethel Park at Gateway, 3:30 p.m.; Moon at Peters Township, 5:30 p.m.
Class 2A
First round
Thursday’s results
Hampton 4, Montour 1
North Catholic 5, Kiski Area 0
Valley 5, Ringgold 0
Winchester Thurston 5, Indiana 0
Chartiers Valley 5, Central Valley 0
Burrell at Quaker Valley, ppd.
Friday’s schedule
Burrell at Quaker Valley, 1 p.m.
Quarterfinals
Monday’s schedule
Hampton vs. Sewickley Academy, at Nichols Courts; North Catholic at Valley; Winchester Thurston at South Park; Burrell/Quaker Valley vs. Chartiers Valley
Track and field
WPIAL Team Championship
Class 3A
Boys
Semifinals
Thursday’s results
North Allegheny 114, Baldwin 36; North Allegheny 123, Hampton 27; North Allegheny 135, Central Catholic 15
Mt. Lebanon 116.5, Kiski Area 33.5; Mt. Lebanon 119, Moon 31; Mt. Lebanon 127, Belle vernon 22
Butler 81, Norwin 66; Butler 110, Connellsville 40; Butler 116, Franklin Regional 34
Seneca Valley 95, South Fayette 55; Seneca Valley 107, Penn-Trafford 43, Seneca Valley 131, New Castle 19
Finals
Tuesday’s schedule
North Allegheny, Mt. Lebanon, Butler, Seneca Valley at West Mifflin, 3 p.m.
Girls
Semifinals
Thursday’s results
North Allegheny 93, Hempfield 57; North Allegheny 129, Upper St. Clair 21; North Allegheny 140.5, Hampton 9.5
Canon-McMillan 93, Mt. Lebanon 57; Canon-McMillan 130.5, Kiski Area 19.5
Norwin 101, Franklin Regional 35; Norwin 113, Laurel Highlands, 17
South Fayette 76, Pine-Richland 74; South Fayette 111, Ringgold 38; South Fayette 119.5, Gateway 28.5
Finals
Tuesday’s schedule
North Allegheny, Canon-McMillan, Norwin, South Fayette at West Mifflin, 3 p.m.
Class 2A
Boys
Semifinals
Thursday’s results
Greensburg CC 85, Mohawk 65; Greensburg CC 95, Apollo-Ridge 55; Greensburg CC 106, East Allegheny 44.
Shenango 101, Hopewell 49; Shenango 88.5, Riverview 61.5; Shenango 104, Knoch 46
South Park 87, Waynesburg 63; South Park 86, Mt. Pleasant 63; South Park 97, South Side 53
Quaker Valley 95, West Mifflin 55; Quaker Valley 113, California 37; Quaker Valley 109.25, McGuffey 40.75
Finals
Tuesday’s schedule
Greensburg CC, Shenango, South Park, Quaker Valley at Peters Township, 3 p.m.
Girls
Semifinals
Thursday’s results
Winchester Thurston 78, Greensburg Central Catholic 71; Winchester Thurston 76, Riverside 72; Winchester Thurston 92, Brownsville 40
Knoch 88, Shenango 62; Knoch 88, Hopewell 62; Knoch 94, Carlynton 56; Knoch 104, Beaver 46
Derry 75, South Park 75*; Derry 105, Waynesburg 45; Derry 98, Freedom 52
Quaker Valley 126, West Mifflin 22; Quaker Valley 116, California 32; Quaker Valley 132, Burrell 12; Quaker Valley 104, McGuffey 45
*-won via tiebreaker
Finals
Tuesday’s schedule
Winchester Thurston, Knoch, Derry, Quaker Valley at Peters Township, 3 p.m.
Volleyball
Boys
Thursday’s results
Class 3A
Section 1
Canon-McMillan 3, Baldwin 0
Moon 3, Bethel Park 0
Upper St. Clair 3, Peters Township 0
Section 2
North Allegheny 3, Fox Chapel 0
North Hills at Pine-Richland, (n)
Section 3
Hempfield 3, Plum 0
Penn-Trafford 3, Penn Hills 0
Class 2A
Section 1
Bishop Canevin at Ambridge, (n)
Hopewell 3, Our Lady of the Sacred Heart 2
Montour 3, North Catholic 1
Section 2
Derry at Armstrong, (n)
Gateway 3, Deer Lakes 1
Mars 3, Latrobe 2
Section 3
South Fayette 3, Keystone Oaks 0
South Park 3, Trinity 2
Nonsection
Mt. Lebanon 3, McKeesport 1
City League
Westinghouse 3, Brashear 2
Friday’s schedule
Class 3A
Section 2
Shaler at Seneca Valley, 6 p.m.
Section 3
Norwin at Central Catholic, 7:15 p.m.
Nonsection
Peters Township at Seton LaSalle, 7:15 p.m.
All schedules are subject to change. To report scores or schedule changes, email ptrsports@triblive.com.
